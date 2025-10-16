Thursday, October 16, 2025
Crew Missing and Injured After Transfer Vessel Capsizes off Mozambique

cargo ship aground under roadway bridge

Norwegian Cargo Ship Grounds in Heavy Fog Under a Bridge

Published Oct 16, 2025 4:50 PM by The Maritime Executive

Norwegian and Swedish authorities had a bit of a fright overnight when a short-sea cargo ship grounded under a vital roadway bridge linking the two countries. There was no damage to the bridge, and the vessel was refloated without injury to the crew or pollution. The vessel Hagland Captain (4,699 dwt) was transiting the inland route with a load of timber. At approximately 0100 local time, the vessel was encountering heavy fog when the area of the Svinesund...

The tank landing ship Capana (T-61) (FANB)

Venezuelan Tank Landing Ship Runs Aground, Takes on Water

Published Oct 16, 2025 4:44 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; Bystander photos on Venezuelan social media suggest that one of the country&#39;s few naval vessels has gone aground, and it appears to be taking on water.&nbsp; The vessel in question is the tank landing ship ARV Capana, identified visually by its pennant number (T-61). It appears to be grounded near Cumarebo, about 175 miles to the northwest of Caracas. It appears to be settling lower in the water than its Plimsoll mark would recommend, based on photos from the...

Oceangate Titan

NTSB: Poor Engineering, Loose Regulations Led to Sub Titan's Loss

Published Oct 16, 2025 3:02 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The NTSB has issued a report on the sinking of the &quot;experimental&quot; submersible Titan off Newfoundland in 2023, which killed all five aboard, including company founder and CEO Stockton Rush The report largely concurs with the previously-issued findings of the U.S. Coast Guard: the sub&#39;s carbon fiber hull was likely under-engineered and below required strength for the application; OceanGate ignored warning signs of damage from previous dives; and the company&#39;s procedures and testing in the run-up to the casualty...

bulker with logs outbound

Shipowners Take Steps to Avoid U.S. and Chinese Port Fees

Published Oct 16, 2025 2:31 PM by The Maritime Executive

Shipowners are starting to reveal some of the steps that are being taken to avoid the port fees instituted by the U.S. and China this week, targeting ships built, owned, or operated by companies in the respective countries. The steps come as the industry also flagged the uncertainties in the programs and continues to seek guidance from the respective authorities on how elements, especially ownership, will be interpreted. There had been reports that some of the large companies...

offshore wind farm

RWE Dumps its Australian Offshore Wind Project

&nbsp; German utility RWE has decided to dump its giant Kent offshore wind project off the coast of Victoria, Australia, the latest in a long series of blows for the non-China offshore wind industry.&nbsp; Kent would have supplied two gigawatts of power to consumers in Gippsland, Victoria, but it was proposed in an earlier era when project economics were more favorable. In an announcement, RWE cited issues with &quot;the project&#39;s competitiveness in current market conditions,&quot; as well as uncertainty around...

Cochin India shipbuilding

India’s Cochin Shipyard Secures Mega Order from CMA CGM for First Boxships

&nbsp; India&rsquo;s efforts to break into the leadership in global shipbuilding are taking a large step forward with Cochin Shipyard securing its first-ever international order for ocean-going containerships. India has been courting the major shipping companies to secure work to support the government&rsquo;s plan to develop shipbuilding as a major industry and exporter. Cochin, in a regulatory filing, announced what it terms a &ldquo;mega order,&rdquo; with the value being reported between $225 million to possibly over $300 million. The company...

Norsepower rotor sails

Op-Ed: Wind Propulsion Must Anchor the IMO’s Path to Net Zero

&nbsp; By 2050, the world has pledged to reach net zero. For shipping - a sector responsible for moving 90% of global trade - the clock is ticking loudly. This week&rsquo;s meeting at the IMO, aptly titled &ldquo;Extraordinary Session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC)&rdquo; will likely adopt the widely anticipated GFI (Greenhouse Fuel Index), ensuring clarity and alignment of parties. But it still won&rsquo;t be enough. Before combustion engines were invented, shipping was a great example of zero...

containership construction

HMM Splashes $2.8B on Containership and VLCC Order in Growth Strategy

South Korea&rsquo;s largest shipping company, HMM, is pushing forward with its growth strategy, reporting today, October 16, that it has entered into newbuilding contracts valued at approximately $2.8 billion. The company previously announced plans to invest approximately $7.7 billion to expand its eco-friendly shipping as it pursues a strategy to &ldquo;secure a more flexible and future-ready fleet.&rdquo; The current orders are for a total of a dozen 13,000 TEU dual-fuel containerships. Korean media reports that eight of the...

