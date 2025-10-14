Shipbuilding News

Cochin India shipbuilding

India’s Cochin Shipyard Secures Mega Order from CMA CGM for First Boxships

Published Oct 14, 2025 2:23 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; India&rsquo;s efforts to break into the leadership in global shipbuilding are taking a large step forward with Cochin Sh...

The MacGregor "Hippo" fully automatic twistlock with forged body (MacGregor)

Safety and Efficiency Go Hand in Hand With MacGregor's "Hippo" Twistlock

Published Oct 14, 2025 12:47 PM by MacGregor

In an era when digital technology and data-driven processes dominate discussion on improving container transport efficiency, it...

shipbuilding yard

Korea Claws Back Market Share as Global Shipbuilding Market Cools

Published Oct 13, 2025 6:44 PM by The Maritime Executive

South Korean officials are highlighting an uptick in the country&rsquo;s market share for the newbuilding orders and the potenti...

USCG medium-duty Arctic Security Cutter icebreaker

Shipyards Line Up for New USCG Arctic Security Cutter Construction

Published Oct 10, 2025 4:02 PM by The Maritime Executive

Shipyards representing the partnership between Finland, Canada, and the United States quickly lined up to announce their roles i...

Rear Adm. Thomas Anderson, left, during his time as PEO Ships (USN file image)

Hanwha Hires Former Top U.S. Navy Shipbuilding Officer

Published Oct 6, 2025 10:11 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; Hanwha Ocean&#39;s U.S. defense division&nbsp;has hired a former leader of the U.S. Navy&#39;s shipbuilding enterprise t...

Lincoln

U.S. Navy Scales Up Additive Manufacturing for Critical Sub Parts

Published Oct 1, 2025 9:15 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; Welding equipment manufacturer Lincoln Electric has been a big player in U.S. Navy shipbuilding since at least the Secon...

Austal Navy shipbuilding

Austal and US Navy Revise Contract in Program Building First Steel Ships

Published Oct 1, 2025 7:35 PM by The Maritime Executive

Austal and the U.S. Navy reached an agreement to resolve a pricing issue related to the first steel hull ships Austal USA is bui...

USNS arriving Korea for maintenance

US Navy Logistics Ship Arrives in Korea for Maintenance at Hyundai Yard

Published Sep 30, 2025 4:49 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The first U.S. Military Sealift Command support ship has arrived at the HD Hyundai shipyard in South Korea for maintenan...

Seaspan new pier

Seaspan Invests $140 Million in Outfitting Pier to Speed Up Construction

Published Sep 28, 2025 3:39 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; Seaspan is seeking to secure its competitive advantage in Canada&rsquo;s shipbuilding following the completion of an out...

proposed Scottish RoPax ferries

Four Yards in China and Turkey to Battle for Scotland’s Next RoPax Order

Published Sep 26, 2025 7:25 PM by The Maritime Executive

The Scottish government has shortlisted four shipyards to battle for a $270 million contract to build two new RoRo/passenger fer...

