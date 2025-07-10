Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of Next Giant as MSC Confirms Orders



The mass market segment of the cruise industry continues to push forward with its efforts to build a new generation of ultra-large cruise ships designed to compete with theme parks and land-based resorts. Royal Caribbean International marked a milestone with the delivery of the second, world’s largest cruise ship, while MSC Cruises completed the previously announced order for two more giant ships.

Meyer Turku in Finland completed the handover of Star of the Seas on July 10 to Royal Caribbean International. At 248,663 gross tons, she is a duplicate of the first vessel, Icon of the Seas, which was introduced in January 2024. Each of the ships is 1,196 feet (364 meters) in length with a massive 219-foot (66-meter) beam. Passenger spaces are spread across 20 decks with 2,805 staterooms. Royal highlights double occupancy capacity of 5,610 passengers, while total capacity is approximately 7,600 people.

Keeping with the theme of floating theme parks, the ship offers eight spaces for passengers that the company calls “neighborhoods.” They range from the largest waterpark at sea, complete with six waterslides, to areas for relaxation, young families, children, and adult-only spaces. There are 26 spaces for dining or fast-service food as well as 18 bars and lounges. The massive ship is topped off by a signature dome that houses an aqua theater with performances by high divers, aerialists, robots, and more.

Star of the Seas is designed to compete with land-based resorts and theme parks (Meyer Turku)

"The delivery of Star of the Seas marks another bold step forward in Royal Caribbean Group's journey to reimagine the future of vacations," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group “Star and the Icon Class are a symbol of what's possible when innovation, imagination and our relentless focus on delivering exceptional experiences come together, ultimately creating unforgettable memories for millions of families and vacationers.”

Delivery of the ship also marks a key milestone for Meyer Turku, which has been assembling the vessel for over two years. Portions of the vessel are built at the company’s Neptune Werft yard in Germany and barged to the Finnish yard. After challenges with Icon of the Seas, the yard is highlighting that Star of the Seas is being delivered ahead of the originally announced schedule. Royal Caribbean added some preview cruises ahead of the official maiden voyage from Port Canaveral, Florida, on August 31,

“We were able to make use of the lessons we gained during the prototype vessel construction process, and the Star was finished in record time," said Casimir Lindholm, who recently took the role of CEO of Meyer Turku.

Meyer Turku reports the cruise ship is due to depart the yard by mid-July and will proceed to Cadiz, Spain, for additional outfitting before proceeding to Port Canaveral. Royal Caribbean noted that more than 1,250 crewmembers took part in the handover ceremony as the ship staffs up to a full crew of 2,350 people.

The cruise industry, however, is far from finished with the build out of giant ships. In the assembly dock behind Star of the Seas is Legend of the Seas, the third ship of the class. Last week, Meyer Turku highlighted the lifting of the dome onto the ship as one of the last pieces of the structure, and they reported that the ship will be moved from the dry dock by the end of the summer. Steel work is already underway on the fourth ship of the class, and Royal Caribbean has options for two more ships.

Legend of the Seas was "topped out" with the addition of the entertainment dome over the bridge (Meter Turku)

MSC Cruises reported today, July 10, that it also executed the contract for the fifth and sixth ships of its World Class. Due for delivery in 2029 and 2030, the class started in 2022 with MSC World Europa. MSC World America launched this spring, and MSC World Asia and MSC World Atlantic are under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France. Each of the ships is 215,800 gross tons and 1,092 feet (333 meters) in length, with accommodations for over 6,700 passengers.

Both Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line have also ordered ultra-large cruise ships to be built by Fincantieri. Carnival’s Project Ace ships will be 230,000 gross tons with a maximum capacity of approximately 8,000 passengers. Norwegian Cruise Line reports its class will be approximately 227,000 GT with accommodations for 5,000 or more passengers.

MSC Cruises has been rumored for more than a year to be working on what would become the world’s largest cruise ships. Details have not been confirmed, but reports indicate they are looking at a design that would be 260,000 to 270,000 gross tons. The ships, which would be nearly 1,200 feet (365 meters) in length, would be built by Meyer Turku.

