ClassNK Gives Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to CMAXS LC-A

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to ‘CMAXS LC-A’ an engine monitoring system and service, developed by MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. and Mitsui E&S DU Co., Ltd.



In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions. The detailed information is available on the following page of ClassNK website: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/ en/activities/techservices/ dgd2030/iea/index.html

Product name: CMAXS LC-A

Scope of certification:

1. CMAXS system, which is condition analysis and technical support system for machinery devices

2. Enhanced prediction function for predictive and preventive maintenance

3. Early detection of root causes through automatic troubleshoot function

Detailed information on each product and solution is available on the following page: https://www.mes.co.jp/du/ products/