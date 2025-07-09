OrbitMI Joins Smart Maritime Council to Advance Standards & Collaborations

[By: OrbitMI]

OrbitMI, a leading provider of maritime SaaS software, has joined the Smart Maritime Council, reinforcing its commitment to advancing digital transformation and standardization across the global shipping industry.

OrbitMI recognizes that the full potential of maritime digitalization requires more than individual innovation. True transformation depends on collaboration among owners, operators, software vendors, OEMs, and industry bodies to establish shared technology standards, improve interoperability, and promote effective data exchange.

Through its participation in the Smart Maritime Council, OrbitMI will work with other industry leaders to shape frameworks and best practices that support the development of connected workflows and enable data-driven decision-making across the maritime ecosystem.

“Joining the Smart Maritime Council is an important step in OrbitMI’s mission to make shipping more intelligent, collaborative, and sustainable,” said Ali Riaz, CEO of OrbitMI. “One of our missions at OrbitMI is to break down the silos in maritime data. Our platform connects the dots, so decisions aren’t made in the dark. If you want to automate compliance and optimize fuel use, the technology can’t live in separate boxes. You need workflows that talk to each other. That means every system—weather, noon reporting, charter party, performance analytics—must connect. Not just for the sake of integration, but to give customers one version of the truth and deliver real results.”

While the industry has seen rapid growth in digital solutions and IoT technologies, the value of these innovations depends on their ability to operate consistently across fleets, regions, and systems. The Council offers a structured environment for OrbitMI to collaborate with peers, drive the adoption of standards, and help solve the operational and environmental challenges facing shipping today.



Launched in 2019, Smart Maritime Network provides a platform to promote the benefits of improved integration, standardization, and data sharing across the maritime and transport logistics sectors. The Smart Maritime Council is its invitation-only membership group, offering a collaborative space for industry stakeholders to share knowledge, agree on standards, and work together on initiatives that accelerate digital transformation.



"We are delighted to welcome OrbitMI as the latest members of the Smart Maritime Council and look forward to working with the company’s global team on our collaborative projects to reduce barriers to digitalization and data exchange in the shipping sector,” said Rob O’Dwyer, chairman of the Smart Maritime Council.

“OrbitMI has already done a substantial amount of work integrating its digital platform with a number of our existing member organizations to assist common users in streamlining data flows, and the company’s commitment to broadening these efforts even further makes it a perfect fit for the group.”