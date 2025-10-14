Shipbuilding News
India’s Cochin Shipyard Secures Mega Order from CMA CGM for First Boxships
India’s efforts to break into the leadership in global shipbuilding are taking a large step forward with Cochin Sh...Read More >>
Safety and Efficiency Go Hand in Hand With MacGregor's "Hippo" Twistlock
In an era when digital technology and data-driven processes dominate discussion on improving container transport efficiency, it...Read More >>
Korea Claws Back Market Share as Global Shipbuilding Market Cools
South Korean officials are highlighting an uptick in the country’s market share for the newbuilding orders and the potenti...Read More >>
Shipyards Line Up for New USCG Arctic Security Cutter Construction
Shipyards representing the partnership between Finland, Canada, and the United States quickly lined up to announce their roles i...Read More >>
Hanwha Hires Former Top U.S. Navy Shipbuilding Officer
Hanwha Ocean's U.S. defense division has hired a former leader of the U.S. Navy's shipbuilding enterprise t...Read More >>
U.S. Navy Scales Up Additive Manufacturing for Critical Sub Parts
Welding equipment manufacturer Lincoln Electric has been a big player in U.S. Navy shipbuilding since at least the Secon...Read More >>
Austal and US Navy Revise Contract in Program Building First Steel Ships
Austal and the U.S. Navy reached an agreement to resolve a pricing issue related to the first steel hull ships Austal USA is bui...Read More >>
US Navy Logistics Ship Arrives in Korea for Maintenance at Hyundai Yard
The first U.S. Military Sealift Command support ship has arrived at the HD Hyundai shipyard in South Korea for maintenan...Read More >>
Seaspan Invests $140 Million in Outfitting Pier to Speed Up Construction
Seaspan is seeking to secure its competitive advantage in Canada’s shipbuilding following the completion of an out...Read More >>
Four Yards in China and Turkey to Battle for Scotland’s Next RoPax Order
The Scottish government has shortlisted four shipyards to battle for a $270 million contract to build two new RoRo/passenger fer...Read More >>