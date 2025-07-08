Canada Grants Investigational Permit for West Coast Offshore Wind Farm



Canada granted an investigative Use Permit to Oceanic Wind Energy for what could become the country’s first offshore wind farm. The company, which is in partnership with a First Nation company, Coast Tsimshian Enterprises, is calling the permit a milestone in its effort to advance offshore energy to power the growing industrial areas of Northwest British Columbia.

The plan calls for developing a 600 to 700 MW offshore wind farm that would be just west of Stephens Island on the Hecate Strait. It would be approximately 20 miles from Price Rupert and not far from the border with Alaska. The company highlights the energy demands of the Port of Prince Rupert, which is expanding operations, and the growing industrial and resource sectors in the northern reaches of British Columbia. Among the developing industries in the region is the LNG export operations.

While the location is in a sheltered strait, the companies highlight that it is a strong location for offshore wind power development. They highlight that the Hecate Strait is home to one of the world’s most powerful and consistent wind resources.

“With Class 7 wind conditions, low shear and turbidity, average annual wind speeds exceeding 10 m/s, and a winter capacity factor of over 65%, the area offers an unparalleled opportunity to generate clean, reliable energy—especially during BC’s peak demand season,” said Mike O’Connor, President of Oceanic Wind Energy.

Issuing the Investigative Use Permit is the latest in a series of approvals the project has gained. In January, the company reported its Crown Land Tenure Application for Windpower Investigation had also been approved. At the end of 2024, the British Columbia Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship advised that they had also completed their initial review and the application was accepted, launching a comment period that was due to end in February.

Oceanic calls these approvals the first phase of its plan. It will continue to proceed with the investigation to define the project. The company is in a race with other projects that also look to develop Canada’s offshore wind power industry. Efforts are also underway to define the industry on the Atlantic coast between Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and Labrador.

The Nova Scotia Department of Energy and Natural Resources in May 2025 outlined five potential zones. Four would be along the Atlantic coast, while the fifth would be to the north in the Cabot Strait. Nova Scotia has outlined a target to offer leases for 5 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030