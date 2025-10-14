Environment News
Op-Ed: Wind Propulsion Must Anchor the IMO’s Path to Net Zero
By 2050, the world has pledged to reach net zero. For shipping - a sector responsible for moving 90% of global trade - t...
Maersk Tests Adding Ethanol to Methanol to Enlarge Fuel Availability
Maersk reports it is continuing to test new steps that it can use to address issues within the supply of alternative fuels. The...
Oman Pioneers Green Hydrogen Maritime Corridor to Europe
Oman is promoting the adoption of a green hydrogen maritime corridor from a loading terminal in Duqm through to the port of Amster...
First Climate-Neutral Sailings Using Biofuels Set for the Norwegian Coast
Historic firsts are scheduled for the iconic voyages along the Norwegian coast as competitors Hurtigruten and Havila Voyages hav...
Hafnia and DNV Test Monitoring Systems for Underwater Noise
One of the growing areas of concern, and likely future regulation, is underwater noise due to its potential impact on marine wil...
Pilot Project Achieves Better Than Projected 98% Reduction in Methane Slip
A multi-year Japanese project sponsored by the government is reporting that it has achieved much higher than anticipated...
Op-Ed: A Shared Obligation to Protect Our Oceans
This year's World Maritime Day theme – Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity – reminds us of our...
In the Know 73: AkzoNobel's Trevor Solomon on the Future of Marine Coatings
In this edition of The Maritime Executive's podcast series, publisher and editor-in-chief Tony Munoz caught up with...
Ammonia: Ambition Meets Reality
As shipping moves to align with the IMO's ambitious Net Zero Framework, ammonia has emerged as a leading zero-carbon...
NYK Demonstrates First Liquefied Ammonia STS Contributing to Supply Chain
NYK reports it recently completed its first ship-to-ship transfer involving liquified ammonia. Building the expertise and transf...