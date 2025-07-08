Houthis Release Video of the Sinking of the Magic Seas

Yemen's Houthi rebels have released video footage of the sinking of the bulker Magic Seas, which they attacked and boarded last weekend.

The footage begins with a single blast on Magic Seas' hull on the starboard side amidships, potentially one of the two unmanned bomb boats that reportedly reached the ship and detonated. Drone footage follows, showing black marks on both sides of the hull amidships from possible explosions.

Scenes of the targeting and sinking of the Magic Seas ship, whose owner violated the Yemeni Armed Forces' ban. pic.twitter.com/sD5H7gy6Ck — Ahmed Hassan ???????? ???? ??? ??? (@Ahmed_hassan_za) July 8, 2025

In what may have been a staged performance, a carefully-filmed video of a boarding shows a team of four Houthi fighters running down the main deck and entering the wheelhouse, unopposed by crew or security contractors. (All crewmembers abandoned ship and were rescued by another passing vessel before the vessel's capture.) A choreographed display by three armed militants atop the deckhouse brings the boarding segment of the video to its conclusion.

As in previous attacks in which the militant group managed to seize control of the vessel, the militants placed multiple explosive charges to penetrate the hull. At least seven discernable blasts below the waterline occurred, followed by rapid flooding. The ship settled low without any sign of a list and foundered, meeting her end on an even keel.

The physical appearance of the ship in the Houthi footage validates previous crew videos (below), confirming their authenticity.

The Houthis did not stop their campaign with the attack on the Magic Seas. On Monday, they also launched a prolonged and concerted attack on the bulker Eternity C, killing three crewmembers and disabling the ship. The vessel's fate is unknown.