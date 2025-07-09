Irish Coast Guard Takes “Human Approach” as Russian Vessel Skirts Sanctions



The Irish Coast Guard and defense forces report they were aware of a replica Russian sailing vessel that was sailing through coastal waters and made an unannounced middle-of-the-night stop in a remote Irish seaport. They are investigating what might officially have been a violation of the sanction against Russia, while the master of the vessel told the Irish media that the Coast Guard took a “human approach” to his making the port call.

The vessel named Shtandart had drawn criticism as it approached Ireland and anchored in Killiney Bay near Dublin on Monday, July 7. According to the media reports, several crewmembers and supplies were shuttled to the vessel on launches while it was in the bay.

An Irish charity working with the Ukrainian community protested the port call, asserting that it was a Russian vessel and Ireland and the EU have blocked all port calls by Russian ships. They called on the authorities to deny entry to Irish ports to the vessel.

Shtandart is a 220-ton, 25.5-meter (83-foot) replica of a warship built by Tsar Peter the Great in 1703. The project to recreate the vessel started according to the Shtandart Project in 1988, sponsored by the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia. It was challenging as no original plans survived for the vessel, but construction finally began in 1999 using traditional wooden shipbuilding methods. In a nod to the modern day, the vessel has a Volvo engine aboard.

The operators, which have an office in Germany, deny it is a Russian vessel, although the charity says the ship was operated from Russia under the Russian flag till 2024. It is now registered in the Cook Islands, which they allege is a sanctions dodge. The operators and master highlighted that it is an educational vessel and is used for training and goodwill. They called the criticism “unjust and unfair.”

Replica frigate stopped for two days south of Dublin and made a middle-of-the-night fresh water call in a remote port (Shtandart Project)

The ship departed St. Malo, France, and is heading to the North of Scotland to participate in Tall Ships Aberdeen. It is sailing along the Hebridean coast and plans stops in Aberdeen and Kristiansand, Norway. The master told the Irish media that there are 22 people aboard with 12 nationalities.

Ireland’s Department of Transport said it was aware of the vessel but noted it had not made an application to dock in Ireland. The Irish Navy said it was being tracked as part of routine operations. When it departed the Dublin area Tuesday afternoon, the master did say they would need to stopover “somewhere” to take on fresh water.

The vessel “snuck” into Ireland’s Port Oriel, a small fishing harbor in Clogherhead at around 0100 Wednesday, July 9. The Coast Guard and the Department of Transport informed the local authorities, and a visit was made to the vessel.

It confirmed that the Shtandart docked at around 0130 at an “unmonitored pier” to take on fresh water. The master later confirmed to the media that “friendly fishermen” had helped out. He said the Coast Guard boarded the vessel and checked its papers. He said they were “very friendly,” and took “a very human approach,” not making a problem. Shtandart was back underway between 0500 and 0600 Wednesday morning and has left the Irish EEZ.

The Irish authorities said they would let the local authorities investigate the situation. A spokesperson for the Department of Transport told the media they were waiting for a report from the local council, while the master said he was advised by the Irish authorities that there would not be a problem.