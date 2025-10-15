Cruise Ships News

net zero cruise ship conceot

Carbon Capture, Fuel Cells, and Wind Propulsion for Net-Zero Cruise Ship

Published Oct 15, 2025 6:55 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; A partnership consisting of GTT and Bloom Energy is working together with France&rsquo;s Ponant Explorations Group to co...

Read More >>
cruise ship anchored on French Riviera

French Riviera Sets Rules to Restrict Calls by Large Cruise Ships

Published Oct 14, 2025 5:04 PM by The Maritime Executive

The regional prefect for Alpes-Maritimes has finalized rules to manage future large cruise ship calls after the local authoritie...

Read More >>
cruise ship construction

TUI Revised UK Strategy Transferring Newbuild Orders Away from Marella

Published Sep 29, 2025 6:23 PM by The Maritime Executive

TUI Group, which markets Mein Schiff in Germany and Marella Cruises in the UK, is revising its strategy for the UK. The group is...

Read More >>
rescue at sea

Video: Cruise Ship Saves Castaways on Raft in the Caribbean

Published Sep 29, 2025 5:23 PM by The Maritime Executive

In what appears to be a very lucky stroke of fate, a group of cataways was rescued by a large cruise ship early Sunday evening,...

Read More >>
cruise ship Suez Canal

Cruise Ship Transits the Suez Canal Bound for Saudi Arabia

Published Sep 18, 2025 8:52 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The cruise ship Aroya, which was launched by &nbsp;the Cruise Saudi initiative, made what has become a rare transit of t...

Read More >>
Wonder of the Seas

Fight Forces Cruise Ship to Return to Port in Miami

Published Sep 17, 2025 6:08 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; Just hours after leaving the pier in Miami on Monday night, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Wonder of the Seas returned...

Read More >>
Disney Adventure cruise ship

Disney Adventure’s MV Postponed Three Months Citing Construction Delays

Published Sep 11, 2025 7:23 PM by The Maritime Executive

Disney Cruise Line informed passengers that it is delaying the maiden voyage for its new Singapore-based cruise ship, Disney Adv...

Read More >>
Rhapsody of the Seas (BVI4092 / CC BY 2.0)

Cruise Passenger Jumps Overboard to Avoid Debts and Cash Duties

Published Sep 10, 2025 5:59 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; According to officials in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a passenger from the cruise ship Rhapsody of the Seas jumped over the s...

Read More >>
Brilliant Lady cruise ship Manhattan skyline

Virgin Voyages Hits its Stride as Fourth Ship Enters Service

Published Sep 5, 2025 12:36 PM by The Maritime Executive

Virgin Voyages is marking a key milestone as its fourth cruise ship, Brilliant Lady, embarks its first revenue passengers on Fri...

Read More >>
Disney Adventure cruise ship

Disney Adventure Cruise Ship Departs Wismar for Trials

Published Sep 1, 2025 2:34 PM by The Maritime Executive

Disney&rsquo;s newest cruise ship and the eleventh largest in the cruise industry departed Wismar, Germany, on the evening of Se...

Read More >>
More News Stories