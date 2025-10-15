Cruise Ships News
Carbon Capture, Fuel Cells, and Wind Propulsion for Net-Zero Cruise Ship
A partnership consisting of GTT and Bloom Energy is working together with France’s Ponant Explorations Group to co...Read More >>
French Riviera Sets Rules to Restrict Calls by Large Cruise Ships
The regional prefect for Alpes-Maritimes has finalized rules to manage future large cruise ship calls after the local authoritie...Read More >>
TUI Revised UK Strategy Transferring Newbuild Orders Away from Marella
TUI Group, which markets Mein Schiff in Germany and Marella Cruises in the UK, is revising its strategy for the UK. The group is...Read More >>
Video: Cruise Ship Saves Castaways on Raft in the Caribbean
In what appears to be a very lucky stroke of fate, a group of cataways was rescued by a large cruise ship early Sunday evening,...Read More >>
Cruise Ship Transits the Suez Canal Bound for Saudi Arabia
The cruise ship Aroya, which was launched by the Cruise Saudi initiative, made what has become a rare transit of t...Read More >>
Fight Forces Cruise Ship to Return to Port in Miami
Just hours after leaving the pier in Miami on Monday night, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Wonder of the Seas returned...Read More >>
Disney Adventure’s MV Postponed Three Months Citing Construction Delays
Disney Cruise Line informed passengers that it is delaying the maiden voyage for its new Singapore-based cruise ship, Disney Adv...Read More >>
Cruise Passenger Jumps Overboard to Avoid Debts and Cash Duties
According to officials in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a passenger from the cruise ship Rhapsody of the Seas jumped over the s...Read More >>
Virgin Voyages Hits its Stride as Fourth Ship Enters Service
Virgin Voyages is marking a key milestone as its fourth cruise ship, Brilliant Lady, embarks its first revenue passengers on Fri...Read More >>
Disney Adventure Cruise Ship Departs Wismar for Trials
Disney’s newest cruise ship and the eleventh largest in the cruise industry departed Wismar, Germany, on the evening of Se...Read More >>