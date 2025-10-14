Environment News

Norsepower rotor sails

Op-Ed: Wind Propulsion Must Anchor the IMO’s Path to Net Zero

Published Oct 14, 2025 8:43 PM by Heikki Pöntynen

&nbsp; By 2050, the world has pledged to reach net zero. For shipping - a sector responsible for moving 90% of global trade - t...

Maersk methanol containership

Maersk Tests Adding Ethanol to Methanol to Enlarge Fuel Availability

Published Oct 10, 2025 7:53 PM by The Maritime Executive

Maersk reports it is continuing to test new steps that it can use to address issues within the supply of alternative fuels. The...

Port of Duqm, Oman

Oman Pioneers Green Hydrogen Maritime Corridor to Europe

Published Oct 10, 2025 4:26 PM by The Maritime Executive

Oman is promoting the adoption of a green hydrogen maritime corridor from a loading terminal in Duqm through to the port of Amster...

Norwegian coastal voyage

First Climate-Neutral Sailings Using Biofuels Set for the Norwegian Coast

Published Oct 8, 2025 7:31 PM by The Maritime Executive

Historic firsts are scheduled for the iconic voyages along the Norwegian coast as competitors Hurtigruten and Havila Voyages hav...

tanker

Hafnia and DNV Test Monitoring Systems for Underwater Noise

Published Oct 8, 2025 6:49 PM by The Maritime Executive

One of the growing areas of concern, and likely future regulation, is underwater noise due to its potential impact on marine wil...

LNG-fueled coal carrier

Pilot Project Achieves Better Than Projected 98% Reduction in Methane Slip

Published Oct 7, 2025 5:46 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; A multi-year Japanese project sponsored by the government is reporting that it has achieved much higher than anticipated...

WISTA International President Elpi Petraki

Op-Ed: A Shared Obligation to Protect Our Oceans

Published Oct 1, 2025 10:06 PM by WISTA International

&nbsp; This year&rsquo;s World Maritime Day theme &ndash; Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity &ndash; reminds us of our...

AkzoNobel

In the Know 73: AkzoNobel's Trevor Solomon on the Future of Marine Coatings

Published Sep 30, 2025 2:34 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; In this edition of The Maritime Executive&#39;s podcast series, publisher and editor-in-chief Tony Munoz caught up with...

ammonia fueled vessel

Ammonia: Ambition Meets Reality

Published Sep 26, 2025 7:22 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; As shipping moves to align with the IMO&#39;s ambitious Net Zero Framework, ammonia has emerged as a leading zero-carbon...

ammonia sts operation

NYK Demonstrates First Liquefied Ammonia STS Contributing to Supply Chain

Published Sep 24, 2025 6:43 PM by The Maritime Executive

NYK reports it recently completed its first ship-to-ship transfer involving liquified ammonia. Building the expertise and transf...

