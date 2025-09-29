October 16, 2025 - Fire on Tanker in Indonesian Shipyard Kills 10, Iran's Tankers Turn AIS Back On After Years in the Dark October 15, 2025 - U.S. Destroys Suspected Drug Smuggling Boat off Venezuela, China Sanctions Hanwha Ocean's U.S. Operations October 14, 2025 - NATO Chief Mocks Decline of Russian Navy After Sub Breakdown, China Coast Guard Rams Philippine Vessel October 13, 2025 - Rubio and Duffy Threaten IMO Member States Ahead of Climate Vote, Pentagon Gives U.S. Marine Corps the Job of Tracking Drug Boats October 12, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week October 11, 2025 - USTR Changes Port Fees, China Launches Reciprocal Fees, Maersk Offshore Wind Cancels Order for Nearly Completed WTIV October 10, 2025 - U.S. and Finland Reach $6B Deal to Build 11 Icebreakers, WWII-Era Bomb Stops Operations at Long Beach Terminal October 09, 2025 - Iranian "Base Ship" Leaking Oil at Bandar Abbas, Retailers Forecast Accelerating Declines for U.S. Imports October 08, 2025 - Flag State Sues Equatorial Guinea Over Heroic Idun Seizure, Ukraine Taps World Bank Financing to Modernize Port Fleet October 07, 2025 - Dutch Coast Guard Stops Drifting Tanker Before it Hits Wind Farm, Blank Sailings Hit New Record After Tariff Pressure October 06, 2025 - Ukraine Claims Long-Range Strike on Russian Corvette, Qatar Orders Ships to Halt Navigation Due to GPS "Fault" October 05, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week October 04, 2025 - US Strikes Another Suspected Drug Cartel Boat, French Release Shadow Tanker, Police End Greenpeace Blockade of LNG Terminal October 03, 2025 - Massive Houthi Drone Seizure Reported in Aden, Israel Stops Gaza Aid Flotilla October 02, 2025 - Israel Intercepts Gaza Flotilla, France Boards Shadow Fleet Tanker and Detains its Captain October 01, 2025 - Video: Crew Rescued From Stricken Ship off Yemen, Second Ukrainian Diver Arrested for Nord Stream Attack September 30, 2025 - Dutch Cargo Ship on Fire After Houthi Missile Attack, Russian Frigate Collided With Tanker During Ukrainian Drone Strike September 29, 2025 - Iran's Latest Sanctions-Evasion Ruse Detected, Norwegian Rescue Diver Killed in Attempt to Save Young Girl September 28, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week September 27, 2025 - Cocaine Seized From Hull of Cargo Ship in Miami, Boxship Diverts to Korea After Fire, Jury Finds Ferry Officer Guilty in Fishing Vessel Collision September 26, 2025 - Russian Warship Was Loitering off Denmark During Drone Attacks, French Navy Seizes 10 Tonnes of Cocaine off West Africa September 25, 2025 - Ukraine Strikes Russian Targets in Multiple Black Sea Ports, Sea Legend's Trans-Arctic Shipping Service Draws Scrutiny September 24, 2025 - Denmark Thinks Russia-Linked Ships Launched Drone Raid, Seatrium Sells Texas-Based Shipbuilder AmFELS September 23, 2025 - X-Press Feeders Declines to Pay X-Press Pearl Judgment, Shadowy Special Ops Ship Spotted off Venezuela September 22, 2025 - White House Releases Video of a Third Caribbean Boat Strike, 19 Smugglers Charged With Throwing Passengers Overboard September 21, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week September 20, 2025 - Chief Engineer Pleads Guilty in Runaway Boxship Incident, First US WTIV Delivered, Video of Fast-Go Narco Boat Capture September 19, 2025 - Critiques of IMO Net-Zero Framework Emerge, HD Hyundai in Talks to Buy a U.S. Shipyard September 18, 2025 - Weather Slows Salvage Response in Northwest Passage, Artifacts Recovered From Titanic's Sister Ship September 17, 2025 - Israel Strikes Port of Hodeidah in Response to Houthi Attacks, Collision in Scarborough Shoal Standoff September 16, 2025 - Five Missing in Catastrophic Trawler Collision, Schoolchildren Injured in Collision Between Dredger and Historic Sailing Ship September 15, 2025 - Cutting the Cost of Killing Drones at Sea, Manila Pushes Back on Chinese "Nature Reserve" in Philippine Waters September 14, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week September 13, 2025 - Ukraine Attacks Russia's Primorsk Oil Terminal, Testimony Completed in Eagle S Sabotage Trial, Taiwan to Check P&I Coverage September 12, 2025 - Ukraine Damages Spy Ship With Long-Distance Drone, Japan Tests Railgun Against a Target Vessel September 11, 2025 - Trump Administration Defends New York Offshore Wind Farm, Gaza Flotilla Reports Second Attack September 10, 2025 - Gaza Flotilla Boat Struck by an Object in Tunisia, German Police Search Small Freighter on Suspicions of Spying September 09, 2025 - Orsted and Iberdrola Are Trying to Save U.S. Offshore Wind Investments, Israel Readies Further Attacks on Houthis September 08, 2025 - Venezuela Deploys Iranian Missile Boats to Fend Off U.S. Navy, Freighter Goes Aground in Northwest Passage September 07, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week September 06, 2025 - Venezuelan Jets Fly Near US Warship, Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship Enters Service, Israeli Navy Drills Before Flotilla Arrives September 05, 2025 - Portuguese Navy Searches Boxship After Report of Armed Boarding, Houthis Attempt to Increase Attacks on Shipping September 04, 2025 - U.S. Plans More Military Strikes on Drug-Running Boats, Video: Brand New Yacht Capsizes at Launch September 03, 2025 - U.S. Eliminates 11 Smuggling Suspects off Venezuela, SouthCoast Wind is Next Target for Federal Review September 02, 2025 - Cruise Industry Sues Hawaii Over "Green Fee," Cabin Boy Killed in Fall From Colombian Training Ship's Rigging September 01, 2025 - Vessel Reports Explosion off Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Coast, UK Denies That the Royal Navy Cannot Meet Operational Tasking August 31, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week August 30, 2025 - Pirates Abandon Attack as Patrol Boat Appears, Russia Damages Ukrainian Ship with Naval Drone, US Cancels Wind Port Grants August 29, 2025 - Video: Ukrainian Drone Damages Russian Missile Boat, Nord Stream Suspect Investigated for Tanker Attack in Italy August 28, 2025 - Hanwha Details Largest U.S. Commercial Vessel Order in 20 Years, Typhoon Drives Cargo Ship Ashore in Vietnam August 27, 2025 - Hanwha Announces $5 Billion Investment in Philly Shipyard, Warehouse Fire Injures 10 at Port of Hamburg August 26, 2025 - Long-Range Drone Strike Damages Russia's Ust-Luga Oil Terminal, Libyan Forces Open Fire on Migrant Rescue Vessel August 25, 2025 - Coast Guard Arrests Intoxicated Boxship Captain in Seattle, Hackers Disable Iranian Merchant Shipping Communications August 24, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week August 23, 2025 - US Deports Cruise Ship Crew, Maersk Ship Underway to Get Help with Container Fire, Iran Conducts Naval Exercise August 22, 2025 - Turkey Bars Ships With Ties to Israel From its Ports, Captain of Eagle S Claims Anchor Dragging Damage Was an Accident August 21, 2025 - Fire Aboard USS New Orleans Extinguished, Russian Drones Damage Tanker at Izmail August 20, 2025 - Baltimore Channel Reopens After Vessel Explosion, Hurricane Erin Disrupts Amphib Deployment August 19, 2025 - Two Ships Catch Fire at Anchorage off South Korea, Cargo Hold Explosion Aboard Bulker in Baltimore's Harbor August 18, 2025 - U.S. Coast Guard Watches Chinese Research Flotilla off Alaska, Israeli Navy Strikes Houthi Powerplant August 17, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week August 16, 2025 - Ukraine Strikes Russian Ship in Caspian with Iranian Weapons, Sanctions Hit Russian Shipbuilding, Offloading Ship Stuck in St. Lawrence August 15, 2025 - Maersk Boxship Reports Container Fire and Diverts for Assistance, Spanish Authorities Catch Tug With Three Tonnes of Cocaine August 14, 2025 - U.S. Asserts Freedom of Navigation in S. China Sea, Houthis Are Importing Drone Parts From China August 13, 2025 - China Coast Guard Appears to Launch Search After Collision, Fire-Damaged Boxship Solong Arrives at Scrapyard August 12, 2025 - Arms Seizure Reveals Iran's Smuggling Route to Houthis, China Coast Guard Collides With PLA Navy Warship August 11, 2025 - Russian Navy Loses Brand New Ice-Class Tug, Tour Boat Rides the Waves and Runs Aground off Honolulu August 10, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week August 09, 2025 - U.S. Tracks China in the Arctic, Thailand to Upgrade Navy, Challenging Medical Evac from Antarctica August 08, 2025 - Houthis Threaten 64 Shipowners for Trade With Israel, Helicopter Crashes Onto Barge on the Mississippi August 07, 2025 - CEO Behind Hawaiian Shipbuilding Fraud Gets 13 Years in Prison, Maersk Boxship Collides With Car Carrier in Danish Straits August 06, 2025 - Houthis Reveal Tracking of Shipping Between Israel, Egypt and Turkey, Russian Oligarch's Yacht to be Auctioned Off August 05, 2025 - First Funnel Removed in Preparation for Reefing SS United States, Box-Loss Incident Closes Port of Callao August 04, 2025 - Alaskan Fishing Operator Fined $1.2 Million for Oil Discharges, South Korea Gets Ready for "MASGA" Shipbuilding Investments August 03, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week August 02, 2025 - Dali's Owner/Operator Sues Shipbuilder, Sanctions Hit Containerships, Russia-China Naval Exercise August 01, 2025 - Panama's Comptroller Seeks to Void CK Hutchison's Terminal Concession, Scotland Green-Lights World's Largest Windfarm July 31, 2025 - U.S. Announces Sweeping Sanctions on Iranian Shipping, Ukraine Prepares to Sell Seized "Grain Theft" Ship July 30, 2025 - South Korean Shipbuilders Are Drawing Orders Away From China, Major Quake off Kamchatka Prompts Tsunami Warnings July 29, 2025 - Barge Collision Kills Two Children in Miami Harbor, U.S. Coast Guard Tracks Chinese Research Vessel in the Arctic July 28, 2025 - Israel Boards and Seizes Activist Vessel, Russia May Scrap its Only Aircraft Carrier July 27, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week July 26, 2025 - Mine Kills Three and Sinks Ukrainian Dredge, Cruise Ship Crewmember Stabs Colleague and Jumps Overboard, Iran Clings to Russia July 25, 2025 - Livestock Carrier Detained and Released off Yemen, U.S.-Japan Tariff Deal Could Mean Billions for U.S. Shipyards July 24, 2025 - Video: Iranian Helicopter Orders U.S. Destroyer to Change Course, Cleanup Under Way After Collision in Cuxhaven July 23, 2025 - Master of Burned-Out Indonesian Ferry Named as a Suspect, U.S. Sanctions Houthis' Fuel Suppliers July 22, 2025 - Hanwha Orders a Jones Act LNG Carrier From Hanwha Philly, Israel Launches Drone Attack on Hodeidah July 21, 2025 - At Least 35 Dead in Capsizing on Ha Long Bay, Puntland Forces Intercept Freighter Full of Turkish Weapons July 20, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week July 19, 2025 - Spanish Forces Seize Cocaine, EU Increases Sanctions on Tankers and Russian Energy, Matson Stops Transporting EVs July 18, 2025 - Burned Boxship Wan Hai 503 is Still Awaiting a Port of Refuge, Brand New Tweendecker Suffers Cargo Fire in Antwerp July 17, 2025 - Massive Cache of Iranian Weapons Intercepted off Yemen, ITF Reports "Disturbing Surge" in Seafarer Abandonment Cases July 16, 2025 - Houthis Steal Crude Oil From UN-Funded Floating Storage Tanker, Indonesian Police Bust Pirate Gang in Riau Islands July 15, 2025 - Nine Presumed Dead After Houthi Attack on Bulker Eternity C, Court Suspends French Riviera's Cruise Ship Ban July 14, 2025 - Search for Eternity C's Missing Crew Called Off, DHS Cancels Contracts for Two Offshore Patrol Cutters July 13, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week July 12, 2025 - Ukraine Sells Seized Russian Tanker, Iranian Navy Remains at Sea, MSC Refutes India's Compensation Claim July 11, 2025 - Houthis Kidnapped Survivors From Eternity C, Yacht Stewardess Found Dead in Suspected Murder July 10, 2025 - Search Under Way for Missing Crew After Houthis Sink Bulker, Ukraine Indicts Russian Navy Officers for Mistreating Civilian Crew July 09, 2025 - Three Seafarers Dead in Houthi Attack, Video: Explosives Used to Sink Greek Bulker Magic Seas July 08, 2025 - Product Tanker Ripped Apart by Explosion off India, Houthi Rebels Attack a Second Bulker in the Red Sea July 07, 2025 - Houthi Attack Leaves Bulker Damaged and Adrift in the Red Sea, Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer Sets Record in Texas Flood Response July 06, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week July 05, 2025 - Fire on Tanker at Turkish Scrapyard, Mayor Confronts Cruise Ship Violating Port Ban, Nigeria has its First Containership July 04, 2025 - Colombian Navy Catches Unmanned Narco-Sub, Two Longshoremen Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Odesa July 03, 2025 - Four Killed in Jackup Barge Collapse off Egypt, Two Chinese Nationals Arrested for Spying on U.S. Navy July 02, 2025 - Germany and Sweden Join in Shadow Fleet Crackdown in the Baltic, Iran Loaded Out Naval Mines After Israeli Strikes July 01, 2025 - Burning Boxship Towed Out of India's EEZ, NTSB Releases First Report on Mexican Training Ship's Bridge Strike June 30, 2025 - Explosion Reported on Tanker Off Libya, Ukraine Accuses Bangladesh of Buying Stolen Grain June 29, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week June 28, 2025 - Israel Damaged Iran's Navy, Hegseth Renames Navy Ship, Port of NY/NJ is Busiest US Port in May June 27, 2025 - Constant GPS Jamming Complicates Navigation in Strait of Hormuz, Royal Navy Plays "Cat and Mouse" With Russian Warships June 26, 2025 - Fire in Indonesian Shipyard Kills Four, Trump Offers to Buy Finnish Icebreakers June 25, 2025 - Burned-Out Car Carrier Sinks in North Pacific, Ferry Grounding Off Bali Prompts Evacuation June 24, 2025 - Oil Prices Plummet After Iran Attacks U.S. Airbase, Fire Continues Aboard Wan Hai 503 Amidst Stability Concerns June 23, 2025 - Strait of Hormuz Ship Traffic Continues After American Strike, UK Handover May Have Undermined Use of Diego Garcia Base June 22, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week June 21, 2025 - Haifa Attacked, Hormuz Traffic Keeping to Omani Waters, Ukraine to Sell Confiscated Turkish Cargo Ship June 20, 2025 - Recycling Firm Buys Famed Cruise Liner Astoria, Dali's Anchor Windlass Controls May Have Been "Inoperable" June 19, 2025 - U.S. Navy Sends a Third Aircraft Carrier Towards Mideast, Transit Fears Rise Over Strait of Hormuz June 18, 2025 - Tanker Burning off Khor Fakkan Had Shadow Fleet Ties, Boxship Crew Faces Criminal Inquiry Over Cargo Explosion June 17, 2025 - Two Tankers Collide in Gulf of Oman, Iranian Navy Leaves Bandar Abbas in a Hurry June 16, 2025 - Brand New STS Crane Tips Over at Tuas, Israel Expands Scope of Attacks on Iran June 15, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week June 14, 2025 - North Korea Launches Destroyer, Burning Wan Hai Ship Towed Out to Sea, Finnish Police Recommend Eagle S Prosecution June 13, 2025 - India Issues Ultimatum for MSC Elsa 3 Salvage, Taiwan Jails Master for Damaging Subsea Cable June 12, 2025 - Russia Claims Attack on Ukrainian Offshore Rig in Black Sea, Davie to Acquire Gulf Copper's Texas Shipyards June 11, 2025 - Cargo Ships Searched After North Sea Drone Incidents, Firefighting Continues Aboard Burning Wan Hai Boxship June 10, 2025 - Fire Spreads on Wan Hai Boxship off India, Salvors Reach Burning Car Carrier South of Adak June 09, 2025 - Israel Intercepts Greta Thunberg's Boat, More Iranian Ships Under Way for Bandar Abbas With Missile Fuel June 08, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week June 07, 2025 - North Korea Completes Destroyer Launch, USCG Suspends Construction on Two Cutters, Salvage of MSC Boxship Proceeding June 06, 2025 - Burning Car Carrier Drifting in Pacific, Australia Destroys Fishing Boats, US Arraigns ex-Master on Sexual Assault Charges June 05, 2025 - Car Carrier With EVs Burning and Abandoned, North Korea Salvages Warship From Failed Launch, USCG Storis Underway on MV June 04, 2025 - VDR Records Panic on Dali, Pentagon to Rename Ship Named for Gay Icon, Ukraine Attacks Kerch for Third Time June 03, 2025 - Panama Highlights Efforts to De-Flag Sanctions Busters, USS Truman Comes Home, Pirates Abduct Injured Seafarer June 02, 2025 - USS Enterprise to be Dismantled, Record for Migrants Crossing English Channel, NGO Uses Sailboat for Gaza Relief June 01, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week May 31, 2025 - Royal Navy Tracks Russian Spy Ship, Famous Cruise Ship to Be Sold at Auction, Newport News Furloughs Employees May 30, 2025 - Cruise Industry Restarts Large Revitalizations, Bridge Alarms Were Turned Off Before Boxship Grounding in Norway May 29, 2025 - Trade Court Blocks Trump's Biggest Tariffs, Massive Crane Ship Arrives in U.S. to Support Offshore Wind Farms May 28, 2025 - Russia Begins Naval Escorts for its Shadow Fleet Tankers, Mystery Surrounds Iranian Arms Ship Off Libya May 27, 2025 - Russia Attacks Port of Odesa, Blast on Sewage Tanker Kills Worker in New York City May 26, 2025 - MSC Boxship Sinks Off India, Three Injured in Boiler Explosion on Bulker in New Zealand May 25, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week May 24, 2025 - Watch Officer Was Asleep as Ship Grounded, Panama Cracks Down on STS Ops, Philippines to Get 40 Patrol Boats May 23, 2025 - Baltic Feeder Ship Goes Aground Just Feet From a House, UK Hands Sovereignty Over Chagos Islands to Mauritius May 22, 2025 - Trump Administration Wants to Overhaul the Coast Guard, North Korean Warship Suffers Hull Damage During Launch May 21, 2025 - Fishing Vessel Collides With Tanker off Singapore, 17 Injured in Platform Fire off Angola May 20, 2025 - Trump Administration Lets Equinor Restart Work on Offshore Wind Farm, Houthis Announce "Blockade" on Port of Haifa May 19, 2025 - Mexican Sail Training Ship Hits Brooklyn Bridge, Russia Intercepts Greek Tanker off Estonia May 18, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week May 17, 2025 - USCG Ordered to Downsize Flag Rank, Salvage Tow Begins for Maersk Ship, Royal Navy Obliterates Supersonic Missile May 16, 2025 - Major Cargo Fire on Bulker in Amsterdam's Harbor, Lost Superyacht May Have Been Vulnerable in High Winds May 15, 2025 - Attempt to Stop Shadow Tanker Causes International Incident, Delayed Response Raised Risk of Grounding off Australia May 14, 2025 - Yemen's Houthi Rebels Are Already Rearming, MSC Boxship Grounds in Red Sea After Possible GPS Jamming May 13, 2025 - Equinor May Walk Away From Empire Wind, Shipping Stocks Take Off After Trump Cuts Tariffs May 12, 2025 - India Was Prepared to Strike Port of Karachi, Unmanned Boat Rams Merchant Ship off Iran May 11, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week May 10, 2025 - UK Sanctions More Tankers, China Charges Captain for Damaging Baltic Cables, Costa Sells Another Cruise Ship May 09, 2025 - Houthis Claim Responsibility for Loss of Second U.S. Fighter Jet, HD Hyundai Wants Humanoid Robots That Can Weld May 08, 2025 - Carrier USS Truman Loses Another F/A-18 Fighter in the Red Sea, 62 People Were Injured During Gaza Pier Mission May 07, 2025 - U.S. Suspends Bombing After "Ceasefire" With Houthis, Port Sudan Hit By Wave of Attacks May 06, 2025 - Salvage Tug Will Take Another Week to Reach Disabled Maersk Boxship, Israeli Air Force Hits Port of Hodeidah May 05, 2025 - Drone Boat Shoots Down a Fighter Over the Black Sea, Nine Dead in Chinese Tour Boat Capsizings May 04, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week May 03, 2025 - Iranian Navy Commissions Converted Tanker, Alleged Drone Attack on Activist's Boat for Gaza, U.S. Navy Tests Hypersonic Missile May 02, 2025 - Three Injured in Engine Room Incident on Maersk Boxship, Houthis Detain and Threaten Ships at Ras Isa May 01, 2025 - French Navy Tests Weaponized Jet Ski, Three Killed in Scaffolding Collapse at New LNG Plant April 30, 2025 - Port of LA Foresees "Precipitous Drop" in Cargo Volume, Three Russian Sailors Injured in U.S. Airstrike in Yemen April 29, 2025 - Report: USS Truman Lost a Fighter While Turning to Avoid Houthi Attack, Trump Demands Free Suez Canal Transits April 28, 2025 - At Least 40 Killed and 1,200 Injured in Bandar Abbas Explosion, Collision Sinks Bulker on Vietnam's Long Tau River April 27, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week April 26, 2025 - Ukraine Arrests Ship and Crew, RWE Stops US Offshore Wind, USCG Cutters Given to Tunisia April 25, 2025 - Massive Container Explosion Caused by Self-Heating Cargo, Trump Order Puts Deep Sea Mining on Path to Commercialization April 24, 2025 - Tanker Boarded and Robbed off Nigeria, U.S. Forces Ordered Airstrike on Smuggling Vessel off Somalia April 23, 2025 - Iran Seizes Two Ships in Fuel-Smuggling Crackdown, Workers Injured in Fire on Petrobras Platform April 22, 2025 - Fire-Damaged Conro Towed Off for Scrapping, Carriers Respond to Tariffs With "Extreme" Blanked Sailings April 21, 2025 - Video Shows Destruction of Houthi Fuel Port, China Pushes Back on U.S. Port Fee Proposal April 20, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week April 19, 2025 - Criticism of Port Fees on Chinese Ships, USCG Polar Star Starts Next Modernization, Tar Balls Found at MSC Salvage in Canada April 18, 2025 - U.S. Destroys Fuel Terminals at Houthi-Controlled Port, White House Releases Plans for Chinese Ship Fees April 17, 2025 - Trump Administration Halts Equinor's NY Offshore Wind Farm, Helmsman and Pilots Worked Against Each Other in Fremantle Allision April 16, 2025 - NTSB: Firefighters Should Have Stayed Out of Grande Costa D'Avorio Blaze, Philippines Finds Chinese Sea Gliders Built for Covert Mapping April 15, 2025 - Taiwan Prosecutes Chinese Captain for Subsea Cable Damage, Iran Withdraws From Red Sea April 14, 2025 - Yemeni Gov't Forces May Launch Ground Operation Against Houthis, Russian Ambassador Says Subsea Tampering off UK is No Concern April 13, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week April 12, 2025 - IMO Approves World's First Truly Global Carbon Fee, Two U.S. Carriers Bombard Houthi Forces "Around the Clock" April 11, 2025 - White House Softens Proposal for Port Fees on Chinese Ships, U.S. Importers Begin to Cut Orders From China April 10, 2025 - White House Threatens Retaliation if IMO Passes Bunker Levy, Video: Boxship Suffers Explosion and Fire in North Sea April 09, 2025 - Tuna Clipper Hits Pier During Hegseth's Visit to Naval Station, Report: U.S. Airstrike Kills Houthi Intelligence Chief April 08, 2025 - Carnival Resumes Growth With Two-Ship Order From Fincantieri, Low Freight Rates Cushion Impact of Trump's Tariffs April 07, 2025 - U.S. Backs Diego Garcia Deal for 99 Years of Rent-Free Access, Chinese Cutter Nearly Hits Philippine Patrol Vessel Head-On April 06, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week April 05, 2025 - Tanker Avoids Indian Ban with STS, Lack of Training Contributed to Loss of New Zealand Naval Vessel, Chinese Control of Darwin Port Challenged April 04, 2025 - Iran is Pulling Advisors Out of Houthi Territory, Report: Solong Did Not Have Lookouts Before Collision April 03, 2025 - Trump Imposes Steep 34% Tariff on Chinese Goods, U.S. Sanctions Russians for Shipping Arms to Houthis April 02, 2025 - One Killed in Collision off Ningbo, Four U.S. Offshore Wind Projects Hit Pause on Approval Process April 01, 2025 - Iran Detains Foreign Tankers for Diesel Smuggling, Five Chinese Nationals Arrested for Spying on U.S. Navy Warships March 31, 2025 - Shipload of Rocket Fuel Arrives in Iran, Twelve Rescued From Burning Ship in Manila Bay March 30, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week March 29, 2025 - Report Panama Port Sale Delayed, USCG Finds Hazardous Ammonia Violation in Puerto Rico, Burnt-Out Containership Towed to Scotland March 28, 2025 - Panama Registry Prepares to Purge Sanctioned Ships, Six Injured in Fire on Russian Cargo Ship March 27, 2025 - NTSB: Mate Overlooked Risk of Hitting STS Crane, Russia Wants U.S. Help to Reboot Nord Stream Pipelines March 26, 2025 - Shipping Company Blames "Captain's Carelessness" for Stranding, U.S. to Help Russia Increase Ag Exports March 25, 2025 - Video: Taiwan Detains Chinese Fuel Barge, MSC Boxship Seeks Shelter in Vigo After Stack Collapse March 24, 2025 - Another Cargo of Rocket Fuel Nears Iran, U.S. Sends Second Carrier Strike Group to Mideast March 23, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week March 22, 2025 - Ireland Tracks Cargo Ship Near Cables, German to Seize Russian Oil Cargo, Pirates Abandoned Fishing Boat March 21, 2025 - Colombian Drug Gang Bribed Navy Staff to Place Tracking Devices, NTSB: Maryland's Highway Agency Failed to Prevent Baltimore Bridge Collapse March 20, 2025 - Solong Fire Response Turns to Recovery Phase, Trump Threatens Houthis With "Annihilation" March 19, 2025 - Shots Fired as Pirates Board Tanker Off Central Africa, Crowley Launches U.S.-Flag LNG Service for Puerto Rico March 18, 2025 - Somali Pirates Hijack Yemeni Fishing Vessel, Trump's EPA Withdraws Permit for Approved Offshore Wind Farm March 17, 2025 - U.S. Hits Dozens of Targets in Yemen in Largest Airstrike Yet, China's "Invasion Barges" Make First Public Appearance March 16, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week March 15, 2025 - UK Charges Captain with Manslaughter After Collision, China Lashes Out at Port Sale, Dutch Frigate Fires Tomahawk Missile March 14, 2025 - Report: Chinese and North Korean Ships Collided, Taiwan Chases Away Chinese Research Ship, Officers Plead Guilty in Singapore Oil Spill March 13, 2025 - Video Shows Moment of Impact Between Boxship and U.S.-Flag Tanker, Port Fee Plan Alarms U.S. Shipping Interests March 12, 2025 - Report: Russian Ballistic Missile Kills Four Seafarers in Odesa, Boxship Master Arrested After Deadly North Sea Allision March 11, 2025 - Fires Rage Aboard U.S.-Flag Tanker off England, Houthis Threaten to Resume Attacks on Shipping March 10, 2025 - Battleship Texas Gets a Permanent Home, Portuguese Sail Training Ship Sinks at the Pier March 09, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week March 08, 2025 - U.S. Seeks Allies for Fees on Chinese Ships, Sanctioned Shadow Tanker Hit by Containership, CMA CGM to Invest in U.S. Shipbuilding March 07, 2025 - Trump Considers At-Sea Inspections for Tankers Carrying Iranian Oil, GPS Jamming Sent Bulker Aground in the Baltic March 06, 2025 - U.S. Sanctions Houthis Over Weapons Deals With Russia, UK Tracks Russian Convoy From Tartus March 05, 2025 - Hutchison Sells Panama Ports to BlackRock and MSC in $23B Deal, Trump Announces New White House Shipbuilding Office March 04, 2025 - ONE Boxship Hits Maersk Vessel at Port of Hong Kong, SS United States Completes Her Final Journey March 03, 2025 - Russian Missile Attack Damages MSC Boxship at Port of Odesa, Venezuelan Navy Approaches Exxon FPSO March 02, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week March 01, 2025 - Crewmember Injured During Robberies, Ferry Captain and First Officer Guilty in Passenger Drowning, Cruise Ship Rescues Migrants February 28, 2025 - Stranded MSC Boxship Cannot Be Safely Refloated, Bulgarian Bulker Saves 34 Fishermen From Burning Boat February 27, 2025 - ILA Ratifies Much-Anticipated Longshore Contract, Australia Burns Illegal Fishing Vessels February 26, 2025 - Video: SS United States Passes Florida, Taiwan Detains Suspicious Ship After Subsea Cable Damage February 25, 2025 - Fire-Stricken Grimaldi Conro Towed Into Port, EU Warns of Evolving Pirate Threat off Somalia February 24, 2025 - White House Wants Chinese Ships to Pay up to $1M Per Port Call, Pentagon Dismisses U.S. Navy's First Female Leader February 23, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week February 22, 2025 - Sweden Investigating New Baltic Cable Damage, Russia Increases Port Security, More Delays for U.S. Offshore Wind Projects February 21, 2025 - U.S. Navy Relieves CO of Collision-Damaged Carrier, Tankers in the Russian Oil Trade May Be Targeted by Saboteurs February 20, 2025 - Bad Weather Hampers Salvage Response for Grounded MSC Boxship, SS United States Leaves Philadelphia on Final Voyage February 19, 2025 - U.S. Forces Rescue Iranian Crew From Sinking Ship, Saboteurs are Targeting German Navy Warships February 18, 2025 - Ukrainian Drone Attack Damages CPC Pipeline, Salvors Seek Options for Grounded MSC Boxship February 17, 2025 - MSC Container Ship Driven Ashore in Newfoundland, Open Drain Caused Deadly North Sea Capsizing February 16, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week February 15, 2025 - Damage Photo of US Carrier, Liner United States Starts Departure Move, Australia and China in South China Sea Spat February 14, 2025 - U.S. Navy Carrier Collides With Bulker off Port Said, EU Naval Forces Chase Pirates off Yemeni Fishing Boat February 13, 2025 - CMA CGM Boxship Hit Beacon After Crew Disabled Steering Gear, Shadow Tanker Hit By Houthis Now Faces Sanctions February 12, 2025 - New Caledonia Busts Cigarette-Smuggling "Mother Ship," Houthis Warn of Resumed Red Sea Hostilities February 11, 2025 - Ship Carrying Ballistic Missile Propellant Nears Iran, Suspected Somali Pirate Attack on Yemeni Fishing Vessel February 10, 2025 - Tanker Suffers Engine Room Explosion at Key Russian Oil Port, Bulker Grounds on Sakhalin Island February 09, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week February 08, 2025 - Poland Orders Removal of Russian Tanker, USS Truman Arrives in Crete, Iranian Warships Visit UAE February 07, 2025 - Iran Shows Off Drone Carrier in Response to Trump's Threats, Panama Rejects Claims of Free Passage for U.S. Navy February 06, 2025 - Fincantieri Finalizes $9 Billion Cruise Ship Order, Munitions Ship Suffers Cargo Shift Off Spain February 05, 2025 - Gibraltar Calls for Use of Pilots After OS35 Disaster, Trump Restores "Maximum Pressure" Oil Sanctions on Iran February 04, 2025 - Sweden Releases Bulker Suspected of Cable Damage, Panama Offers Free Transits for U.S. Warships After Trump's Threats February 03, 2025 - State Department Calls for "Immediate Changes" at Panama Canal, Video: Drone Aircraft Destroys Drone Boat February 02, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week February 01, 2025 - Norway Searches Cargo Ship for Involvement in Cable Damage, Innovative Cruise Ship Sold For Scrap, Fire at Egyptian Shipyard January 31, 2025 - U.S. Coast Guard Helps With Search After Deadly Plane Crash, Shell Writes Off its Last U.S. Offshore Wind Project January 30, 2025 - Russian Naval Flotilla Clears Out of Syria, FMC Chair Testifies on Trump's Panama Canal Complaints January 29, 2025 - Container Ship Ablaze and Drifting in the Red Sea, Russian Nuclear Icebreaker Damaged in Collision January 28, 2025 - Ship Suspected of Cable Sabotage Has a Broken Anchor, Taiwan Targets High-Risk Chinese Vessels to Avert "Hybrid" Attacks January 27, 2025 - Latvia Reports Another Suspicious Cable Break in Baltic, Iranian Ships Load Ballistic Rocket Fuel in China January 26, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week January 25, 2025 - Iran Harasses Ships During Exercise, Poland Investigates Abandoned Russian Tanker, Dali Sistership Breaks Down January 24, 2025 - Good Samaritans Team Up for Rescue off Dominican Republic, Bulker Stuck in Lake Erie's Ice January 23, 2025 - U.S. Coast Guard Surges Assets to Border Protection, UN Confirms Level of Damage to Yemen's Ports January 22, 2025 - Syria's New Government Cancels Russian Port Lease, Trump Fires U.S. Coast Guard Commandant January 21, 2025 - Trump Withdraws All Federal Waters From Offshore Wind Leasing, Russian Fuel Spill Cleanup Sickens 150 Volunteers January 20, 2025 - Yemen's Houthi Rebels Agree to Lift Blockade on Red Sea Shipping, U.S. Believes Baltic Cable Breaks Were Accidental January 19, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week January 18, 2025 - China Lashes Out at US Shipbuilding Decision, Last Minute Wind Power Steps, Bulkers in Great Lakes Ice January 17, 2025 - White House Blames China for "Unreasonable" Shipyard Subsidies, Gaza Ceasefire Raises Hopes of Renewed Security in Red Sea January 16, 2025 - Bureau Veritas in Merger Talks With SGS, Carrier USS Kennedy Set for Final Voyage to Shipbreakers January 15, 2025 - Boxship Dali Completes Repairs 10 Months After Baltimore Bridge Disaster, Venezuela's Maduro Threatens to Invade Puerto Rico January 14, 2025 - Houthis Claim 9-Hour Attack on USS Truman Strike Group, Syria's New Rulers May Block Russian Base Evacuation January 13, 2025 - Iran's Spy Ship Activity Extends Beyond the Red Sea, China Begins Patrolling its "Nine-Dash Line" January 12, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week January 11, 2025 - Shadow Fleet Tanker Breaks Down in Baltic Storm, Grounded Self-Unloader in Philadelphia Has Damaged Tanks January 10, 2025 - Dark Fleet Tanker Might Have Cut More Subsea Lines if Not Stopped, 47 Nations Back Global Bunker Levy January 09, 2025 - Japan Pauses Tanker Salvage Due to Oil Leak, ILA Reaches Final Deal on E. Coast Longshore Contract January 08, 2025 - Pentagon "Blacklists" COSCO for Ties to China's Military, Anchor From Suspected Cable Sabotage Incident Recovered January 07, 2025 - Houthis Claim to Stop U.S. Attack by Targeting Carrier, Russia's Evacuation From Tartus Appears to Stall January 06, 2025 - Chinese Freighter Suspected of Severing Telecom Cable off Taiwan, Four Evacuated From Drifting Bulker After Engine Room Fire January 05, 2025 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week January 04, 2025 - Russian Ships Move Military Equipment to Libya, Canada Scraps Vandalized Coast Guard Ship, Finland Rejects Effort to Release Tanker January 03, 2025 - Vietnamese Navy Rescues Drifting Tanker, Philippine Fishermen Find Suspected Chinese Spy Drone January 02, 2025 - Mysterious Airfield on Gulf of Aden is Nearly Complete, Seven Tanker Crewmembers Suspected in Baltic Cable-Damage Incident January 01, 2025 - Houthis Claim Attack on Carrier USS Truman, Two Bulkers Collide off Shanghai December 31, 2024 - Finnish Coast Guard Monitors Drifting Tanker, Ports in Peru and Ecuador Pounded by High Waves December 30, 2024 - Suspected Sabotage Ship Dragged Anchor for 50 Nautical Miles, Former President Jimmy Carter Passes at 100 December 29, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week December 28, 2024 - Baltic Countries Protect Offshore Assets, Norwegians Refute Russian Claims Over Crew from Sinking Ship, China Floats Largest Amphibious Assault Ship December 27, 2024 - Israeli Strikes Batter Houthi Ports and Infrastructure, Finnish Police Raid "Dark Fleet" Tanker After Cable Outage December 26, 2024 - Sanctioned Russian Ship Was Sunk by "Terrorist Attack," Finland Investigates Possible Subsea Cable Sabotage December 25, 2024 - Merry Christmas and a Peaceful New Year From the Maritime Executive December 24, 2024 - Russian Military Sealift Ship Sinks After Engine Room Explosion, Boxship Rolls Over at the Pier in Istanbul December 23, 2024 - USS Gettysburg Shoots Down U.S. Navy Fighter, China Blocks Investigation of Suspected Sabotage Ship December 22, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week December 21, 2024 - Carriers Pessimistic for U.S. Port Strike, P&O Australia Cruise Ship Sold, China Launches Hydrogen-Fueled Container Barge December 20, 2024 - Israel Strikes Houthi Ports and Infrastructure, Russia Arrests Captains of Two Lost Black Sea Tankers December 19, 2024 - Indian Navy Patrol Boat Hits Passenger Ferry, Somali Pirates Want $10M Ransom for Chinese Fishing Vessel December 18, 2024 - Third Russian Tanker Reports Leak Near Kerch Strait, Sea Shepherd's Paul Watson Released From Jail December 17, 2024 - U.S. Carries Out Airstrike on Houthis, South Korea's Shipbuilding Market Share Hits Decadal Low December 16, 2024 - Product Tanker Breaks Up Near Kerch Strait, Norway Expels Russian Fishing Vessel Over Security Concerns December 15, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week December 14, 2024 - Philippines Accuses Chinese Vessels of AIS Spoofing, Royal Navy Decommissions Last Trafalgar Submarine, Calls for ILA to Restart Negotiations December 13, 2024 - Trump Backs ILA in Fight Over Port Automation, Video: Yacht Hits Docked Cruise Ship December 12, 2024 - Crew Assaulted as Robberies Continue in Singapore Strait, Drones Follow U.S. Coast Guard Boat off New Jersey December 11, 2024 - Israel Destroys Syria's Navy at the Pier, U.S. Navy Defends Three American Ships From Houthi Attack December 10, 2024 - China's Navy Swarms the First Island Chain, Collision off S. Korea Leaves Seven Fishermen Dead December 09, 2024 - 10-Tonne Cocaine Bust Shows Rise of Caribbean Smuggling, Iran's Navy Proves Powerless in Syria and Lebanon December 08, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week December 07, 2024 - Ship with Military Cargo Grounds, Russian Navy Leaves Syria, Listing Ship off Yemen Leaking Oil in Red Sea December 06, 2024 - Somali Pirates Board Chinese Fishing Vessel, EU Mission Rescues Cargo Ship in Red Sea December 05, 2024 - China Coast Guard Sideswipes Philippine Vessel, Russian Ship Shoots Signal Flare at a German Helicopter December 04, 2024 - Video: Boxship and Tanker Collide off Spain, U.S. Foils Plot to Smuggle Arms From Long Beach to North Korea December 03, 2024 - Grounded Freighter Sinks Off Egypt's Red Sea Coast, Maersk Orders 20 More Dual-Fuel Boxships December 02, 2024 - Two Destroyers Defend U.S. Merchant Ships From Missile Barrage, Search Underway for Crew of Capsized Alaskan Seiner December 01, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week November 30, 2024 - Evacuation from Burning Vessel Drifting in Baltic, Crew Error Ran New Zealand Survey Ship Aground November 29, 2024 - Bulker Reports Explosion in Holds off North Carolina, International Sweep Nets 225 Tonnes of Cocaine November 28, 2024 - Chinese Ship Dragged Anchor for 100 Miles and Cut Two Cables, Philippine Coast Guard Catches Illegal Chinese Crew November 27, 2024 - Former Auckland Port CEO Convicted of Safety Violations, Freighter Grounds and Spills Fuel Off Egypt November 26, 2024 - 16 Missing After Dive Boat Sinks in Red Sea, China Negotiates Over Bulker Suspected of Baltic Cable Sabotage November 25, 2024 - Chinese Bulker Suspected of Subsea Sabotage Has a Twisted Anchor, U.S. Navy's Afloat Accident Rate Hits 10-Year High November 24, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week November 23, 2024 - USN to Idle Auxiliary Vessels, Philly Shipyard Sued Over Construction Delays, Indian Submarine Collides with Fishing Boat November 22, 2024 - U.S. Transfers Drone Boats to Philippine Military, Cal Maritime Saved by State University System November 21, 2024 - Denmark Guards Chinese Bulker Linked to Subsea Cable Damage, Royal Navy to Decommission Last Two Amphibs November 20, 2024 - Ammonium Nitrate-Laden Bulker Dumps Contaminated Cargo off UK, Five Nations Warn of Russian Hybrid Warfare November 19, 2024 - Pentagon's Top Weapons Buyer is Astonished by Houthi Missile Tech, Two Subsea Cables Likely Severed by "Outside Forces" November 18, 2024 - Galaxy Leader's Crew Mark One Year in Houthi Captivity, Navy Mismanagement Caused Red Hill Disaster November 17, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week November 16, 2024 - Philippines Resupplies Disputed Base, Iran's Navy in Port, Greece Arrests Master for Drunkenness November 15, 2024 - Baltimore Boxship Dali Arrives in China for Repairs, Two Somali Pirates Get 30 Years in Prison for Kidnapping November 14, 2024 - ILA Breaks Off Talks on Automation at East Coast Ports, Surge in Trade Returns Shipping's CO2 to 2008 Levels November 13, 2024 - Houthis Attack Two Destroyers in Strait of Bab el-Mandeb, Russia Claims a "Naval Drill" in English Channel November 12, 2024 - Disney's Newest Cruise Ship Rescues Sinking Catamaran, Heroic WWII Warship USS Edsall Rediscovered November 11, 2024 - Minesweeper Burns and Capsizes off Japan, China Unveils New Unmanned Warship Called "Killer Whale" November 10, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week November 09, 2024 - Activists Seek to Block Weapons Shipments to Israel, Video: Cruise Ships Rolls in Heavy Seas, Seafarer Saved After 24 Hours Overboard November 08, 2024 - Efforts to Pump Oil Off Burned Tanker Sounion Begin, Plans Announced for Last Voyage of SS United States November 07, 2024 - Trump's Historic Win Boosts Energy Stocks, Ukraine Hits Russia's Caspian Sea Naval Base November 06, 2024 - Notorious Navy Contractor "Fat Leonard" Sentenced to 15 Years, U.S. Soldier Injured in Gaza Aid Pier Accident Has Died November 05, 2024 - Houthis Are Earning Millions in Fees for Safe Red Sea Transits, Strike Turns Into Fistfight at HD Hyundai November 04, 2024 - Tanker Collision Spills Paraffin Off Algeciras, Houthis Will Target Ex-Israeli Ships After Resale November 03, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week November 02, 2024 - Labor Dispute to Close Canadian Ports, Dominion Finishes First Phase of Offshore Wind Install, First Maersk Methanol Conversion Done November 01, 2024 - Heavy Lift Vessel Driven Aground in a Typhoon off Taiwan, Two Killed in Fire on Turkish Cargo Ship October 31, 2024 - Crane-Carrying Heavy Lift Ship Abandoned in Typhoon, Fire Damages Nuclear Sub Plant in Britain October 30, 2024 - German Frigate Avoids Red Sea Due to Houthi Threat, China Claims Discovery of Seabed Spying Devices October 29, 2024 - Houthis Attack Greek Bulker in Red Sea, Albania Seizes Potentially Toxic Cargo After Long Round Trip October 28, 2024 - Vietnam Builds Strategic Airfield in Spratly Islands, Report: Russia Feeds Targeting Data to Houthis for Red Sea Attacks October 27, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week October 26, 2024 - Stranded Cargo Ships to Reach Ports, ILA Contract Talks to Restart, Hanwha Courts US Navy for Work October 25, 2024 - Dali's Owner and Operator Settle With Justice Department for $100M, Severe Storm Damages Ships in Philippines October 24, 2024 - UK Pledges Aid to Defend Black Sea Ports, Indonesian Coast Guard "Drives Out" Chinese Vessel October 23, 2024 - Miami Fire Dept. Medevacs Anchor Handler's Master, Port of Shanghai Set to Break 50M TEU Mark October 22, 2024 - Four Crew Lost in Capsizing of Russian Cargo Vessel, Two Veterans of USS Eisenhower's Red Sea Campaign Killed in Crash October 21, 2024 - Canadian Rescue Ship Saves Tug From Grounding Off Washington, Bulker Sinks Freighter at Port of Dakar October 20, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week October 19, 2024 - Ports of LA and Long Beach Set New Records as Imports Soar, Greek Dockers Try to Block Arms for Israel October 18, 2024 - U.S. Hits Houthi Missile Sites WIth Bunker-Buster Bombs, German Warship Shoots Down Drone off Lebanon October 17, 2024 - Video: New STS Crane Topples Old STS Crane, Storm-Tossed Bulker Safely Departs Unalaska October 16, 2024 - Chinese Crew "Gravely Threatened" in Collision With Philippine Vessel, Alaska's Fishing Industry Has Shed 38,000 Jobs October 15, 2024 - Russian Strike Damages Two Vessels at Port of Odesa, Lost Survey Ship's Fuel Tanks Remain Intact October 14, 2024 - Two LPG Carriers Catch Fire off Chittagong, Bulker Struggles to Stay Off the Rocks in Aleutian Gale October 13, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week October 12, 2024 - Tanker Burning off Germany, French Court Acquits Master of Sanctions Violations, Settlement Clears Path for Reefing SS United States October 11, 2024 - Houthis Target Two More Tankers, Russia Hits Another Ship in Strike Near Odesa October 10, 2024 - Hurricane Milton Disrupts Florida's Cruise Industry, Lost Survey Ship's Tanks are Intact October 09, 2024 - Ukraine Accuses Russia of Targeting Black Sea Shipping, Turkey Sends Two Warships to Beirut to Evacuate Citizens October 08, 2024 - Florida Ports Brace for "Extremely Life-Threatening" Hurricane, Russian Arms Dealer Plans to Ship Guns to Houthis October 07, 2024 - Iranian Warships and Tankers Disperse Ahead of Expected Attack, NZ Survey Vessel Sinks off Samoa October 06, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week October 05, 2024 - US Strikes Houthi Positions, Ports Resume Operations After ILA Strike, World's Largest Cruise Ship Leaves Assembly Dock October 04, 2024 - New Videos Show Houthi Attack on Tanker, Tentative Agreement in East Coast Longshore Strike October 03, 2024 - Salvors Make Progress Aboard Burning Tanker Sounion, China Claims its First Coast Guard Patrol in Arctic Ocean October 02, 2024 - Houthis Damage Vessels in New Wave of Attacks, ILA Declares "Ports Are Ours" October 01, 2024 - ILA Goes On Strike for First Time Since 1977, Vietnamese Fishermen Attacked and Beaten in Paracel Islands September 30, 2024 - Israel Strikes Houthi-Controlled Port of Hodeidah, Coast Guard Joins Rescue Effort After Hurricane Helene September 29, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week September 28, 2024 - China's Nuclear Sub Sinks During Outfitting, White House Meets with Ports to Discuss ILA Strike, Houthis Unleash Barrage on US Warships in Red Sea September 27, 2024 - Port Employers File Charge Against ILA Before Expected Strike, Hurricane Helene Batters Florida's Gulf Coast September 26, 2024 - Russia May Send Antiship Missiles to Houthis, OceanGate CEO May Have Expected Sub Would Fail September 25, 2024 - Iran Parades New Anti-Ship Capabilities, U.S. Navy Fleet Oiler Damaged in Grounding Off Oman September 24, 2024 - No Talks Set as East Coast Longshore Strike Approaches, Damaged Bulker With Explosive Cargo Heads for Malta September 23, 2024 - FBI Boards Sister Ship of Boxship Dali at Baltimore, Denmark Restricts Transit of Damaged Bulker With Explosive Cargo September 22, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week September 21, 2024 - Turkey Jails Captain for Cocaine Hidden in Cargo, Russian Missile Damages Bulker, Disney's Newest Cruise Ship Set for Trials September 20, 2024 - Dali Departs U.S. at Last, Broken-Down Bulker With Explosive Cargo Heads for Baltic Under Tow September 19, 2024 - U.S. Files $100M Claim Against "Jury-Rigged" Boxship Dali, Russian Navy Drills Prompt U.S. to Send Troops to Aleutians September 18, 2024 - Industry Braces for Looming ILA Strike, Lost Sub Titan Had a Long History of Safety Issues September 17, 2024 - Insolvent Harland & Wolff Plans to Split Up Assets, Salvage Tow for Burning Tanker Completed September 16, 2024 - Burning Tanker Under Tow in the Red Sea, Philippine Cutter Runs Out of Food and Water at Sabina Shoal September 15, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week September 14, 2024 - Loose Connection Found in Dali's Electrical System, Iranian Naval Forces Goes Dark, Salvage of Burning Tanker Starts September 13, 2024 - Ukraine Accuses Russia of Missile Strike on Grain Ship, Burning OSV Abandoned off South Africa September 12, 2024 - Feeder Ship Hits Bridge in Amsterdam, UK Sanctions Russia's Busiest "Dark Fleet" Tankers September 11, 2024 - South Africa Links MSC Boxship to Oil Spill, Remembering 9/11 and the Manhattan Boatlift September 10, 2024 - Turkish Cargo Ship Abandoned After Collision off Iran, Allseas Pipelay Barge Grounds Off Mexico September 09, 2024 - Looking for Salvage Solution for Burning Tanker, Worker Killed at Bangladesh Scrapyard, Australia Moves Forward With Strategic Fleet September 08, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week September 07, 2024 - Tugs and Pilot Stop Malfunctioning Boxship, Design for Massive 27,500 TEU Boxship, East/Gulf Coast Ports Call for Restart on Union Talks September 06, 2024 - DOJ Inspects Dali Before Sailing for China, ILA Prepares for East Coast Strike, UK Warns of Red Sea Impostors September 05, 2024 - Strikes Loom at US and Canadian Ports, Vessel Salvaged from Fatal Collison, US Service Members Targeted September 04, 2024 - Tow Abandoned for Burning Tanker, Norway Orders Ship With "Explosive" Cargo Out of Port, MSC Loses Boxes off South Africa September 03, 2024 - Salvors to Reach Burning Tanker, Houthis Step Up Attacks, Australia Services USN Nuclear Sub September 02, 2024 - Chinese and Philippine Coast Guards Collide, Pilot Reports Intoxicated Captain, Contract for Reefing of SS United States September 01, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week August 31, 2024 - Maersk Vessel Hits Sailing Ship, Sounion is Leaking Oil, Canadian Shipbuilders Call for Tariff on Chinese-Built Ships August 30, 2024 - Houthis Release Video Showing Multiple Explosions on Tanker, Mingyang Sets Record With 20MW Turbine August 29, 2024 - Houthis Allow Salvage Attempt for Burning Tanker, American Adventurer Dies in Viking Voyage Reenactment August 28, 2024 - Burning Tanker in Red Sea Appears to be Leaking, Crew Shortages Sideline Fleet Auxiliaries in U.S. and UK August 27, 2024 - EU Says Burning Tanker Has Not Yet Spilled Oil in Red Sea, Interview: Fairwater CEO Dan Thorogood August 26, 2024 - Burning Tanker in Red Sea Threatens Disaster Worse Than Exxon Valdez, China Coast Guard Rams Philippine Vessel August 25, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week August 24, 2024 - Houthis Set Laden Tanker Ablaze, Cargo Ship Blocks St. Lawrence Seaway, Hafnia Nile is Offloaded August 23, 2024 - Kerch Strait Ferry Destroyed By Ukrainian Strike, French Navy Saves Tanker Crew After Houthi Attack August 22, 2024 - Tanker on Fire and Adrift After Houthi Attacks, Kawasaki Altered NOx Emissions Tests on Marine Engines August 21, 2024 - Dali Finishes Offloading Containers, Storms Break Up Grounded Bulker Ultra Galaxy August 20, 2024 - China Coast Guard Rams Two Philippine Vessels, Tech Entrepreneur Missing After Yacht Sinks off Sicily August 19, 2024 - Aging Soviet Carrier Catches Fire on Yangtze, Brand New CMA CGM Boxship Loses 99 Containers August 18, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week August 17, 2024 - USCG Icebreaker Returns After Fire, Eritrean Navy Approaches Freighter, Destroyer Museum Ships to be Repaired August 16, 2024 - Two Floating Armories Report Run-Ins With Houthi Militants, Orsted Pulls Plug on Landmark E-Methanol Plant August 15, 2024 - Concerns Grow for U.S. East Coast Longshore Strike, SoCal Ports Set All-Time Records for Box Volumes August 14, 2024 - Houthis Stage Multiple Attacks on Greek-Owned Tanker, Corrosion in Void Spaces Sank Tugboat August 13, 2024 - Fire Extinguished Aboard MSC Boxship, Carrier USS Lincoln Ordered to Rush to Mideast August 12, 2024 - Ukraine Destroys Platform Used for GPS Spoofing, U.S. Coast Guard Tracks Russian Spy Ship off Alaska August 11, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week August 10, 2024 - Container Explodes on Ship Docked in China, Houthis Target Tanker Four Times, Video of Yacht Cutting Off Tourist Boat August 09, 2024 - Houthis Attack Tanker With RPG, Environmentalists Demand Return of "Toxic" Boxship Cargo August 08, 2024 - Tanker Explosion Kills Five off Indonesia, Former BVI Premier Gets Prison Term for Port Smuggling Scheme August 07, 2024 - Meyer Floats Out Disney's Next Cruise Ship, S. Africa Spill Cleanup Hampered by Rough Weather August 06, 2024 - Iran Releases Filipino Crew From MSC Aries, U.S. Kills Houthi Drone Expert in Airstrike August 05, 2024 - Houthi Rebels Hit Greek-Owned Boxship, Ukraine Claims to Have Sunk a Russian Submarine August 04, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week August 03, 2024 - MARAD Ship Loses Steering Causing Bridge to Close, Galaxy Leader Crew Sick in Yemen, First LNG Carrier with Wind Power Planned August 02, 2024 - Crowley and SEACOR Launch New Jones Act Tanker Company, Resolve Marine Defuels Grounded $3M Yacht August 01, 2024 - Oil Smuggling Vessel Grounds Near Manila Bay, Master Faces Criminal Charges for Bulker Allision July 31, 2024 - LNG-Fueled Bulker Strikes Anchored Ship, "Dark Fleet" VLCC Drifted After Impact With Hafnia Tanker July 30, 2024 - Grounded Bulker Breaks Up Off South Africa, Davie Plans to Invest in U.S. Shipbuilding July 29, 2024 - Second Tanker Sinks in Manila Bay, Fire Aboard Maersk Boxship Persists for 10 Days July 28, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week July 27, 2024 - Russian Incursion into Finnish Waters, Bulker Salvage in South Africa, GoM Wind Auction Canceled July 26, 2024 - Typhoon Drives Multiple Vessels Aground off Taiwan, Tanker Sinks in Manila Bay July 25, 2024 - Salvors Survey Fire-Damaged Hafnia Tanker, GE Vernova Finds "Material Deviation" in Offshore Wind Turbine Blade July 24, 2024 - Longliner's Crew Left Adrift in Extreme Weather, Video: Guards Shoot and Detonate Houthi Bomb Boat July 23, 2024 - Fire Destroys FSO Off Nigeria, Indian Navy Frigate Capsizes at Mumbai Dockyard July 22, 2024 - Israeli Air Force Strikes Port of Hodeidah, Malaysia Catches Dark Fleet Tanker After Collision July 21, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week July 20, 2024 - Tankers Collide Off Singapore, Container Fire on New Maersk Vessel, SS United States Struggles to Find New Pier July 19, 2024 - Houthis Claim Long-Distance Drone Attack on Tel Aviv, UK Wants to Jump-Start Action on Russian Tankers July 18, 2024 - Nine Survivors From Capsized Tanker Rescued off Oman, Meth Smugglers Could Face Indonesia's Death Penalty July 17, 2024 - Aframax Reverses Course After Damage From Houthi Bomb Boat, 16 Missing in Product Tanker Capsizing July 16, 2024 - Houthis Launch New Wave of Attacks, ILA: Odds of East Coast Longshore Strike are Growing July 15, 2024 - USS Eisenhower Gets Hero's Welcome on Return, Tanker Collides With Passenger Boat in Port Aransas July 14, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week July 13, 2024 - Roosevelt Carrier Arrives in Red Sea Area; Weather Delays Salvage of Bulker; Search for Missing Boxship Captain July 12, 2024 - Iran Releases Chevron-Chartered Tanker After 15 Months, Ukraine Seizes Cargo Ship for Carrying Looted Grain July 11, 2024 - Storm Sends Cargo Ship Aground off South Africa, U.S. Tracks Chinese Warships Off Alaska July 10, 2024 - Crew Abandons Listing Ship off South Africa, Philippine Forces Dodge Chinese Boats to Carry Out Medevac July 09, 2024 - Cargo Ship With Cracked Hull Rescued Off Malaysia, China Sends World's Largest Coast Guard Cutter to S. China Sea July 08, 2024 - Iranian Frigate Capsizes at the Pier, Tanker Runs Aground in Cayman Islands July 07, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week July 06, 2024 - Russian Attack Damages Odesa Port; "Worryingly High" Suicide and Seafarer Injury Rates; Court Calls FMC "Illogical" in D&D Decision July 05, 2024 - Ukraine Launches Drone-Boat Attack on Novorossiysk, Abandoned Tanker Sinks off Yemen July 04, 2024 - German Offshore Wind Farm Picks Chinese Turbines, Hurricane Beryl Storms Through Caribbean July 03, 2024 - Fiji Recovers Patrol Boat That Grounded on First Patrol, Massive Fire Destroys Yacht at Lürssen July 02, 2024 - New England Wind Gets BOEM Approval, Master of Iranian Shadow Tanker Disappears Before Trial July 01, 2024 - Bulker Encounters Swarm of Unmanned Boats off Yemen, China Coast Guard Obstructs a Rescue at Scarborough Shoal June 30, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week June 29, 2024 - US Sanctions Iranian Tankers, Houthis Attack Four Ships, Gaza Pier Under Review June 28, 2024 - Houthis Hit Another Merchant Ship With a Bomb Boat, Australia's Austal Names Former U.S. SECNAV as Chairman June 27, 2024 - Houthis Claim First Use of Hypersonic Antiship Missile, Manila Wants to Take Filipino Seafarers Off of Red Sea Routes June 26, 2024 - ITF: Flag States Should Make Ships Avoid the Red Sea's Dangers, U.S. Army Tests New Ballistic Missile in Sinking Exercise June 25, 2024 - Container Ship Dali Leaves Baltimore At Last, Toxic Container Fire Prompts Evacuation at Port of Antwerp June 24, 2024 - Carrier USS Eisenhower Leaves the Red Sea, Stricken Bulker's Crew Abandons Ship off Yemen June 23, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week June 22, 2024 - Houthis Boarded Ship with Explosives, Russia Transships Fish to Avoid Port Ban, New Zealand Ferry Goes Aground June 21, 2024 - Hanwha Buys Philly Shipyard, Court Allows Eight Dali Crewmembers to Go Home June 20, 2024 - Houthis Release Video of Bulker's Sinking, U.S. & China Conduct Back-to-Back Sinking Exercises June 19, 2024 - U.S. Plans to Shut Down Gaza Aid Pier, Bulker Tutor Succumbs to Flooding From Houthi Missile Attack June 18, 2024 - Philippine Soldier Injured in Collision With Chinese Vessel, Survivors From Bulker Tutor Recount Ordeal of Houthi Attack June 17, 2024 - Two Bulkers in Danger of Sinking After Houthi Attacks, Van Oord Dredger Hits Bunker Tanker June 16, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week June 15, 2024 - Bulker Abandoned in Red Sea, Russia Using Mariupol for Logistics, Iconic Ocean Liner Evicted June 14, 2024 - One Seafarer Missing After Houthi Missile Strike, Russian Destroyer Catches Fire in Barents Sea June 13, 2024 - Greek Bulker Hit By Multiple Houthi Attacks, Crew Rescued From Burning Cargo Ship Off Taiwan June 12, 2024 - Steel Fatigue Suspected After Laker Takes On Water, Crew Turns Master In for MARPOL Violations June 11, 2024 - Baltimore's Ship Channel Fully Restored After 76 Days, Video: Ukrainian Drone Blows Hatch Covers Off Russian Barge June 10, 2024 - Houthi Rebels Hit Two Merchant Ships in Two Days, Great Lakes Bulker Hits Submerged Object June 09, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week June 08, 2024 - Bulker Avoids Pirates, US Restores Gaza Aid Pier, Juneau Will Limit Cruise Passengers June 07, 2024 - Allies Commemorate 80th Anniversary of D-Day, Israel Refutes Houthi Claim of Attack on Haifa June 06, 2024 - Boxship's Engine Controls Get Stuck on Full Ahead in Charleston Harbor, Last Section of Baltimore's Key Bridge Removed June 05, 2024 - D-Day at 80: Veterans Cross the Channel One More Time, Report: 90 Dead in Sinking of N. Korean Ship June 04, 2024 - Carnival Corp. Sunsets its P&O Australia Brand, ADNOC Buys Navig8 for $1.5 Billion June 03, 2024 - Houthi Rebels Claim Second Attack on U.S. Carrier, U.S. Coast Guard Calls Off Search for Two Missing Fishermen June 02, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week June 01, 2024 - Houthis Target US Aircraft Carrier, Retired Admiral Arrested on Bribery Charges, Former Carnival Ships Resume Cruising May 31, 2024 - U.S. and UK Hit Back After Houthi Attacks, Video: Drone Wars in the Black Sea May 30, 2024 - French Frigate Assists Bulker After Houthi Attacks, Freight Rates Soar Towards Pandemic-Era Levels May 29, 2024 - U.S. Aid Pier for Gaza Breaks Up in Heavy Weather, Houthi Missile Strike Damages Greek Bulker May 28, 2024 - Russian Cargo Ship Hits Rail Bridge to Crimea, Full Reopening of Baltimore Ship Channel Delayed May 27, 2024 - Famed WWII Submarine USS Harder Discovered off Luzon, Indonesia Arrests Russian-Flagged Trawler May 26, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week May 25, 2024 - Pirate Attack Fails, US Navy Places $1B Order for Frigates, Three Injured on Gaza Aid Pier May 24, 2024 - Eco-Cargo Schooner Capsizes off Bahamas, Senior Pilot Warned Maryland Officials of Key Bridge's Risks May 23, 2024 - Tanker Operator Fined $2M For Oily Waste Dumping, Ukraine Builds a Rocket-Launching Drone Boat May 22, 2024 - Baltimore to Restore 24-Hour Shipping Channel at Last, Ukraine Confirms Strike on Last Missile-Carrying Warship in Crimea May 21, 2024 - Tanker's Crew Robbed Hundreds of Miles Off W. Africa, Boxship Dali Successfully Moved to a Safe Berth May 20, 2024 - Dali to Move from Bridge Wreck Site, Cruise Ship Collision on Danube, Houthis Damage Shadow Tanker May 19, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week May 18, 2024 - Removal of Dali Awaits Survey, Reagan Leaves Japan After 9 Years, Houthi Down US Drone May 17, 2024 - Barge Strike Restricts Access to Galveston's Pelican Island, U.S. Aid Pier for Gaza Handles First Cargo May 16, 2024 - "Steel in the Water" for Two U.S. Offshore Wind Farms, Barge Damages Bridge in Galveston May 15, 2024 - Dali Lost Power Because Breakers Tripped, Tanker Rescues Sailors After Orca Sinks Yacht off Spain May 14, 2024 - Last Baltimore Bridge Section Removed With Explosives, Pirates Hijack a Fishing Vessel off Somalia May 13, 2024 - China May Be Building Another S. China Sea Island, U.S. Air Force Carries Out Ultra-Long-Range Medevacs May 12, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week May 11, 2024 - EU Forces Capture Pirates, Dali to Move to Pier Next Week, Iran Releases First Group of MSC Aries Crew May 10, 2024 - Video: Salvors Plan to Blast Bridge Span into a Dozen Pieces, Houthis Continue to Target MSC Ships May 09, 2024 - Philippine Forces Sink Chinese-Built Tanker in Exercise, Third Mate Ran MSC Ship Aground While Master Was at Dinner May 08, 2024 - Salvors Will Use Explosives to Free Up Baltimore Boxship, Chinese Bulker Catches Fire and Drifts Aground May 07, 2024 - Maersk Warns of Widening Impact of Red Sea Shutdown, Salvors Move Carefully Towards Big Lift at Key Bridge Site May 06, 2024 - Towboat Nearly Hits Historic Steamboat in New Orleans, Rough Weather Delays Opening of Gaza Aid Pier May 05, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week May 04, 2024 - Salvors Remove Bridge Debris from Dali; Houthis Threaten to Expand Attacks; 30 Injured in Navy Training Incident May 03, 2024 - Crack in Tanker's Hull Spills Oil at Port of Ceuta, Ukraine Hits Russian Refinery With Long-Distance Strike May 02, 2024 - China's Most Advanced Aircraft Carrier Heads Out on Sea Trials, Viking IPO Takes Wall Street By Storm May 01, 2024 - Salvors to Refloat Boxship Dali in Less Than Two Weeks, Houthi Attack in Indian Ocean Shows Increasing Reach April 30, 2024 - Houthis Damage Bulker and Target U.S. Warships, Guinea-Bissau Deflags Turkish Aid Convoy April 29, 2024 - Houthi Forces Attack American Drone and Dark Fleet Tanker, Baltimore Welcomes First Boxship Since Bridge Collapse April 28, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week April 27, 2024 - Houthis Strike Shadow Fleet Tanker, Piracy Risk off Somalia Remains High, UK Sends Ship to Aid with Gaza Pier April 26, 2024 - First Large Commercial Ships Clear Baltimore's Harbor, Gaza Aid Pier Comes Under Mortar Fire April 25, 2024 - Houthis Vow to Renew Attacks, Ukraine Claims Strike on WWI-Era Sub Tender April 24, 2024 - City of Baltimore Accuses Dali's Operator of Negligence, Chinese Ship Sinks After Hitting Bridge Near Guangzhou April 23, 2024 - 1,000-Tonne Claw Arrives to Clear Baltimore Ship Channel, New York Approves Port Commission to Fight Organized Crime April 22, 2024 - US Tightens Sanctions on Iranian Oil, EU's Red Sea Security Mission Gets Smaller April 21, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week April 20, 2024 - Baltimore Adds Third Channel, Ferry Passengers Injured in Italy, NY Ends Wind Round with No Awards April 19, 2024 - Near Miss as Bulker Loses Control on Mississippi, Aid Ship for Gaza Aborts Voyage After Fire April 18, 2024 - U.S. Investigates Chinese Shipbuilding, MSC Works to Release Crew From Iranian-Held Vessel April 17, 2024 - Port of Portland Ends Container Operations, South Korea Commemorates the Sewol Tragedy April 16, 2024 - FBI Raids Baltimore Boxship, First US Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Launched April 15, 2024 - East Coast's Biggest Crane Barge Hoists Giant Piece of Baltimore Bridge, Iran Seizes MSC Boxship April 14, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week April 13, 2024 - Greenpeace Protests "Dark Fleet" Tankers, Navy Secretary Calls for Restoring "Atrophied" U.S. Shipbuilding April 12, 2024 - Biden Warns China Against "Any Attack" on Philippine Vessels, Ukraine's Only Warships Are Stuck in the UK April 11, 2024 - Houthis Claim Missile Attack on U.S.-Crewed Boxship, NTSB Suspects Electrical Fault in Baltimore Bridge Disaster April 10, 2024 - Sonar Data Reveals Baltimore Bridge Wreckage, Three Castaways Rescued From Remote Pacific Island April 09, 2024 - Boxship Loses Propulsion in Verrazzano Narrows, First Containers Hoisted at Baltimore Wreck Site April 08, 2024 - Contractors Remove 150-Tonne Section of Baltimore Bridge, Houthis Claim Long-Distance Attacks on Three Boxships April 07, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week April 06, 2024 - Crane Ready to Remove Dali's Containers, Fuel Loaded in NY on Dali Met Specs, Ukraine Container Feeder Service April 05, 2024 - Denmark Closes Shipping Lane Due to Missile Malfunction, Baltimore Channel to Reopen for Ro/Ros Within Weeks April 04, 2024 - Danish Warship Had Weapons Malfunction During Houthi Attack, South Korea Detains Stateless Ship Off Yeosu April 03, 2024 - Wrecked Center Span of Baltimore Bridge is Buried in Mud, First Tugs Exit Baltimore's Harbor April 02, 2024 - Tangled Girders Add Complexity to Baltimore Bridge Cleanup, Initial Response Focuses on Temporary Channels April 01, 2024 - Contractors Remove First Piece of Baltimore Bridge, Remedy for Accidents: Tug Escorts March 31, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week March 30, 2024 - Russians Transit Red Sea to Eritrea, Doyle on Baltimore Recovery Plan, Indian Navy Stops More Pirates March 29, 2024 - Dali's Bow Pinned to the Bottom By Bridge Wreckage, Baltimore Tragedy Could Be the Costliest Marine Casualty Ever March 28, 2024 - NTSB Releases "Black Box" Timeline of Baltimore Bridge Accident, Doyle: Marine Contractors Stand Ready to Clear Channel March 27, 2024 - Container Ship Collapses Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, Leaving Six Missing March 26, 2024 - India Begins Prosecution of 35 Somali Pirates, Russian Navy Sinks Russian Trawler March 25, 2024 - Houthi Forces Damage "Chinese" Tanker With Missile Strike, China Coast Guard Injures Philippine Crewmembers March 24, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week March 23, 2024 - Shadow Tankers Sailing Without Pilots, Maersk Says "Not Yet" to Red Sea, India Turning Away Russian Tankers March 22, 2024 - Tanker Exchanges Fire With Pirates in Gulf of Aden, Houthis Make Deal With China and Russia for Safe Passage March 21, 2024 - South Korean Tanker Capsizes, Killing Eight; Amphib USS Boxer Sidelined by "General Complacency" March 20, 2024 - Iran Threatens Retaliation for U.S. Crackdown on Oil Exports, China Quietly Annexes Part of the Gulf of Tonkin March 19, 2024 - Cyclone Drives Bulker Into Wharf, Shutting Down Manganese Mine; Evergreen Boxship Hits Bulker March 18, 2024 - Indian Navy Corners Pirates and Rescues Bulker, YM Containership Takes Out STS Cranes March 17, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week March 16, 2024 - Historic Laker Burns, Iran Uses EU Ports to Hide Arms Smuggling, Houthi Target Tanker and Involve Hamas March 15, 2024 - Houthi Rebels Claim to Have Hypersonic Missile, Hijacked Bulker Anchors Off Somalia March 14, 2024 - Somali Pirates Threaten to Kill Bulker's Crew, Blinken: Maritime Aid Plan is Not Enough for Gaza March 13, 2024 - Pirates Board Bangladeshi Bulker, American Unions Sue Chinese Government Over Shipbuilding Subsidies March 12, 2024 - Ukraine Strikes Russian Vessel in Dnipro Estuary, Houthis Launch Ballistic Missiles at Panamax Boxship March 11, 2024 - Houthis Launch Massive Drone Barrage at Coalition Warships, Putin Sacks Russian Navy's Top Officer March 10, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week March 09, 2024 - Houthis Shoot at Another "American Ship", Iran Releases Filipino Crew, Korea Ends HMM Sale March 08, 2024 - White House Plans to Build Temporary Seaport for Aid to Gaza, Houthi Attacks Prompt Calls to Suspend Red Sea Shipping March 07, 2024 - Three Seafarers Killed in Houthi Attack on Bulker, Video: Russian Warship Tries to Fend Off Suicide Drones March 06, 2024 - China Coast Guard Injures Four With Water Cannon, Indian Navy Assists MSC Boxship After Houthi Attack March 05, 2024 - MSC Boxship Catches Fire After Houthi Missile Strike, Smugglers Run Aground While Trying to Flee March 04, 2024 - Bulker Sinks in the Red Sea After Houthi Missile Strike, German Navy Tried to Shoot Down American Drone March 03, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week March 02, 2024 - Ukraine Gets Insurance for All Cargoes; Inland Cargo Ship Stuck Under Rotterdam Bridge; Titanic Expedition March 01, 2024 - CMA CGM Plans to Resume Red Sea Transits, US Navy Asks Korean Shipbuilders to Come to America February 29, 2024 - Turkish Cargo Ship Damaged By Russian Missile, Marine Corps Turns an OSV Into a Landing Ship February 28, 2024 - Video: Damaged Bulker Remains Barely Afloat off Yemen, Five China Coast Guard Vessels Probe Taiwan's Waters February 27, 2024 - Report: Four Subsea Cables Damaged off Yemen, U.S. Coast Guard to Phase Out "Red Book" Credential February 26, 2024 - U.S. Carries Out Large-Scale Strike on Houthi Militants, UK Confirms Removal of Black Sea Fleet's Commander February 25, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week February 24, 2024 - Bulker Leaking Oil in Red Sea; China Responds to Spy Cranes Allegations; US Sanctions Sovcomflot February 23, 2024 - U.S. Charges Four Men Involved in Fatal Navy SEAL Boarding, Seafarer Injured in Houthi Missile Attack February 22, 2024 - Hornblower Closes American Queen Voyages, U.S. Navy Missile-Defense Technician Accused of Espionage February 21, 2024 - T&T Responds to Mysterious Oil Spill off Tobago, Houthis Target MSC Cargo Ship February 20, 2024 - Houthis Launch Back-to-Back Attacks on Multiple Vessels, Onboard Carbon Capture Shows "Very Promising" Results February 19, 2024 - Houthi Attack Forces Bulker's Crew to Abandon Ship, Navy Secretary Roasts Defense Contractors for "Excuses" February 18, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week February 17, 2024 - Koreans Rescue Crew from Sinking Ship; Seafarers Can Refuse Red Sea; First Ammonia-Fueled Container Ship Ordered February 16, 2024 - U.S. Seized Missile Parts Intended for Houthi Rebels, Covert Cyberattack on Iranian Spy Ship February 15, 2024 - Russian Landing Ship Falls Prey to Ukrainian Drone Boats, ATB Caused Tobago Oil Spill February 14, 2024 - Iran Launches Ballistic Missile From a Boxship, Worker Killed in Lifting Accident at HD Hyundai February 13, 2024 - Greek SWAT Team Arrests Captain on "Abduction" Charge, Houthis Fire Two Missiles at Iran-Bound Bulker February 12, 2024 - Houthi Forces Continue to Deploy Drones and Missiles, China Coast Guard Cuts Off Philippine Cutter February 11, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week February 10, 2024 - Capsized Cargo Ship Causes Environmental Emergency, Sanctioned Tanker U-Turns, LPG Carrier Lost its Propeller February 09, 2024 - U.S. Strikes Multiple Houthi Missiles and Bomb Boats, Treasury Targets SCF-Linked Tanker February 08, 2024 - "Confused and Chaotic" Response to Car Carrier Fire, Orsted Slashes its Growth Plans February 07, 2024 - Houthi Militants Fire Six Ballistic Missiles at Two Bulkers, Barge Carrying Salt Sinks in Hamburg February 06, 2024 - U.S. Forces Destroy Houthi Suicide Drone Boats, Distinguished Turkish Pilot Dies in Boarding Accident February 05, 2024 - U.S. and UK Strike 36 Houthi Targets, ICS Proposes $20-40 Carbon Levy February 04, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week February 03, 2024 - CMA CGM Suspends Red Sea, G7 Targets Tankers Violating Russian Oil Price Cap, US Carrier Starts Mid-Career Overhaul February 02, 2024 - U.S. Destroys Suicide Drone Boat in Red Sea, Ukraine Sinks Another Russian Warship February 01, 2024 - Houthi Missile Gets Within One Mile of U.S. Navy Destroyer, USS Carney Shoots Down Iranian Drones January 31, 2024 - Red Sea Troubles Take Bite Out of Carnival's Revenue, Foreign Ships to Carry U.S. Nat-Gas to Puerto Rico January 30, 2024 - Egypt Patches Up Bulker After Houthi Missile Attack, Two Somali Pirate Attacks Halted in One Day January 29, 2024 - Three Warships Help Put Out Tanker Fire After Houthi Attack, World's Largest Cruise Ship Starts Maiden Voyage January 28, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week January 27, 2024 - Tanker on Fire After Being Hit by Houthi Missile, UN Sounds Alarm Over Growing Trade Disruption, Biden Pauses New LNG Export Permits January 26, 2024 - Video: Ukrainian Drones Hit Refinery at Black Sea Port, BP and Equinor Split Up Offshore Wind JV January 25, 2024 - Houthi Militants Fire Missiles at Two U.S.-Flag Ships, Two Bulkers Collide off Shanghai January 24, 2024 - UN Pauses Salvage Mission for Decaying FSO Safer, Senators Question Legal Basis for Strikes on Houthi Missiles January 23, 2024 - New Video Shows Damage From Houthi Anti-Ship Missile, Ukraine May Have Sunk Another Warship January 22, 2024 - Fire Shuts Down Russian LNG Terminal, U.S. Navy Calls Off Search for Missing SEALs January 21, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week January 20, 2024 - Houthis Attack US Bulker for Second Time, Royal Navy Minehunter Hits Fleet Mate, Venezuela Complains to IMO January 19, 2024 - First Photos of a Houthi Attack on a Merchant Ship, Manila Sees "Urgent" Need for Offshore E&P January 18, 2024 - Houthi Drone Hits American-Owned Ship, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Join Forces with New Alliance January 17, 2024 - Greek Bulker Hit by Houthi Missile, Navy SEALs Seize Cache of Weapons Bound for Yemen January 16, 2024 - U.S.-Owned Bulker Hit by Houthi Missile, Hanwha Ocean Suspends Production After Fatal Accident January 15, 2024 - Two Navy SEALs Lost Overboard During Vessel Intercept, U.S. Fighter Shoots Down Houthi Antiship Missile January 14, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week January 13, 2024 - Houthis Continue Attacks on Shipping; Suez Canal Denies Rumor of Suspension; Job Actions Threaten Australian Ports January 12, 2024 - U.S. and UK Strike Houthi Positions in Yemen, Iran Grabs Tanker in Retaliation for U.S. Oil Seizure January 11, 2024 - UK Hints at Military Response to Houthi Attacks, "Pusher" Jeep May Have Caused Deadly Ro/Ro Fire January 10, 2024 - Houthis Launch Largest Drone and Missile Barrage Yet, Container Spill Pollutes Spanish Beaches January 09, 2024 - Two Dead in Container Ship Fire in Houston, Hanwha Denies it is Exiting Boxship Construction January 08, 2024 - Coalition Forces Block Two More Red Sea Attacks, Report: COSCO Quits Serving Israel January 07, 2024 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week January 06, 2024 - Indian Navy Storms Hijacked Bulker, Maersk Warns of Disruptions, Battleship New Jersey to be Repaired January 05, 2024 - Houthis Launch Drone Boat Attack After Final Warning, Bulker Boarded off Somalia January 04, 2024 - 12 Nations Threaten to Hold Houthis Accountable, U.S. Coast Guard Completes Daring Tow in the Bering Sea January 03, 2024 - Maersk Suspends Red Sea Transits After Houthi Attack, Crew Kidnapped From Tanker in Gulf of Guinea January 02, 2024 - UK is Ready for Military Action to Protect Red Sea Shipping, Eight Missing in Bunker Vessel Collision January 01, 2024 - U.S. Navy Destroys Three Houthi Attack Boats, Bales of Cocaine Wash Ashore in New South Wales December 31, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week December 30, 2023 - Release of Hijacked Crew Maybe Imminent, Cargo Ship Loaded with Batteries on Fire, More Developments in the Red Sea December 29, 2023 - Naval Mine Injures Two Mariners off Ukraine, Fire Leaves Freighter Adrift in Bay of Biscay December 28, 2023 - Container Lines Disagree Over Red Sea Security, 33 Missing After Strike on Russian Amphib December 27, 2023 - Houthi Rebels Continue Red Sea Attacks Undeterred, Ukraine Destroys Russian Landing Ship December 26, 2023 - Photos: Tanker Damaged by Iranian Drone Attack, Somali Pirates Carry Out Fourth Attack in a Month December 25, 2023 - Happy Holidays From The Maritime Executive, Disruption Continues in the Red Sea December 24, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week December 23, 2023 - Damaged Cruise Ship Being Towed to Port, Ireland Arrests Six Tied to Cocaine Smuggling on Bulker, Red Sea Repercussions December 22, 2023 - Cruise Ship Damaged in North Sea Storm, Protesters Block Zim Boxship in Australia December 21, 2023 - Malaysia Bans Israeli Container Line, Venezuela Returns "Fat Leonard" to U.S. Custody December 20, 2023 - Maersk Diverts 20 Ships From Red Sea, Houthi Leaders Vow to Keep Up Attacks on Shipping December 19, 2023 - Norwegian-Owned Tanker Hit by Houthi Attack, Grounded Cargo Ship Spills Fuel off Taiwan December 18, 2023 - Hijacked Bulker Winds Up Off Somalia, U.S. Weighs Military Responses to Houthi Attacks December 17, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week December 16, 2023 - Carriers Suspend Red Sea Transits After Hapag/MSC Ships Attacked, Somali Pirates Control Bulker, Panama Canal Adds Back Transit Slots December 15, 2023 - Bulker Boarded South of Yemen, Houthi Rebels Fire at Maersk Boxship and Miss December 14, 2023 - Houthi Forces Attempt to Board Tanker Off Yemen, Carnival Cruise Ship Helps Rescue 12 Seafarers December 13, 2023 - Spain Seizes 11 Tonnes of Cocaine, Congress Presses U.S. Coast Guard on Abuse Investigations December 12, 2023 - Tanker Damaged by Missile Attack in the Red Sea, Three Bulker Crewmembers Die After Entering Hold December 11, 2023 - French Frigate Shoots Down Two Drones Over Red Sea, China Coast Guard Hits Philippine Supply Boat December 10, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week December 09, 2023 - Grounded Containership Waits for Safety Inspection, More Security Warnings for Red Sea, US's Second Wind Farm Nears First Power December 08, 2023 - Dark Fleet Tanker Runs Aground Near Singapore, Chinese Bulker Hits Moored Fishing Boat December 07, 2023 - USS Mason Involved in Sixth Yemeni Drone Shootdown, ONE Boxship Hits Floating Bridge in Suez Canal December 06, 2023 - New Chinese Base in Cambodia Welcomes First Warship, UAE Makes a Splash in UK Offshore Wind Market December 05, 2023 - Huge Chinese Flotilla Swarms Whitsun Reef, Russia Voted Off of IMO Council December 04, 2023 - Three Ships Attacked off Yemen as US Shoots Down Drones, Philippines Builds Monitoring Station, UAE Invests in UK Offshore Wind Energy December 03, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week December 02, 2023 - UK Deploys Advanced Warship to Middle East, Tanker Drifts 1,000 Miles Before Grounding, US Sanctions More Russian Oil Tankers December 01, 2023 - Three Freighters Collide in Kerch Strait, New York Jump-Starts Offshore Wind With New Auction November 30, 2023 - Storms Close Down Bosporus, South Korea Investigates Mysterious Sinking November 29, 2023 - Hijacked Car Carrier Attracts Tourists off Yemen, French Amphib Begins Treating Injured Civilians From Gaza November 28, 2023 - U.S. Believes Somali Pirates Attacked Israeli-Linked Tanker, Panama Canal Warns of "Indefinite" Delays November 27, 2023 - Israeli-Linked Tanker Boarded and Released in "Piracy" Attack, Suicide Drone Hits Boxship November 26, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week November 25, 2023 - Somali Pirates Nab Illegal Fishing Boat, Carnival UK and Union to Consult on Crew Contract, Offshore Wind Soaring in China November 24, 2023 - Cunard and P&O Threaten to "Fire & Rehire" 900, China on "High Alert" Over Joint S. China Sea Patrol November 23, 2023 - Car Carrier Abandoned After Grounding, Video: Houthi Commander Welcomes Hijacked Crew November 22, 2023 - Satellites Spot Hijacked Car Carrier, New Videos Show Severity of Deadly Black Sea Storm November 21, 2023 - Houthi Rebels Release Video of Car-Carrier Hijacking, NY Pushes Ahead With Offshore Wind November 20, 2023 - Houthi Rebels Hijack Israeli-Linked Car Carrier, Two Freighters Lost in Black Sea Storm November 19, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week November 18, 2023 - Security Warning to Ships in Red Sea, Bulker Damaged by Possible Black Sea Mine, USCG Marks Milestone with 55th Cutter November 17, 2023 - US Sanctions Three Sovcomflot Tankers, China Has Become the Superpower of Seafood November 16, 2023 - Libya Turned Away Tanker Linked to Israel, China is Building Carrier-Sized Base in Cambodia November 15, 2023 - Seven Arrested in Axiom Ince Investigation, Cruise Passenger Killed in Excursion Boat Sinking November 14, 2023 - MSC Places Cruise Industry's First Big Order in Three Years, Ørsted Quits Norway's Offshore Wind Sector November 13, 2023 - China Coast Guard Uses Water Cannon to Block Convoy, Video: Ukraine's Drone Boats Hit Russian Landing Vessels November 12, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week November 11, 2023 - Russian Cargo Ship Collides with Bulker Leaving Ukraine, UK Says Likely Errant Missile Struck Bulker, USN Completes Dismantling Nuclear Fueling Barge November 10, 2023 - Details of Russian Strike on Bulker Emerge, Panama Canal Transit Slot Fetches Record $4M November 09, 2023 - Pilot Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Bulker, Lloyd's Ledgers Reveal Role in Slave Trade November 08, 2023 - 100 Cruise Passengers Injured in Bay of Biscay Storm, Colombia Plans to Recover Galleon With $20B in Treasure November 07, 2023 - Ukraine Confirms Strike on Russian Corvette, Dive Boat's Captain Convicted of "Neglect" for 34 Deaths November 06, 2023 - Ukraine Strikes Another Naval Shipyard in Crimea, Demonstrators Try to Stop a U.S. Sealift Ship November 05, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week November 04, 2023 - Maersk Cuts Costs and Expands Layoffs in Challenging Market, Davie Completes Helsinki Acquisition, HMM Makes $1B Play in Bulkers November 03, 2023 - Germany Will Raise Lost Cargo Ship, Breakaway Barge Hits Seattle Waterfront November 02, 2023 - Ørsted Walks Away From NJ Offshore Wind, Manning Shortage Forces US Coast Guard to Cut Cutters November 01, 2023 - Salvors Race Against Weather to Refloat Ferry Marco Polo, Video: Drug Smugglers Dive Off CMA CGM Boxship October 31, 2023 - Grounded Ferry Marco Polo Releases More Oil, Captain Injured by Robbers in Strait of Malacca October 30, 2023 - U.S. Coast Guard Seizes $450M in Cocaine, Eastern Shipbuilding Launches First OPC October 29, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week October 28, 2023 - Sweden Fines Grounded Ferry's Officers, Ukraine Resumes Black Sea Shipping, BOEM Take Two for Gulf Coast Wind October 27, 2023 - Ukraine Denies Suspending Black Sea Shipping, Lost Fisherman Saved After End of Search October 26, 2023 - Russia Drops Mines to Disrupt Ukrainian Shipping, Seaway Backlog Builds as Strike Continues October 25, 2023 - One Dead and Four Missing in North Sea Collision, Chinese Boxship is Prime Suspect in Baltic Pipeline Breach October 24, 2023 - Philippines Accuses China of "Intentional" Collisions, Chevron Pays $53B for Guyana Offshore Player Hess October 23, 2023 - China Coast Guard Cutter Hits Philippine Supply Vessel, Strike Shuts Down St. Lawrence Seaway October 22, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week October 21, 2023 - Maersk Sued for Target's Overboard Containers, Chinese Carrier Files Complaint Over Congestion Surcharge, First Methanol Containership Conversion Set October 20, 2023 - U.S. Warship Shoots Down Missiles Over Red Sea, Sanctioned Russian Ship Spotted in North Korea October 19, 2023 - Nuclear-Powered Cargo Ship is a Suspect in Pipeline Breach, U.S. Navy Sends Command Ship to Israel October 18, 2023 - Two U.S. Navy Amphibs Head for Israel, Report: Shipping is an Easy Cybercrime Target October 17, 2023 - Photos: Scrap Metal Cargo Catches Fire Aboard Freighter, Tanker Hits Mine Off Romania October 16, 2023 - WWII-Era LST Warns Off Chinese Warship, Capsized Vessel Recovered Near Scarborough Shoal October 15, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week October 14, 2023 - UK Deploys Military to Eastern Med, U.S. Sanctions Tankers in Russian Oil Trade, Three-Year Cruise in Jeopardy October 13, 2023 - "Microsleep" Caused Seattle Ferry Accident, Colombian Narco-Sub Sector Takes Off October 12, 2023 - Seismic Data Supports Possible Explosion During Baltic Pipeline Breach, Piracy is Back on the Rise in 2023 October 11, 2023 - White House May Send Two Carriers to Israel, Report: Hanwha Ocean Moves to Buy Philly Shipyard October 10, 2023 - One Killed, Three Injured in Dismasting of Maine Schooner, Frontline Becomes Largest Public Tanker Firm October 09, 2023 - White House Dispatches Carrier to Support Israel, Leak Shuts Down Strategic Baltic Pipeline October 08, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week October 07, 2023 - Mine Strike Denied on Cargo Ship, Cruise Ship Rescues Man from Atop Overturned Boat, Chinese Containership Completes Passage on Northern Sea Route October 06, 2023 - Turkish Cargo Ship Hits Mine off Romania, Longshoreman Dies After Falling From Boxship October 05, 2023 - China Coast Guard Cuts Off Philippine Supply Convoy, USCG Rescues 12 From Grounded Ship October 04, 2023 - Box Fire Doused on Maersk Container Ship, Nine Rescued Migrants Arrested for Piracy October 03, 2023 - Burned Ro/Ro Moved to Rotterdam, US Navy Decommissions Two More Littoral Combat Ships October 02, 2023 - ILWU Files for Bankruptcy, Microbial "Sludge" Caused Bremerton Ferry Grounding October 01, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week September 30, 2023 - Taiwan Unveils First Domestically-Built Submarine, Law Firm Axiom Ince Collapses Amidst Criminal Probe September 29, 2023 - Confirmed: Wakashio Went Aground While Crew Sought Cell Coverage, IMO Celebrates 50 Years of MARPOL September 28, 2023 - French Navy Seizes 2.4 Tonnes of Cocaine off West Africa, Fishermen Rescue Man-Overboard off Boston September 27, 2023 - Philippine Divers Cut China's Barrier at Scarborough Shoal, Irish Army Boards Drug-Smuggling Bulker at Sea September 26, 2023 - Russian Strike Damages Grain Terminal at Odesa, Seacor Sells U.S. Harbor Towing Division September 25, 2023 - Ukraine Hits Headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, China "Ropes Off" Scarborough Shoal September 24, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week September 23, 2023 - More Bulkers Reach Ukraine; Canadian Tugboat Firm Fined Over Fatal Accident; Australia Docks its Largest Containership September 22, 2023 - Three South African Sub Crewmembers Washed Overboard and Killed, Stolen-Car Shipments Hit New Highs September 21, 2023 - Romania Investigates Possible Mine Blast at Black Sea Anchorage, Tug Crewman Dives In to Save Crane Operator September 20, 2023 - Grain Ship Departs Ukraine Without Russian Approval, IUMI: Dark Fleet Tankers Bring New Insurance Risks September 19, 2023 - Photos: Russian Sub Suffers Extreme Damage in Missile Strike, Grimaldi: Stevedore's Truck Caused Deadly RoRo Fire September 18, 2023 - Philippines Finds Massive Coral Damage From Chinese Poaching, Ukraine Claims Strike on a Rare Missile Boat September 17, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week September 16, 2023 - UK Selling Surplus Royal Navy Ships; Fifth Vessel Breaks Out of Ukraine; Sunken US and Japanese Carriers at Midway Photographed September 15, 2023 - Stranded Cruise Ship Refloated off Greenland, Court Fines Master for Pumping Out Hold's Bilges September 14, 2023 - Ukraine Destroys Russian Submarine in Drydock, Crowley and Seabulk Merge Jones Act Tanker Fleets September 13, 2023 - Ukraine Hits Two Russian Ships in Strike on Sevastopol, Expedition Cruise Ship Runs Aground Off Greenland September 12, 2023 - Ukrainian Forces Retake Drilling Rigs Off Crimea, Officer of Vessel Being Overtaken is Blamed for Collision September 11, 2023 - Swarm of Chinese Vessels Fails to Stop Philippine Convoy, Remembering the 9/11 Boatlift September 10, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week September 09, 2023 - RAF Support Ships Carrying Grain from Ukraine; Officer Chatting Online Causes Faulty Accident; First U.S. Training Ship Delivered September 08, 2023 - Anger in Greece Over Ferry Passenger's Drowning, UK's Marquee Offshore Wind Auction Draws Zero Bids September 07, 2023 - Russian Research Vessel Intercepts U.S. Icebreaker, Greek Ferry Crew Faces Manslaughter Charges September 06, 2023 - Nuclear Carrier USS Enterprise to be Scrapped at Commercial Yard, Tour Boat High and Dry in Columbia Bay September 05, 2023 - Australian Icebreaker Transits 4,000 NM for a Medevac, Oligarch's Daughter Disrupts Auction of Seized Yacht September 04, 2023 - HMS Prince of Wales Gets Under Way After Yearlong Repair, Two More Ships Leave Ukraine September 03, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week September 02, 2023 - MSC Officer Rescued 20 Hours After MOB; Bulkers Test Ukraine's Black Sea Corridor; Captain Falls Asleep Causing Cargo Ship to Ground September 01, 2023 - Vietnamese Fishermen Injured by China Coast Guard, ILWU Approves West Coast Labor Contract August 31, 2023 - Ørsted Hits Billion-Dollar Setbacks on U.S. Wind Projects, Two Bulker Crews Rescued From Cyclone August 30, 2023 - Salvage Team Departs FSO Safer, First-Ever Gulf Offshore Wind Auction Flops August 29, 2023 - Maersk Supply Service Downsizes, Cargo Ship From Ukraine Raises Suspicion August 28, 2023 - U.S. Navy Salvage Divers Help Maui Fire Response, Australian Research Vessel Can't Reach Fuel Pier August 27, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week August 26, 2023 - Two Missing in Cargo Ship Collision off Japan; Space Agency's Ship Gets its Sails; Panama Canal Limits Could Last for a Year August 25, 2023 - Video: Fire Consumes Chinese Product Tanker, New Battery-Electric Ferry Smashes Records August 24, 2023 - "Slight Contact" Between Tankers Disrupts Suez Traffic, Offshore Oil Workers Medevaced Due to Heat Wave August 23, 2023 - Philippine Coast Guard Beats Chinese Blockade, Forest Fire Stops Marine Traffic Through Dardanelles August 22, 2023 - Cargill Sets Sail With WindWings, U.S. Begins Offloading Seized Iranian Oil August 21, 2023 - Philippine Military Tells China's Coast Guard to "Behave," Hapag-Lloyd Weighs a Bid for HMM August 20, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week August 19, 2023 - Fire at Russian Black Sea Port; Chinese Built Methanol Containership; California Ports Prepare for First Hurricane August 18, 2023 - USS Ford in NATO Exercise; Containership Arrives in Turkey from Ukraine; Ford Australia Gets its Own Car Carrier August 17, 2023 - First Containership Departs on Ukraine's Corridor; Calls for US to Complete Transfer of Iranian Oil from Tanker; Ammonia Leak from Vessel with Long History of Violations August 16, 2023 - Unknown Leaker Releases Photos of Burned-Out Car Carrier, USS Sioux City Decommissioned After Just Five Years August 15, 2023 - Video: Russian Navy Boards Neutral Freighter in the Black Sea, Fire Destroys Superyacht Near Ibiza August 14, 2023 - Russian Warship Fires Warning Shots at Merchant Ship, Manila and Hanoi Team Up in S. China Sea August 13, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week August 12, 2023 - US Navy Plans Life-Extension Refits; Shippers Provide Relief for Maui; LNG Carrier Burns Anchored Off Iran August 11, 2023 - Ukraine Plans Corridor to Release Trapped Foreign Ships, USCG Assists Maui Fire Response August 10, 2023 - Coast Guard Rescued 12 From the Water During Maui Fire, Three Fishermen Survive Sinking by Clinging to Buoy August 09, 2023 - Sunken Tug Raised From Bottom of Suez Canal, Salvage Teams Board Burned-Out Car Carrier August 08, 2023 - Explosion Rips Through Turkish Grain Terminal, Ukrainian Strike on Russian Tanker Could Raise Rates August 07, 2023 - Ukraine Damages Russian Tanker With Drone Boat Attack, One Dead in Collision on Suez Canal August 06, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week August 05, 2023 - Ukraine Damages Russian Warship; Historic Ferry Cancels Remainder of 2023 Season; Maersk Provides Subdued Outlook August 04, 2023 - U.S. May Put Marines on Merchant Ships to Deter Iran, Great Lakes Freighter Spills Fuel off Michigan August 03, 2023 - Video: Grounded Boxship Attracts Tourists in India, Russia Attacks Key Ukrainian Grain Port August 02, 2023 - Three Ships Brave Russian Blockade in Black Sea, Bunker Spill at Port of Gibraltar August 01, 2023 - Salvors Prepare to Board Stricken Ro/Ro Fremantle Highway, N. Korea Unveils Nuclear-Capable Drone July 31, 2023 - Salvors Begin to Tow Fire-Ravaged Car Carrier, ILWU Canada's Members Vote Down Labor Agreement July 30, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week July 29, 2023 - Tow to Begin for Burning Car Carrier; US Approves Special Ops Submersible; Cruise with Russian Passengers Protested in Georgia July 28, 2023 - North Sea Car Carrier Fire Begins to Subside, 26 Dead in Capsizing Due to Typhoon Doksuri July 27, 2023 - Crewmember Killed in Car Carrier Fire, Grimaldi Con/Ro Goes Aground Off Yucatan July 26, 2023 - Bow Ramp of Long-Lost Ferry Estonia Raised to the Surface, Russia Emplacing Naval Mines Near Ukraine July 25, 2023 - Russia Attacks Danube Delta Grain Port, Search Underway for Cruise Ship Man-Overboard off Florida July 24, 2023 - Thousands Evacuated From Rhodes by Volunteer Boatlift, Tanker Rescues Heat Stroke Victim Off Louisiana July 23, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week July 22, 2023 - Containership Sinks off Taiwan; Iran Denies Owning Oil on Tanker; Italy's Largest Cocaine Seizure During Offshore Transfer from Bulker July 21, 2023 - Container Ship Evacuated After Taking on Severe List, Amsterdam Moves Cruise Ships Out of City Center July 20, 2023 - Russia Strikes Ukraine's Black Sea Grain Terminals, CMA CGM Set to Pass Maersk in Fleet Rankings July 19, 2023 - Panama's Dominguez Elected Next IMO Secretary-General, Chinese Feeder Sinks off Ningbo July 18, 2023 - Kerch Strait Bridge Hit by Ukrainian Drone Boat Attack, Norwegian Prima Loses Gangways July 17, 2023 - USAF Pararescue Team Saves Fisherman 1,000 Miles Offshore, Saverys' Buyout Plan for Exmar Falls Short July 16, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week July 15, 2023 - Containership Knocks Over Vietnamese Port Equipment; Investigators Resume Survey of Sunken Estonia Ferry; USCG Healy Deploys to Arctic July 14, 2023 - Video: Vietnam Refloats Stranded Bulker, Congress Presses USCG for Answers on Academy Assault Cases July 13, 2023 - U.S. Navy Confirms Wreck Site of WWII Carrier, Hornbeck Orders First OSV Conversion for US Offshore Wind July 12, 2023 - Nigerian Attack Helicopter Destroys Seized Tanker, Panama Criticizes Suez Pilots for Ever Given Grounding July 11, 2023 - Ro/Ro Runs Aground at UK Lighthouse, "Swarm" of Chinese Vessels Spotted Near Reed Bank July 10, 2023 - Fire Aboard Grimaldi Conro Contained, Erdogan Still Sees Hope for Black Sea Grain Initiative July 09, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week July 08, 2023 - Fire on Cargo Ship Will Burn for Days; IMO Criticized for Emissions Strategy; USCG Cites Failure to Maintain Lookout in Fatal Collision July 07, 2023 - IMO Agrees to Net-Zero Emissions by "Around 2050," Fire on Grimaldi Conro Kills Two Firefighters July 06, 2023 - China Coast Guard Tries to Cut Off Philippine Cutter, Iranian Navy Tries to Intercept Tanker July 05, 2023 - Explosion Kills Four on Bangladeshi Product Tanker, B.C. Port Talks Break Down as Strike Continues July 04, 2023 - China Tries to Block Climate Measures at IMO, Six Seafarers Abducted off West Africa July 03, 2023 - Signs of Movement on Carbon Levy at IMO, Irish Navy Brings in Recruiter to Fill Seagoing Technical Roles July 02, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week July 01, 2023 - USCG Admits Failures in Sexual Assault Enforcement; Hapag-Lloyd's First LNG Boxship in Service; First US Training Ship Christened June 30, 2023 - Frank Del Rio Retires After Three Decades in Cruise Industry, Fire Prompts Evacuation of Carrier USS Lincoln June 29, 2023 - Photos: Removal of OS 35's Bow Section Begins, U.S. Coast Guard Takes Custody of Titanic Sub's Remnants June 28, 2023 - Maersk Center Outlines Safety Needs of Ammonia-Powered Ships, US Navy Approves Extra Time and Cost for USS Kennedy June 27, 2023 - Hong Kong Convention Set to Enter Into Force, Cruise Industry's Recovery Reaches Inflection Point June 26, 2023 - Fatal Boat Collision Delays Cruise Traffic at PortMiami, USCG to Lead Titanic Sub Investigation June 25, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week June 24, 2023 - Siemens Gamesa Addresses Flaws in Wind Turbines; Canada Begins Investigation into Submersible Loss; EU Criticizes IMO's Decarbonization Targets June 23, 2023 - USCG Confirms Implosion of Submersible at Titanic Site, First Steel in the Water for US Offshore Wind June 22, 2023 - Search for Missing Sub at Titanic Wreck Site Expands, Video: Tornado Strikes ATB on Great Lakes June 21, 2023 - "Underwater Noises" Detected in Search for Missing Sub, Falling Water Levels Restrict Panama Canal Transits June 20, 2023 - Search Under Way for Missing Sub Near Titanic Wreck Site, UN Adopts Landmark High Seas Treaty June 19, 2023 - Philippine Coast Guard Puts Out Ferry Fire, Bulker Strikes Moored Vessel at Port of Tarragona June 18, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week June 17, 2023 - Gibraltar Refloats Stern of Wrecked Bulker, Captain and Chief Engineer Arrested for Cocaine Smuggling, Greece Defends Role in Sea Disaster June 16, 2023 - Tentative Labor Deal Reached for US West Coast Ports, Carnival Pulls Two Ships From China for New Italian Brand June 15, 2023 - Russian Missile Attack Damages Crewing Agency in Ukraine, IUCN: 8,500 Sunken Vessels Pose Serious Spill Risks June 14, 2023 - Port of LA Calls Labor Disruptions "Minimal," Nor-Shipping 2023 Sets New Records June 13, 2023 - More Labor Disruption at SoCal Ports, Three UK Nationals Dead in Dive Boat Fire Off Egypt June 12, 2023 - ILWU Shuts Down Seattle's Container Terminals, Italian Commandos Board Ro/Ro to Detain Stowaways June 11, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week June 10, 2023 - Italian Forces Storm Ro-Ro After Reports of Threats by Armed Stowaways; FSO Safer Progress; Silver Nova Cruise Ship Prepares for MV June 09, 2023 - FMC Orders $10 Million Fine for Retaliating Again Shipper; Indigenous People Attack Oil Tankers; Italy Seizes Ferries on Corruption Charges June 08, 2023 - MSC Containership on Fire; Seafarer Shortage to Continue; Containership Delays Start to Appear as ILWU Job Action Continues June 07, 2023 - Wallenius Wilhelmsen Says Customers to Pay for Decarbonization; DNV Cites Risks in Connectivity; ILWU Canada Calls Strike Vote for West Coast Ports June 06, 2023 - Mega Boxship for ONE; Shippers Call for Biden to Reopen West Coast Ports; Faroe Islands Restrict Russian Fishing Vessels June 05, 2023 - Iranians Harass Tanker; Longshore Workers Continue to Disrupt West Coast Ports; Chinese Cut In Front of US Warship June 04, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week June 03, 2023 - Longshore Work Stoppage at West Coast Ports; Russia and Ukraine Attack Ports and Stop Ships; Bulkers Collide in Eastern Mediterranean June 02, 2023 - Australia Convicts Captain for Pilot Ladder Accident, Search For Missing Cruise Passenger Called Off June 01, 2023 - Total Losses Reach Record Low, Russia Claims to Have "Destroyed" Ukrainian Landing Ship May 31, 2023 - UN Salvage Team Arrives at FSO Safer, Matson Supports Guam's Recovery After Typhoon Mawar May 30, 2023 - South Africa Investigates Suspicious Russian Port Call, Nigeria Releases Heroic Idun After Payout May 29, 2023 - Fire Aboard P&O Cruise Ship, Conflicting Evidence in Drone Attack on Russian Ship May 28, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week May 27, 2023 - George Washington Returns to US Navy, Canada's Oldest Laker has Fire, Sail Cargo Ship Launched May 26, 2023 - USCG Reports Damage From Typhoon Mawar in Guam, Chinese Hackers Target US Infrastructure May 25, 2023 - Captain of Wrecked Bulker OS 35 Pleads Guilty, Video: Drone Boats Attack Russian Surveillance Ship May 24, 2023 - Troubled Boxship Towed Back to New Zealand for Repair, Tourists Rescued After Grounding in Svalbard May 23, 2023 - Three Kidnapped Eagle Bulk Crewmembers Released by Pirates, Dutch Tall Ship Tips Over in Shipyard May 22, 2023 - Two Dozen Injured in Ferry Collision, Nat'l Maritime Day: The Need to Renew American Maritime Capacity May 21, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week May 20, 2023 - Big Drug Bust on Costa Cruise, Product Tanker Stuck Under Bridge, More Russian Shipping Interests Sanctioned May 19, 2023 - "Extraordinary" New Model of the Titanic, Maersk Sued for Wrongful Termination in "Midshipman-X" Case May 18, 2023 - High-Seas Search for Capsized Fishing Vessel's 39 Crewmembers, China to Restart Cruising From Shanghai May 17, 2023 - Longtime Euronav CEO Leaves Post Amidst Internal Debate, Wreck of Bulker OS 35 to be Removed May 16, 2023 - Officer From Lost Norwegian Frigate Convicted of Negligence, Colombia Intercepts Largest Semi-Sub Boat Yet May 15, 2023 - Turkey Sees Progress in Freeing Ships Trapped in Ukraine, USCG Mulls "Part-Time" Service Option May 14, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week May 13, 2023 - US Says Russian Cargo Ship Loaded Arms in South Africa; Problem Plagued Boxship Under Tow; Iran Seizes Tanker as US Expands Posture in Region May 12, 2023 - Video: Indonesian Ferry Hits Pier, Second Seafarer Surrenders License in USMMA Assault Case May 11, 2023 - Russian Court Seizes Four Svitzer Tugs, German Gov't Green-Lights Chinese Port Investment May 10, 2023 - Cocaine-Smuggling Kingpin Gets 20 Years in Prison, Hanwha Takes Over at DSME May 09, 2023 - Six Seafarers Safely Recovered From Pirates, Petchem Fire Wastewater Discharged to Houston Ship Channel May 08, 2023 - DNV: Oil Demand Will Halve by 2050, Antwerp Deploys Autonomous Drones for Port Security May 07, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week May 06, 2023 - Heroic Idun Crew Awaits Release, World's Largest Cruise Ship to Start Sea Trials, Historic Schooner to be Scrapped May 05, 2023 - Fuel Contamination Caused Washington State Ferry Grounding, Seafarers Happiness Index Declines May 04, 2023 - Iran "Impounds" a Second Oil Tanker, Singapore's MPA: Ammonia Fuel Safety Still Needs More Study May 03, 2023 - New Evidence Puts Russian Navy Vessels at Nord Stream Blast Site, Fire on "Dark Fleet" Tanker Extinguished May 02, 2023 - Three Missing in Tanker Fire off Malaysia, Ferry With 60 Passengers Goes Aground in Orkney Islands May 01, 2023 - U.S. Navy Transport Evacuates U.S. Citizens From Sudan, Black Sea Fleet's Fuel Depot Catches Fire April 30, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week April 29, 2023 - Iran Retaliated Against US Oil Seizures; Car Carrier Hulk Burns in Philippines; Shots Fired at Yacht off Yemen April 28, 2023 - Iran "Confiscates" Tanker Accused of Collision, China Coast Guard Cuts Off Philippine Patrol Vessel April 27, 2023 - Cargo Ship Damaged in Apparent Wind Turbine Strike, U.S. and Philippines Conduct First Joint Sinking Exercise April 26, 2023 - Russian Yacht Disappears in Red Sea After Apparent Attack, Heroic Idun's Crew Scheduled for Court April 25, 2023 - Vancouver's Controversial Terminal Wins Approval, Suspected Russian Spy Vessels Operating in Faroe Islands April 24, 2023 - Russia Eyes Early Retirement for Nuclear Battlecruiser, EU's Foreign Policy Chief Calls for Taiwan Strait Patrols April 23, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week April 22, 2023 - Nuclear Carrier Nimitz Begins Retirement Planning; More Labor Trouble in California Ports; Italian Police Seize Cocaine from Sea Chest April 21, 2023 - ILWU Reports Progress on West Coast Contract Talks, 13 Years Later: The Deepwater Horizon Blowout April 20, 2023 - Final Freedom-Class LCS Hits Tugboat During Launch, Russia Covertly Surveys Europe's Subsea Cables April 19, 2023 - Supreme Court Ends the NY Waterfront Commission, MSC Boxship Rescues Teenage Paddleboarder April 18, 2023 - ITF Secures $1M in Pay for Two Abandoned Crews, Italian Navy Finds Two Tonnes of Cocaine Adrift in Med April 17, 2023 - Washington State Ferry Runs Aground Near Bremerton, Two Long-Lost Great Lakes Wrecks Rediscovered April 16, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week April 15, 2023 - Romania Seeks Submarines; Maersk's First Methanol Ship Floated; Seaglider Mock-Up Unveiled for Test Flights April 14, 2023 - PMA Accuses ILWU of "Disruptive" Actions as Contract Talks Drag On, Biden Admin Green-Lights Alaska LNG April 13, 2023 - Storied Maritime Law Firm Ince & Co. Enters Administration, Search for Hijacked Tanker Continues April 12, 2023 - Turkey Unveils "Drone Carrier," NLRB Rules Against ILWU in Seattle Longshore Dispute April 11, 2023 - Burnt-Out Factory Trawler Takes on List in Tacoma, Work Resumes at LA / Long Beach After Brief Stoppage April 10, 2023 - Trident Factory Trawler Catches Fire at Pier in Tacoma, Interview: Port Canaveral CEO John Murray April 09, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week April 08, 2023 - California Ports Closed as Workers No-Show; MSC Faces FMC Penalty; Sweden Believes Nord Stream was Sabotaged by Nation-State April 07, 2023 - China Announces Vessel Inspection Regime for Taiwan Strait, Celebrity Cruises Announces New CEO April 06, 2023 - Eight Missing After Ukraine-Bound Freighter Sinks, Europol: Criminal Drug Gangs are Infiltrating EU Ports April 05, 2023 - U.S. Navy Deploys Unmanned Boats to Counter Smugglers, Uncertainty Ahead for Helsinki Shipyard April 04, 2023 - Loss of Situational Awareness Caused Seattle Ferry Crash, Russian Offshore Vessels Draw Attention Off Ireland April 03, 2023 - Three Former Austal USA Execs Face Fraud Charges, Manila Sends Home Suspicious Chinese Seafarers April 02, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week April 01, 2023 - Pirates Kidnap Six from Tanker; EU Drops Plan for Ban Against Filipino Seafarers; Futuristic View of Cruising March 31, 2023 - Philippine Ferry Fire Kills 31, Shipmanager Pleads Guilty to MARPOL Charges March 30, 2023 - U.S. May Not Have Enough Mariners to Activate Sealift Fleet, Hunt for Hijacked Tanker Continues March 29, 2023 - Monjasa Confirms Ongoing Pirate Attack, Freighter Runs Aground on Reef in Belize March 28, 2023 - Pirates Board Product Tanker in Gulf of Guinea, First Chinese Cruise Port Reopens March 27, 2023 - Three Missing in Product Tanker Fire off Lombok, U.S. Navy Deploys an LCS to Enforce Fishing Rules March 26, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week March 25, 2023 - MSC's Ultra Large Boxships Start Service; UK Sets Seafarer Minimum Wage; Demark Finds Object at Nord Stream; Philippines Suspends Tanker Operator March 24, 2023 - EU Reaches Landmark Deal on GHG Emissions, U.S. and China Dispute S. China Sea Warship Transit March 23, 2023 - Research Vessel Falls Over in Scottish Dry Dock, Portugal Tows Burning Tanker Out to Sea March 22, 2023 - Video: Intoxicated Marine Pilot Strikes Dock at Kaohsiung, Product Tanker Catches Fire off Portugal March 21, 2023 - Strikes Could Shut Down Dozens of UK Oil Platforms, Maersk Sells Maersk Supply to A.P. Moller Holding March 20, 2023 - Video: Croatian Police Detonate Giant WWII Mine, Sunken Philippine Tanker's Origins May Have Been Faked March 19, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week March 18, 2023 - Portuguese Navy Relieves Sailors from "Unsafe" ship; USCG Calls for Bollard Inspections; Fatal Accident on NYC Fuel Barge March 17, 2023 - Explosion and Flooding Aboard FSO off Thailand, ITF Launches Inspection Barrage Targeting Four Flag States March 16, 2023 - Russia Attempts to Salvage Downed American Drone in Black Sea, BIMCO: Scrubber Retrofits Decline March 15, 2023 - Interview: Costa Cruises' Mario Zanetti, Near Miss Reignites Panama Canal Safety Debate March 14, 2023 - MSC Takes Delivery of World's Largest Boxship, Avondale Turns to Offshore Wind March 13, 2023 - IRGC Takes Delivery of its First Panamax Sea Base, Two Dead in Cocaine-Smuggling Mishap off Colombia March 12, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week March 11, 2023 - EU Plans Patrols to Protect Offshore Assets; First Cruise Ship Homeports in Hong Kong; Chinese Spy Cranes Reports Dismissed March 10, 2023 - Ukraine Proposes Sanctions on Five Greek Tanker Owners, Spill in Philippines Prompts Legal Action March 09, 2023 - Fincantieri Floats its Largest Cruise Ship, Recruiting Shortfall "Threatens Coast Guard's Readiness" March 08, 2023 - Antigua Plans to Auction Off Abandoned Russian Yacht, Video: Fire Aboard Italian Ro-Ro Ferry March 07, 2023 - Spill From Sunken Tanker Spreads in Philippines, Video: Salvaged Yacht Founders Off Maui March 06, 2023 - MSC Boxship Runs Aground in Suez Canal, Chinese Flotilla Gathers Off Philippines' Pag-asa Island March 05, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week March 04, 2023 - US Sanctions Ships Carrying Iranian Oil, Korea Begins HMM Privatization, P&O Takes Delivery of World's Largest Double-Ended Ferry March 03, 2023 - Genting's World Dream Sold to Cruise Saudi, Spill From Sunken Tanker Reaches Mindoro's Shores March 02, 2023 - Photos: Ice-Damaged Chinese Bulker Sinks Off Sakhalin, 88 Rescued from Grounded Philippine Ferry March 01, 2023 - Grounded Asphalt Carrier Spills Petroleum off Sumatra, Sembcorp Marine Acquires Keppel O&M February 28, 2023 - Methane Leak Forces Crew Evacuation, Australia Puts MSC On Notice for Inspection Issues February 27, 2023 - Video: Salvors Use Helicopter to Defuel Grounded Yacht, Study: Russia is Beating the G-7 Oil Price Cap February 25, 2023 - Tug Capsizes in Scotland, Russian Ferry Rescues Bulker Crew, Shareholders Approve Acquisition of Containership Company Seaspan February 25, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week February 24, 2023 - More Cruise Ships Prepare for Post-Pandemic Reactivation, ILWU and PMA "Hopeful" on Labor Contract Talks February 23, 2023 - Podcast: Jonathan Ward on China's Aggression, Feeder Ship on Fire and Drifting in Gulf of Riga February 22, 2023 - Video: Cargo Ship Breaks Up in Black Sea Storm, Yacht Goes Aground in Hawaiian Marine Sanctuary February 21, 2023 - Ship's Crew Assaulted in Drug-Smuggling Incident, Video: Freighter Goes Aground Off Morocco February 20, 2023 - Iran Attacks Israeli-Owned Tanker, U.S. Navy Confirms Site of Lost WWII Submarine February 19, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week February 18, 2023 - Philippines Increases Coast Guard Patrols, Chinese Balloon Recovery Completed, UN Restarts High Seas Treaty Discussions February 17, 2023 - Chinese Yards Now Build Half of All Tonnage, Shareholders Approve Sembmarine-Keppel Merger February 16, 2023 - CSSC Prepares to Launch First Chinese-Built Cruise Ship, EU May Sanction Manager of Formerly-Russian Tankers February 15, 2023 - U.S. Recovers Large Section of Chinese Spy Balloon, Video: Drifting Naval Mine Explodes on Beach in Georgia February 14, 2023 - China Coast Guard Uses Laser on Philippine Coast Guard Convoy, Two Boxships Collide on Long Tau River February 13, 2023 - Video: Russian Drone Boat Strikes Ukrainian Bridge, Sudan Agrees to Host Russian Naval Base February 12, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week February 11, 2023 - Boluda Consolidates Towage Industry, Fredriksen Seeks Euronav Board Seat, Ships Settle Over Role in California Oil Spill February 10, 2023 - U.S. Navy LCAC Makes Surprise Landing Near Myrtle Beach, Wreck of X-Press Pearl Refloated February 09, 2023 - NZ Police Recover Three Tonnes of Cocaine "Floating" Offshore, Seafarer Abandonment Hits New High February 08, 2023 - Video: Iskenderun Container Terminal Burns, First Photos of Chinese Spy Balloon's Debris February 07, 2023 - Video: Winter Storm Drives Bulker Ashore in Black Sea, Five Fishermen Charged With Killing Shipmate February 06, 2023 - U.S. Navy Recovers Debris From Chinese Spy Balloon, Video: Thief Rescued From Stolen Yacht February 05, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week February 04, 2023 - UK Orders More Repairs for Carrier, Historic Shipwreck Found, Japanese Cargo Ship Sinks February 03, 2023 - Brazil Moves Ahead With Sinking "Toxic" Carrier, UKHO Delays Phase-Out of Admiralty Paper Charts February 02, 2023 - MSC Boxship Grounds Off Singapore, Brazil's Plan to Sink "Toxic" Carrier Draws Protests February 01, 2023 - Greenpeace Boards Heavy-Lift Ship to Protest Offshore E&P, Historic Cruise Ship Astoria Sold for Scrap January 31, 2023 - Video: Fire Aboard Boxship Near Panama Canal, Oil Trader Arrested for Selling Fuel to N. Korea January 30, 2023 - Spanish Police Seize Livestock Carrier With 4.5 Tonnes of Cocaine, USCG Cracks Down on Disabling AIS January 29, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week January 28, 2023 - Exploration Cruise Ships Construction Nears End, Maersk Ends Hamburg Sud and Sealand Brands, Test for Wind Farm in Low Wind Areas January 27, 2023 - Video: Vietnamese Cargo Ship Washes Ashore, Ukraine Explores Floating Power Stations January 26, 2023 - Video: Two Cargo Ships Hit By Missile in Ukraine, Chinese Freighter Sinks Off Japan January 25, 2023 - Freighter Goes Aground on Japan's Biggest Coral Reef, Bulgarian Navy Finds Two Drifting Mines in Black Sea January 24, 2023 - Asbestos-Laden Carrier Remains at Sea Off Brazil, Responders Damaged Hull of Burning Freighter January 23, 2023 - Video: Spanish Police Bust Drug-Laden Freighter, Russian Yacht's Managers Charged With Fraud January 22, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week January 21, 2023 - Salvage Operation Starts off Gibraltar, Mariotti to Build Luxury Resort Cruise Ship, Hapag's LNG Containership is Floated January 20, 2023 - Video: Japan Coast Guard Cutter Runs Aground, USCG Tracks Russian Spy Ship Off Hawaii January 19, 2023 - Video: Cargo Ship Lists Against Pier in Genoa, Fincantieri to Build Jones Act SOV January 18, 2023 - Video: Product Tanker Explodes at Thai Shipyard, Turkish Boxships Keep Russia's Cargo Moving January 17, 2023 - Video: Bulker Grounds in the Bosporus, Watch Officer From Lost Norwegian Frigate Faces Trial January 16, 2023 - Cocaine Seizure Follows Bomb Hoax Aboard MSC Boxship, USCG Rescues Drifting Tug off Maryland January 15, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week January 14, 2023 - CMA CGM Boxship Briefly Grounds; Hong Kong Cruises Restarting; Havila Bans EVs from Ships January 13, 2023 - Video: Explosion Breaks Chinese Tanker in Two, Suspect Arrested in Boxship Bomb Threat Case January 12, 2023 - Euronav Rejects Frontline's Withdrawal From Merger, S. Korea Puts Up COVID Rules for Ships From China January 11, 2023 - Japanese Destroyer Disabled After Hitting Rock, Grounded MSC Boxship Refloated January 10, 2023 - Frontline Abandons Euronav Merger, Fourth Cruise Delayed by New Zealand Biofouling Regs January 09, 2023 - Boxship Dumps Containers Overboard at Mundra, Maryland Bans Marine Pilots From Using Phones January 08, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week January 07, 2023 - Senators Demand Navy Change Dry-Dock Deployments; AIDA Retires Oldest Cruise Ship; China Nears Investment in Hamburg Terminal January 06, 2023 - Maryland Charges Evergreen for Ever Forward Grounding, Repsol Fined $6M for Lima Oil Spill January 05, 2023 - Video: French Frigate Seizes Narcotics, ATB Tug Sinks at Berth at Port of Milwaukee January 04, 2023 - Cunard Cruise Passengers Get Rare Port Call in Drydock, Iran Converts Two Boxships Into "Drone Carriers" January 03, 2023 - U.S. Navy Buys "Killer" Fighter Drones, Quarry Workers Uncover Ship From England's Age of Exploration January 02, 2023 - Biofouling Rules Force Cruise Ship to Skip Port Calls, Pirates Rob Two Offshore Vessels in Bay of Campeche January 01, 2023 - The Maritime Executive's Most Read Stories of the Week December 31, 2022 - Biden's Alaska Offshore Oil & Gas Auction Draws One Bid, Carnival Slows Newbuild Activity December 30, 2022 - Hackers Hold Port of Lisbon's Data Hostage, Bangladesh Bans Sanctioned Russian Ship December 29, 2022 - Executive Interview: Siemens Gamesa's Steve Dayney, Currency Crisis Creates Port Backlog in Egypt December 28, 2022 - French Salvors Tow Disabled Boxship in English Channel, China Lifts Restrictions on Crew Change December 27, 2022 - Product Tanker Sinks in Bangladesh's Meghna River, Protesters Call for Chinese to Leave Gwadar Port December 26, 2022 - Head of Admiralty Shipyard Dies Suddenly, Livestock Carrier Auctioned to Pay Abandoned Crew December 25, 2022 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week December 24, 2022 - U.S. Responds to Attacks on Ukraine's Grain Ports, Engine Room Fire Aboard New Staten Island Ferry December 23, 2022 - Russia's Sole Aircraft Carrier Catches Fire Again, MSC Boxship Held Off Antwerp After Bomb Threat December 22, 2022 - Captain Presumed Dead in Cargo Ship Fire, Carnival Predicts Strong Cruise Demand Going Into 2023 December 21, 2022 - Avangrid Walks Away From Commonwealth Wind Contracts, Podcast: Liberian Registry's Thomas Klenum December 20, 2022 - MSC Denies Allegations of Cartel Infiltration, Search Continues for HMTS Sukhothai's Lost Sailors December 19, 2022 - Thai Navy Corvette Sinks in Gulf of Thailand, IMO Green-Lights Mediterranean ECA December 18, 2022 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week December 17, 2022 - Salvors Head to Gibraltar to Remove Wrecked Bulker, Hanwha Acquires DSME December 16, 2022 - Corrosion Contributed to APL England Container Spill, Video: USNS Comfort's Tender Tips Crew Overboard December 15, 2022 - Saverys Family Calls for Talks on Euronav-Frontline Merger, EU May Still Need Russian Gas December 14, 2022 - Tanker Rescues Missing American Sailboat, 19 Fall Overboard in Tender Boat Mishap Aboard USNS Comfort December 13, 2022 - Taiwanese Longliner Goes Aground in Mauritius, World's Largest Cruise Ship Floated Out December 12, 2022 - USS Portland Recovers NASA's Orion Space Capsule, U.S. Sanctions Two Chinese Fishing Companies December 11, 2022 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week December 10, 2022 - French Navy Seizes 4.6 Tonnes of Cocaine, NYC Develops Another Offshore Wind Port December 09, 2022 - Three Missing After Collision Near Channel Islands, Five Tonnes of Drifting Cocaine Found in Caribbean December 08, 2022 - MSC's Newest Cruise Ship Gets NYC Debut, First West Coast Offshore Wind Auction Nets $757M December 07, 2022 - Distracted Pilot Ran Boxship Ever Forward Aground, Iranian Patrol Boats Harass U.S. Navy December 06, 2022 - Three Crewmembers of Stricken Freighter Refuse Rescue, U.S. Sets New Oil Export Records December 05, 2022 - U.S. Navy Seizes 50 Tons of Ammo in Gulf of Oman, Ukraine Gets Custody of Oligarch's Yacht December 04, 2022 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week December 03, 2022 - Rouge Wave Kills Cruise Ship Passenger, EU Sets Price Cap for Russian Oil, US Congress Imposes Contract on Rail Unions December 02, 2022 - US Warships Maneuver to Avoid Collision, FMC Reports Jump in Complaints, Princess Cruise Ship Skips Port Due to COVID-19 Aboard December 01, 2022 - Podcast with William Doyle of Maryland Port, Maersk Ends Blockchain Application, Genting HK Cruise Ship to Hit the Auction Block November 30, 2022 - Stowaways Survive 2700 NM Trip, UN Calls for Maritime Investments, Germany to Get LNG From Qatar November 29, 2022 - Italian Navy Helps Tanker After Pirate Attack, Europol Busts Cocaine-Smuggling "Super Cartel" November 28, 2022 - U.S. Agrees to Let Chevron Export Oil From Venezuela, Carrier USS Ford Completes First Deployment November 27, 2022 - The Maritime Executive's Most-Read Stories of the Week November 26, 2022 - Pirates Board Tanker in Gulf of Guinea, China Expands Cruise Business, ICS Calls for Release of Crew Held in Nigeria November 25, 2022 - South Korean Truckers Resume Port Strike, Startup Proposes Maglev System to Bypass Panama Canal November 24, 2022 - Xeneta: One Million TEU of Boxship Capacity May Get Idled, Chinese Salvors Raise Ancient Wreck November 23, 2022 - U.S. Navy Finds Iranian Drone Parts on Bombed Tanker, Maersk Settles Second USMMA Sexual Assault Lawsuit November 22, 2022 - China Coast Guard Seizes Rocket Debris From Philippine Navy, Houthis Strike Yemeni Oil Terminal November 21, 2022 - Video: Two Fishermen Narrowly Escape Sinking Vessel, Russian Jets Make "Unsafe" Pass Over NATO Task Force November 19, 2022 - Brazil Blocks Docking Aircraft Carrier, Maersk Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Sweden Says Nord Stream was Sabotaged November 18, 2022 - Black Sea Grain Initiative Extended for 120 Days, Five NATO Carriers Operating Around Europe November 17, 2022 - Eastern Pacific Tanker Struck by Drone off Oman, Disney Buys Genting's Half-Finished Cruise Ship November 16, 2022 - Video: Derelict Bulker Hits Bridge in Rio de Janiero, Nigeria Uses Antipiracy Law to Prosecute Seafarers November 15, 2022 - Cargo Ship With 16 Crewmembers Disappears, U.S. Navy Seizes Cargo of Explosives Bound for Yemen November 14, 2022 - Nigerian Navy Takes Control of Seized VLCC, USMMA Gets its First Female Superintendent November 12, 2022 - NTSB: Pilot Error Caused LPG Carrier to Hit Tugs, Cargo Volumes Fall at Port of Long Beach November 11, 2022 - EU Seizes Armored Vehicles From Dutch Freighter, Turkish Fishing Vessel Damaged in Possible Mine Strike November 10, 2022 - Tanker Grounded off Singapore May Carry Sanctioned Fuel, U.S. Navy CO Relieved of Command Mid-Deployment November 09, 2022 - Seafarer Gets 20 Years for Murder on MSC Boxship, Transpacific Migrant Voyage Ends in a Rescue November 08, 2022 - Sanctions-Linked Tanker Could Take a Month to Refloat, Bollinger Agrees to Buy VT Halter November 07, 2022 - Russian Yacht Seized by Court in Barcelona, Ukraine Plans to Buy More Drone Boats November 05, 2022 - UK Bans Insurance for Tankers Carrying Russian Oil; US Offers Bounty on Singapore Shipowner; Cabling Starts on US Offshore Wind Farm November 04, 2022 - South Africa Plans to Start a National Shipping Company, U.S. Sanctions Tanker Owner for Iranian Oil Trading November 03, 2022 - Maersk Sees Signs of a Looming Recession, Russia Rejoins Black Sea Grain Initiative November 02, 2022 - 12 Missing After Cement Carrier Sinks, Video: Yacht Crew Rescued in Force 10 Conditions November 01, 2022 - Russian Forces Strike Two Tugs at Port of Ochakiv, Mastermind of MSC Drug-Smuggling Scheme Arrested October 31, 2022 - Video: Drone Boats Attack Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Trawler Sinks After Colliding With MSC Boxship October 29, 2022 - Video: Master of Grounded Boxship Faces Alcohol Charges, "Toxic" Carrier in Limbo Off Brazil October 28, 2022 - Possible Mine Sighting Disrupts Black Sea Grain Corridor, UNEP Sees "No Pathway to 1.5C" October 27, 2022 - Death Toll From Indonesian Ferry Fire Rises, S. Africa May Shelter $500M Yacht From Sanctions October 26, 2022 - Costa Cruises Reorganizes Operations in Asia, Explosion on Boxship Off Iceland October 25, 2022 - Maersk-Operated Boxship Loses Power Off Australia, MSC Takes Delivery of LNG-Fuel Cell Cruise Ship October 24, 2022 - Former Head of S. Korea's Coast Guard Arrested, One Dead in Tug Accident at Patmos October 22, 2022 - Supply Chain Issues Delay Cruise Ship Newbuildings, Tanker Misses Two "Drone-Driven Explosions" October 21, 2022 - Royal Caribbean Unveils World's Biggest Cruise Ship, New Fortress Plans Rig-to-FLNG Conversions October 20, 2022 - Indonesian Ro/Ro Ferry Capsizes at a Pier, Five Russians Charged With Trafficking Missile Components and Oil October 19, 2022 - Video: Blast Damage to the Nord Stream Pipelines, First U.S. Pacific Lease Sale Scheduled October 18, 2022 - Biden Waives Jones Act for Puerto Rico LNG Cargoes, 19 Rescued From Sinking Product Tanker October 17, 2022 - DeSantis Calls for Disaster Declaration for Florida's Fisheries, Nigerian Navy Burns Suspect Tanker October 15, 2022 - Mississippi's Falling Water Level Impacts Commerce, Carnival Ecstasy Ends 31-Year Career October 14, 2022 - Fire-Damaged Boxship Goes Down in the Red Sea, NTSB: Training Issues Contributed to Towboat Fire October 13, 2022 - Norwegian Cruise Line is Betting on Methanol, Hong Kong Refuses to Enforce Sanctions on Russian Megayacht October 12, 2022 - Israel and Lebanon Reach a Deal to Divide Offshore Waters, Disney May Buy Genting's Biggest Cruise Ship October 11, 2022 - Video: U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Three Men From Sharks, Podcast: Modern Slavery At Sea October 10, 2022 - Russia Restarts Ferry to Bypass Damaged Kerch Strait Bridge, Royal Navy Carrier Heads for Drydock October 08, 2022 - Video: Kerch Strait Bridge Damaged by Massive Blast, NNPC Finds "Theft Pipeline" Running Out to Sea October 07, 2022 - Sweden Finds "Gross Sabotage" at Nord Stream Sites, Two Russians Make Bering Sea Crossing to Escape Draft October 06, 2022 - Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard's Russian Icebreaker, Austal Moves Ahead With Offshore Patrol Cutter October 05, 2022 - U.S. Coast Guard Helps Evacuate Pine Island, Barge Groundings on Drought-Stricken Mississippi October 04, 2022 - Sweden Begins "Crime Scene" Survey of Nord Stream Leaks, The World's Largest Illegal Fishing Fleet October 03, 2022 - Europe Scrambles to Secure Subsea Pipelines, NCL Confirms Talks With NYC on Migrant Housing October 01, 2022 - Bonhomme Richard Crewmember Acquitted of Arson Charges, Twelve Seafarers Killed by Food Poisoning September 30, 2022 - Biden Administration Grants Jones Act Waiver, NATO: Nord Stream Leaks Were "Reckless" Sabotage September 29, 2022 - Suspicious Tanker Hits Maersk Boxship, Hurricane Ian Hits Florida's West Coast September 28, 2022 - Nord Stream Pipeline Blast Was Likely an "Act of Sabotage," First MARAD Training Ship Launched September 27, 2022 - USCG Spots Joint Russian-Chinese Naval Force Off Kiska, Major Leak in Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline September 26, 2022 - New York/New Jersey Becomes America's Busiest Container Port, Fire Aboard TOTE Ro/Ro Midnight Sun September 24, 2022 - Video: U.S. and UK Forces Sink a Frigate, Carrier Calls in Busan Amidst North Korea Tensions September 23, 2022 - Venezuela Nabs Fugitive From U.S. Navy Bribery Case, New Carriers Pick Up Russia's Black Sea Cargo September 22, 2022 - Russian-Linked Megayacht Towed Away From Hamburg, Mysterious USV Washes Up in Crimea September 21, 2022 - ASKO's Autonomous Ferries Enter Service, Liberia Investigates Fatal Stowaway Incident September 20, 2022 - Back-to-Back Fires Hit Refinery Complex in Venezuela, Boxship Capsizes at the Pier in Iskenderun September 19, 2022 - Video: Cruise Ship Breaks Away From Moorings, One Dead in Fire Aboard Indonesian Ferry September 17, 2022 - Gibraltar to Sink Stern Section of Grounded Bulker, U.S. Navy Decommissions an LCS Decades Early September 16, 2022 - NTSB: Train-Barge Collision Caused by Chartwork Slip-Up, Last-Minute Deal Averts Rail Strike September 15, 2022 - Jordan Accuses Egyptian Ship of Damaging Reef, LNG Cruise Ships Mark Key Milestones September 14, 2022 - China's Largest Ports Suspend Operations Ahead of Typhoon, U.S. Rail Contract Talks Stall September 13, 2022 - Tall Ship Strikes Littoral Combat Ship at Pier in Baltimore, Collision-Damaged Freighter Salvaged in North Sea September 12, 2022 - Turkey Accuses Greek Coast Guard of Firing Shots at Ro/Ro, Pipeline Explosion in Louisiana September 10, 2022 - Romanian Navy Vessel Hit by Mine, Viking Orders Hydrogen-Fueled Ships, New Golden Ray Lawsuit September 09, 2022 - Toxic Carrier Returning to Brazil, Zero Emission Cruise Ship, Empty Containers September 08, 2022 - UK Shadows Russian Warships, New French Cruise Line, MSC Installs System to Manage Rolling September 07, 2022 - Cost of Decarbonization, Fire on Tanker, "Fat Leonard" on the Run, Brazil Commissions Submarine September 06, 2022 - HMS Prince of Wales Significantly Damaged, Typhoon in Asia, Oil off Wrecked Bulker September 05, 2022 - California Suspends Shore Power Rules, Viking Launches US River Cruises, Iran Seizes and Releases US Navy Drones September 03, 2022 - G7 Moves to Restrict Shipping of Russian Oil, Maersk Charged with Denial of Service Costing $180 Million, Gibraltar Makes Progress Removing Oil from Bulker September 02, 2022 - Gibraltar Rushes to Remove Oil from Grounded Bulker, Explosion Kills Three on OSV September 01, 2022 - Grounded Tanker Blocks Suez Canal for Hours, Bulker Aground off Gibraltar Suffers Hull Damage August 31, 2022 - Video: U.S. Navy Foils Attempt to Steal a Saildrone, Bulker Beached off Gibraltar August 30, 2022 - Stena Restarts Drifting Ferry After Fire On Board, Sri Lanka Receives Interim Payout for X-Press Pearl August 29, 2022 - Gov't of the Solomon Islands Turns Away USCG Cutter, Ukraine Allows its Seafarers to Ship Out August 27, 2022 - Photos: NATO Conducts Ordnance Removal, Turkey Turns Back Decommissioned Carrier August 26, 2022 - $1.1B Meth Seizure at Port Botany, German Container Terminals Approve Huge Raise to End Strike August 25, 2022 - Nine Rescued From Sinking Superyacht, USCG Releases Photos of Texas Collision August 24, 2022 - Freighter and Bulker Collide in Sabine Pass, Russian Yacht Axioma Auctioned Off August 23, 2022 - Strategic Pacific Islands May Be Sold to Chinese Interests, Spot Rates Hit 20-Month Low August 22, 2022 - Dubai Court Fines Boxship Crew for Cargo Explosion, Chemical Tanker Collides With Freighter Off Japan August 20, 2022 - P&O Ferries Avoids Prosecution, Should Carries Pay Taxes?, US WWI Wreck Found, Methanol Supply Network August 19, 2022 - Fire on Zim Containership, China Redeploys Top Naval Leaders, Bar Harbor Votes to Limit Cruise Ships August 18, 2022 - Russia Attacks Odesa, Virgin Voyages Raises Capital, and DOE Starts Study of Nuclear Power for Commercial Ships August 17, 2022 - Extortion Scheme Arrests in San Juan Port, Water Levels Falling on Yangtze, Maersk's AMP Expanding in Egypt August 16, 2022 - Scotland Charters Cruise Ship, Bezos Scraps Ship Named for Mother, Rhine Water Levels Falling to Critical Point for Shipping August 15, 2022 - Sri Lanka to Permit Chinese Navy Vessel to Dock, Cruise Lines End Covid Tests, UN Charters Bulker for Food Relief August 13, 2022 - Oil Terminal Fire Sends Ripple Effects Through Cuba, American Crew Honored for Saving Fishermen August 12, 2022 - Video: Spanish Police Find Cocaine in Bulker's Sea Chest, Boxship and Fishing Vessel Collide off Brest August 11, 2022 - EC to Review Carriers' Antitrust Exemption, Water Levels on Rhine Continue to Fall August 10, 2022 - One Dead in Collision With U.S. Coast Guard Cutter, Crew Shortage Delays Cruise Ship Diamond Princess August 09, 2022 - Fire at Cuban Petroleum Terminal Spreads, CSSC Cuts Steel for its Second Cruise Ship August 08, 2022 - 17 Missing in Fire at Cuban Fuel Terminal, Australian Police Seize $195M in Cocaine From Maersk Boxship August 06, 2022 - Video: Hurtigruten Ship Grounds in Norway, Ukraine Calls for Full-Scale Removal of Russian Blockade August 05, 2022 - Traffic Begins to Pick Up on Ukraine's Grain Corridor, China Launches Missiles Into Taiwan's Waters August 04, 2022 - Video: French Sailor Survives Inside Capsized Yacht, Singapore Suspends Glencore's Bunker License August 03, 2022 - China Announces Unprecedented Drills in Taiwan Strait, Matson's Transpacific Service is Booming August 02, 2022 - First Bulker Departs Odesa Carrying Ukrainian Grain, Product Tanker Spills Fuel Upriver From New Orleans August 01, 2022 - Russian Strike Kills Ukrainian Ag and Shipping Executive, Video: Container Feeder Capsizes at the Pier July 30, 2022 - Ukraine Declares Grain Ports Ready to Ship, Turkish Coast Guard Rams U.S.-Flagged Yacht During Pursuit July 29, 2022 - Syrian Freighter Delivers Stolen Ukrainian Grain to Lebanon, WSF Ferry Damaged in Docking Accident July 28, 2022 - Seized Russian Superyacht Set for Auction, West Coast Longshore Talks Show Progress July 27, 2022 - U.S. Becomes Largest Exporter of LNG, Black Sea Grain Deal Inches Forward July 26, 2022 - EU Shippers Call for Antitrust Regulation for Ocean Carriers, S. Korea Denies Plans to Break Up DSME July 25, 2022 - Russia Attacks Port of Odesa After Signing Grain Deal, Photos: Fire Aboard Canadian Ferry July 23, 2022 - Deal Signed to Reopen Ukrainian Grain Ports, CMA CGM Increases Discounts to Head Off Windfall Tax July 22, 2022 - EU Task Force Stops Ro/Ro to Enforce Arms Embargo, Fabergé Egg Found Aboard Seized Russian Yacht July 21, 2022 - Report: STS Transfers Could Conceal Theft of Ukraine's Grain, Strike Shuts Down Prelude LNG July 20, 2022 - India Detains Russian Ship Carrying Munitions, Video: Fire Burns Through Grounded Ropax Ferry July 19, 2022 - Video: Decommissioned Frigate Sunk by Live Fire, Royal Caribbean Group Buys Crystal Endeavor July 18, 2022 - Iranian Navy Creates Drone-Carrier Division, Back-to-Back FONOPs Catch China's Attention July 16, 2022 - Classic Cunard Cruise Ship Heads to the Breakers, DSME Subcontractors Stage Hunger Strike July 15, 2022 - Burning Tanker Towed Out of Port of Temryuk, Poor Mooring Arrangement Led to Chief Mate's Death July 14, 2022 - Agreement in Sight for Ukraine's Grain Exports, Germany's Ports Face Another Strike July 13, 2022 - Russia's First Modern Cruises Launch in the Black Sea, Hapag Boxship Arrives Without Captain July 12, 2022 - Frontline and Euronav Agree on Share Exchange, Austal USA Starts Building its First Steel Ship July 11, 2022 - Russia's Retreat From Snake Island May Help Ukrainian Ports, USS Truman Loses a Fighter Over the Side July 09, 2022 - Russian Navy Takes Delivery of World's Longest Sub, Video: Indonesian Ship Crushes Fishing Boat July 08, 2022 - Royal Navy Seizes Iranian Missile Components, Russia Strikes Abandoned Tanker for the Second Time July 07, 2022 - Indian Coast Guard Rescues Crew of Sinking Tanker, Next-Gen MSC Cruise Ships Will Run on LNG and H2 July 06, 2022 - Drifting Bulker Towed to Safety Off Sydney, USCG Awards 11-Ship OPC Contract to Austal July 05, 2022 - At Least 12 Dead After Wind Farm Vessel Sinks Off China, Bulker Adrift in Heavy Weather Off Sydney July 04, 2022 - Turkey Detains Shipload of "Stolen" Ukrainian Grain, Report: Complacency Caused Red Hill Fuel Spill July 02, 2022 - Video: Freighter Catches Fire in Dubai, White House's Offshore Plan Offers Up to 11 Lease Sales July 01, 2022 - Ukraine Ejects Russian Forces From Snake Island, Report: Wakashio Left Route Before for Cell Signal June 30, 2022 - Sembmarine Delivers World's First Eighth-Generation Drillship, EU Closes In on ETS Rules for Shipping June 29, 2022 - Video: Cruise Ship Curtails Voyage After Contacting Ice, Progress in West Coast Labor Talks June 28, 2022 - 12 Killed by Chlorine Leak in Cargo-Handling Accident, Ro/Ro Catches Fire Off Japan June 27, 2022 - Ukraine Strikes Jackup Rig in the Black Sea, Podcast: Paul Anderson, CEO of Port Tampa Bay June 25, 2022 - Fire Aboard Bulker Docked at Port of Ghent, COVID Disruption Contributed to Tanker Captain's Death June 24, 2022 - Video: Vietnam Orders Salvage of Sunken Ship, Germany's North Sea Ports Hit by One-Day Strike June 23, 2022 - Indian Coast Guard Rescues Crew of Sinking Ship, Ukraine Strikes Snake Island June 22, 2022 - Three Crew Evacuated After Blast on MSC Boxship, Photos: Yacht Burns and Sinks off Kittery June 21, 2022 - Video: Emergency Response for Listing Car Carrier, Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Rigs in Black Sea June 20, 2022 - Armed Pirates Rob Pemex Oil Platform, Photos: Fishing Vessel Burns off Oregon Coast June 18, 2022 - Ukraine Sinks Russian Supply Ship With Anti-Ship Missiles, CSSC Launches China's Third Aircraft Carrier June 17, 2022 - Helmsman Gets 18 Months for Fatal Collision, U.S. Seeks to Ease Russian Oil Insurance Ban June 16, 2022 - Maersk Boxship Freed After Grounding Near Savannah, Three Seafarers Jump Ship on St. Johns River June 15, 2022 - "Midshipman-X" Sues Maersk Line Limited, ILWU Has No Plans to Strike When Contract Ends June 14, 2022 - Ocean Shipping Reform Act Set to Become Law, S. Korea's Military Helps Move Containers During Strike June 13, 2022 - Photos: Livestock Carrier Sinks at Pier, Colombian Navy Inspects Lost Galleon's Sunken Treasure June 11, 2022 - Carnival Freedom Resumes Service Without Funnel, "No Standout Outcome" From IMO GHG Talks June 10, 2022 - Explosion Shutters Freeport LNG Terminal for Weeks, Iran Set to Get Seized Oil Cargo Back June 09, 2022 - Photos: Fire Burns Through Norfolk Cruise Boat, Barcelona Plans "Emissions Tax" for Cruise Ships June 08, 2022 - U.S. Agents Sail Away With Russian Megayacht, Denmark Files Manslaughter Charges Against British Seafarer June 07, 2022 - Russia Attacks Grain Terminal at Port of Mykolaiv, Port of Shanghai Restores Normal Operations June 06, 2022 - Fire Kills 49 at Container Depot in Bangladesh, CSSC Begins Building Large Unmanned Naval Vessel June 04, 2022 - UN Pushes to Reopen Ukraine's Ports for Grain, ATSB Investigates Two Boxship Breakaways June 03, 2022 - 14 Crewmembers Rescued After Tanker Sinks, LNG Carrier Completes Historic Autonomous Ocean Crossing June 02, 2022 - Bulker Captain Faces Homicide Charges in the Philippines, Product Tanker Struck by Cluster Bomb June 01, 2022 - UK Cancels Contract With P&O Ferries, Video: Crew Rescued After Four Days on Makeshift Raft May 31, 2022 - EU Bans Seaborne Imports of Russian Oil, America Remembers the Fallen on Memorial Day May 30, 2022 - Iran: Crews of Seized Tankers "Not Detained," U.S. Wins Court Battle in Russian Yacht Impoundment May 28, 2022 - Iran Intercepts Two Greek Tankers, Shanghai Throughput Rises as COVID Lockdown Recedes May 27, 2022 - Stack Fire Aboard Carnival Cruise Ship, "Canadian Rail" Cabotage Scheme Loses Court Battle May 26, 2022 - SoCal Ports Rank Last on Global Efficiency Index, Russia Offers to Trade Odesa Blockade for Sanctions May 25, 2022 - U.S. Seizes Oil From Shadowy Russian Tanker, Sale of Global Dream to Stena Collapses May 24, 2022 - Photos: Deck Barge Catches Fire in Delaware River, Lax Navigation Led to Nuclear-Sub Grounding May 23, 2022 - U.S. Celebrates National Maritime Day, The Quad Plans to Track China's Fishing Fleet May 21, 2022 - Engineer Pleads Guilty to Lying About MARPOL Violations, USCG Helps Enforce Long-Overdue Crew Change May 20, 2022 - Record-Holding Racing Yacht Attacked Off Yemen, Euronav Shareholders CMB's Boardroom Bid May 19, 2022 - Peru Seeks Extradition of Tanker Captain, Women in Maritime Survey Shows Uneven Progress on Equality May 18, 2022 - Sovcomflot Sells 14 Vessels, Ukraine Asks Turkey to Keep Stolen Grain Out of Bosporus May 17, 2022 - Video: Japan Coast Guard Rescues Crew of Listing Ship, Peru Sues Repsol for $4.5B Over Spill May 16, 2022 - "Damaged" Russian Naval Auxiliary Appears Unharmed, MV Werften's Assets Begin to Find New Owners May 14, 2022 - Sovcomflot Proceeds With Vessel Sales, Margaritaville at Sea Starts its First Cruises May 13, 2022 - Ukraine Claims a Hit on a Russian Naval Auxiliary, Adm. Fagan Confirmed as First Female USCG Commandant May 12, 2022 - Bulker Carrying Stolen Ukrainian Grain Spotted in Syria, Germany's Cabinet Tries to Speed LNG Terminal Approval May 11, 2022 - Zelensky Calls for Lifting the Russian Blockade of Odesa, Dead Diver Found With Cocaine at Newcastle May 10, 2022 - ILWU and PMA Stake Out Positions as Contract Talks Start, Video: USCG Rescues Superyacht May 09, 2022 - U.S. Sanctions Seven Russian Shipping Companies, Indonesia Detains Boxship Over Palm Oil Exports May 07, 2022 - Italy Seizes $700M Megayacht Linked to Putin, Ukraine May Have Attacked Russian Frigate May 06, 2022 - Report: U.S. Intelligence Played a Role in Attack on the Moskva, Helm Mode May Have Factored in Goliath Collision May 05, 2022 - P&O Ferry Fails its Third Inspection, Workers Protest Foreign Labor at S. Korean Shipyards May 04, 2022 - Fiji Allows U.S. to Seize Russian Megayacht, EU Moves Towards a Ban on Russian Oil May 03, 2022 - Star Cruises' Ships Sold for Scrap, Video: U.S. Air Force Tests Precision Anti-Ship Bomb May 02, 2022 - BVI's Ports Director and Premier Arrested on Smuggling Charges, Russia-to-China Tanker Volume Soars April 30, 2022 - Work Begins on World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm, Mayflower Retries Autonomous Transatlantic Crossing April 29, 2022 - Spain Turns Away Tanker Over Russian Transshipment, Seafarer Job Satisfaction Hits Eight-Year Low April 28, 2022 - Ruby Princess Draws Attention with High COVID Case Rate, Ulstein Proposes a Nuclear-Powered Ship April 27, 2022 - P&O Ferry Loses Power off Ireland, Arnold Donald Hands Over the Reins at Carnival April 26, 2022 - China Launches First Autonomous Boxship Service, Podcast: BV President Matthieu de Tugny April 25, 2022 - 10 Dead in Tour Boat Sinking Off Hokkaido, Sunken Dive Vessel Spills Diesel in Galapagos Islands April 23, 2022 - Video: Cargo Ship Gets Stuck Under a Bridge, Earth Day: Activists Call for Emissions Action April 22, 2022 - White House Plans to Ban Russian Ships, Genting's Founder Incorporates New Cruise Brand April 21, 2022 - P&O Ferries Faces New Protests, Divers Survey Sunken Destroyer USS The Sullivans April 20, 2022 - China Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile From a Cruiser, Greece Detains Russian Tanker April 19, 2022 - Boxship Fire Kills One Seafarer in the Philippines, Australia Welcomes First Cruise Ship in Two Years April 18, 2022 - First Photos of the Lost Russian Cruiser Moskva, Stuck Boxship Successfully Refloated in Chesapeake Bay April 16, 2022 - U.S. Confirms Ukrainian Strike on Russian Warship, Sanctions on Russian Ship Lessor Disrupt a Cruise April 15, 2022 - Russian Black Sea Fleet's Flagship Goes Down off Odesa, Saipem Crane Ship Takes on a Heavy List April 14, 2022 - Flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet Suffers "Serious Damage," Container Removal Increases Aboard Ever Forward April 13, 2022 - Ukraine Accuses Russia of Taking Crews From Stranded Ships, UK Detains Third P&O Ferry April 12, 2022 - Shanghai's Strict COVID Lockdown Disrupts Shipping, Video: RoPax Ferry Strikes Moored Tanker April 11, 2022 - Russian Navy Fires on Turkish-Owned Bulker in Sea of Azov, Boxship Loses Power off Point Reyes April 08, 2022 - UK Gives North Sea Offshore Oil a "New Lease on Life," U.S. Sanctions United Shipbuilding Corporation April 08, 2022 - Boxship Orderbook Hits Highest Mark Since 2008, Trade Data Shows Impact of War in Ukraine April 07, 2022 - Wind Turbine Failure Prompts Calls for No-Sail Zone, Drifting Naval Mine Found off Turkey's Northern Shores April 06, 2022 - Cargo Ship Sunk by Russian Shelling at Mariupol, Biden Nominates USCG's First Female Commandant April 05, 2022 - Salvors Plan to Lighter Cargo Off Ever Forward, U.S. and Spain Seize Russian Superyacht April 04, 2022 - More Russian Ships are Flagging Out Over Sanctions, UK: Black Sea Mines are "Almost Certainly" Russian April 02, 2022 - Greenpeace Blocks Transshipment of Russian Oil, Cruise Ship Provides Temporary Housing for Ukrainians April 01, 2022 - Evergreen Declares General Average for Ever Forward, Golden Ray Salvor Sued Over Oil Release March 31, 2022 - Video: Ever Forward Stays Put, Ukraine Accuses Russia of Setting Stolen Mines Adrift March 30, 2022 - Ever Forward Fails to Move, Maersk Plans to Build its First WTIV for U.S. Market March 29, 2022 - Podcast: Creating a USVI Ship Registry, Second P&O Ferry Detained Over Crewing March 28, 2022 - Drifting Sea Mine Spotted Near Bosporus, UK Detains P&O Ferry Over Crewing March 26, 2022 - Supreme Court Saves NY/NJ Waterfront Commission, New FMC Complaints Target Evergreen and CMA CGM March 25, 2022 - Russian Amphib Explodes at Berdyansk, Trapped Ships May Be Allowed to Pass Russian Blockade March 24, 2022 - Weather Takes Out Oil Terminal on Russia's Black Sea Coast, UK Accuses P&O of Breaking Labor Laws March 23, 2022 - Carnival Projects Return to Full Fleet Operations, Russian Forces Remove Five Foreign Ships From Berdyansk March 22, 2022 - Salvors Begin Dredging to Refloat Ever Forward, Russia Uses Captured Port for Seige of Mariupol March 21, 2022 - Russian Navy Joins Bombardment of Mariupol, CP Rail Shuts Down Due to Labor Dispute March 19, 2022 - Salvors Call for Dredging to Refloat Ever Forward, UK Reviews P&O Ferries' Contracts After Mass Firing March 18, 2022 - Iran Rescues Crew of Sinking Ro/Ro, P&O Ferries Fires 800 Seafarers in UK March 17, 2022 - Long Salvage for Grounded Boxship Ever Forward, Spain Seizes $600M Russian Megayacht March 16, 2022 - Norwegian Escape Cancels Cruises Due to Grounding, Spain Seizes Two Russian Yachts March 15, 2022 - Norwegian Cruise Ship Runs Aground off Puerto Plata, Evergreen Boxship Grounds off Baltimore March 14, 2022 - Valaris Drillship Drifts Into Moored Bulker, Irish Dockers Push Back on Russian Oil Cargo March 12, 2022 - Maersk Plans to Sell Stake in Russian Ports Operator, Construction Begins on Largest U.S. Cruise Terminal March 11, 2022 - ICS Calls for "Safety Corridor" Out of Ukraine, Maersk Builds Global Methanol Supply Network March 10, 2022 - International Crewmembers Return From War-Torn Ukraine, Wreck of Shackleton's Endurance Found March 09, 2022 - Ukraine Reports Loss of U.S.-Built Patrol Boat, NATO Allies Move to End Russian Oil Imports March 08, 2022 - Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Patrol Ship, BIMCO: War in Ukraine Will Slow Global Growth March 07, 2022 - Russian Energy Cargoes Encounter Protests in Port, Damen Halts Newbuild Deliveries to Russia March 05, 2022 - IMO Calls Extraordinary Session for Seafarers Stuck in Ukraine, Two Superlarge Cruise Ships Enter Service March 04, 2022 - Cargo Ship Sinks After Possible Mine Strike Near Odesa, France Detains Multiple Russian Ships March 03, 2022 - Bangladeshi Seafarer Killed in Attack Near Mykolaiv, Germany Seizes First Russian-Owned Megayacht March 02, 2022 - World's Top Container Lines Shun Russian Ports, Canada Bans Russian-Owned Vessels March 01, 2022 - UK Closes Ports to Russian Shipping, Fire Reignites Aboard Euroferry Olympia February 28, 2022 - Ukrainian Seafarer Attempts to Sink Russian Yacht, Russian Forces Seize Port of Berdyansk February 26, 2022 - Russian Navy Carries Out Amphibious Assault, USCG Rescues Nine People From Burning Rig February 25, 2022 - Russian Navy Captures Zmiinyi Island, Turkish Bulker Hit By Shell in Black Sea February 24, 2022 - Ukraine to Ask Turkey to Close Bosporus to Russian Warships, Second Body Found Aboard Burned Ferry February 23, 2022 - Germany Halts Nord Stream 2, Burning Ro/Ro Euroferry Olympia to be Towed to Port February 22, 2022 - Cost of Felicity Ace Fire Could Top $400M, World's Largest Cruise Ship Arrives at Port Everglades February 21, 2022 - Car Carrier Felicity Ace Continues to Burn, Survivor Escapes Burning Ro/Ro After Days Trapped Inside February 19, 2022 - Fire Engulfs Grimaldi Ferry, Photos: Burned Ro/Ro Felicity Ace Adrift off Azores February 18, 2022 - 22 Crewmembers Rescued From Burning Ro/Ro, USCG Sets Records With 25-Tonne Cocaine Offload February 17, 2022 - Rescue Under Way for Burning Ro/Ro Near the Azores, UN Reaches Deal to Offload FSO Safer February 16, 2022 - Seven Dead After Trawler Sinks in North Atlantic, Guilty Plea in U.S. Nuclear Sub Espionage Case February 15, 2022 - HMM Turns the Page With Record Profits, ABG Shipyard Accused of Biggest Loan Fraud in India's History February 14, 2022 - Russia Claims it Expelled U.S. Attack Sub, U.S. LNG Exporters Set a New Record February 12, 2022 - Meyer Werft Floats Out Disney's New LNG Cruise Ship, Work Begins on New York's First Offshore Wind Farm February 11, 2022 - Ukraine Protests Black Sea Navigation Closures, Cruise Industry "Dismayed" By CDC Advisory Extension February 10, 2022 - Russian Navy Exercise Restricts Black Sea Shipping, Maersk Reports Biggest Profit in Shipping History February 09, 2022 - Report: Crystal Cruises Closes its Doors, Russian Amphibs Head for the Black Sea February 08, 2022 - Leaked Video Shows F-35 Crash on Carrier's Deck, Second Mariner Dies in Attempt to Read Draft Marks February 07, 2022 - Two Crystal Cruises Ships Arrested in the Bahamas, Russian Amphibs Reach Eastern Med February 05, 2022 - Video: Oil Tanker Suffers Flooding After Hitting Breakwater, Ordnance Barge Goes Aground on Florida Beach February 04, 2022 - FPSO Explodes and Sinks Off Nigeria, One of Maersk's Biggest Boxships Runs Aground off Germany February 03, 2022 - Boxship Markets Set New Records for Sales and Orders, Report: WTIV Shortage is Coming February 02, 2022 - Dutch Authorities Detain Captain for Abandoning Ship, Eneti Halts Plans for Jones Act WTIV February 01, 2022 - Errant Cruise Ship Forces SpaceX to Delay Launch, Video: Crew Rescued From Drifting Bulker January 31, 2022 - Aruba Refuses Entry to Crystal Cruises' Serenity, Russian Navy Moves Over for Irish Fishermen January 29, 2022 - Dream Cruises Files for Liquidation, Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of World's Largest Cruise Ship January 28, 2022 - U.S. Navy Works to Salvage Lost F-35, Boxship Schedule Reliability Hits Record Low January 27, 2022 - Last Ship of Royal Caribbean's Original Fleet Sold for Scrap, Russia's Black Sea Fleet Deploys January 26, 2022 - Freighter Runs Aground and Breaks Up Off Crete, Seven Injured in F-35 Crash Aboard USS Carl Vinson January 25, 2022 - Captain of APL England Faces Charges for Box Spill, Genting Hong Kong's Top Executives Resign January 24, 2022 - Crystal Symphony Avoids U.S. Arrest Warrant, Head of German Navy Resigns Over Pro-Russia Comments January 22, 2022 - Yantian Struggles With Congestion, Crystal Cruise Ship Ordered Arrested for Unpaid Bills January 21, 2022 - Salvage of Wrecked Bulker Wakashio Completed, Russia Announces Mass Naval Drills January 20, 2022 - Crystal Cruises Suspends Operations, Carrier USS Kitty Hawk Towed to Scrapyard January 19, 2022 - South Korea Fines Ocean Carriers for Price-Fixing, Heavy Waves Cause Oil Spill off Peru January 18, 2022 - Scotland Picks 17 Projects in Landmark Offshore Wind Auction, Genting Hong Kong Faces Potential Default January 17, 2022 - Report: Drunk Captain Fell Asleep Before Grounding, Union Pacific Reports Container Robberies in LA January 15, 2022 - NY Finalizes Next Offshore Wind Projects, Maersk Hikes 2021 Earnings Forecast Even Higher January 14, 2022 - ONE Boxship Diverts After Container Spill, NS Qingdao's Chemical Cargo Dumped Overboard January 13, 2022 - Princess Cruises Found Guilty of Violating Probation, White House Plans Six Offshore Wind Lease Auctions January 12, 2022 - ONE Boxship Loses Containers in Mid-Atlantic, EU Plans to Block Korean Shipyard Merger January 11, 2022 - MV Werften Files for Bankruptcy, Vroon Hands Over Majority Stake to its Lenders January 10, 2022 - Royal Thai Navy Intercepts "Ghost Ship," Video: Collapsing Cliff Strikes Tour Boat January 08, 2022 - MV Werften Nears Insolvency, Bulkers Await Lifting of Indonesia's Coal Export Ban January 07, 2022 - Denmark Lets Three Suspected Pirates Go Free, Russian Sub Hit Royal Navy Frigate's Sonar January 06, 2022 - MSC Takes Maersk's Crown, Video: Runaway Ship Towed Away From Gas Platform January 05, 2022 - All U.S.-Based Cruise Ships in Service Have Reported COVID Cases, Coastal Freighter Beset by Ice January 04, 2022 - Houthi Rebels Seize UAE-Flagged Ro-Ro, AIDAnova Ends Cruise Due to COVID Outbreak January 03, 2022 - Fred. Olsen Plans to Repeat Corinth Canal Transit, Photos: WWII Sub Found Off Mykonos January 01, 2022 - Wakashio's Captain Returns Home, MSC Cruise Ship Barred From MSC's Private Island December 31, 2021 - One Killed, Six Captured in Pirate Attack, CDC Advises Public to Avoid Cruising Due to Omicron December 30, 2021 - QM2 Curtails Cruise Due to COVID Disruption, Record Year for Cocaine Busts at Rotterdam December 29, 2021 - CDC: Most Cruise Ships Are Reporting COVID Cases, Video: Airstrike Hits Port of Latakia December 28, 2021 - Wakashio's Master and First Officer Sentenced to Jail, Video: Container Ship Rams Dock December 27, 2021 - Luxury Yacht Sinks Product Tanker, USS Milwaukee Sidelined by COVID Outbreak December 25, 2021 - Happy Holidays From The Maritime Executive, Cruising Resumes in Malaysia and Taiwan December 24, 2021 - Caribbean Ports Turn Away Cruise Ships Over Omicron Fears, Ships With Fake Papers Seized at Alang December 23, 2021 - QM2 Arrives in New York With COVID Cases, Taylor Energy Settles Federal Suit Over 17-Year Spill December 22, 2021 - Wakashio's Captain and First Officer Found Guilty, 19 Dead in Sinking Off Madagascar December 21, 2021 - 48 COVID Cases Aboard Symphony of the Seas, Damaged Cable Caused Fatal Lifeboat Accident December 20, 2021 - Photos: First Chinese-Built Cruise Ship Floats Out, Severe Flooding Hits Port Klang December 18, 2021 - Car Batteries Caused Hoegh Xiamen Fire, Ningbo Zhoushan Hits 30M TEU Mark December 17, 2021 - U.S. Navy Saves Five Iranians From Burning Boat, Carriers Begin to Blank Transpacific Capacity December 16, 2021 - Podcast: KVH CEO Martin A. Kits van Heyningen, Australia's Cruise Ban Set to Extend Into Second Year December 15, 2021 - Two Officers Accused of Drunkenness After Deadly Collision, Bunker Holding CEO Sentenced to Prison December 14, 2021 - Nine Kidnapped in Two Gulf of Guinea Pirate Attacks, Drunkenness Suspected in Fatal Collision in Baltic December 13, 2021 - Video: Gothenburg Gives Refuge to Burning Bulker, Damaged Attack Sub Reaches San Diego December 11, 2021 - Burning Bulker to be Towed Into Port, Boxship Crewmember Arrested for Killing His Captain December 10, 2021 - Firefighting Continues Aboard Bulker off Gothenburg, Swan Hellenic Relaunches Classic Cruise Brand December 09, 2021 - Ice Hampers Firefighting Effort Aboard Burning Bulker, Video: Damaged Reefer Refloated December 08, 2021 - Chinese Bulker Runs Aground on Sakhalin Island, Faulty Dredging Plan Led to Pipeline Explosion December 07, 2021 - Photos: Bulker on Fire Off Sweden, Prelude FLNG Shuts Down Due to Electrical Fire December 06, 2021 - COVID Cases on a U.S.-Based Cruise Ship, Pirate Shootout Jolts Gulf of Guinea Leaders December 04, 2021 - Video: Indonesian Freighter Catches Fire, Cosco Boxship Seeks Refuge After Container Loss December 03, 2021 - Video: Indian Coast Guard Rescues Passenger Vessel After Fire, 17 Saved From Sinking Bulker December 02, 2021 - FTC Launches Supply Chain Investigation, Panama Canal Plans Greenhouse Gas Fee December 01, 2021 - Video: Royal Navy F-35 Crashes During Carrier Takeoff, Ex-Costa Cruise Ship Heads for Scrapyard November 30, 2021 - Video: Reefer Boxship Punches Through Seawall, Tanker Strikes Bulker Off Kandla November 29, 2021 - MSC Rescues Two Iranian Mariners, China Develops Swarming Drones to "Expel" Intruders November 27, 2021 - MEPC Puts Off Carbon Measures Until 2023, French Fishermen Blockade Channel Ports November 26, 2021 - Danish Frigate Kills Four Pirates, Dozens of Migrants Killed in English Channel Collision November 25, 2021 - Federal Review: "USMMA Has Lost its Way," Rosneft's New Arctic Oil Port Takes Shape November 24, 2021 - Tampa Indicts Six in Waterfront Corruption Case, Tanker Captain Hit Platform After 50 Hours Without Sleep November 23, 2021 - Wakashio's Owner Sues to Limit Damages, 14,000-Gallon Leak at U.S. Navy's Oahu Tank Farm November 22, 2021 - China Backs Down at Second Thomas Shoal, IRGC Claims Nine Sailors Killed in Clashes With U.S. November 20, 2021 - Work Begins on First Full-Scale U.S. Offshore Wind Farm, Video: China Blockades Philippine Outpost November 19, 2021 - UN: Freight Rates Are Dragging on Global Economy, Biden Completes $190M Offshore Lease Auction November 18, 2021 - Climate Protesters Block Newcastle Coal Terminal, China Cuts Off Access to AIS Data November 17, 2021 - Port of Vancouver's Rail Lines Washed Out by Floods, Supply Chain Crisis Slows Trade Growth November 16, 2021 - Passenger Catamaran Sinks Off Cartagena, Ever Given Returns to Service November 15, 2021 - Shanghai Salvage Wins Bid to Remove X-Press Pearl, Polar Star Makes 25th Voyage to Antarctica November 13, 2021 - Port of Dalian Hit by New COVID Lockdowns, Savannah Begins to Reduce Boxship Backlog November 12, 2021 - Record Number of Cruise Ships Scrapped at Alang, 100th Anniversary of the Unknown Soldier November 11, 2021 - Iran Releases Vietnamese Tanker, China's Next Carrier is Getting Ready to Launch November 10, 2021 - Photos: China Sets Up Carrier-Shaped Target in the Desert, Boxship Hard Aground Off Nakhodka November 09, 2021 - Three Workers Killed While Decommissioning an FSO, Decarbonization Could Shrink Shipping November 08, 2021 - MSC Boxship Suffers Engine Room Fire, Australian Border Force Burns Illegal Fishing Vessels November 06, 2021 - New Photos Show Damage to Ever Given's Bow, Dominion Details Plan for Giant U.S. Windfarm November 05, 2021 - World's Largest Cruise Ship Delivered, Equinor Pulls Out of Irish Offshore Wind Market November 04, 2021 - Video: Iran "Defends Tanker" From U.S. Navy, Salvors Recover Wrecked 737 Cargo Jet November 03, 2021 - USMMA "Pauses" Sea Year Program for SASH Review, Maersk Posts "Extraordinary" $5.9B Profit November 02, 2021 - Iran Defeats a Second Somali Pirate Attack, DSME Reports Another Cyberattack November 01, 2021 - NOAA Finds Wreck of Lost WWII Tanker, Podcast: China's Peacetime Expansion October 30, 2021 - Suspect Charged With Dropping Pipe Bombs on Tugs, Video: Hellenic Coast Guard Tows Migrant Freighter October 29, 2021 - Four Injured in Fire on Indonesian Boxship, Photos: Zim Kingston's Containers Drift Ashore October 28, 2021 - Three Carriers Skip Seattle Due to Congestion, Shipping Leaders Call for Climate Action October 27, 2021 - Video: Offshore Wind Vessel Drops Rotor Over the Side, Salvors Board Zim Kingston October 26, 2021 - Video: Last Section of Golden Ray Removed, Russian Navy Saves Boxship From Pirates October 25, 2021 - Boxship Catches Fire in Strait of Juan de Fuca, Tall Ship Intercepts Smugglers off Ecuador October 23, 2021 - Last Section of Golden Ray Emerges From the Water, COVID Case Disrupts RCL's Hong Kong Cruises October 22, 2021 - Video: USCG Medevacs Fisherman in Heavy Weather, No Bail in Nuclear-Sub Espionage Case October 21, 2021 - Iwo Jima's History Rises From the Waves, Royal Caribbean Plans Record-Setting World Cruise October 20, 2021 - Report: Crew's Failings Led to Loss of USS Bonhomme Richard, Tug Capsized by Towline October 19, 2021 - Taiwan Rescues 14 From Stranded Freighter, Largest-Ever Cocaine Bust on a Sailing Vessel October 18, 2021 - Salvors Lift Golden Ray's Last Hull Section, MSC Boxship May Have Damaged Pipeline October 16, 2021 - USCG Finds Wreck of Famed Arctic Patrol Cutter, Biden Nominates a Maritime Administrator October 15, 2021 - Captain Sentenced for Taking Migrants to Libya, Bulker Delivers Amazon's Boxes to Houston October 14, 2021 - Heavily-Indebted Chinese Shipyard Closes, Biden Makes Push to Clear LA/Long Beach Backlog October 13, 2021 - UK Backlog Snarls Ports, Port of Yantian Closes Ahead of Tropical Storm October 12, 2021 - Armed Gang Boards Bulker to Look for Lost Cocaine, SoCal Oil Spill Dissipates October 11, 2021 - U.S. Navy Engineer Charged for Selling Sub Secrets, AP Møller-Maersk Takes Action on Sea Year Case October 09, 2021 - California Pipeline May Have Been Damaged Months Ago, VLCC Crew Abandoned Off Singapore October 08, 2021 - Seawolf-Class Sub Damaged in S. China Sea, Hapag-Lloyd Boxship Cleared in SoCal Spill Inquiry October 07, 2021 - SoCal Pipeline Spill Report Was Delayed, Florida Continues Legal Battle Over Cruise Vaccine Rules October 06, 2021 - Broken California Pipeline Was Moved 100 Feet, ICS Calls for CO2 Action October 05, 2021 - Anchoring Accident May Have Caused California Spill, Coca-Cola Turns to Bulkers October 04, 2021 - Oil Spill Pollutes Beaches in Orange County, Haitian Migrant Boat Intercepts Increase October 02, 2021 - Chief Engineer Indicted on MARPOL Charges, Bulker Strikes Fish Farm off Turkey October 01, 2021 - Video: Inside Hurricane Sam, One Dead in Ro-Ro Casualty at Port of Algiers September 30, 2021 - Top Shipbuilders are Primed for a Record Year, Court Allows "Canadian Rail" Jones Act Penalties September 29, 2021 - Seatrade: Cruise Execs Report Fast Recovery, Boxship Congestion Set to Continue Into 2022 September 28, 2021 - Costco Joins Boxship Chartering Rush, Golden Ray Wreck Removal Nears Completion September 27, 2021 - China Makes $3.5B Investment in Port of Karachi, Bollinger Rebounds From Hurricane Ida September 25, 2021 - New Bill Would Exempt Alaska Cruises From U.S. Cabotage, USS Reagan Returns to South China Sea September 24, 2021 - New Expedition Seeks Answers at MS Estonia Wreck Site, Third Austal Executive Resigns September 23, 2021 - Long Beach Trials 24-Hour Gates to Ease Congestion, Regent Seven Seas Resumes Service September 22, 2021 - Broad Coalition Wants Zero-Carbon Newbuilds by 2030, Historic Heroin Bust at Mundra Port September 21, 2021 - CMA CGM Confirms Another Data Breach, Bulkers Damaged in Collision off Turkey September 20, 2021 - Video: James Bond Partners With CMA CGM, Boxship Boom Revives Portland's T6 September 18, 2021 - NTSB: Sudden High Winds Caused Mooring Failure, Vineyard Wind Looks to Expand September 17, 2021 - Vineyard Wind Secures $2.3B in Funding, Container Crisis Disrupts Coffee Supply Chain September 16, 2021 - Two VLCC Crewmembers Killed by Giant Wave, U.S. to Transfer Nuclear Sub Technology to Australia September 15, 2021 - NTSB Issues Final Report on Golden Ray, Iranian Tanker Delivers Sanctioned Fuel for Lebanon September 14, 2021 - Stolen Yacht Disappeared at Sea During Hurricane Larry, Typhoon Stalls off Shanghai September 13, 2021 - Port of Shanghai Braces for Typhoon Chanthu, MAIB: Shipowner Nearly Sank His Own Dredger September 11, 2021 - Remembering the Heroes of the 9/11 Boatlift, Nord Stream 2 Completed September 10, 2021 - Boxship Orderbook Approaches Record High, Smugglers Defraud IMO to Create Fake Ship IDs September 09, 2021 - ILA "Will Not Work" Unmanned Ships, Enbridge Buys Giant U.S. Gulf Coast Oil Terminal September 08, 2021 - USCG Works Overtime on Post-Hurricane Cleanup, Two Cruise Ships Join NOLA Relief Effort September 07, 2021 - Video Podcast: Bo Cerup-Simonsen on Decarbonization, ASC Fights Giant Jones Act Penalties September 06, 2021 - Salvors Complete Final Cut of Golden Ray Wreck Removal, Oil Spill off Port Fourchon September 04, 2021 - Shipbuilding Boom Reaches Great Lakes, Port Fourchon Bounces Back With Rapid Reopening September 03, 2021 - Hurricane Recovery Begins on Lower Mississippi, Ikea Joins Chartering Frenzy September 02, 2021 - USCG Investigates Damage Aboard Noble Drillship, Five Missing in USS Lincoln Helicopter Crash September 01, 2021 - Hurricane Damage May Shut Port Fourchon for Weeks, Container Rates Keep Climbing August 31, 2021 - Hurricane Ida Response and Recovery Effort Begins, 15 Injured in High-Speed Ferry Grounding August 30, 2021 - Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall, Aging Freighter Sinks in Aegean Sea August 28, 2021 - Cargo Ship Grounds on Isle of Man, Bouchard Bankruptcy Sale Approved August 27, 2021 - Boxship Orders Set New Record, German Police Raid Shipowners in Scrapping Sting August 26, 2021 - Passenger Ship Loses Power off Norway, Tanker Captain Faces Criminal Charges After Cargo Dispute August 25, 2021 - Maersk Invests $1.4B in Methanol-Fueled Ships, Cruise Passenger Dies of COVID After Voyage August 24, 2021 - Five Dead in Fire on Pemex Oil Platform, Salvors Begin Final Cut of Golden Ray Wreck Removal August 23, 2021 - COSCO Solidifies its Hold on Port of Piraeus, Podcast: Biggest Risks for Shipping August 21, 2021 - Last Whaling "Mother Ship" May Cost Too Much to Replace, Ever Given Completes Suez Transit August 20, 2021 - Walmart Charters Its Own Boxships, Hezbollah Ships Iranian Fuel to Lebanon August 19, 2021 - Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen on Class in the COVID Era, Disney Resumes U.S. Cruises August 18, 2021 - Record Vessel Congestion in Southern California, BHP Exits Offshore Oil and Gas August 17, 2021 - USCG Launches Relief Effort in Haiti, Carnival Tightens COVID-19 Precautions August 16, 2021 - Golden Ray Salvage Nears Completion, South Korean Ballistic Missile Submarine, Texas Tour Boat Keels Over August 14, 2021 - Secor Power Hearing Concludes, Video of Cruise Ship Float Out, Incidents Against Ships Decline in Asia August 13, 2021 - Oil Leak from Wreck off Japan, Scrap Rates Near All-Time High, Chinese Efforts in the Arctic August 12, 2021 - Japanese Bulker Breaks Apart, US-China Tensions Rise, COVID in Chinese Port, Spanish Drug Bust August 11, 2021 - Podcast: Maritime Education, USCG Warning System Offline Day Seacor Power was Lost, Britain's Largest Cruise Ship on MV August 10, 2021 - Largest Containership on MV, Golden Ray Stops Oil Leak, US Navy Anti-Piracy Mission August 09, 2021 - Report: Drone Attack on Tanker Came From Yemen, Court Lets NCL Use Vaccine Passports August 07, 2021 - Photos: U.S. Links Iran to Tanker Attack, MSC Denies Allegations of Collusion August 06, 2021 - USCG Offloads Record $1.4B Cocaine Haul, USS Bonhomme Richard Fire Suspect Identified August 05, 2021 - USCG Received Wrong Location for Seacor Power, Calls for Justice on Anniversary of Beirut Blast August 04, 2021 - UK Warns of Potential Hijacking Off Oman, Golden Ray Salvage Contends With Back-to-Back Spills August 03, 2021 - Two Bulkers Collide on Yangtze, Carnival's Mardi Gras Debuts at Port Canaveral August 02, 2021 - U.S., Israel, UK Accuse Iran of Drone Strike on Tanker, 18 Rescued After Historic Schooner Capsizes July 31, 2021 - Two Killed in Attack on Israeli-Managed Tanker, Meyer Werft to Build Residential Cruise Ship July 30, 2021 - Sailor Charged With Starting Fire Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard, Ever Given Arrives in Rotterdam July 29, 2021 - "Hardware Failure" Shuts Houston's Container Terminals, MARAD to Spend $638M on New Sealift Ships July 28, 2021 - Podcast: Regent Seven Seas Relaunches Luxury Cruising, COVID-19 Reported Aboard Alaska Cruise Ships July 27, 2021 - Video: Liftboat Partially Sinks Off China, China Builds Autonomous Drone-Launching Vessel July 26, 2021 - Appeals Court Suspends CDC Cruise Ship Order, Report: China Restricts Indian-Crewed Ships July 24, 2021 - Abandoned Tanker Sinks Off Yemen, Russia Partners With DP World on Arctic Boxship Route July 23, 2021 - USS Ford Completes Second Shock Trial, COVID Disrupts Cruises in Singapore and Malaysia July 22, 2021 - CNO Admits "Painful" Teething Issues With USS Ford, Mitsui Delivers its Last Commercial Ship July 21, 2021 - Overheated Cargo Caused Chemical Tanker Blast, OMSA Launches Jones Act Enforcement Vessel July 20, 2021 - Scotland's First Post-Shutdown Cruise Ship Arrives, Maritime Piracy and Robbery On Decline July 19, 2021 - Court Allows CDC to Keep Cruise Rules, Four-Fifths of Destroyer's Sailors Catch COVID-19 July 17, 2021 - Boxship Delays Have Doubled in Two Years, South Korea Plans Airlift for Sailors With COVID-19 July 16, 2021 - COVID-19 Outbreak Aboard Royal Navy's Flagship, South African Unrest Disrupts Port of Durban July 15, 2021 - EU Releases Low-Carbon Fuel Plans, Cruise Ships Continue to Report COVID Cases July 14, 2021 - SpaceX Puts Crewless Ship Into Service, Norwegian Sues Florida Over Vaccine Passport Ban July 13, 2021 - Suez Canal Posts Record Revenue Despite Ever Given Shutdown, Piracy Hits 27-Year Low July 12, 2021 - Boxship Collides With Bulker in Strait of Malacca, Salvors Raise Seacor Power's Bow Section July 10, 2021 - Video: Russian Freighter Strikes Sister Ship, CDC Continues Court Fight Over Cruising July 09, 2021 - U.S. Imports On Track to Set TEU Record, River Cruise Ship Runs Aground in Kentucky July 07, 2021 - Podcast: Port Canaveral Prepares for Cruise Restart, Global Orderbook Hits Seven-Year High July 07, 2021 - Explosion on Boxship at Jebel Ali, First Piracy Convictions in Togo July 06, 2021 - Ever Given Released After 106 Days, Giant Explosion in Caspian Sea July 03, 2021 - Cruise Line Helps Responders at Miami Condo Collapse Site, Florida Ports Prepare for Hurricane Elsa July 02, 2021 - Crew Change Crisis May Be Worsening Again, Libyan Forces Shoot at Maritime Migrants July 01, 2021 - X-Press Pearl Inquiry Focuses on Comms, China Christens its First Luxury Cruise Ship June 30, 2021 - Two Steps Forward, One Step Back for U.S. Cruise Restart, NTSB Releases Scandies Rose Report June 29, 2021 - MV Werften Delivers First Cruise Ship Since Restart, Court Vetoes Hurricane Energy's Reorganization June 28, 2021 - Celebrity Edge Relaunches North American Cruising, Fishermen Blockade Offshore Wind Vessel June 26, 2021 - One Missing After Fire Disables MSC Boxship, Homicide Charges for Owner of Sunken Tug June 25, 2021 - Crew Change Takes Top Priority on Day of the Seafarer, Russia Threatens to Bomb UK Warships June 24, 2021 - Ever Given May Soon Be Released, Russia Claims it Dropped Bombs to Drive Off UK Warship June 23, 2021 - UNESCO Calls for Venice Cruise Ban, Hapag-Lloyd Doubles Down on LNG Boxships June 22, 2021 - S. Korea Probes Cyberattack at DSME, Hamburg Sud Boxship Damages Hull June 21, 2021 - USS Ford Undergoes Shock Trials, Royal Caribbean's First Trial Cruise Departs June 19, 2021 - Video: 16 Crewmembers Rescued From Foundering Freighter, Judge Blocks CDC Cruise Ban June 18, 2021 - X-Press Pearl Settles to the Bottom, IMO Approves Arctic HFO Ban June 17, 2021 - Crew COVID Cases Delay Cruise Ship's Maiden Voyage, IMO Selects Carbon Targets June 16, 2021 - CEO of HHI Indicted for Safety Violations, HMM Reports Cyberattack June 15, 2021 - Retailer Home Depot Charters its Own Boxship, X-Press Pearl's Captain Arrested June 14, 2021 - Sri Lanka Files $40M Claim for X-Press Pearl Fire, Oil Spill off Corsica June 12, 2021 - Two Cruise Ships Report COVID Cases, Podcast: Protecting the Strait of Hormuz June 11, 2021 - Port of LA Shatters U.S. Record for Container Volumes, World's First Electric Fast Ferry June 10, 2021 - Vaccine Passport Bans Complicate U.S. Cruise Restart, Delays at South Chinese Ports June 09, 2021 - Scotland Bans Cruise Ships at Last Minute, U.S. Plans Gulf of Mexico Offshore Wind Leases June 08, 2021 - North American Cruise Restart Moves Ahead, White House Gives In on Nord Stream 2 June 07, 2021 - Salvors Recover VDR From X-Press Pearl, 125 Rescued From Grounded Ferry in East River June 05, 2021 - Yemen: Decaying Tanker Has Become a "Bargaining Chip," First Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Complete June 04, 2021 - X-Press Pearl Slowly Settles to the Bottom, Video: Boxship Strikes Crane at Kaohsiung June 03, 2021 - Iran's Largest Naval Vessel Burns and Sinks, Boxship X-Press Pearl Founders off Colombo June 02, 2021 - Pirates Kidnap Five Off Ghana, Dominion's WTIV to Install Two More U.S. Wind Farms June 01, 2021 - X-Press Pearl Continues to Smolder, Indonesia Fines and Expels Iranian Tanker May 31, 2021 - Hundreds Rescued From Burning Indonesian Ferry, CBP Blacklists Chinese Fishing Company May 29, 2021 - Container Feeder Capsizes at Port of Castellon, Ro/Ro Sinks After Collision With Tanker May 28, 2021 - Fire Aboard X-Press Pearl Subsides, USCG Busts Fishing Firm for Jones Act Violations May 27, 2021 - Fire Intensifies Aboard Burning Boxship, First Post-COVID U.S. Cruises Set for June May 26, 2021 - Video: Explosion on Boxship off Sri Lanka, Protests Halt Movement at Port of Buenaventura May 25, 2021 - Sanctioned N. Korean Freighter Sinks, Royal Navy Vet Accused of Running Smuggling Gang May 24, 2021 - Sri Lanka Orders Burning Boxship Out to Sea, Death Toll in Barge Sinking Reaches 66 May 22, 2021 - Photos: Container Ship Fire Off Sri Lanka, Seafarer Vaccination Effort Accelerates May 21, 2021 - Congress Passes Act to Restart Alaska Cruises, India's Offshore Sector Had Warning of Cyclone May 20, 2021 - 26 Dead, 49 Missing in Floatel Barge Sinking, Salvors Prepare to Refloat Seacor Power May 19, 2021 - Dozens Missing After Cyclone Sinks Offshore Work Barge, NTSB Issues Report on Seacor Power May 18, 2021 - Israel's Unrest Forces Cruise Cancellations, Oman Plans Giant Green Hydrogen Project May 17, 2021 - Salvors Assess Fire Damage Aboard Golden Ray, Rocket Attacks Close Two Israeli Ports May 15, 2021 - Fire Breaks Out Aboard Wrecked Ro/Ro Golden Ray, Cargo Boom at California Ports May 14, 2021 - U.S. Senate Passes Bill to Enable Alaska Cruises, White House Approves Jones Act Waiver May 13, 2021 - CDC Revises Cruise Guidance, Cracked Bridge Closes Mississippi at Memphis May 12, 2021 - BOEM Gives Green Light for Vineyard Wind, China Extends Reach of its Navigation Laws May 11, 2021 - USCG Cutter Fires Warning Shots at Iranian Boats, Greece: Charterers Should Pay for CO2 May 10, 2021 - Cyberattack Shuts Down Colonial Pipeline, U.S. Navy Seizes Giant Weapons Cache May 08, 2021 - Cruise Industry Grows Frustrated With CDC, Tracking Ships' Radar From Space May 07, 2021 - Royal Navy Responds to French Fishing Protests, Libya's Coast Guard Shoots Italian Fisherman May 06, 2021 - CDC Issues Final Guidance for U.S. Cruise Restart, Royal Navy Tests Jetpacks for Boardings May 05, 2021 - Jack-Up Tilts and Sinks off Malaysia, Indian Navy Sends Warships to Import Oxygen May 04, 2021 - China to Salvage Wrecked Indonesian Sub, Fire Destroys Warehouse at Port of Brunswick May 03, 2021 - Barrels of Toxic Waste Found off LA, Four Dead After Smuggling Boat Sinks Off San Diego May 01, 2021 - Video: Greek Diver Recovers Cocaine, CMA CGM Places Giant 22-Ship Order with CSSC April 30, 2021 - CDC: U.S. Cruises Should Sail by Summer, Canada Orders Montreal Dockers Back to Work April 29, 2021 - Golden Ray's Engine Room Section Removed, Manila: China Should "Leave" the Spratlys April 28, 2021 - Tanker Collision Leads to Oil Spill off Qingdao, Iranian Attack Boats Harass USCG Vessels April 27, 2021 - Canadian Government Intervenes in Dockers' Strike, Chinese-Built Port May be a White Elephant April 26, 2021 - Indonesia Finds Sunken Submarine, Sri Lanka Ejects Ship With Radioactive Cargo April 24, 2021 - U.S. Moves to Seize Sanctions-Busting Tanker, Florida Sues for Immediate Cruise Restart April 23, 2021 - Three Nations Join Search for Missing Sub, Biden Pledges to Halve CO2 Emissions by 2030 April 22, 2021 - Indonesia Searches for Missing Sub, Nine Missing After Abandoning Ship off Mindanao April 21, 2021 - Duterte "Not Interested" in Defending Philippine Fishing, US Joins IMO Decarbonization Effort April 20, 2021 - USCG Ends Seacor Power Search, Report: Bourbon Rhode Had Leaking Hatch April 19, 2021 - Two More Seacor Power Victims Named, Russia Reinforces Black Sea Fleet April 17, 2021 - Second Body From Seacor Power Found, Ever Given Cargo May be Transferred April 16, 2021 - Ongoing Search for Missing Lift Boat Crew, APL Boxship Collides With Fishing Vessel April 15, 2021 - One Dead, 12 Missing in Lift Boat Capsizing, IMB Reports Piracy Decline in Q1 April 14, 2021 - Iran Attacks Israeli-Owned Car Carrier, SCA Gets Court Order to Seize Ever Given April 13, 2021 - Boardings and Robberies in Singapore Strait, Montreal Docker Dispute Heats Up April 12, 2021 - Egypt Holds Ever Given Until Claims are Paid, John Angelicoussis Dies at 73 April 10, 2021 - Two States Pressure CDC to Restart Cruising, Iran Releases S. Korean Tanker April 09, 2021 - Heavy-Lift Ship Towed Into Port, Virgin Voyages Plans to Launch in UK April 08, 2021 - Iranian Spy Ship Attacked in Red Sea, Emergency Action Saves Drifting Heavy-Lift Ship April 07, 2021 - Salvors Attempt to Tow Abandoned Heavy-Lift Ship, Suez Canal May Be Widened April 06, 2021 - Crew Abandons Heavy-Lift Ship After Cargo Shift, 17 Fishermen Lost in Bulker Collision April 05, 2021 - Risks for Shipping From Mozambique's Insurgency, Family of Four Saved From Burning Yacht April 03, 2021 - New "Illegal Structures" Spotted on S. China Sea Reefs, CDC Announces Steps for Resuming Cruises April 02, 2021 - Ever Given's Owner Declares General Average, Venice Cruise Ban Finalized April 01, 2021 - Ever Given's Crew May Risk Arrest, Nord Stream 2 Inches Forward March 31, 2021 - MSC: Effects of Suez Shutdown May Last Months, Seaspan's Boxship Ordering Spree March 30, 2021 - Suez Canal Traffic Resumes, Mozambique LNG Suspended After Terrorist Attack March 29, 2021 - Salvors Partially Refloat Ever Given, MSC Boxship Damaged in Docking Accident March 27, 2021 - World's First Wind-and-Hydrogen Freighter, Venice's Grand Canal Closed to Cruise Ships March 26, 2021 - Ever Given Could Block Suez Canal for "Weeks," Israeli Boxship Targeted in Missile Attack March 25, 2021 - Cruise Leaders Call on CDC to Lift Ban by July, Giant Boxship Blocks Suez Canal March 24, 2021 - Record Cocaine Bust in Gulf of Guinea, Bermuda Set to Launch Cruise Restart March 23, 2021 - Montreal Dockers Reject Contract Proposal, ICS Calls for Seafarer Vaccinations March 22, 2021 - 220 Chinese Vessels Stake Out Whitsun Reef, New Container Line for the Great Lakes March 20, 2021 - Sycamore Completes Purchase of Azamara, IMO: Crew Change Crisis is Easing March 18, 2021 - Denmark Sends Frigate to Combat Gulf of Guinea Piracy, Port of LA Hits New Cargo Record March 18, 2021 - Iraqi Man Charged for Gun Smuggling at Port of Savannah, Demand for Cruises Could Exceed Supply March 17, 2021 - American River Cruising Resumes, ONE Apus Returns to Sea After Container Cleanup March 16, 2021 - Europe's First Narco-Sub, Two Injured in Drill Aboard RRS Sir David Attenborough March 15, 2021 - Grounded Vessel Could Remain on California's Shores, Collision off Kythera March 13, 2021 - Fire Aboard MSC Cruise Ship, Report: Israel Conducts Covert Attacks on Iranian Tankers March 12, 2021 - Two Dead in Black Sea Freighter Sinking, Crystal to Restart First N. American Cruise Ship March 11, 2021 - Norway Halts Sale of Bergen Engines, Denmark Catches Foreign Seafarers Working Illegally March 10, 2021 - UK Plans Cruise Restart in May, U.S. Navy Advantage "Eroding" in Pacific March 09, 2021 - U.S. Offshore Wind Industry Clears Critical Hurdle, Celebrating Women in Maritime March 08, 2021 - Alaska's Senators Propose Cabotage Waiver for Cruises, Chabahar Port Nears Completion March 06, 2021 - USCG Scrutinizes Lost Crab Boat's Design, Second Pipelay Vessel Joins Nord Stream 2 March 05, 2021 - Florida May Block Key West Cruise Ban, Offshore Wind Could Power Scottish Whiskey March 04, 2021 - 31 Rescued from Sinking Trawler, Israel Accuses Iran of Deliberately Spilling Oil March 03, 2021 - MSC to Expand Italian Cruise Itineraries, Awilco Enters Offshore Wind March 02, 2021 - Hurtigruten Suffers Passenger Data Breach, NGO Accused of Taking on Migrants for Pay March 01, 2021 - Iran Suspected in Car Carrier Bombing, Deceased Captain Tests Positive for COVID-19 February 27, 2021 - Explosion on Israeli-Owned Car Carrier, Climate Change Threatens Coral in W. Indian Ocean February 26, 2021 - Record-Setting Drug Bust at Hamburg, Antifouling May Release Microplastic Pollution February 25, 2021 - Cocaine Smugglers Scuttle Their Own Ship, West Coast Port Congestion Spreads February 24, 2021 - Maersk Backs Green Ammonia Production, President of Austal USA Resigns February 23, 2021 - Trucker Injured in Plane Crash at Port of LA, Royal Caribbean Lost $6 Billion in 2020 February 22, 2021 - Tar Pollutes 100 Miles of Israeli Coastline, Explosion on Bulker at Gibraltar February 20, 2021 - Wakashio Stern Removal Begins, Auto-Shutdown Caused Maersk Eindhoven Container Loss February 19, 2021 - Maersk Boxship Loses 260 Containers in Blackout, Golden Ray Cutting Paused February 18, 2021 - Port of LA Diverts Boxships, European Cruise Lines to Resume More Sailings February 17, 2021 - Third COVID-19 Outbreak on USS Theodore Roosevelt, BW Offshore Buys Into Floating Wind February 16, 2021 - San Pedro Bay Ports Get Vaccine, Archaeologists Find Remains of Six Pirates February 15, 2021 - Three Dead in Fire Aboard PSV, Turkish Forces Rescue Burning Freight Ro/Ro February 13, 2021 - Video: Boxship Backlog in Southern California, Two Killed in Tugboat Capsizing February 12, 2021 - FMC's Sola Calls for Alaska Cruise Cabotage Waiver, Tanker Captain Charged With Manslaughter February 11, 2021 - "Bomb Threat" Aboard Alaskan Ferry, Three Castaways Rescued After 33-Day Ordeal February 10, 2021 - Gulf of Guinea Pirate Group Conducts Multiple Attacks, MSC Opera's Captain Jailed February 09, 2021 - India Plans to Double Shipbreaking Capacity, Japanese Sub Collides With Bulker February 08, 2021 - S. Korea Backs $43B Offshore Wind Farm, Podcast: Port Tampa Bay Keeps Florida Moving February 06, 2021 - Small U.S.-Flag Cruise Ships Keep Alaska Sailings, Uncertain Future for NS Savannah February 05, 2021 - Canada Bans Cruises Until 2022, U.S. Seeks to Seize Iranian Oil Aboard Greek Tanker February 04, 2021 - America's Ports Call for COVID Relief, Bulker Crewmember Killed in Atlantic Storm February 03, 2021 - Iran Releases South Korean Crew, Polarcus Ceases Operations February 02, 2021 - Chantiers Delivers New Cruise Ship for MSC, EU Takes Steps on Gulf of Guinea Piracy February 01, 2021 - Video: Medevac Aboard Matson Boxship, Plan to Salvage Titanic's Radio Suspended January 30, 2021 - Record Vessel Backlog at LA/Long Beach, Dispute Threatens NZ Cruise Restart January 29, 2021 - World's Top Offshore Rig Builder Exits Rig Sector, Maersk Essen Reaches Port January 28, 2021 - Biden Signs Federal Oil and Gas Lease Moratorium, Fincantieri-Chantiers Merger Canceled January 27, 2021 - Five Crewmembers Missing After Tug Collision, Amazon Invests in Green Fuels January 26, 2021 - Global Declaration on Seafarer Welfare, "Buy American" Order Backs Jones Act January 25, 2021 - Seafarer Killed in Gulf of Guinea Pirate Attack, Iranian VLCC Busted for STS Transfer January 23, 2021 - Video: Cruise Ship Strikes Gangway, Maersk Essen Diverts to Mexico January 22, 2021 - Rigs for Rockets: SpaceX Repurposes Two Semisubs, Norway Scraps Wrecked Frigate January 21, 2021 - Biden Begins Regulatory Pivot, Maersk Boxship Loses 750 Containers January 20, 2021 - Royal Caribbean Sells Off Azamara, Container Delays and Rollovers on the Rise January 19, 2021 - Third CMV Cruise Ship Heads for Scrapyard, Podcast: AWO on America's Waterways January 18, 2021 - America's Cup Yacht Takes Flight, Indonesia Intercepts Chinese Research Vessel January 16, 2021 - New COVID Strains Deepen Crew Change Crisis, Two Killed by Leak Aboard FPSO January 15, 2021 - Cruise Ship Construction Continues Despite COVID, Equinor Wins Giant NY Wind Auction January 14, 2021 - Investors Call for Action on Crew Change Crisis, Video: Slow Progress on ONE Apus Cleanup January 13, 2021 - More Cruises Delayed In Europe and U.S., Russian CO Steals His Own Ship's Screws January 12, 2021 - USCG Catches Fugitive Murder Suspect, Golden Ray Salvors Prepare for Third Cut January 11, 2021 - Divers Locate Jet Wreckage off Jakarta, Vietnamese Seafarer Swims Past Quarantine January 09, 2021 - Nave Andromeda Hijacking Charges Dropped, Brexit Customs Problems Begin January 08, 2021 - Iran Holds Naval Drill Amidst Talks Over Seized Tanker, ILA Accused of Unfair Labor Practices January 07, 2021 - Cruises From Italy to Resume, USNS Mercy Not Available for LA Outbreak January 06, 2021 - Stern Section of Golden Ray Removed, Fishing Vessel's Entire Crew Goes Missing January 05, 2021 - Historic Ocean Liner Heads for Scrapyard, Iran Seizes South Korean Tanker January 04, 2021 - "Bomb Cyclone" Hits Aleutian Islands, Second Hull Cut on Golden Ray Completed January 02, 2021 - Pioneering Cruise Ship Scrapped, Crew Change at Sea for Stranded Bulkers January 01, 2021 - Mine Found on Tanker's Hull off Basra, Bulker Sinks in East China Sea December 31, 2020 - Disabled Maersk Boxship Towed to Shipyard, Bezos Christens Rocket-Landing Ship December 30, 2020 - Photos: Boxship Under Tow in North Atlantic, 1949-Built Tug Sinks Off Puerto Rico December 29, 2020 - 17 Missing After Barents Sea Trawler Sinks, Photos: Buoy Tender Aground in Corsica December 28, 2020 - Top Ten Stories of 2020, Storm Capsizes Landing Craft in Strait of Hormuz December 26, 2020 - Three Dead in Fire Aboard Russian Factory Trawler, Christmas Rescue in Alaska December 25, 2020 - Happy Holidays From The Maritime Executive Magazine December 24, 2020 - Truckers Protest Delays at Dover, Laser Cleaning Could Replace Navy's Needleguns December 23, 2020 - Russia Launches Floating Arctic Station, U.S. Navy Strike Force Gathers off Somalia December 22, 2020 - U.S. Expands Restrictions on CSSC, COVID Upends Cross-Channel Ro/Ro Traffic December 21, 2020 - "Floating Community" Cruise Ship Scrapped, Maersk Boxship Boarded by Pirates December 19, 2020 - Two Dead in Sinking off Vietnam, Port NOLA to Build New $1.5B Container Terminal December 18, 2020 - UK Retailers Call for Inquiry Into Port Delays, Tug Strike May Tie Up Royal Navy Base December 17, 2020 - Video: Drone Survey of ONE Apus, First Jones Act WTIV Under Construction December 16, 2020 - Video: Four Rescued From Burning Fishing Vessel, Shipping Lenders Release Climate Scores December 15, 2020 - Three Killed in Shanghai Boxship Collision, ONE Apus Cargo Damage May Top $200M December 14, 2020 - Tanker Suffers Explosion off Jeddah, Sunken WWI-Era American Sub Found December 12, 2020 - USS Theodore Roosevelt Searches for MOB, Gazprom Resumes Work on Nord Stream 2 December 11, 2020 - Brexit Port Congestion Hits Manufacturing, Lebanese PM Charged Over Beirut Blast December 10, 2020 - Libyan Forces Seize Turkish Cargo Ship, ILO Highlights Plight of Seafarers December 09, 2020 - Photos: Cargo Damage on ONE Boxship, COVID Case Aboard Quantum of the Seas December 08, 2020 - Maneuvering Accident Damages Three Ships, SEACOR Goes Private December 07, 2020 - Tanker Rescues 18 Off Galapagos, Conception Fire Inspires New Safety Rules December 04, 2020 - North American Cruises Face Further Delays, China Approves Cruise Restart December 04, 2020 - Italian Cruises Pause Due to Restrictions, First Images of ONE Apus Container Loss December 03, 2020 - 1,900 Boxes Lost or Damaged on ONE Apus, Conception's Master Charged With Manslaughter December 02, 2020 - Chinese Ports Support North Korean Smuggling, Bright Outlook for Floating Wind December 01, 2020 - USS Bonhomme Richard to be Scrapped, Four More Abducted in Gulf of Guinea November 30, 2020 - First Golden Ray Wreck Section Removed, Shipowner Jailed for Demolition Sale November 28, 2020 - World's First Electric Container Feeder, Growing Demand for Offshore Wind Vessels November 27, 2020 - China Plans First Domestic Luxury Cruise Line, 10 Kidnapped Off Niger Delta November 26, 2020 - First Cut Continues on Golden Ray Wreck, Mine Attack on Tanker at Saudi Terminal November 25, 2020 - Brexit Looms for British Ports, PortMiami Prepares for Return to Cruising November 24, 2020 - Container Ship Strikes Grounded Vessel, Three Seafarers Kidnapped off Lagos November 23, 2020 - CDC Warns of "Very High" COVID Risk for Cruisers, Ferry Grounds in Aland Islands November 21, 2020 - Cruise Lines Extend Suspension, COVID Outbreak on U.S. Navy Destroyer November 20, 2020 - Port of LA Sets New Record for Volume, Malware Cripples Inland Port's IT Systems November 19, 2020 - USCG Cutter Returns to Base With COVID-19, IMO Approves Draft CO2 Rules November 18, 2020 - Video: U.S. Navy Shoots Down ICBM, SeaDream Cancels 2020 Cruises After Outbreak November 17, 2020 - Seafarer Injured in Pirate Attack, SeaDream Outbreak Sparks Call for No Sail Order November 16, 2020 - Pirates Abduct 14 From Heavy Lift Ship, Noble Energy Fined for Discharge Violations November 14, 2020 - COVID Outbreak Aboard Caribbean Cruise, U.S. Navy Joins Honduras Hurricane Relief November 13, 2020 - Seafarers in Political Limbo at Chinese Coal Port, Trump Bans U.S. Investment in CSSC November 12, 2020 - Five Fishermen Killed in Collision With Tanker, COVID Scare Ends Caribbean Cruise November 11, 2020 - Work Begins on First Chinese-Built Cruise Ship, Sea Shepherd Encounters Pirates November 10, 2020 - Mid-Size Shipyards Consolidate, SecDef's Departure Raises Questions for U.S. Navy November 09, 2020 - Italian Frigate Saves Tanker From Pirates, Golden Ray Wreck Removal Moves Ahead November 07, 2020 - Video: Cutting Begins at Golden Ray Wreck Site, Australia Enforces Crew Change November 06, 2020 - Cruise Lines Revise Plans to Meet Changing Rules, IMO Calls for Cruising Restart November 05, 2020 - German Cruise Lines Pause Again, SMM Goes All-Virtual November 04, 2020 - Intercargo: Charterers Must Allow Crew Change, Guilty Plea in Naval Tech Smuggling Case November 03, 2020 - Last U.S. Cruises of 2020 Canceled, Equinor Targets Net Zero Emissions by 2050 November 02, 2020 - 13 COVID Cases Aboard Luxury Cruise Ship, America's Ocean Plastic Problem October 31, 2020 - CDC Issues Framework for Resuming Cruising, Offshore Wind Pipeline Jumps 50 Percent October 30, 2020 - Cruise Lines Rehiring Crew, Boxship Captain Charged After Minesweeper Collision October 29, 2020 - Photos: Golden Ray Wreck Removal Nears, Scorpio Swaps Dry Bulk for Offshore Wind October 28, 2020 - OSV Strikes Oil Rig, Container Ship Collides With Greek Minesweeper October 27, 2020 - Typhoon Molave Batters Philippines, New Sanctions on Iranian Shipping October 26, 2020 - Royal Navy Boarding Team Ends Tanker "Hijacking," Podcast: China's Vision of Victory October 24, 2020 - IMO's Draft CO2 Amendment, 62 Stranded Seafarers Rescued From Gough Island October 23, 2020 - Nigerian Ports Authority Headquarters Burned, Canary Islands Open to Cruise Ship Calls October 22, 2020 - IMDG Cargo Likely Caused Maersk Honam Fire, Rare New Cruise Ship Order October 21, 2020 - NTSB Releases Findings on Fatal Dive Boat Fire, Crew COVID-19 Outbreaks in W. Australia October 20, 2020 - COVID-19 Cases Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt, Russian Agents Indicted for NotPetya Attack October 19, 2020 - Venezuelan FSO Takes on Heavy List, Pirates Kidnap Seafarer from LNG Carrier October 17, 2020 - First U.S. Cruise Sailing Announced, 62 Seafarers Stranded on Remote Island October 16, 2020 - U.S. DOT Awards $220M in Port Grants, Imports Drive Record Volume at Port of LA October 15, 2020 - Keppel Yard Supervisor Faces Bribery Charges, Further Cuts at Hurtigruten October 14, 2020 - China Opens 10 Ports for Crew Change, Tall Ship Transits Northern Sea Route October 13, 2020 - Huntington Ingalls Prepares for an Unmanned Future, Carnival Extends Cruise Pause October 12, 2020 - Over 190 Navy Ships Experienced COVID-19, 20th Anniversary of USS Cole Attack October 10, 2020 - Germany Bails Out MV Werften, Bitcoin Entrepreneur Buys Cruise Ship October 09, 2020 - Singapore Reopens for Cruising, Mexico Hands Control of Ports to Military October 08, 2020 - Cutting of Golden Ray Wreck Delayed, More Cruise Lines Extend Cancellations October 07, 2020 - Cruise Execs Show Confidence, USCG's Second in Command Tests Positive October 06, 2020 - Cruise Lines Delay U.S. Restart, Venice's Sea Barrier Deployed at Last October 05, 2020 - Pararescue Team Saves Fishing Vessel's Captain, Kenya Leads Wildlife Trafficking Talks October 03, 2020 - New Port of Refuge for Burnt-Out Tanker, CMA CGM and IMO Fight Cyberattacks October 02, 2020 - CDC Extends No Sail Order by One Month, Remembering SS El Faro's Legacy October 01, 2020 - CMA CGM Suspects Data Breach, Shell Plans 9,000 Layoffs in Shift to Renewables September 30, 2020 - Boxship Leaking Fuel at Terminal in Bayonne, COVID False Alarm Aboard TUI Cruise Ship September 29, 2020 - CMA CGM Suffers Cyberattack, Container Ship Fire Off India September 28, 2020 - Fire-Stricken VLCC Towed to Gujarat, Duterte Shifts Course on China's Maritime Claims September 26, 2020 - Chinese Search for Gulf Livestock 1 Ends, Older Cruise Ships Are Not Surviving Shutdown September 25, 2020 - Unions Call on Port States to Enforce Labor Laws, Brexit Traffic Concerns Return September 24, 2020 - Salvors Seek Port of Refuge for Burnt-Out VLCC, Fire Aboard USCG Cutter Waesche September 23, 2020 - Details of Carnival's Cruise Ship Sales, Final Moments of the Golden Ray September 22, 2020 - Viking Line Ferry Goes Aground in Baltic, Debate Over CDC's Cruise "No Sail Order" September 21, 2020 - Ports Close Ahead of Storm Beta, Terrorist Plot to Attack Indian Navy Disrupted September 19, 2020 - Cruising Resumes in Greece, Coast Guardsman Cleared of Murder Charges September 18, 2020 - Major Fire at Port of Ancona, Caribbean's First Cruises Start in November September 17, 2020 - Hurricane Sally Brings Extensive Flooding, NTSB Releases Dive Boat Fire Evidence September 16, 2020 - Carnival Corp. Deepens Fleet Cuts, EU May Apply Cap-and-Trade to Internal Shipping September 15, 2020 - Families Push to Extend Search for Gulf Livestock 1, Hurricane Sally Strengthens September 14, 2020 - Salvage Continues Aboard Fire-Damaged VLCC, Louisiana Prepares for Hurricane Sally September 12, 2020 - Remembering the Heroes of 9/11 and the Lower Manhattan Boatlift September 11, 2020 - Massive Fire at Port of Beirut, Record Month for U.S. Container Imports September 10, 2020 - Fire Out Once More Aboard VLCC New Diamond, CMV's Cruise Ships to be Auctioned September 09, 2020 - Fuel in the Water Near Fire-Stricken VLCC, Trump Expands Florida's Offshore Drilling Ban September 08, 2020 - Fire Reignites Aboard VLCC off Sri Lanka, Iran Tries a Third Fuel Shipment to Venezuela September 07, 2020 - Tanker Fire Extinguished off Sri Lanka, Hopes Dim for UK-EU Trade Deal September 05, 2020 - Second Survivor From Livestock Carrier Found, Fire Aboard VLCC Brought Under Control September 04, 2020 - Hurtigruten COVID-19 Audit Released, 42 Believed Lost in Livestock Carrier Sinking September 03, 2020 - Livestock Carrier Lost Off Japan, Eni Seeks Options to Unload Venezuelan FSO September 02, 2020 - Tug Involved in Mauritius Cleanup Sinks, Maersk Consolidates its Operations September 01, 2020 - Podcast: DNV GL on Class in the COVID-19 Era, Venezuelan FSO Taking on Water August 31, 2020 - Bunker Spill Prompts Protests in Mauritius, Hurricane Laura Cleanup Continues August 29, 2020 - Maersk Tanker Stuck Off Malta After Rescue, Missing Links in Africa's Port Connectivity August 28, 2020 - Hurricane Laura Strikes Louisiana, Podcast: Port of Corpus Christi Forecasts Growth August 27, 2020 - U.S. Penalizes State-Owned Firms Over China's Island Bases, Hurricane Laura Nears Landfall August 26, 2020 - Cunard Line Extends Suspension, One Killed and Three Injured in Ferry Accident August 25, 2020 - Wakashio's Bow Section Scuttled, COVID-19 Rules Hamper Cruise Restart in Greece August 24, 2020 - Salvors Move Forward With Wakashio Scuttling, Two Dead in Corpus Christi Dredger Fire August 22, 2020 - Hurtigruten Faces Investigation, Dredger Catches Fire in Corpus Christi August 21, 2020 - Tanker Catches Fire Off Port of Shanghai, Low Volumes Continue at NWSA Ports August 20, 2020 - Grounded Bulker's Bow Towed Away, Maersk Predicts Container Volume Rebound August 19, 2020 - Mauritius Detains Captain of Grounded Bulker, DNV GL Employee Arrested for Espionage August 18, 2020 - Weather Hampers Wakashio Salvage, "Inexplicable" Errors in Ruby Princess Outbreak August 17, 2020 - Grounded Bulker Breaks Apart Off Mauritius, Italy's First Post-COVID Cruise Departs August 15, 2020 - U.S. Seizes Four Iranian Fuel Cargoes, COVID Test Blamed for End of Alaska Cruise August 14, 2020 - Islamist Militants Seize Port in Mozambique, FBI Investigates Beirut Explosion August 13, 2020 - Iranian Forces Board Tanker in Persian Gulf, Mauritius Reports Progress With Wrecked Bulker August 12, 2020 - Hurtigruten's COVID-19 Fallout Continues, Global Response to Mauritius Spill Under Way August 11, 2020 - Salvors Stop Grounded Bulker's Fuel Leak, Work Resumes at Golden Ray Wreck Site August 10, 2020 - Donors Pledge $300M in Aid for Beirut, Mauritius Bunker Spill Spreads August 08, 2020 - Hezbollah Denies Role in Beirut Tragedy, Grounded Bulker Spills Fuel off Mauritius August 07, 2020 - Cruise Ships Depart U.S. Ports for European Lay-Up, 16 Detained Over Beirut Disaster August 06, 2020 - Death Toll Rises in Beirut, First U.S. Cruise After Shutdown Has COVID-19 Case August 05, 2020 - Massive Explosion at Port of Beirut, Italian Cruise Lines Plan Restart August 04, 2020 - Norway Suspends Cruising Again, Security Contractor Takes Control of Bulker August 03, 2020 - COVID-19 Found on Cruise Ship in Tahiti, Astronauts Splash Down in Gulf of Mexico August 01, 2020 - Four Crewmembers Test Positive on Hurtigruten Cruise, Noble Corp. Files for Chapter 11 July 31, 2020 - Port Canaveral Announces Deep Staff Cuts, COVID-19 Aboard Carrier USS Bush July 30, 2020 - Bomb Damages Shipping Firm's Office, COVID-19 Creates "Seafarer Welfare Crisis" July 29, 2020 - Hong Kong Imposes New Crew Change Restrictions, FTI Cruises Ceases Operations July 28, 2020 - Bulker Runs Aground off Mauritius, Longshoremen on Strike at Port of Montreal July 27, 2020 - Golden Ray Salvage Delayed by Outbreak, First Post-COVID Cruises Under Way July 25, 2020 - CDC Calls for Input on Cruising, ICS: Crew Change Protocols Must Be Followed July 24, 2020 - NY Plans Major Investment in Wind Ports, Toxic Waste Intercepted at Tanjung Pelepas July 23, 2020 - Video: Famed Cruise Ship Beached for Scrapping, COVID-19 On the Rise at HII's Yards July 22, 2020 - World's First Mega Cruise Ship Scrapped, India Gives Green Light for Crew Change July 21, 2020 - UK Cruise Line CMV Enters Administration, Meyer Werft Furloughs Staff for Six Weeks July 20, 2020 - Coronavirus Case Count Rises at Newport News, Video: Diver Works to Free Trapped Whale July 18, 2020 - Gulf of Guinea Pirates Extend Their Reach, 300,000 Seafarers Waiting for Crew Change July 17, 2020 - USS Bonhomme Richard Fire Extinguished, Dubai Opens Ports to Crew Change July 16, 2020 - USS Bonhomme Richard Fire Burns On, IMB: Attacks on Seafarers on the Rise July 15, 2020 - "Major Fire" Still Burning Aboard Amphib, More Delays for N. American Cruising July 14, 2020 - Fire Aboard U.S. Navy Amphib Continues, Hong Kong Reinstates Crew Change Limits July 13, 2020 - 21 Injured in Fire Aboard U.S. Navy Amphib, Video: Collision on Welland Canal July 11, 2020 - Carnival Accelerates Ship Disposals, Trump Previews Deal to Acquire Icebreakers July 10, 2020 - Bar Harbor Closed to Cruise Ships Until Next Year, Barbados Port Assists Crew Repatriation July 09, 2020 - Barge Crew at Golden Ray Site Tests Positive, Demand Will Drive Decarbonization July 08, 2020 - Hurtigruten Speeds Up Return to Cruising, EU Moves Towards Cap-and-Trade for Shipping July 07, 2020 - Bulker's Officers Charged With Homicide, Podcast: Tom Crowley on the COVID-19 Era July 06, 2020 - Greenpeace UK Fined $100,000 Over Rig Protest, Power Barge Spills Fuel July 04, 2020 - U.S. Seeks to Seize Iranian Gasoline Shipment, Pirates Kidnap Five in Gulf of Guinea July 03, 2020 - Royal Caribbean's Crews Return Home, EU Releases Cruise Reopening Advice July 02, 2020 - Ocean Freight Rates Fall, Video: Container Barge Strikes Bridge July 01, 2020 - Royal Caribbean Delays New Cruise Ship, MV Werften Receives Emergency Aid June 30, 2020 - Asia's First Post-Shutdown Cruise, 32 Dead in Dhaka Ferry Accident June 29, 2020 - Belgian Officials Investigate Outbreak on Tanker, India Slow-Walks Customs for Chinese Goods June 27, 2020 - Canada Revises Crew Change Rules, Report: Rolling Creates Risk for ULCVs June 26, 2020 - Ports Continue COVID-19 Fight, Singapore Highlights Crew Change on Day of the Seafarer June 25, 2020 - Day of the Seafarer: IMO Issues Call to Action, U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Five Captains June 24, 2020 - HHI Plans Cutbacks and Consolidation, Kitack Lim Calls for Progress on Crew Change June 23, 2020 - Smaller Cruise Lines Begin to Succumb, Allseas Removes Brent Alpha Platform June 22, 2020 - Strike at Bath Iron Works, NOAA Seeks to Block Salvage of Titanic's Radio June 20, 2020 - UK Detains Five Cruise Ships, Wirecard Scandal May Affect Crew Wages June 19, 2020 - Container Volume Falls at NWSA, Port Change Delays American Cruise Line's Return June 18, 2020 - Financial Lifelines for Cruise Lines, Taylor Energy Disputes MC20 Oil Recovery June 17, 2020 - CDC Updates Cruise Ship Crew Guidance, New Jersey Plans New Offshore Wind Port June 16, 2020 - ITF: Crew Change Deadline Has Passed, BP Takes Giant Writedown June 15, 2020 - Giant Ore Carrier Scuttled Off Brazil, USS Fitzgerald Returns to Service June 13, 2020 - U.S. Navy Calls Up Reservists for its Shipyards, BOEM Releases Offshore Wind Review June 12, 2020 - Hurtigruten Expands Homeport Cruising, SpaceX Cancels Port of LA Agreement June 11, 2020 - U.S. Navy Shifts its COVID-19 Protocol, Canada Eases Crew Change Policies June 10, 2020 - U.S. Enforces Sanctions on Iranian Shipping, Grounded VLOC to be Scuttled June 09, 2020 - Last Cruise Passengers Finally Disembark, Impact of COVID-19 on Ports June 08, 2020 - Fire Aboard Hoegh Xiamen Contained, Maersk Crewmember Injured in Explosion June 06, 2020 - Fuel Spill Turns Siberian River Red, Hoegh Car Carrier Continues to Burn June 05, 2020 - Cruising Returns With a Domestic Focus, CDC Updates Crew Repatriation Rules June 04, 2020 - Photos: Refloating the Freighter Kaami, Continent-Crossing AIS Anomalies June 03, 2020 - German River Cruises Resume, COVID-19 Sweeps Through Alaskan Factory Trawler June 02, 2020 - Qatar Signs Giant LNG Shipbuilding Order, Panama Cracks Down on Fake AIS Signals June 01, 2020 - Video: Recovery at Sea After Historic SpaceX Launch, Shutdown Hits Shipbreakers May 30, 2020 - Trump Moves to Revoke Hong Kong's Trade Status, Captain of APL England Charged May 29, 2020 - U.S. Navy: No Guarantee of a COVID-Free Ship, Cosco VLCC in Distress May 28, 2020 - Bahamas Paradise Will be First Cruise Line to Restart, Pemex Fights COVID-19 Offshore May 27, 2020 - World's Biggest Boxship Transits a Suez Canal in Transition, Pirates Free Georgian Sailors May 26, 2020 - Singapore Loosens Crew Change Rules, NOAA Predicts an Active Hurricane Season May 25, 2020 - Firefighters Save WWII Liberty Ship, USCG Arrests COVID-Positive Smugglers May 23, 2020 - MARAD Commemorates National Maritime Day, Australia and Spain Extend Cruise Ship Ban May 22, 2020 - U.S. Ports Celebrate National Maritime Day, USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns to Sea May 21, 2020 - Two More Cruise Lines Extend Shutdown, German Shipbuilders Predict Hard Times Ahead May 20, 2020 - USS Kidd's Crew Reboards After Outbreak, Ports Planning to Deny Cruise Ships' Return May 19, 2020 - Typhoon Sends Manila Cruise Ships to Sea, Video: Burial at Sea on Chinese Fishing Vessel May 18, 2020 - 13 Recovered Sailors Test Positive Again, Armed Guards Repulse Pirate Attack May 16, 2020 - U.S. Warns of Sanctions-Busting Shipping Practices, Carnival Announces Sweeping Layoffs May 15, 2020 - AAPA: "Sound Off" on National Maritime Day, Arctic Expedition Adapts to COVID-19 May 14, 2020 - Royal Caribbean Puts 28 Ships Up as Collateral for $3.3B in New Debt May 13, 2020 - Construction of Yara Birkland Paused, Management Changes at Holland America and Seabourn May 12, 2020 - COVID-19 Impacting Weather Forecasts, US Navy's Top Officer Self-Quarantines May 11, 2020 - SpaceX Ship Rescues Boater, Two Kidnapped Off Equatorial Guinea May 09, 2020 - Work Starts on First Cruise Ship Ordered Since COVID-19, Allies Mark 75th VE Day May 08, 2020 - Ports Help Cruise Ships Find Safe Berths, Economic Slowdown Reshuffles Container Movements May 07, 2020 - Philippines Testing Cruise Ship Crews, German Freighter Stranded with Migrants Onboard May 06, 2020 - Total Aims for Net Zero, Norwegian Works to Stay Afloat May 05, 2020 - First Steps Taken for Return to Cruising, Video: Crane Collapses May 04, 2020 - Podcast: Demand for Vessel Layup Skyrocketing, 39 Bulk Carriers Lost in 10 Years May 02, 2020 - Bulker Accused of Breaking Quarantine Rules, 18 Carnival Ships Gather to Swap Crew May 01, 2020 - Cruise Ships Take on New Role, NCL Furloughs 20 Percent of Shoreside Staff April 30, 2020 - Sailors Reboard USS Theodore Roosevelt, GAO: Lack of Leadership on Arctic Infrastructure April 29, 2020 - China Denies Threatening Australia, NTSB releases DUKW Findings April 28, 2020 - USS Zumwalt Delivered, U.S. Officially Releases Old UFO Footage April 27, 2020 - Podcast: Salvage in the Coronavirus Era, European Shipyards Resume Work April 25, 2020 - Video: Tankers Anchor Off California, COVID-19 Outbreak Aboard USS Kidd April 24, 2020 - World's Biggest Container Ship Delivered, British Cruise Companies Extend Cancellations April 23, 2020 - Test Newsletter RH April 23, 2020 - Oil Climbs After Trump Threatens to Sink Iranian Gunboats, USNS Comfort to Leave NYC April 22, 2020 - Pirates Abduct Eight Off Benin, Pandemic Could Double the Number of Hungry People April 21, 2020 - WTI Hits Historic -$37 Per Barrel, Last Cruise Ships Arrive in Port April 20, 2020 - Pirates Board Container Ship, COLREGS: Still Fit for Purpose? April 18, 2020 - More Cruise Lines Delay Resumption, 1,000 French Carrier Crewmembers Test Positive April 17, 2020 - USNS Mercy May Reduce LA Mission, Antarctic Wharf Readied for New Ship April 16, 2020 - Iranian Attack Boats Harass U.S. Forces, USNS Comfort Doctors Deploy to Hospitals April 15, 2020 - Product Tanker Diverted to Iranian Waters, Further Cruise Cancellations Impact Alaska April 14, 2020 - Roosevelt Sailor Dies of COVID-19, Carnival Cruise Line Extends Pause April 13, 2020 - Will People Cruise Again? OPEC+ Agrees Biggest Output Cut Ever April 11, 2020 - CDC Extends No Sail Order for Cruise Ships, 50 French Sailors Test Positive April 10, 2020 - Container Volumes Plummet at LA, Solution Found for Troubled Master April 09, 2020 - GAO Reports on USCG Oversight Since El Faro, Cruise Lines Send Crew Members Home April 08, 2020 - Modly Resigns, Producers Work to Keep COVID-19 Off Offshore Platforms April 07, 2020 - Saudis Invest in Carnival Corporation, Crozier has COVID-19 April 06, 2020 - Over 150 Roosevelt Sailors Test Positive, Homicide Squad Investigates Ruby Princess April 04, 2020 - USNS Comfort Helps Few New York Patients, NAMMA: Call Someone Who is Alone April 03, 2020 - Cruise Lines Prepare for the Future, Zaandam Berths After Weeks at Sea April 02, 2020 - USCG Asks Florida Cruise Ships to Keep COVID-19 Cases Onboard April 01, 2020 - WTO, WHO and FAO Call for Action, Carrier CO Wants Sailors Disembarked March 31, 2020 - Podcast: Port of Seattle and NWSA COVID-19 Strategy, Cruise Lines Remain Berthed March 30, 2020 - Panama Canal to Allow Zaandam Transit, China Proposes Health Silk Road March 28, 2020 - Shipbuilding Faces Uncertain Waters, Four Dead Aboard Cruise Ship Zaandam March 27, 2020 - FMC: Trans-Pacific Trade is Returning to Normal, Cruise Industry Shut Out of Stimulus Bill March 26, 2020 - Three Onboard USS Roosevelt Test Positive, Passengers Quarantined with Quokkas March 25, 2020 - COVID-19 Tests to be Delivered to Zaandam, Cruise Outbreaks Spread Beyond Voyage March 24, 2020 - More Cruise Ships Reach Port, USNS Mercy Deploys for COVID-19 Relief March 23, 2020 - 26 Coronavirus Cases Linked to Ruby Princess, Call to Review AIS Navigation Status Fields March 21, 2020 - Four COVID-19 Cases Aboard Ruby Princess, Risks of the Just-In-Time Supply Chain March 20, 2020 - Podcast: The Impact of Coronavirus on Shipping, Port of Houston Worker Tests Positive March 19, 2020 - ILO Warns of Worldwide Job Losses, U.S. Navy Hospital Ship to Deploy to NYC March 18, 2020 - Cruise Lines Scramble to Disembark Passengers, Color Line Lays Off 2,000 Employees March 17, 2020 - More Cruise Ships With COVID-19 Cases On Board, Stena Line Cuts 950 Jobs March 16, 2020 - Cruise Industry's Daunting Efforts to Berth, Cruise Ship Braemar Anchors March 14, 2020 - CLIA Members Suspend U.S. Cruises for 30 Days, Fincantieri Closes Italian Yards for Two Weeks March 13, 2020 - Five COVID-19 Cases Aboard Cruise Ship Braemar, Princess Suspends Operations for 60 Days March 12, 2020 - CLIA Proposes New Coronavirus Measures, Captain Faces Court Over Viking Sigyn Collision March 11, 2020 - Three Cruise Port Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus, Costa Winds Down Port Calls in Italy March 10, 2020 - Grand Princess Arrives in Oakland, Houston Coronavirus Cases Linked to Nile River Cruise March 09, 2020 - CLIA Prepares to Stop Onboard Quarantine, Sea Trials Begin for "AI Captain" March 07, 2020 - 21 Coronavirus Cases Aboard Grand Princess, Cruise Industry's Biggest Show is Still On March 06, 2020 - Cruise Industry Struggles to Regain Footing, Coronavirus Testing Aboard Grand Princess March 05, 2020 - Two Former Cruise Passengers Diagnosed With Coronavirus, Russian Icebreaker Needs Refueling March 04, 2020 - Cruise Operator Blames Coronavirus for Bankruptcy, Chinese Port Operations Recover March 03, 2020 - Greek Coast Guard Confronts Syrian Migrants, Virgin Voyages Skips NYC Port Call March 02, 2020 - Europe's Largest Green Hydrogen Project Proposed, No Coronavirus on MSC Meraviglia February 29, 2020 - Cruise Sector Struggles with Fear of Coronavirus, Master Accused of Evading Quarantine February 28, 2020 - China's Coronavirus Slowdown Hits U.S. Ports, Novelist Clive Cussler Dies at 88 February 27, 2020 - VLOC Aground and Listing Off Brazil, Golden Ray Salvors Face Court February 26, 2020 - Equinor Quits Great Australian Bight, Ocean Gyres Moving Towards the Poles February 25, 2020 - Prosecutors to Appeal Stellar Daisy Judgement, Disinfecting Diamond Princess February 24, 2020 - Master "Fixated" on Electronic Chart, Wilhelm Wilhelmsen Dies at 82 February 22, 2020 - USCG Reports $2B Maintenance Backlog, BIMCO on Coronavirus Outbreak's Effects February 21, 2020 - Maersk Reports Labor Shortage at Chinese Ports, First Nation Rail Blockades Hit Halifax February 20, 2020 - Diamond Princess Disembarks Passengers, Bulker Quarantined in Chennai February 19, 2020 - LNA Shells Terminal at Port of Tripoli, Quarantine Comes to an End for Diamond Princess February 18, 2020 - Diamond Princess Quarantine "Failed," Scrubber Washwater Debate Heads to IMO February 17, 2020 - Americans Evacuated from Diamond Princess, Suit Filed Over Golden Ray February 15, 2020 - U.S. to Evacuate Americans from Diamond Princess, Maersk Tema Attacked by Pirates February 14, 2020 - U.S. Navy's Unmanned Port Patrol Boat, Japan Allows Elderly Passengers Off Quarantined Ship February 13, 2020 - Westerdam Finds Port to Disembark, Multi-Barge Breakaway on Mississippi February 12, 2020 - More Cases of Coronavirus Aboard Diamond Princess, BOEM Delays Vineyard Wind Project February 11, 2020 - 135 Coronavirus Cases Aboard Diamond Princess, White House Budget Cuts Port Programs February 10, 2020 - Yang Ming Ship Arrested, Pangolins Might be Intermediary Host of Coronavirus February 08, 2020 - 64 Coronavirus Cases Aboard Diamond Princess, Outbreak Cuts Container Volumes February 07, 2020 - Cruise Ship Denied Port Entry Over Coronavirus Risk, CLIA Backs Scrubbers February 06, 2020 - Second Cruise Ship Held for Coronavirus Testing, Golden Ray Wreck Removal Plan February 05, 2020 - 10 People Test Positive for Coronavirus on Cruise Ship, Charcoal Caused Boxship Fire February 04, 2020 - Cruise Ship Delayed for Coronavirus Tests, Extra Decks Found on Capsized Livestock Ship February 03, 2020 - Barrier to be Built Around Golden Ray, 60th Anniversary of Record Trieste Dive February 01, 2020 - Ports Strengthen Coronavirus Precautions, U.S. Lifts Sanctions on COSCO Tankers January 31, 2020 - Cruise Ship Quarantined at Civitavecchia, Elbe Fairway Widened January 30, 2020 - VLCC Catches Fire off Sharjah, First Hybrid Self-Discharging Bulker January 29, 2020 - LCS Patrols South China Sea, Seafarers Complain of Racism January 28, 2020 - New Coronavirus Precautions for Chinese Ports, Search for Missing Towboaters Suspended January 27, 2020 - Cruise Lines Act on Coronavirus Risk, Towing Vessels Collide on Mississippi January 25, 2020 - Two Fatal Fishing Accidents Off New England, Port Authorities Watch for Coronavirus January 24, 2020 - Israel to Privatize its Biggest Port, Container Volume Falls at LA and Long Beach January 23, 2020 - Salvors Want to Recover Titanic's Radio, Sea Level Rise May Displace 13M Americans January 22, 2020 - IMO Reports Smooth Transition to Low-Sulfur Fuel, New Treaty Protects RMS Titanic January 21, 2020 - The $1 Trillion Price of Decarbonization, Merchant Vessel Rescues Four Sailors January 20, 2020 - Duke Crew Released, One Died in Captivity; Eight Kidnapped Off Sabah January 18, 2020 - Migrant Rescue Captain Cleared of Charges, China's Unmanned "Mini-Destroyer" January 17, 2020 - Court Rules Against Djibouti in Doraleh Dispute, Shanghai Keeps Top Spot in Port Rankings January 16, 2020 - Firefighters Cut Through Hull to Rescue Fishermen, U.S.-China Trade Deal: Phase One January 15, 2020 - Wave of Kidnappings in Gulf of Guinea, Maersk Drilling Aims at Ultra-deepwater Record January 14, 2020 - Australian Navy Divers Recover Helicopter, World Bank Predicts Modest Growth in 2020 January 13, 2020 - Energy Transition: The Start of a Decade of Action, Confined Space Hazards January 11, 2020 - Russian Spy Ship Makes "Aggressive" Maneuvers, Equinor to Keep Statfjord Running January 10, 2020 - San Juan Cruise Calls Continue Despite Quake, Australia's Fires and Cruise Tourism January 09, 2020 - One Dead, Five Injured in Heavy Lift Ship Incident, Batteries Caused COSCO Boxship Fire January 08, 2020 - Political Pushback for Navy Shipbuilding Cuts, Fire Risks for Battery-Powered Ships January 07, 2020 - Climate Protesters Arrested for Boarding Rig, S. Korea Rethinks Hormuz Patrols January 06, 2020 - Photos: Australia's Emergency Sealift, Royal Navy Resumes Strait of Hormuz Convoys January 04, 2020 - Drone Strike on Iranian General Raises Mideast Maritime Security Concerns January 03, 2020 - Autonomous Bridge-to-Bridge VHF Calls, EastMed Pipeline Deal Signed January 02, 2020 - Five Missing After Alaskan Crab Boat Sinks, Australia's Navy Responds to Wildfire Emergency January 01, 2020 - Merchant Vessel Rescues Missing Yacht, Marine Pilot Dies in Boarding Accident December 31, 2019 - U.S. Yard to Build Navy Ships for Saudi Arabia, Scrubbers are the Early Winners December 30, 2019 - It's Still Time to Rethink Enclosed Space Entry, Fuel Costs Challenge Reefer Trade December 28, 2019 - Container Ship Runs Aground in Bosphorus, Tour Helicopter Missing on Kauai December 27, 2019 - Felixstowe Strike Canceled, Watch: Construction of Port of Duqm December 26, 2019 - Six Piracy Acts in the Singapore Strait, CHIRP: Our Reports are Not Sanitized December 25, 2019 - Happy Holidays From The Maritime Executive Magazine December 24, 2019 - One Dead, Four Kidnapped in Pirate Attack, USCG Rescues Shark Bite Victim December 23, 2019 - Don't Unfairly Stigmatize Seafarers, Nave Constellation Crew Released December 21, 2019 - CBP Alters Jones Act Guidance for Offshore Sector, Strikes Hit French Ports December 20, 2019 - GPS Spoofing at Chinese Ports, EU Ports Support European Green Deal December 19, 2019 - Shipping Associations Propose Fuel Tax, New Clues at Site of Cortes' Lost Fleet December 18, 2019 - USCG Warns of "Unsafe" Russian Spy Ship, First Chinese-Built Carrier Commissioned December 17, 2019 - Podcast: Mission Resolve, EU Documents Live Export Concerns December 16, 2019 - Pirates Abduct 20, Developments in Ship Recycling in 2019 December 14, 2019 - U.S. Penalty Tariffs Averted, Majors Move on Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Projects December 13, 2019 - Lightering of Fuel from Golden Ray Complete, Global LNG Infrastructure Available December 12, 2019 - First Hydrogen Carrier Launched, Coast Guard Bullying Investigation Released December 11, 2019 - NOAA Warns of Risks in a Warming Arctic, Exxon Cleared of Climate Fraud Charges December 10, 2019 - Video: Container Ship Strikes STS Crane, Human Rights Day: Free and Equal December 09, 2019 - Navy Identifies Three Killed by Active Shooter, Carrier John F. Kennedy Christened December 07, 2019 - Two Shootings in One Week at U.S. Navy Bases, Salvors Prepare to Refloat Tanker December 06, 2019 - COP25: Travel Tourism Must Transform to Thrive, MSC Opens New Private Island December 05, 2019 - Nigerian Pirates Kidnap 19, Outdated Standards Contributed to Trawler Fire December 04, 2019 - U.S. Navy Contractor Investigated for Dumping, Australia Backtracks on Live Export Rules December 03, 2019 - IUMI: Major Losses On the Rise, Poor Maintenance Led to Towboat Sinking December 02, 2019 - Onboard CCS System Under Development, Maersk Backs IoT Startup November 30, 2019 - Two Injured in Offshore Explosion, No More Sheep Alive on Queen Hind November 29, 2019 - Petition: Release Captain Andrzej Lasota, Admiral James L. Holloway III Dies November 28, 2019 - Petchem Plant Explosion in Port Neches, Rosatom: Arctic Shipping On the Rise November 27, 2019 - U.S. Rescue Swimmer Wins IMO Bravery Award, Australian Icebreaker Delayed November 26, 2019 - Seven Kidnapped off Equatorial Guinea, Second C-Level Executive Leaves Maersk November 25, 2019 - Meeting China's Demand for Donkey Hides, SECNAV Asked to Resign November 23, 2019 - Golden Ray Salvage Could Take One Year, Prosecutors Raid Korea Coast Guard November 22, 2019 - Protests Affect Two Iraqi Ports, Port of LA: Tariffs Threaten American Jobs November 21, 2019 - GAO: U.S. Navy Should Evaluate Training, Houthi Forces Release S. Korean Vessels November 20, 2019 - Virgin Voyages Heads for the Med, Seafarer Study Finds Depression and Health Linked November 19, 2019 - Houthi Rebels Hijack Saudi Tug, Child Labor in Vietnam's Fishing Fleet November 18, 2019 - Dredging Pioneer William G. Gahagan Dies, Livestock Exporters Plead Not Guilty November 16, 2019 - Fire Breaks Out Aboard USS Iwo Jima, NOAA Phases Out Paper Charts November 15, 2019 - Dockworker Strike Hits Chile's Ports, China Plans Billion-Dollar Port Investments November 14, 2019 - NTSB: Existing Recommendations Could Have Prevented Duck Boat Sinking November 13, 2019 - Oldest Arctic Sea Ice Disappearing, Two Injured in Pirate Attack off Mexico November 12, 2019 - WWII Sub USS Grayback Found, USCG Names Two Cutters After 9/11 Heroes November 11, 2019 - Veterans Day 2019, Inexperience of Bridge Team Cited in Helge Instad Collision November 09, 2019 - Strait of Hormuz Security Coalition Opens HQ, Cargo Ship Goes Aground in Miami November 08, 2019 - Bunker Spill in Honolulu Harbor, Australian Stevedoring Revenue Increases November 07, 2019 - Alcohol Led to Nippon Maru Accident, Video: Cruise Ship Sunk at Reef Site November 06, 2019 - Protests Turn Deadly at Port of Umm Qasr, BRM Failure Led to Cruise Ship Allision November 05, 2019 - Two Kidnappings in Gulf of Guinea, Secretary Chao Receives AOTOS Award November 04, 2019 - POW Laid to Rest, Liftboat Master "Felt Good" about Location Before Overturn November 02, 2019 - Video: U.S. Navy Long-Range Medevac, Brazil Accuses Greek Tanker of Giant Spill November 01, 2019 - Virgin Plans Orlando-PortMiami Passenger Rail, NZ Ferry Company Fined After Grounding October 31, 2019 - Multi-Port Cyberattack Could Cost $110B, Golden Ray Gets Rock "Blanket" October 30, 2019 - Photos: Inside Grounded Ro/Ro Golden Ray, Brazil's Mysterious Oil Spill October 29, 2019 - U.S. Coast Guard Responds to Three Spills, Disparity: The Misuse of Aid October 28, 2019 - Rocks to be Placed Around Golden Ray, Nike Takes Arctic Shipping Pledge October 26, 2019 - Podcast: Hurricane Dorian Response, $13B Carrier is Six Years Behind October 25, 2019 - 39 Found Dead in Trailer Outside UK Ro/Ro Port, American Crew Recognized for Difficult Rescue October 24, 2019 - U.S. Maritime Infrastructure Needs Major Investments, Piracy Alert for Singapore Strait October 23, 2019 - U.S. Navy Tests Power Beaming, Video: Patrol Boat Collides with N. Korean Trawler October 22, 2019 - Second WWII Carrier Discovered, Two Threats to National Maritime Security October 21, 2019 - White Smoke Coming from Golden Ray, WWII Aircraft Carrier Kaga Discovered October 19, 2019 - IUMI Calls for Action on Boxship Fires, CSSC Cuts Steel for First Chinese Cruise Ship October 18, 2019 - UK Negotiates New Brexit Deal, Photos: STS Cranes Arrive in Charleston October 17, 2019 - U.S. Offshore Oil On Track for New Records, IBM Backs Autonomous Vessel Project October 16, 2019 - Singaporean Firm Fined Over Demolition Voyage, Piracy Falls to New Low October 15, 2019 - Damaged Iranian Tanker Spills Oil, Unions Demand Search for Bourbon Rhode October 14, 2019 - Golden Ray to be Disassembled on Location, Greenland Premier Talks October 12, 2019 - U.S. and China Reach Partial Trade Deal, Iranian Tanker Attacked in Red Sea October 11, 2019 - Fake Sneakers Seized, Op-Ed: CRS Wrong on U.S. Dredging October 10, 2019 - COSCO Tankers Go Dark, Bourbon Receives Takeover Offer October 09, 2019 - River Cruise Ship Collision on Danube, Bourbon Rhode Search Update October 08, 2019 - Bourbon Rhode Petition Started, Hapag-Lloyd Won't Sail the Arctic October 07, 2019 - Pilot Deliberately Grounded Golden Ray, Bourbon Rhode Search Winding Down October 05, 2019 - N. Korea Tests Sub-Launched Missile, Mobile Phone Contributes to Grounding October 04, 2019 - Ritz-Carlton Delays Launch, Two Cruise Crew Overboard October 03, 2019 - Bourbon Rhode: Fourth Body Recovered, Sunken Bulker Nur Allya Found October 02, 2019 - Two More Bourbon Rhode Crew Found Dead, Four Years Since El Faro Loss October 01, 2019 - Bourbon Rhode Crew Member Found Dead, Russian Trawler Burns September 30, 2019 - Ten Injured in Tanker Fire in South Korea, Bourbon Rhode Confirmed Sunk September 28, 2019 - Rescue Launched for Tug in Mid-Atlantic, Stena Impero Departs Iran September 27, 2019 - Carnival Signs Bahamas Port Deal, Antwerp Orders Hydrogen-Powered Tug September 26, 2019 - Empowering Women, World's Largest LNG-Fuelled Container Ship Launched September 25, 2019 - Russian Factory Ship Catches Fire, Three Indonesian Fishermen Kidnapped September 24, 2019 - Somali Pirates Release Iranian, India's Containerized Trade Slows September 23, 2019 - ITF Calls for Gavryloy's Release, Captain Fined for Giving False Evidence September 21, 2019 - Runaway Barges Strike Bridge Near Houston, Robbers Hold Crew Hostage September 20, 2019 - Storm Imelda Floods Beaumont, New Terminals Approved at PortMiami September 19, 2019 - Saudi Military Blames Iran for Attack, Golden Ray Salvage Efforts Continue September 18, 2019 - North Korean Vessel Attacks Russian Patrol Boat, Sealift Fleet to be Tested September 17, 2019 - Limited Loading Delays After Saudi Attack, Golden Ray Response Resumes September 16, 2019 - Drone Attack Threatens Global Oil Supplies, Golden Ray Being Secured Before Storm September 14, 2019 - Salvors Recover Wreck of Dive Boat Conception September 13, 2019 - All Crew Asleep When Dive Boat Fire Broke Out, Protesters Shut Houston Ship Channel September 12, 2019 - The 2019 IMRF Award Winners Are..., Master Killed by Parted Line September 11, 2019 - America Remembers 9/11, AIDAPerla to Get Battery System in 2020 September 10, 2019 - Watch: All Golden Ray Crew Safe, More Controversy Over Iranian Tanker Cargo September 09, 2019 - Four Missing After Car Carrier Capsizes, Iran Seizes Tugboat September 07, 2019 - Hurricane Relief Efforts Accelerate in Bahamas, Blacklisted Tanker Reaches Syria September 06, 2019 - Cruise Lines Pledge Aid for Bahamas, Novel Preparations Made for Arctic Cruise September 05, 2019 - Relief Efforts Underway in Bahamas, Report: US Offered to Pay Iranian Tanker Master September 04, 2019 - Photos: Dorian's Damage in Bahamas, Search for Dive Boat Survivors Ended September 03, 2019 - California Dive Boat Fire - 34 Missing, Nur Allya Lifeboat Found September 02, 2019 - 149 Passengers Rescued from RoRo, Hurricane Dorian Makes Landfall August 31, 2019 - U.S. Blacklists Master of Iranian Tanker, U.S. Navy Prepares for Hurricane Dorian August 30, 2019 - Nur Allya: Search Results are Still Zero, EU Plans Pilot Mission in Gulf of Guinea August 29, 2019 - USDA Quantifies Impact of Aging Inland Waterways Infrastructure August 28, 2019 - Greek Companies Fined in Air Emissions Case, Cruise Ships Make TIME List August 27, 2019 - Iran: Tanker Cargo Sold, Bulk Carrier Disappears Off Indonesia August 26, 2019 - Funding Pledged for Floating Wind at Oil Field, U.K. and Iran Boost Military Positions August 24, 2019 - U.S.-China Trade Tensions Rise, Iranian Tanker Alters its Destination August 23, 2019 - UK Government Allocates Extra Brexit Funds, Singapore Launches Sustainability Reporting Guide August 22, 2019 - Australia Joins Naval Coalition in Persian Gulf, Expedition Shows Titanic Deteriorating August 21, 2019 - Fishermen Rescued in Western Pacific, World's Most Powerful Firefighting Vessel Commissioned August 20, 2019 - Pirates Abduct Eight Off Cameroon, Graphic Live Export Footage Sent to E.U. Commissioner August 19, 2019 - Electric Ferry Makes Record Voyage, Renamed Grace 1 Raises Iranian Flag August 17, 2019 - U.S. Blacklists Seafarers Who Help Move Iranian Oil, MSC Gulsun Sets Loading Record August 16, 2019 - Gibraltar Allows Seized Tanker to Depart, Maersk Warns on Trade War Uncertainty August 15, 2019 - Flettner Rotor to be Installed on Ferry, Watch: Living On Board Prelude FLNG August 14, 2019 - Repairs on USS Ford's Propulsion System Complete, GPS Spoofing in Shanghai August 13, 2019 - Video: Anchor Handler Catches Fire, Grace 1 Signals New Destination Then Reverts August 12, 2019 - Fishing Boat Capsizes After Coast Guardsmen Board, Call for Stellar Daisy VDR Action August 10, 2019 - Italy May Reduce Venice Canal Cruise Traffic, MARAD Warns of Iranian GPS Jamming August 09, 2019 - U.S. Retail Imports at Near-Record Levels, Aberdeen's Evolutionary History August 08, 2019 - Steep Fines for Misdeclared Container Cargoes, Russia Orders More Icebreakers August 07, 2019 - Faulty Fuel System Contributed to Deadly Fire, Shanghai To Boost Cruise Operations August 06, 2019 - NTSB Releases Its Analysis of the USS John S McCain Collision August 05, 2019 - Iran Seizes Another Tanker, U.S. Coast Guard Celebrates 229 Years August 03, 2019 - Chinese Warship Collides With Taiwanese Freighter, Q&A: CEO of V.Group August 02, 2019 - Trump Announces New Tariffs, World's Largest Plug-In Hybrid Delivered August 01, 2019 - Inhofe: Problems with USS Ford Ought to be Criminal, Exporter Faces Animal Cruelty Charges July 31, 2019 - BP's Tankers Avoid Strait of Hormuz, Video: Royal Navy Tests Rocket Suit July 30, 2019 - U.S. Marshals Prepare to Sell North Korean Ship, Scotland's Largest Wind Farm Opens July 29, 2019 - Iran Releases Nine Crewmen from M/T Riah, Russia Celebrates Navy Day July 27, 2019 - Stena: Seized Tanker Was in Full Compliance, Renaissance-Era Wreck Revealed July 26, 2019 - Ukraine Seizes Russian Tanker, $856 Million in INFRA Grants Proposed July 25, 2019 - Stena Bulk Makes Contact with Crew, China Releases Defense White Paper July 24, 2019 - Rescue Swimmer to Receive Bravery Award, U.S. Sanctions Chinese Oil Buyer July 23, 2019 - Pirates Attack Korean Bulker, Time for Updated Deprivation of Liberty Guidance July 22, 2019 - Iran Releases Video of Tanker Boarding, Interview with Costa Concordia Pianist July 20, 2019 - Iran Seizes British Tanker, New York Signs Major Offshore Wind Contracts July 19, 2019 - Iran Seizes Tanker for Fuel Smuggling, No-Deal Brexit May Impact Irish Ports July 18, 2019 - U.S. Navy and NASA Collaborate on Augmented Reality, Germany Accedes to HKC July 17, 2019 - Ten Kidnapped in Gulf of Guinea, Why the Rush for Seabed Mining? July 16, 2019 - Video: Boxship Destroys Crane, Piracy Incidents Down off Nigeria July 15, 2019 - On-Going Arrest a "Gross Disregard for Human Rights" July 13, 2019 - Video: Smuggling Boat Boarded Under Way, UK Accuses Iran of Trying to "Seize" Tanker July 12, 2019 - Frigate Protects Tanker from Iranian Patrol Boats, Tanzania Tackles Illegal Wildlife Trade July 11, 2019 - Grand Finale for Infamous Glomar Explorer, U.S. Plans Persian Gulf Coalition July 10, 2019 - Malware Attack Exposes Cyber Vulnerabilities, Offshore Wind Hubs Feasible July 09, 2019 - Video: Cruise Ship Near Miss, One Missing After Explosion in Alaska July 08, 2019 - Tuas Port Phase 2 Begins, First Summer Voyage Along Northern Sea Route July 06, 2019 - Iranian Official Calls for Seizure of British Tanker, Viking Boat Graves Unearthed July 05, 2019 - Britain Seizes Iranian Tanker, Carnival Rolls Out Traffic Management System July 04, 2019 - What Would Columbus Do? July 03, 2019 - Fire Kills 14 on Top-Secret Sub, Hapag-Lloyd and ONE Join Maersk Blockchain Platform July 02, 2019 - CSSC-CSIC Merger Confirmed, Two Killed in Lifeboat Drill July 01, 2019 - Captain Carola Rackete Arrested, Tariff Negotiations "Back on Track" June 29, 2019 - Podcast: Wärtsilä CEO Jaakko Eskola, Close Encounters During Operation NEON June 28, 2019 - 5G Innovators Target Port Logistics, Tanger Med 2 Expansion Opens at Last June 27, 2019 - Grounding Shows ECDIS Risks, UAE Doesn't Have Evidence on Tanker Attacks June 26, 2019 - Trump Questions Need to Protect Gulf Shipping, Two More Indicted in Duck Boat Case June 25, 2019 - International Day of the Seafarer #IAmOnBoard June 24, 2019 - The Ejiao Trade, Preparing for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial June 22, 2019 - Video: Rare Encounter With a Giant Squid, Explosion Hits Philadelphia Refinery June 21, 2019 - Iran Shoots Down U.S. Navy Drone, AAPA Selects New CEO June 20, 2019 - Navy: Limpet Mine Used in Attack was Similar to Iranian Munition June 19, 2019 - Ten Fishermen Kidnapped by Gunmen, Total's Supercomputer Online June 18, 2019 - Pentagon Releases Tanker Photos, Paris MoU Publishes Performance Lists June 17, 2019 - Pompeo Pledges Action Against Iran, Nations Cooperate on Hydrogen June 15, 2019 - U.S. and Iran Trade Blame for Tanker Attacks, Pilot Inexperience Led to Capsizing June 14, 2019 - Pompeo: Tanker Attacks Fulfill Iranian Promise, Watch: Volvo's Autonomous Truck June 13, 2019 - Energy Demand Increase Caused by Weather, Virgin Voyages' New Captain June 12, 2019 - First LNG Leaves Prelude, Four Bodies Recovered from Danube Wreck June 11, 2019 - Cattle Suffer Heat Stress, Cruise Ship Emissions Versus Car Emissions June 10, 2019 - Wooden Ship Collides with Container Feeder, Russia, China Sign Arctic Deal June 08, 2019 - Watch: Unsafe Maneuver, Sulfur Cap Takes Center Stage at Nor-Shipping June 07, 2019 - Cuba Travel Bans Affect 800,000, Arctic Tourism Duo Win Nor-Shipping Award June 06, 2019 - 15 Still Missing after Cruise Collision, D-Day: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier June 05, 2019 - Gargarin Prospect and Color Hybrid Feature in Nor-Shipping Awards June 04, 2019 - Carnival Agrees $20 Million Probation Deal, Canada's First Propane Shipment June 03, 2019 - China and the U.S. Talk Indo-Pacific Security, MSC Opera Hits Dock June 01, 2019 - CCGS Captain Molly Kool Welcomed to Fleet, Shangri-La Dialogue Opens May 31, 2019 - Seven Dead, 21 Missing, Captain Detained, Lockheed Exits Frigate Competition May 30, 2019 - Project Underway to Develop Robot Team for Wind Farm Inspections May 29, 2019 - Russia Ordered to Release Ukrainian Sailors, Malaysia Ships Waste Back to Western Nations May 28, 2019 - Memorial Day: Trump Calls for Lasting Peace, The Ocean Cleanup to Try Again May 27, 2019 - Remembering the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, At Least 25 Injured in Blaze May 25, 2019 - U.S. Blames Iran for Fujairah Attack, ITF: Lashing Led to Maersk Patras Fatality May 24, 2019 - Insurgency Disrupts Plans at Gwadar, Port Canaveral: The Sweet Spot of Florida May 23, 2019 - Resolve Marine Removes Wreck from Turtle Nesting Site, Watch: Diver-Less Tie-In May 22, 2019 - America Celebrates National Maritime Day, Award for USMMA Midshipman May 21, 2019 - USS Lincoln Conducts Combat Drills as Message to Iran, China: What Deal? May 20, 2019 - Bob Hawke Dies at 89, ICS: Shipping on Track to Meet 2030 Targets May 18, 2019 - Containment Complete at MC20 Spill Site, NTSB Releases Details of Ketchikan Crash May 17, 2019 - Cruise Ship Caught Exceeding Sulfur Limit, Maersk Integrates Logistics Offerings May 16, 2019 - Eight Pirates Arrested After Tanker Hijacking, Grimaldi Ro/Ro Catches Fire May 15, 2019 - Four Cruise Passengers Die, Five Lines Join Digital Container Shipping Association May 14, 2019 - Four Tankers Sabotaged Off Fujairah, China Imposes Retaliatory Tariffs May 13, 2019 - China Wants Dignified Trade Agreement, Sheep Suffer Heat Stress on Al Shuwaikh May 11, 2019 - MARAD Warns U.S. Shipping of Iranian Threat, NTSB: Poor Maintenance Caused Barge Explosion May 10, 2019 - Port of Seattle Picks Cruise Terminal Finalists, PSA Buys Two North American Terminals May 09, 2019 - 13 Rescued from Burning Vessel in Sharjah, New PCTCs Will Exceed IMO 2030 Climate Goal May 08, 2019 - Spanish Navy Rescues Ship from Pirates, Samsung Heavy Industries Hits Pause After Accidents May 07, 2019 - U.S. May Raise Tariffs on Chinese Goods, New Geopolitical Contest in the Arctic May 06, 2019 - One Cruise Ship Strikes Another in Vancouver, Indonesia Sinks Illegal Fishing Boats May 04, 2019 - One Dead in Trawler Fire off Spain, Indian Coast Guard Responds to Cyclone Fani May 03, 2019 - Oasis of the Seas Returns to Service, UK Cancels Contracts for Brexit Backup Ferries May 02, 2019 - Scientologists' Cruise Ship Quarantined, Trump Keeps USS Truman Activated May 01, 2019 - Two Russian Seafarers Die on Antarctic Voyage, India Braces for Cyclone Fani April 30, 2019 - Vietnamese Coast Guard Cutter Hits Indonesian Warship, Ferry Suffers Engine Room Fire April 29, 2019 - One Killed in Harbor Crane Fire, Grounded Barge Leaks Oil on Kodiak Island April 27, 2019 - Russia Launches Giant Special-Mission Sub, ONE Books $580M Loss in its First Year April 26, 2019 - Two Container Ships Collide at Port Klang, Stevedore Deaths in Enclosed Spaces April 25, 2019 - 188 Lives Lost in Bulk Carrier Casualties, The Anzac Spirit Lives On April 24, 2019 - VT Halter Wins Contract for USCG Heavy Icebreaker, Pirates Attack Fishing Boats off Somalia April 23, 2019 - U.S. Vessel Deficiencies on the Rise, Watch: AR installed on VLCCs April 22, 2019 - Stellar Daisy: Disagreement on “Out of the Ordinary” Defects April 20, 2019 - Hurricane Michael Upgraded to Category 5, FERC Green-Lights Two Gulf Coast LNG Terminals April 19, 2019 - Facial Recognition Comes to the Cruise Industry, Unique Sand System Mimics Nature April 18, 2019 - Nigerian Pirates Open Fire on Tanker, Expedition Cruising Evolving Rapidly April 17, 2019 - USS Fitzgerald Returns to the Water, European Yards Launch Digital Initiative April 16, 2019 - Watch: Seafarers Rescued from Pirates, Unique Steering System for Icebreaker April 15, 2019 - USCG Warns on Confined Space Safety, Watch: Spectrum of the Seas Delivered April 13, 2019 - Judge Threatens to Bar Carnival Cruise Ships from U.S. Ports, Chevron Buys Anadarko for $33B April 12, 2019 - MSC Wins Approval for New PortMiami Cruise Terminals, IMO's Single Window Ready April 11, 2019 - U.S. Navy Joins Search for Japanese Pilot, Viking and China Merchants to Form JV April 10, 2019 - Cruising: An Industry Kept on its Toes, Watch: Wreck Removal of Jupiter 1 April 09, 2019 - U.S. Blacklists Tanker for Violating Venezuela Sanctions, "Magic Pipe" Spills Visible from Space April 08, 2019 - Seatrade Cruise Global 2019 Kicks Off, First Declaration of Human Rights at Sea April 06, 2019 - DP World Awarded $530M in Doraleh Dispute, U.S. Navy Uses "Digital Twin" for Shipyard Overhaul April 05, 2019 - Alaska Marine Highway Could Face Funding Cuts, NYC Ferry Faces Scrutiny Over Costs April 04, 2019 - Three Cruises Canceled After Oasis of the Seas Accident, Video: Live Export Cattle Suffer Heat Stress in EU April 03, 2019 - Russian GPS Spoofing Threatens Safety of Navigation, Trade Growth May Rebound in 2020 April 02, 2019 - Oasis of the Seas Involved in Casualty at Grand Bahama Shipyard, River Cruise Ship Collides with Tanker April 01, 2019 - Two Roads for Hong Kong Convention to Enter into Force, New York Spill Update March 30, 2019 - Fisherman Shot During Sea Shepherd Interdiction, Maersk Cannot Find Buyer for OSV Business March 29, 2019 - Hijacked Tanker Arrives Safely at Valletta, Report: HFO Demand Will Rebound March 28, 2019 - Low Oil Pressure Led to Viking Sky's Engine Failure, Live Export: Following the Paper Trail March 27, 2019 - Viking Sky: No Hull Damage, Supreme Court Rules Against USS Cole Victims March 26, 2019 - Spill Closes Houston Ship Channel, Inmarsat Accepts $3.4B Takeover Offer March 25, 2019 - Viking Sky Sends Mayday, Passengers Evacuated, Record Lift at Johan Sverdrup March 23, 2019 - USCG Offloads $360M Cocaine Haul, Trump Cancels Sanctions on Two Forwarders March 22, 2019 - FBI Allowed Suspected Terrorists to Hold TWIC Cards, Italy Signs on to "Belt and Road" March 21, 2019 - Container Ship Capsizes at Bandar Abbas, Report: Rogue Waves are Getting More Extreme March 20, 2019 - Maine Fisherman Sentenced for Fatal Sinking, Captain Missing After Towboat Capsizes March 19, 2019 - Tank Fire at Deer Park Refinery Complex, Three Russian Shipyards Sanctioned March 18, 2019 - Floating Nuclear Plant Sturgis Dismantled, Wilhelmsen Trials Drone Deliveries March 16, 2019 - Fuel Spill Estimate Rises for Solomon Trader Grounding, Op-Ed: Fool on the Hill March 15, 2019 - Port of Long Beach Pursues Eco-Friendly Expansion, Fitch: Port Sector's Growth to Level Off March 14, 2019 - R/V Petrel Finds the Wreck of USS Wasp, Nigerian Pirates Kidnap Five After Firefight March 13, 2019 - Burning Con/Ro Sinks in Bay of Biscay, Fast Ferry Collides with "Whale" March 12, 2019 - Grimaldi Con/Ro Catches Fire, 15 Rescued from Stricken Catamaran March 11, 2019 - Australia Confident of Mining Future, U.S. Increases Dominance of Global Arms Trade March 09, 2019 - Survey Vessel Rescues Yacht in Distress, Lt. Ronaqua Russell Makes History March 08, 2019 - Regal Princess Rescues Two from Aircraft Crash, Expedition Ship Boom Continues March 07, 2019 - Solomon Trader Spill Drifts Towards World Heritage Site, The Pledge for Inclusion of Women in Shipping March 06, 2019 - Crane Collapse Kills Worker on Offshore Platform, Podcast: World Congress on Maritime Heritage March 05, 2019 - Argentine Forces Fire Warning Shots at Chinese Fishing Vessel, U.S. Maritime Workforce Grows March 04, 2019 - Another Five Bulk Carrier Fatalities, Action Memo for Destination Released March 02, 2019 - Wrecked Norwegian Frigate Returns to Port, "Lava Bomb" Victims File Suit March 01, 2019 - Fire Breaks Out Aboard Polar Star, Russian Freighter Hits Bridge in Busan February 28, 2019 - Panama Canal Connects 1,700 Ports, Virginia Ready for South American Fruit February 27, 2019 - U.S. Navy to Return to Flying the Union Jack, Photos: Norwegian Frigate Salvage February 26, 2019 - Fire Destroys Dozens of Fishing Vessels in Jakarta, Grounded Bulker Spills Fuel Oil February 25, 2019 - Venezuelan Navy Threatens Aid Ship, Trump Delays Tariff Hike February 23, 2019 - Crack Leads to Fuel Leak Aboard American Con/Ro, Iran Launches Strait of Hormuz Naval Drill February 22, 2019 - China Merchants Expands in Djibouti, Video: Heavy Lift Ship Unloads FLNG February 21, 2019 - Squid Jigger Sinks After Collision with Trawler, Subsea Rail Link Between UAE and India Proposed February 20, 2019 - 15 Injured in Wind Farm Vessel Collision, World Trade Growth is Slowing February 19, 2019 - Singapore's Submarine Invincible Launched, Two Dead in Ship Recycling Fire February 18, 2019 - Captain from HMAS Melbourne - USS Frank E Evans Collision Dies February 16, 2019 - Photos: Maersk Honam's Stern Loaded on Heavy Lift Ship, Ferry and Freighter Collide on Amazon February 15, 2019 - Singapore and Malaysia Near Port Limits Deal, Hong Kong Slides in Port Rankings February 14, 2019 - Norwegian Epic Strikes Pier, Brexit: What's at Stake for U.K. Trade February 13, 2019 - Wreck of WWII Carrier USS Hornet Discovered, ICS: Climate Goals Require New Fuels February 12, 2019 - Marine Electric: The Wreck that Changed the Coast Guard, Costa Concordia Remembered February 11, 2019 - Scarlet Lady Floated Out, Last Ditch Attempt to Save Falls of Clyde February 09, 2019 - Canada Signs Frigate Mega-Contract, Two Injured in Lifeboat Accident February 08, 2019 - Gradual Progress for China's Cruise Market, Cruise Passenger's Death Linked to Sewage Gases February 07, 2019 - Wreck of Japanese Battleship Hiei Found, Militia Releases Tanker in Cameroon February 06, 2019 - U.S. Navy Cruiser Involved in Replenishment Collision, EU to Benefit Most from Trade War February 05, 2019 - NTSB Takes Aim at Multi-Tasking, Buoy Tender Crewmember Killed in Crane Accident February 04, 2019 - Private Militia Seize Ship, Live Export: What the Observers Saw February 02, 2019 - Fire Breaks Out on APL Container Ship, Pentagon Warns of Unfixed Flaws Aboard USS Ford February 01, 2019 - U.S.Navy Orders Two More Ford-Class Carriers, HHI Signs Agreement to Buy DSME January 31, 2019 - HHI May Acquire DSME, Podcast: Tom Crowley on LNG as a Marine Fuel January 30, 2019 - Beaked Whales Need Navy Sonar Range, LNG Fuel Yields Cut in Climate Emissions January 29, 2019 - General Average Declared for Yantian Express, U.S. Imposes Sanctions on PDVSA January 28, 2019 - Destroyer Honors Navy SEAL Who Threw Himself on Grenade January 26, 2019 - Trump Announces Deal to Reopen Government, Runaway Riverboat Pinned Under Bridge January 25, 2019 - Seaport Anti-Corruption Campaign Shows Results, Libya Plans Mega-Port Project January 24, 2019 - Warrant Issued for Polaris Shipping's Chairman, Bimco: Nigerian Piracy Needs Naval Response January 23, 2019 - Chinese Icebreaker Hits Iceberg, Researchers Recreate Giant Rogue Wave January 22, 2019 - 11 Dead in LPG Tanker Explosion, Dutch Shipowner Fined for Beaching Vessel January 21, 2019 - 200 Med Migrants Dead This Year, More Live Export Footage January 19, 2019 - Bill for Coast Guard Pay Moves Ahead, Prankster's Jump From Cruise Ship May Lead to Lawsuit January 18, 2019 - LA and Long Beach Post Record Volumes, South Korea Could Partner with North on Ports January 17, 2019 - Photos: Fire Damage Aboard Yantian Express, Gulf of Guinea Led World for Piracy in 2018 January 16, 2019 - Report Reveals More Problems Aboard USS Fitzgerald, Ice Loss Accelerates in Antarctica January 15, 2019 - Divers Retrieve Lion Air Voice Recorder, Sewol Survivors Receive Payout January 14, 2019 - Magnetic North Pole Shifting Rapidly, Sea Shepherd Ship Attacked January 12, 2019 - Divers Search Damaged Tanker for Missing Seafarers, U.S. Coast Guard May Miss Payroll January 11, 2019 - Hong Kong Seaport Alliance Under Scrutiny, U.S. Retail Imports Level Off January 10, 2019 - 21 Containers From MSC Zoe Washed Ashore, Rave Cruise Passengers Arrested for Drugs January 09, 2019 - Product Tanker Explodes off Hong Kong, China Regulates Scrubber Wash Water January 08, 2019 - Planning for Real-World Cyber Threats, Al Qaeda Operative Behind USS Cole Attack Killed January 07, 2019 - Carnival to Launch Four New Ships in 2019, Micky Arison to Lead FCCA January 05, 2019 - Fire Breaks Out on Hapag-Lloyd Boxship, Damages Sought for MSC Zoe Cargo Loss January 04, 2019 - Search for Sincerity Ace Crewmember Suspended, Pirates Kidnap Six From MSC Boxship January 03, 2019 - Photos: MSC Zoe Loses Hundreds of Containers, Grande Tema Stowaways Charged January 02, 2019 - Frenchman "Barrels" Across the Atlantic, China Celebrates Growing Naval Capabilities January 01, 2019 - Tanker Explosion Injures Five, Search Launched for Wreck of the Stellar Daisy December 31, 2018 - Trawler Goes Aground in High Arctic, Solution Found for Coast Guard's December Payroll December 29, 2018 - Thank-You to the Charities that Support Seafarers, Prelude Starts Production December 28, 2018 - The Top Ten Port News Stories of 2018, Germany's First LNG Terminal Planned December 27, 2018 - Cruise Ship Rescues Two Fishermen, Twelve Months Left Until Sulfur Cap December 26, 2018 - U.S. Navy: No More Bread and Water Punishment, Ten Years of Operation Atalanta December 25, 2018 - Happy Holidays from The Maritime Executive Magazine, USS Kearsarge Medevacs British Seafarer December 24, 2018 - Mattis Quickly Replaced, Drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Advanced December 22, 2018 - Stowaways Threaten Con/Ro's Crew, Storm Leaves Semisub Rig Listing December 21, 2018 - Kenya May Risk Losing Port of Mombasa to China, U.S. Streamlines LNG Export Rules December 20, 2018 - Freighter Goes Aground Near Istanbul, CLIA Sets 2030 Carbon Emissions Target December 19, 2018 - The Most Popular Stories of 2018, Russian Freighter Grounds off Falmouth December 18, 2018 - Divers Capture Footage of Wrecked Frigate, Coast Guard Takes Over MC20 Spill Response December 17, 2018 - Time to Rethink Safety With Solid Bulk Cargoes, Eleven Cruise Trends for 2019 December 15, 2018 - BOEM Sets Record with U.S. Offshore Wind Auction, Port Sulphur Spill Response Continues December 14, 2018 - Corpus Christi LNG Ships First Cargo, Port of Hodeidah Ceasefire Reached December 13, 2018 - Realty Firm May Refurbish SS United States, Anti-Seismic Lawsuit Filed in South Carolina December 11, 2018 - Abu Sayyaf Abducts Three Fishermen, BIW Launches Last Zumwalt-Class Destroyer December 10, 2018 - If Nobody Entered Enclosed Spaces..., Marine Autonomy: The Future is Now December 08, 2018 - Polar Star Prepares for Antarctic Mission, Tug Crewmember Repels Pirates December 07, 2018 - Four New Cruise Terminals Underway in the U.S., Carnival Names Next Cruise Ship After its First December 06, 2018 - SpaceX Rocket Crashes off Cape Canaveral, Maersk Sets Net Zero CO2 Target December 05, 2018 - America Mourns George H.W. Bush, Wärtsilä Designs Lifeboat for Rising Seas December 04, 2018 - U.S. Fifth Fleet's Commander Passes, CubeSats Deployed for EPIRB Coverage December 03, 2018 - Time to Rethink Safety in Enclosed Spaces, Trump Delays Tariff Hike December 01, 2018 - Wrecked Frigate's Crew Believed Oncoming Tanker was a Fixed Object November 30, 2018 - Virgin Reveals Miami Cruise Terminal Plan, AAPA Calls for More Multimodal Funding November 29, 2018 - Wartsila Conducts Autonomous Ferry Voyage, Sanctions Sideline Russian Freighter November 28, 2018 - Russian Icebreaker Catches Fire, Renault Backs Sail-Powered Ro-Ro November 27, 2018 - World Trade Growth Expected to Slow, Captain Fined Over Fuel Sulfur Content November 26, 2018 - Barracudina: Lost But Not Forgotten, Ferry Allides with Pier in San Francisco November 24, 2018 - Kitack Lim to Lead IMO for Second Term, UNCTAD: Fifty Years of Shipping November 23, 2018 - Canadian Warship Bidder Takes Legal Action, New LPG Terminal for Port Klang November 22, 2018 - U.S. Navy Prepares Thanksgiving Feast, Agreement Reached on Seafarer Minimum Wage November 21, 2018 - CIMAC Can't Explain Bunker Fuel Problem, Ponant Tests Solid Sail Prototype November 20, 2018 - Greenpeace Regrets Ship Recycling Choice, Doyle: Dredging is Going to Thrive November 19, 2018 - San Juan Found, Watch: Design Unveiled for World's Largest Tidal Turbine November 17, 2018 - Giant Storm Disrupts North Atlantic Shipping, Two Freighters Collide in North Sea November 16, 2018 - Seafarer Killed by Falling Container, Oakland Cancels Coal Terminal Lease November 15, 2018 - Ocean Carriers Launch Digital Standards Body, Protected Whale Species are Recovering November 14, 2018 - Stricken Frigate Sinks Near Bergen, Is Scrubber Washwater Safe to Discharge? November 13, 2018 - Pirates Attack LNG Carrier, Confined Space Accident Kills Three Crewmembers November 12, 2018 - Duck Boat Captain Indicted, The Winners of the IMRF Awards are... November 10, 2018 - Court Halts Keystone XL Pipeline, Shipowner Buys Stake in Scrubber Supplier November 09, 2018 - Sanctions Waived for Iranian Port Project, DP World Takes Djibouti Row to China November 08, 2018 - Derailment Cuts Into BHP's Exports, Ørsted Acquires Deepwater Wind November 07, 2018 - Stena Bulk Vessel Repels Pirate Attack, Philly Forecasts "Significant" Losses November 06, 2018 - Fincantieri Establishes Chinese Cruise Hub, Cement Carrier Aground off Iceland November 05, 2018 - Watch: Crane Toppled, Vote Now for IMRF People's Choice Award November 03, 2018 - New Superintendent for USMMA, U.S. Grants Waivers for Iranian Oil Imports November 02, 2018 - Austal Hit by Cyberattack, Malfunction Causes Carnival Cruise Ship to List November 01, 2018 - Ferry Topples STS Crane in Barcelona, "Tough Cop" for Live Export Industry October 31, 2018 - Drydock Failure Damages Russian Carrier, IMO Adopts Marine Plastic Plan October 30, 2018 - Search Begins for Downed Jet off Jakarta, Pirates Abduct Eleven from Boxship October 29, 2018 - The U.S. Navy Needs 400 Ships, Pilot Training Implicated in Accident October 27, 2018 - Gillnetter Caught by Ferry, Singaporean Trader Wanted for Sanctions-Busting October 26, 2018 - Battle for Hodeidah Resumes, CMA CGM Strengthens Grip on CEVA October 25, 2018 - Super Typhoon Yutu Hits Saipan, U.S. Approves Oil and Gas "Island" off Alaska October 24, 2018 - World's Oldest Intact Wreck Found, Solo Yachtsman Rescued off Australia October 23, 2018 - Bridge Strike Takes Out Town's Water Supply, IMO Moves Forward on GHG Plans October 22, 2018 - Work Recommenced on Titanic II, 130,000 Sheep Caught in "Paperwork Game" October 20, 2018 - Bulker Attacked by Somali Pirates, Iranian Crew Suffers "Poisoning" Accident October 19, 2018 - South India's Game Changer for USEC Ports, AAPA CEO Announces Retirement Plans October 18, 2018 - Sea Route Enables Africa's Drug Trade, Hurricane Shuts Navy R&D Center October 17, 2018 - Scorpio Opts for Scrubbers, ONE Warns of $600 Million Loss October 16, 2018 - Fire at Gadani Shipbreaking Yard, Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Sector Set for Rebound October 15, 2018 - The Bullet That Swims, Back to "Business as Usual" for Live Exports October 13, 2018 - Piracy Hits Record Lows in Asia, Acoustic Tag Could End Ghost Fishing October 12, 2018 - DP World Breaks Ground at Berbera, Hurricane Michael Closes Mid-Atlantic Ports October 11, 2018 - Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall, Educational Video on Human Rights Released October 10, 2018 - Hurricane Michael Disrupts Cruise Itineraries, Offshore Operations October 09, 2018 - UNCTAD Snapshots the World Fleet, Hurricane Michael Heads for the Gulf Coast October 08, 2018 - Fulfilling Africa's Maritime Trade Potential, Journalist Publishes El Faro Book October 06, 2018 - Ocean Plastic Waste May Double by 2030, Avondale Shipyard Sold October 05, 2018 - When the Ice Melts, What Will Happen to Arctic Tourism? October 04, 2018 - Podcast: USMMA at 75, Chinese Firm Takes Over Iran's Biggest Boxships October 03, 2018 - Ro-Pax Loses Power, Trade Wars are Symptom of Deeper Economic Problems October 02, 2018 - LA Welcomes its Largest Cruise Ship, LNG Companies Invest in Small-Scale Specialist October 01, 2018 - With Ammonia, There's No "Chicken or Egg" Dilemma, Human Rights Video Released September 29, 2018 - Royal Navy Returns to Carrier Aviation, Manhunt Shuts Down Danish Ferries September 28, 2018 - Port of San Diego Hit by Cyber Attack, Tariffs Create Opportunities for Feeder Services September 27, 2018 - IMO at 70: World Maritime Day, Migrant Killed During Smuggling Interdiction September 26, 2018 - Does Europe Have Enough Shipbreaking Capacity? ITF Helps Russian Crew Again September 25, 2018 - CMA CGM Puts Price on 2020 Compliance, Stricken Solo Yachtsman Rescued September 24, 2018 - Pirates Kidnap Twelve from Swiss Bulk Carrier, Littoral Combat Ship Kansas City Christened September 22, 2018 - Ferry Capsize Kills Over 130, Cadets Study "Tears of the Arizona" September 21, 2018 - North Carolina Ports Recover After Florence, Volvo Develops Autonomous Logistics System September 20, 2018 - A New Future for Blockchain, Robots, Jobs and Sustainability September 19, 2018 - NTSB Releases El Faro Investigation Video, U.S. Bill to Address Trafficking September 18, 2018 - Trump Gives Go Ahead to More Tariffs, Typhoon Mangkhut Roars Through Hong Kong September 17, 2018 - Florence: Tens of Thousands of Homes Damaged, Japan's Whaling Bid Rejected September 15, 2018 - U.S. Coast Guard Prepares for Hurricane Response, Fire at L?rssen Shipyard September 14, 2018 - SMM Draws Top Executives to Hamburg, Vietnam is Mounting Threat to Elephants September 13, 2018 - Crew Beaten and Sharks Finned, Ports Close as Hurricane Florence Approaches September 12, 2018 - America Remembers 9/11, Two Fishermen Abducted by Pirates off Sabah September 11, 2018 - Chinese Icebreaker Xuelong 2 Launched, Crane Vessel Catches Fire September 10, 2018 - The Ocean Cleanup Launches First System, Zohr's Production Capacity Increased September 08, 2018 - Trump: Tariffs on All Chinese Goods "Ready to Go," Ship Strikes Dredge Pipeline September 07, 2018 - The Suite Life, Viking's Riverboats Make the Move to Adults-Only Cruising September 06, 2018 - DNV GL: China Ranks Top Among Shipping Nations, ONE Opts for Hybrid Fuel September 05, 2018 - Class Gets SMMart, Typhoon Drives Tanker into Bridge September 04, 2018 - Two Killed in Tank-Cleaning Accident, Dredger Grounds After Crew Rescues Woman September 03, 2018 - Meyer Werft Turned into Concert Stadium, Start-Up of Aasta Hansteen Approved September 01, 2018 - Photos: Arms Shipment Intercepted off Yemen, Artifacts from Titanic Will be Auctioned August 31, 2018 - Rotor Sails Installed on LR2 Tanker, Firefighting Continues Aboard Greek Ferry August 30, 2018 - Fire on Greek Ferry, Can Offshore Wind Save the Workboat Industry? August 29, 2018 - South Korean Coast Guard Intercepts Fleeing Tanker, Xi Not Setting Up ?China Club? August 28, 2018 - Construction of Chilean Icebreaker Underway, Photos: Hawaii's Ports Reopen August 27, 2018 - Expedition Cruise Ship Refloated, Roboethics and the Collision Regulations August 25, 2018 - Storm Sends Seven Ships Aground, Whale Strike Provides Feast for the Makah August 24, 2018 - Bangladesh's First FSRU Commissioned, New Cruise Terminal for Canaveral Port August 23, 2018 - Maersk Ship Sets New Load Record, Blueprint Prepared for Australia's Hydrogen Trade August 22, 2018 - Maersk Boxship Tests Northern Sea Route, Keel Laid for Crystal Endeavor August 21, 2018 - DB1 Barge Raised in Record Salvage Lift, Tanker with 17 Crew Goes Missing August 20, 2018 - Woman Rescued After Falling from Cruise Ship, Hapag Lloyd Increases Reefer Fleet August 18, 2018 - WWII Wreck Found in Aleutian Islands, Video: Indian Coast Guard Responds to Kerala Floods August 17, 2018 - Port Services Firm Blacklisted for Sanctions-Busting, ASEAN Considers Common Visa August 16, 2018 - Video: Bunker Tanker Refloated off Malta, AIDAnova Ready for Float Out August 15, 2018 - Explosion Aboard VLCC Leaves Three Missing, Oceania Cruises to Revamp Four Ships August 14, 2018 - Norway to Map Deep Sea Mineral Deposits, Rebuilding America?s ?Unmatched Power? August 13, 2018 - Google Street View Tours Offshore Platform, Japan Prepares for Autonomous Tug Test August 11, 2018 - NTSB: Known Hull Leak Led to Sinking, U.S. Retailers Stock Up Ahead of Tariffs August 10, 2018 - Maersk's Blockchain Solution: Ready, Set, Go! August 09, 2018 - U.S.-Flag Fleet Faces Higher Costs, Fewer Cargoes August 08, 2018 - Three Dead in Hit-and-Run, U.S. Decides Next Round of Tariffs August 07, 2018 - Sewol: External Shock Not Ruled Out, Australia Set to Benefit from China's LNG Tariff August 06, 2018 - WWI: Australia Fired the First Shots, Israel Seizes Gaza-Bound Activist Boat August 04, 2018 - China Threatens Steep Tariffs on U.S. LNG, Police Investigate "Sunken Treasure" Claim August 03, 2018 - Cruise Line "Arms Race" Continues, Industry Responds to Polar Bear Incident August 02, 2018 - Record Northern Sea Route Transit, Duck Boat's COI Contained Strict Weather Limits August 01, 2018 - Malaysia Releases MH370 Report; Australia, Japan Developing Hydrogen Export Industry July 31, 2018 - Duck Boat Victims' Families Seek Damages, CMA CGM: Two Record Container Ships July 30, 2018 - Polar Bear Shot, Initial Review of Duck Boat Video Recorder Completed July 28, 2018 - OSHA Cites Shipyard after Deadly Explosion, Grounded Ro/Ro Suffered Hull Damage July 27, 2018 - Consortium to Develop Blockchain for Bunkering, U.S. Acts on Small-Scale LNG July 26, 2018 - Cosco Reports Cyberattack, U.S. Navy's First Female Admiral Passes Away July 25, 2018 - Asian Cruise Industry Registers Double-Digit Growth, Princess Orders Two LNG Ships July 24, 2018 - Salvors Raise Duck Boat, NGO Files Manslaugher Complaint Against Bulker's Master July 23, 2018 - Slavery: The Confronting Reality of the Top Ten, Virgin Names Scarlet Lady July 21, 2018 - Ride the Ducks Tour Boat Sinks, Nigeria Blocks Cosco and Maersk Line Cargoes July 20, 2018 - New Texas Crude Export Terminal Planned, AAPA Voices Tariff Concerns July 19, 2018 - Study: Jones Act Has No Impact on Puerto Rican Consumers July 18, 2018 - New York Launches Barge and Rail Program, Multi-Vessel Pileup in Suez Canal July 17, 2018 - Video: LST Torpedoed and Sunk at RIMPAC 2018, Lava Bomb Hits Tourist Boat July 16, 2018 - RRS Sir David Attenborough Launched, New York Starts Offshore Wind Procurement July 14, 2018 - Graving Dock Floods at NASSCO, Icing Led to Deadly Crab Boat Sinking July 13, 2018 - MSC Plans New Cruise Terminal, Libya's Main Oil Terminals Reopen July 12, 2018 - China Reaches Top 20 in Innovation Index, Australia Squashes Sheep Exporter's Plan B July 11, 2018 - USS Fitzgerald CO Pleads Not Guilty, Australia Considers Sheep Export Application July 10, 2018 - Chinese Diver Selected for IMO Bravery Award, China to Expand Air Pollution Measures July 09, 2018 - Exclusive: Wells Fargo's Timothy Conder Talks Cruise Market Revenue July 07, 2018 - Seafarers are Just Like Everyone Else, WISTA Approved for IMO Consultative Status July 06, 2018 - WMU Celebrates 35 Years, China's Coast Guard Now Under Military Leadership July 05, 2018 - Counting ?Invisible? Containers, Speed Trusting is Just like Speed Dating July 04, 2018 - Largest U.S.-Made Container Ship Christened, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Orders Third Ship July 03, 2018 - Seabourn Enters Expedition Cruise Market, Too Much Optimism About 2020 Bunkers? July 02, 2018 - Operation Thuderstorm, CMA CGM Extends Bunker Surcharges June 30, 2018 - Mooring Line Snapback Kills Longshoreman, RIMPAC Exercise Starts Without China June 29, 2018 - Naval Tug Refloats Freighter but Loses Tow, 7,000 Shipbuilders Wanted June 28, 2018 - Frigate Damaged by Missile Explosion, Salvini: Guardia Costiera Should Ignore Migrants June 27, 2018 - Italy Allows Boxship to Bring Survivors Ashore, Rotterdam Spill Cleanup Moves Forward June 26, 2018 - Day of the Seafarer: IMO Highlights Wellbeing at Sea June 25, 2018 - Tanker Spills Bunker Fuel at Port of Rotterdam, Sonar Locates Sunken Indonesian Ferry June 23, 2018 - Podcast: Changing Weather, White House Proposes Reshuffle for Maritime Programs June 22, 2018 - Ras Lanuf Damaged in Fighting, UAE Coalition Prepares to Retake Hodeidah's Seaport June 21, 2018 - Gangway Failure Leads to Marine Pilot's Death, World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ropax June 20, 2018 - Grounded Tanker Breaks Up, Trump Threatens Tariffs on Half of Chinese Imports June 19, 2018 - Freighter Rescues Transatlantic Rower, LNG Spared in U.S.-China Tariff Feud June 18, 2018 - China Threatens New Tariffs, CSIC's Manager Under Investigation June 16, 2018 - Live Export Challenged in Court, Captain Fined $34,000 for Inspection Deficiencies June 15, 2018 - Port Community to Cooperate for Stronger Voice in IMO, U.S. Army Corps Work Plan Released June 14, 2018 - We Will Always Have Posidonia, Canada Wants More Seafarers June 13, 2018 - Maritime Charity Fed The Beatles, Lessons to be Learned from the ScanDutch Alliance June 12, 2018 - Inmarsat Rejects Takeover Bid, Metal Shark Buys Horizon Shipbuilding June 11, 2018 - Finland Tops Illicit Trade Rankings, Live Sheep Exporters Get Longer Grace Period June 09, 2018 - ThyssenKrupp's Naval Unit Faces Challenges, New Drones Carry Life Floats to Victims June 08, 2018 - Top 20 U.S. Ports, China's LNG Trucking Capacity to Double June 07, 2018 - GAO: U.S. Navy Should Reform Shipbuilding, Microsoft Deploys Underwater Datacenter June 06, 2018 - New Aframax River Fire Footage Released, Wreck of Kea Trader Shifts June 05, 2018 - Allseas Breaks Speed Record for Platform Installation, Merchant Ship Rescues Family June 04, 2018 - Cargo Washes Up on Beaches After 83 Containers Lost, Livestock Exporter Faces Criminal Probe June 02, 2018 - Admiral Karl Schultz Takes Command of the U.S. Coast Guard, New Mein Schiff 2 Floated Out June 01, 2018 - CRUISE NEWS: Ocean Cruise Passenger Numbers Exceed Projections May 31, 2018 - Greece: The Fleet and the Billionaires, Fisherman Rescued After 20 Days Adrift May 30, 2018 - Canada Purchases Trans Mountain Pipeline, Lebanon Approves First Offshore E&P Plan May 29, 2018 - Beatings, Mutiny, Indifference in Taiwan's Seafood Industry, America's Growing Blue Economy May 28, 2018 - IBM Introduces New Authenticity Tool, IMO Authorizes New Bering Sea Routing May 26, 2018 - Total Invests in Arctic LNG Terminal, Oceanographers Seek Shipping Industry's Data May 25, 2018 - Djibouti: Attractive but Risky, Private Operator Takes Over Havana's Cruise Terminal May 24, 2018 - MH370 Search to End, No Jail Term for "Magic Man" May 23, 2018 - New Cabotage Bill Supports U.S. Shipbuilding, Damaged Bulker Not Smuggling Explosives May 22, 2018 - America Celebrates National Maritime Day, China Lands Bombers on South China Sea Island May 21, 2018 - Virgin Voyages Reveals Interior Designs, Australian Destroyer Launched May 19, 2018 - Maersk Line Cuts Costs, EU Pushes Back on Iranian Sanctions May 18, 2018 - U.S. Ports Need $20 Billion for Rail Projects, New Dubai Cruise Terminal Planned May 17, 2018 - Sanctions Force Total to Pause Iranian Offshore Project, Crew a Gray Area for Insurance Claims May 16, 2018 - Putin Inaugurates Bridge to Crimea, Statoil Removes "Oil" From its Name May 15, 2018 - Most Pirate Attacks Don't Have Hollywood Endings, What Fueled Hurricane Harvey? May 14, 2018 - Intercargo Reviews a Decade of Losses, Viking Jupiter Floated Out May 12, 2018 - Explosion Damages Bulker Off Yemen, Nitta Kisen Kaisha Pays MARPOL Fine May 11, 2018 - Can Japan Become an LNG Bunkering Hub? Thailand's Remote-Controlled Terminal Ready May 10, 2018 - Gard: Tankers Face Risk of Arrest off Libya, USS Ford Suffers Another Bearing Failure May 09, 2018 - Trump Withdraws U.S. from Iranian Nuclear Deal, TOTE Pushes Back LNG Conversions May 08, 2018 - Salvors Will Right the Sewol to Search for Remains, Video: Container Ship Strikes Ferries May 07, 2018 - Photos: Australia's Icebreaker, More Live Export Footage: "Boiled Alive" May 05, 2018 - W?rtsil? Finalizes Purchase of Transas, China Deploys Anti-Ship Missiles in South China Sea May 04, 2018 - CRUISE NEWS: The Race to Build the Perfect Island, German Cruise Market Heats Up May 03, 2018 - Governments Talk, Protesters Rally and Ships Sail, U.S. Navy Lengthens Tours May 02, 2018 - Putin Wants You to Use GLONASS, 16 Missing in Pirate Attack off Suriname May 01, 2018 - Aucoin: Navy Knew About 7th Fleet's Problems, Fatigue Implicated in Overtaking Incident April 30, 2018 - Branson, DP World Announce Hyperloop Joint Venture, U.K. Gives Franklin Wrecks to Canada April 28, 2018 - China's Strategy for a "Polar Silk Road," Pilots Faulted for Double Grounding April 27, 2018 - Ferry Docks Using Automated Control System, Africa Needs to Tackle Port Congestion April 26, 2018 - Russia and China Boost Cooperation, German Bank Joins Ship Recycling Initiative April 25, 2018 - Saudi Embassy Claims Hostage Situation Off Yemen, Anzac Day Remembered at Dawn April 24, 2018 - Two Killed in Gas Leak Aboard Chinese Bulker, Another HFO Spill Near New Orleans April 23, 2018 - American Ports Voice Concern Over Trade War, Will China be Green in the Arctic? April 21, 2018 - Sanctions on Russia Hit Shipping, HMS Trenchant Visits the North Pole April 20, 2018 - Ports Can Help to Cut Shipping CO2, Belt and Road Ports Align with Military Interests April 19, 2018 - Dredger Hits Gas Pipeline and Catches Fire, China Lands Military Plane on Disputed Island April 18, 2018 - Mars Rocket to be Built at Port of Los Angeles, LPG Carrier Leaks Butane After Collision April 17, 2018 - Panama Canal Tug Captains Sanctioned, Cruise Line Builds World's Largest LEGO Ship April 16, 2018 - Three Men on the Titanic, Live Export Trade Faces a Kangaroo Court April 14, 2018 - IMO Agrees to CO2 Emissions Cuts, U.S. Strikes Syrian Chemical Weapons Sites April 13, 2018 - Saudi Aramco Signs Mega-Refinery Deals, Duterte Closes Cruise Port to Tourism April 12, 2018 - Australia Blasted Over Livestock Carrier Conditions, Rotor Sail Installed on Cruise Ferry April 11, 2018 - U.K. Mulls Live Export Ban, World's Most Powerful Wind Turbine Installed April 10, 2018 - Spending Halted on Trans Mountain Pipeline, Report: LNG Comparable to Other Fossil Fuels April 09, 2018 - Thousands of Sheep Died and Someone Filmed It, Stena Line Takes Up Battery Technology April 07, 2018 - IMO Faces Climate Choices, Podcast: DNV GL's Knut ?rbeck-Nilssen April 06, 2018 - Record Year for Cruise Ship Introductions, Demand Grows for Adults-Only Cruising April 05, 2018 - U.S. Condemns Houthi Strike on Saudi Tanker, Pertamina Admits Responsibility for Spill April 04, 2018 - Ten Tips for the IMO, Houthi Rebels Attack Saudi Tanker April 03, 2018 - China and Vietnam to Settle South China Sea Claims, Total Invests in Offshore Robots April 02, 2018 - Family Saved from Pirate Attack off Yemen, China Launches Satellites for Silk Road March 31, 2018 - QE2 Reopens as Floating Hotel, More Signs of Chinese Shipyard Mega-Merger March 30, 2018 - Pirates Abduct Five, World's First Deepsea Mining Support Vessel Launched March 29, 2018 - U.S. Commemorates National Vietnam War Veterans Day March 28, 2018 - Freight Industry Blockchain Standards Under Development, Hull Casualty Frequency is Stabilizing March 27, 2018 - Laura Maersk Strikes Moored MSC Boxship, Passenger Ship Stuck in Ice March 26, 2018 - Ferry Grounds Off South Korea, China Announces South China Sea Exercise March 24, 2018 - World's Largest Cruise Ship Delivered, 2018 Budget Funds New Training Ships March 23, 2018 - China's Growth Boosts Port Throughput, Fire-Ravaged Boxship Heads for Jebel Ali March 22, 2018 - Missing Crew May Be Alive in Capsized Dredger, Tank Farm Fire Extinguished March 21, 2018 - Chinese Cruise Market Retrenches, Migrant Rescue Vessel Detained March 20, 2018 - R/V Petrel Finds the Sullivan Brothers' Ship, Australian Seafarers Want Jobs March 19, 2018 - Podcast: Transas Wants to Change Navigation, APL Tests Blockchain Solution March 17, 2018 - Fire Contained on U.S.-Flagged Boxship, Seatrade Convicted for Shipbreaking Sale March 16, 2018 - Somalia Protests Port of Berbera Deal, Heli Crashes at Port Hedland March 15, 2018 - Grenada Warns of Subsea Volcanic Eruption, Seaspan Buys 18 Large Boxships March 14, 2018 - Fishermen Report Abuse on Taiwanese Boats, World's Largest Amphibious Plane March 13, 2018 - Global Arms Trade on the Rise, Five Killed in East River Helicopter Crash March 12, 2018 - Greenland's Lifeline, Trump Pardons Submariner March 10, 2018 - Salvors Fight Maersk Boxship Fire, Next U.S. Coast Guard Chief Named March 09, 2018 - Acapulco To Become Cruise Homeport, Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Could Harm Ports March 08, 2018 - CRUISE NEWS: The Changing Face of Cruising, Transformational Experiences March 07, 2018 - Ponant Orders Two Explorer Class Ships, Viking Cruises Orders Six Ocean Ships March 06, 2018 - Hong Kong Ushers in New Era as Asia?s Cruise Hub, Regional Australia Ready to Captivate March 05, 2018 - CRUISE NEWS: Seatrade Cruise Global 2018: Excited, Energized and Optimistic March 03, 2018 - Bombs Found on Mexican Ferry, Adm. Zukunft Makes Final Annual Address March 02, 2018 - Cruise News: Carnival Adds New Cuba Cruises, Attracting Millenials to Cruising March 01, 2018 - HSH Nordbank Sold to Private Equity Firms, May Rejects Draft Brexit Plan February 28, 2018 - North Korean Fuel Smuggling Persists, Timor-Leste and Australia Reach Border Treaty February 27, 2018 - Shell Foresees LNG Shortage, Canadian Frigate Spills Fuel February 26, 2018 - Training Program Simulates USS Fitzgerald Collision, Captain Removed After Crew Complain February 24, 2018 - U.S. Expands North Korean Sanctions, Turkish Navy Chases Off Eni's Drillship February 23, 2018 - Good Year Ahead for U.S. Ports, Boskalis Wins Tuas Phase II Contract February 22, 2018 - New Insight into Antarctic Ice-Sheet Motion, Fatality on Gulf of Mexico Platform February 21, 2018 - BP Predicts Four-Way Energy Split, Maersk Wants to be More Like FedEx February 20, 2018 - Indian State Signs up for Hyperloop, Russian Destroyer Catches Fire February 19, 2018 - PODCAST: The Jones Act, Hot Water Thrown on Pirates February 17, 2018 - Maritime UK Warns of Brexit's Impact, Novatek's Kamchatka LNG Hub February 16, 2018 - China's First African Silk Road, Port of Rotterdam is Still in the Lead February 15, 2018 - Netherlands Plans Offshore Solar Farm, U.S. Navy Puts Industrial Base First February 14, 2018 - Fire Kills Five at Cochin Shipyard, Record LNG Bunkering in Germany February 13, 2018 - Brawl Breaks Out on Cruise Ship, Trump's Budget Would Cut Harbor Maintenance Tax February 12, 2018 - Ballast Water Treatment System Testing Under Fire, Breakbulk's Top 10 Companies February 10, 2018 - Your Questions About the Jones Act, U.S. Navy Gets Funding Boost February 09, 2018 - Port News: ICTSI Expands in Iraq, Ivory Bust at Port of Tokyo February 08, 2018 - NTSB Releases El Faro Report, Allseas Plans Even Bigger Heavy Lift Ship February 07, 2018 - Breakdowns Plague America's Heavy Icebreaker, SpaceX's Mega-Rocket Launch February 06, 2018 - Live Export Trade Under the Spotlight, Blockchain Arrives for Ship Finance February 05, 2018 - Scottish Group Calls for Help to Save Historic Ship, Stowaway Bird Gets Own Cabin February 03, 2018 - Tanker Goes Missing in Gulf of Guinea, Chinese Navy May Have First Railgun February 02, 2018 - Cruise News: Crystal Cancels Luxury Residences, Celebrity's CEO on Diversity February 01, 2018 - Greenpeace Activists Arrested, Shell Sweeps Mexico Deepwater Auction January 31, 2018 - TESTING ONLY DO NOT TOUCH January 31, 2018 - Charges Laid Over Deckhand's Death, USS Arleigh Burke Will Field Laser Weapon January 30, 2018 - Remembering Denmark's "Titanic," Sheriff Dies Making Vessel Arrest January 29, 2018 - What Does China's Arctic Policy Actually Say? Eight Rescued from Kiribati Ferry January 27, 2018 - New CMA CGM Flagship Delivered, Cyber Lessons from U.S. Navy Collisions January 26, 2018 - Fishermen Blockade Port of Calais, Winter Slows Cheniere's LNG Terminal January 25, 2018 - Mines Pose Risk to Red Sea Shipping, Tanker Caught Evading Sanctions January 24, 2018 - Embarked Guards Repel Somali Pirates, Divers Find World's Rarest Fish January 23, 2018 - Good Samaritan Killed During Rescue, MH-370 Search is Set to Resume January 22, 2018 - USS Little Rock Trapped in Ice, Caged Songbirds Thrown Overboard January 20, 2018 - Sanchi's Wreck Could be Leaking Bunkers, USS Fitzgerald Returns to U.S. January 19, 2018 - Tanker Burns Off Port Kandla, Boom Times for Russia's Arctic Ports January 18, 2018 - Rolls-Royce May Sell Marine Division, Product Tanker Hijacked Off Benin January 17, 2018 - Maersk and IBM Spin Off Blockchain Joint Venture, Asian Piracy Rose in 2017 January 16, 2018 - One Dead After Fire on Casino Boat, Barges Pile Up at Ohio River Dam January 15, 2018 - All Hope Lost for Crew of Iranian Tanker, Ferry Collides with Cruise Ship January 13, 2018 - Burning Tanker Suffers Multiple Explosions, Salvage of Kea Trader Continues January 12, 2018 - U.S. Imports Climb, AAPA Proposes $66B Infrastructure Plan January 11, 2018 - Florida Removed from U.S. Offshore Drilling Plan, Piracy Reaches 22-Year Low January 10, 2018 - Belize Bans Offshore Oil Exploration, Cruise Tourists' Dive Boat Sinks January 09, 2018 - Tanker at Risk of Explosion Off Shanghai, China Plans New Naval Base in Pakistan January 08, 2018 - Tanker Collision, Thirty-Two Missing, New MH370 Search Begins January 06, 2018 - Trump to Open Most U.S. Offshore Waters to Exploration, Exxon Strikes Oil Off Guyana January 05, 2018 - Cruise News: Alaska Cruise Market Rebounds, Cruise Ship Strikes Pier in Freeport January 04, 2018 - Ten Missing After Collision Near Shanghai, Trump Plans Arctic and Atlantic Offshore Leases January 03, 2018 - Ship Manager Denies Sanctions-Busting, Houthi Rebels Capture Unmanned Sub January 02, 2018 - Tanker Strikes Offshore Platform in North Sea, The U.S. Navy's 2017 January 01, 2018 - Saudi Aramco Launches Shipyard, Pilot Error Led to Swiss Crystal Crash December 30, 2017 - South Korea Seizes Tanker for Sanctions Violations, Catching a "Paper Captain" December 29, 2017 - Greece Privatizes Port of Thessaloniki, Ferry Goes Aground Off Brooklyn December 28, 2017 - The Names Behind the News, River Cruise Ship Hits Bridge December 27, 2017 - Royal Navy Escorts Russian Warships, Sea Shepherd Drone Shot Down December 26, 2017 - Cover Stories: The Best of 2017, Video: Seven Rescued from Grounded Freighter December 25, 2017 - Happy Holidays from The Maritime Executive Magazine December 23, 2017 - Cruise Ship Rescues Six from Drifting Yacht, New Sanctions on North Korea December 22, 2017 - MSC Seaside Christened in Miami, Tests Show Ease of Hacking ECDIS and Radar December 21, 2017 - 2030 to be Turning Point for Oil and Coal, Production Starts at Zohr December 20, 2017 - The Chennai Six Fly Home, Philippine Navy's Top Officer Removed December 19, 2017 - The Stories that Defined 2017, Ponant Takes Aim at the North Pole December 18, 2017 - Viking Ocean Cruises Orders Four More Ships, Head of Argentine Navy Sacked December 16, 2017 - UK Warns of Threat to Subsea Cables, 3D Printing Speeds Up R&D December 15, 2017 - Union Leaders Defy Australian Court, New Cruise Terminal at PortMiami December 14, 2017 - World Bank to Stop Funding Upstream Oil and Gas, Video: Pirate Skiff Approach December 13, 2017 - NTSB Releases its Findings on El Faro Tragedy, Master of Royal 16 Dead December 12, 2017 - World's Largest Automated Terminal Begins Trials, New Sea Shepherd Unveiled December 11, 2017 - El Faro Decision on Tuesday, Canada's First Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship December 09, 2017 - Over 700 Indian Fishermen Missing, Pilot Boat Capsize Kills Two December 08, 2017 - Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Declared, Success and Failure for Asian Pirates December 07, 2017 - Crowley Restructures Core Business Lines, New Ship Designs Announced at Marintec December 06, 2017 - Statoil Greenlights Arctic Oil Project, Asian Piracy at Ten-Year Low December 05, 2017 - CMA CGM Sells Interest in LA Terminal, Disappearances on the Rise December 04, 2017 - MHI Splits Shipbuilding Business, Tax Reform Passed, Cruise Tax Deleted December 02, 2017 - Container Lines Finalize Mergers, Call for Full Review at USMMA and MARAD December 01, 2017 - Three Major Lines Expand Short Cruise Programs, Carnival's LNG Strategy November 30, 2017 - PortMiami Grows With the Cruise Industry, United Front on Cargo Safety November 29, 2017 - USS John S. McCain Departs, North Korean Missile Lands in Sea of Japan November 28, 2017 - USS Fitzgerald Damaged Again, Seaman Guard Ohio Crew Acquitted November 27, 2017 - Lost Sailors Identified, Greenpeace Wants New Zealand to "Do It Again" November 25, 2017 - San Juan Search Continues, Search Ends For Sailors in C-2A Crash November 24, 2017 - Explosion Recorded Near Argentine Submarine, Navy's Thanksgiving Dinner November 23, 2017 - U.S. Navy Plane Goes Down off Okinawa, U.K. Budget Welcomed by Industry November 22, 2017 - Time Running Out for Missing Sub, Aker BP Enters Two Alliances November 21, 2017 - Asian War Risk Syndicate Launched, Keystone XL Pipeline Approved November 20, 2017 - Fresh Hope for Argentine Submarine Crew, Tug Bumps U.S. Destroyer November 18, 2017 - Russia Considers New Cabotage Restrictions, T/S Kennedy Returns November 17, 2017 - U.S. Tax Reform May Raise Port Project Costs, Tesla's All-Electric Truck November 16, 2017 - Court Awards Spain $1.9B for Prestige Spill, Sea Shepherd Looks to New Zealand November 15, 2017 - BBC Looks at Seafarer Mental Health, Battery-Powered Coal Carrier Launched November 14, 2017 - Three Carriers Conduct Joint Drill, Houthi Rebels Threaten Saudi Shipping November 13, 2017 - Pirates Release Six, Trump Offers to Mediate on South China Sea November 11, 2017 - FPSO Catches Fire Again at Shipbreaking Yard, Honoring Veterans' Service November 10, 2017 - Port Everglades Cruise Facilities Get Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover November 09, 2017 - Royal Caribbean to Test Fuel Cell, Total Buys Engie's Upstream LNG Assets November 08, 2017 - CMA CGM to Fuel Biggest Boxships with LNG, First U.S. LNG Bunker ATB Ordered November 07, 2017 - World's Largest Rig Prepares for Maiden Voyage, "Fat Leonard" Scandal Expands November 06, 2017 - Crypto Coins Face Quantum Attack, China Tests "Magic Island Maker" November 04, 2017 - Niger Delta Avengers Return, Cruise Passenger Gets Seven Years for Smuggling November 03, 2017 - U.S. Navy Releases Fleetwide Review, China Grows Belt and Road Business November 02, 2017 - U.S. Navy Releases Final Report on USS Fitzgerald and USS McCain Collisions November 01, 2017 - CRUISE NEWS: Virgin's Voyage Begins, Chinese Cruise Market's Growth Slows October 31, 2017 - Video: Ferry Catches Fire, Lion Head Container Image Sets Record October 30, 2017 - Counting Sheep, IMO Promotes Fishing Vessel Safety October 28, 2017 - Hospital Ship to Return to San Juan, U.S. May Sanction Russian Shipbuilders October 27, 2017 - Overconfidence Contributed to Mega-Ship Grounding, In-Depth: Intermodal Rail October 26, 2017 - Challenges for Pacific Paradise Salvage, IMO Wades in on "Corporate Capture" October 25, 2017 - Largest Lease Sale in U.S. History Proposed, Diana Faces Class Action Suit October 24, 2017 - Ship Carrying USS McCain Diverts to Subic Bay, Corporate Capture of the IMO? October 23, 2017 - Billy Irving's Fiancee Tells Her Story, Abe Getting Tough on North Korea October 21, 2017 - Foreign-Flag Ship Carries Jones Act Aid Cargo to Puerto Rico October 20, 2017 - North Korea Threatens "Unimaginable" Strike, New Fish Carrier Sinks October 19, 2017 - World's First Floating Wind Farm Starts Up, Fuel-Smuggling Ring Busted October 18, 2017 - Pasha Activates Jones Act Ship for Puerto Rico Relief, Piracy Declines in 2017 October 17, 2017 - Tanker Spears Unexploded Test Torpedo With Anchor October 16, 2017 - Chevron Abandons Great Australian Bight Plans, Girl Dies in Cruise Ship Fall October 14, 2017 - HHI's Order Backlog Runs Low, More Work Ahead for Kea Trader Salvage October 13, 2017 - Branson Sets Up Virgin Hyperloop One, Hydrogen-Powered Truck Begins Work October 12, 2017 - USS McCain's Commanding Officer Dismissed, China Protests U.S. FONOPS October 11, 2017 - MSC Cruises Installs Smart Video Surveillance System, BAE Plans Layoffs October 10, 2017 - Video: Salvors Load USS McCain Onto Heavy Lift Ship October 09, 2017 - Global Action on Ocean Challenges, Cruise Newbuild Readied for Regulations October 07, 2017 - Puerto Rico's Jones Act Waiver to Expire, Indian Navy Thwarts Pirate Attack October 06, 2017 - WISTA's New President Welcomes Tradition and Technology October 05, 2017 - Relatives Step Up Chennai Six Campaign, U.S. Navy Mourns USS McCain Sailors October 04, 2017 - "Almost Inconceivable" MH370 Search Failure, Master Convicted of Fuel Smuggling October 03, 2017 - World's First H2-Powered Cruise Ship Slated, The "Shakedown" of Puerto Rico October 02, 2017 - Cruise News: Cruise Ship Construction Continues Apace, Viking Down Under October 02, 2017 - Special Bulletin: Coast Guard Releases Final Report on El Faro Tragedy September 30, 2017 - Hospital Ship Gets Under Way for Puerto Rico, Grounded Newbuild to be Scrapped September 29, 2017 - Trump Reverses Course on Jones Act Waiver, Hoegh Pleads Guilty to Price Fixing September 28, 2017 - Damaged Roads Hamper Cargo Flow at Puerto Rico's Ports September 27, 2017 - Head of Pacific Fleet to Retire, HHI Secures Giant VLOC Order September 26, 2017 - Recovery Effort Ramps Up in Puerto Rico, Two Officers Arrested Over Grounding September 25, 2017 - USS Fitzgerald to Change Homeport, ILO Moves to Protect Migrant Fishers September 23, 2017 - Wiernicki Named MMA Person of the Year, Trump and Abe in New York September 22, 2017 - World Rhino Day, U.S. Navy Will Bring Back Maneuvering Boards September 21, 2017 - Maersk Sells Tanker Division, Induction Coils Used to Charge Ferry Wirelessly September 20, 2017 - U.S. Navy Cracks Down on Training Deficiencies, DP World Spending Spree September 19, 2017 - Two More Navy Commanders Dismissed, USVI and Puerto Rico Brace for Hurricane September 18, 2017 - Hapag-Lloyd Orders 7,700 New Reefers, IMO Issues New Bauxite Warning September 16, 2017 - Rodriguez Resigns from Crystal Cruises, CMA CGM Confirms Order for Mega-Ships September 15, 2017 - Georgia and South Carolina Ports Reopen, Trump Expands Jones Act Waiver September 14, 2017 - Two Dead and Three Missing in Singapore Collision, Tidal Energy First September 13, 2017 - Date Set for El Faro Decision, Autonomous Ships Before Autonomous Cars? September 12, 2017 - Florida's Recovery Begins, Dong to Build World's Biggest Offshore Wind Farm September 11, 2017 - Irma Lashes Florida, Chennai 6 Suffering in Jail September 09, 2017 - Ship Emissions Make Thunderstorms More Intense, Fuel Shortages as Irma Approaches September 08, 2017 - Hurricane Irma Heads for Florida, Japan and UNODC Join Asian Piracy Battle September 07, 2017 - World's First Offshore Wind Farm Dismantled, Lisa Dunn Speaks Out September 06, 2017 - Seaman Guard Ohio Crew Still Waiting, Siri Calls for Coast Guard Rescue September 05, 2017 - Cruise News: Expedition Cruises, The Changing Face of River Cruising September 04, 2017 - Guinness World Record for OOCL Hong Kong, UV Coating to Prevent Biofouling September 02, 2017 - MARAD Activates Training Ships for Harvey Relief, Ferry Salvage Underway September 01, 2017 - McCain Sailors Posthumously Promoted, Texas Ports Enter Recovery Phase August 31, 2017 - Harvey Closes Nation's Biggest Refinery, The End of Rickmers Maritime August 30, 2017 - More Rain Ahead for the Flooded Gulf Coast August 29, 2017 - Harvey Shutters Texas Refineries and Ports, Fish-Shaped Submarines? August 28, 2017 - Houston: Streets Turned Into Rivers, Crew Rescued After Nine Months August 26, 2017 - El Faro Human Performance Report Released, Asia: FONOPS to Continue August 25, 2017 - Problem Ports for Stowaways, Japan Invests in Cambodia's Deepwater Port August 24, 2017 - 7th Fleet Commander Relieved of Duty, Lifeboat Survival Tests in the Arctic August 23, 2017 - Royal 16 Crew Member Escapes Abu Sayyaf, Record Panama Canal Transit August 22, 2017 - U.S. Navy Takes Global Operational Pause, Total Buys Maersk Oil August 21, 2017 - USS John S. McCain Collides with Merchant Ship, USS Indianapolis Found August 19, 2017 - U.S. Navy Releases Initial Report on Fitzgerald Collision August 18, 2017 - Norway Arrests Greenpeace Ship, U.S. and Japan Reaffirm Nuclear Stance August 17, 2017 - Prevention of Sexual Harassment Guide Released August 16, 2017 - Could "Big Data" Predict Freight Rates? Transocean Acquires Songa Offshore August 15, 2017 - Iranian Drone Passes Near U.S. Navy Carrier, Kuwait Cleans Up Oil Spill August 14, 2017 - Trump Put to the Test, Amateur Lands Drone on U.K. Aircraft Carrier August 12, 2017 - World Elephant Day; Secretary of the Navy: "Any Patriot" Can Serve August 11, 2017 - Indonesia Invests in its Cruise Ports, Wharfies Outraged by Pay Cut August 10, 2017 - Distress Call Leads to Drug Bust, Live Export False Alarm? August 09, 2017 - Iranian Drone Harasses Navy Fighter, New Toll Structure for Panama Canal August 08, 2017 - The IMO Starts Biofouling Project, Tunisia Ban Anti-Immigration Ship August 07, 2017 - Three U.S. Marines Missing off Australia, Drunk Captain Charged in NZ August 05, 2017 - Nine Missing in Boxship-Tug Collision on Amazon, Spencer Sworn in as SECNAV August 04, 2017 - Cruise News: Panama Canal Authority Signs for Cruise Terminal, Ice Navigation Boost August 03, 2017 - Blockchain Currency Ready for Container Shipping, Nigerian Pirates Abduct Five August 02, 2017 - Houston Pilots Win IMO Bravery Award, U.S. Navy Strengthens University Ties August 01, 2017 - U.S. May Ban Oil Exports to Venezuela, AWO Releases New Study July 31, 2017 - A Possible Scenario for the USS Fitzgerald Collision, China Woos ASEAN July 29, 2017 - Chinese Alliance Plans for Autonomous Ships, Shell: Low Oil Prices "Forever" July 28, 2017 - Sri Lanka Leases Hambantota to China Merchants, IAPH Refocuses Climate Program July 27, 2017 - France May Nationalize STX Yard, Seadrill Warns That Bankruptcy is Likely July 26, 2017 - Vietnam Backs Down on S. China Sea Drilling, Prelude FLNG Reaches Australia July 25, 2017 - SGX Approves Rickmers Delisting, Efforts to Salvage Kea Trader Continue July 24, 2017 - UK Begins Building New Class of Frigates, Stranded Crew Finally Repatriated July 22, 2017 - Storm Drives Four Freighters Aground, USS Fitzgerald Was Likely At Fault July 21, 2017 - Russia to Build LNG-Fueled Oil Tankers, Interior Dept. Awards Heritage Grants July 20, 2017 - Thai Court Convicts Human Traffickers, Poor Communication Led to Fatal Capsize July 19, 2017 - Russia Penalized for Seizing Activists' Ship, Aluminum That Floats July 18, 2017 - New Billion-Barrel Oil Discoveries Off Mexico, Navy Commissions USS John Finn July 17, 2017 - Tugs Rescue Maersk Container Ship, Passengers Evacuated from Grounded Ferry July 15, 2017 - Somalia Detains Boxship Over Cut Cable, Stranded Crew Threatened by Shipowner July 14, 2017 - Houston to Get Ethylene Terminal, New Zealand Targets Drug Smuggling July 13, 2017 - Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Elephant, Video: Be Cyber Aware At Sea July 12, 2017 - Mass GPS Spoofing Attack in Black Sea? Ex-Leader of Israeli Navy Detained July 11, 2017 - Dramatic Drop in Containers Lost at Sea, OSV Companies Running Out of Options July 10, 2017 - COSCO Bids for OOCL, China Instigates Special Bulk Carrier Inspections July 08, 2017 - Chinese Carrier Calls Hong Kong, E.U. Ports Warned on Brexit Risks July 07, 2017 - Cruise News Edition: The Future Caribbean of Asia, Snapshot of the Cruise Industry July 06, 2017 - Two Vietnamese Seafarers Beheaded, Cyber Security Guidelines Launched July 05, 2017 - Seafarers Stranded and Desperate, China Plans Arctic Belt and Road Initiatives July 04, 2017 - Iran Opens Upstream to Foreign Firms, CMA CGM Sells Stake in LA Terminal July 03, 2017 - Tanker and Bulker Collide in English Channel, Seafarer Mental Health July 01, 2017 - Trump May Require U.S.-Flag Carriage for All Food Aid, Prelude FLNG on the Move June 30, 2017 - New System to Detect Illegal Nuclear Cargo, Spanish Ports Reach Labor Deal June 29, 2017 - Report: U.S.-Flagged Ro/Ro Harassed by Russian Forces June 28, 2017 - Maersk Group Hit By Cyberattack, U.S. Cruise Ship Detention Rate Drops June 27, 2017 - U.S. Navy Starts Blockchain Revolution, HMS Queen Elizabeth Sets Sail June 26, 2017 - Video: USS Lincoln Conducts High-Speed Maneuvers, Offshore Kites Ready June 24, 2017 - IMO Day of the Seafarer: Seafarers Matter June 23, 2017 - Seismic Surveys Kill Plankton, South Africa Blocks Japanese Alliance June 22, 2017 - Tall Ship Strikes Tall Ship, Keel Laid for Hapag-Lloyd's Expedition Cruise Ship June 21, 2017 - Cayman Islands Tops Paris MoU List, South Korea Moving to Renewables June 20, 2017 - MARAD Commissions Internal Review, Confusion Over Collision Timing June 19, 2017 - USS Fitzgerald: Bodies Identified, Five Injured in High-Speed Ferry Accident June 17, 2017 - U.S. Destroyer Damaged in Collision, Putin Talks on Arctic Security June 16, 2017 - Philippine Coast Guard Takes Control of Ports, Dirty Bomb Threat in U.S. June 15, 2017 - Two Missing in Sinking in Strait of Malacca, Spain's Ports Shuttered June 14, 2017 - Big Ships Account for 80 Percent of Shipping's CO2 June 13, 2017 - Navy Ends Search for Second Man Overboard, Barge Trials Drop-In Biofuel June 12, 2017 - World's Largest Sailing Ship Launched, Search Ends for USS Normandy Sailor June 10, 2017 - Turkey Detains Captain for Insulting President, Move to Cut USCG Red Tape June 09, 2017 - Embargo on Qatar Disrupts Bunkering, LNG Shipments June 08, 2017 - Trump Targets Waterways Infrastructure, New BIMCO President Elected June 07, 2017 - Navy Digitizes its Tactical Weather Data, Maersk Shipments to Qatar Blocked June 06, 2017 - Saudi Arabia, UAE Suspend Trade with Qatar, Ship Banned After 79 Deficiencies June 05, 2017 - USS Independence Arrives in Brownsville, Call to Halt Deep Sea Mining June 03, 2017 - FLNG Win for Samsung, ECDIS Concentrated Inspection Campaign Agreed June 02, 2017 - U.S. Approves First Offshore LNG Export Application, How to Steal a Ship June 01, 2017 - Death Ship: Coroner Rules Foul Play, Banks Join Ship Recycling Debate May 31, 2017 - Ship of the Year: NKT Victoria, Newbuilding Prices Spark Optimism May 30, 2017 - Philippines Terror Attack Threatens ASEAN Maritime Security May 29, 2017 - Honoring the Fallen, USS Washington Delivered May 27, 2017 - Record Tanker Arrival in Gulf of Mexico, Polaris Raided in Stellar Daisy Probe May 26, 2017 - Watch Asia's First Fully-Automated Terminal, Customs Strike Hits Chile May 25, 2017 - Hapag-Lloyd and UASC Merger Complete, Princess Tells "Chinese Story" May 24, 2017 - Somali Pirates Hijack Iranian Boat, Budget Request Cuts Port Funding May 23, 2017 - Ballast Water Convention Dates Likely to Slip, Ship Destroys Port Crane May 22, 2017 - National Maritime Day, Unpaid Tanker Crews Head Home May 20, 2017 - Indonesian Car Ferry Catches Fire, Death Ship Inquest Findings Delayed May 19, 2017 - Keeping Children Out of Piracy, Video: Explosions Kill Seven May 18, 2017 - U.K. Issues Antarctic Terrorism Alert, E.U. Shipowners Set Brexit Priorities May 17, 2017 - IMO Launches Polar Code Video, Manila and Beijing Reach Arms Deal May 16, 2017 - Ro/Ro Crew Extinguish Fire, Anti-Immigration Groups Block Rescue Ship May 15, 2017 - New Protections for Filipino Seafarers, Ways to Boost Energy Efficiency May 13, 2017 - No More Appeals for Schettino, Finland Takes Arctic Council Chair May 12, 2017 - Savannah Welcomes its Largest Container Ship Ever, Ports' Spending Spree May 11, 2017 - Customs Withdraws Proposal on Jones Act Offshore Rules May 10, 2017 - Fishing Boat Collides with Navy Cruiser, Saudi Forces Find More Naval Mines May 09, 2017 - Record Container Ship Visit to U.S. East Coast, Day of the Seafarer Message May 08, 2017 - Historic Nella Dan Footage Released, DHT Rejects Frontline Bid Again May 06, 2017 - Divers Find Bone Fragment at Sewol Wreck Site, Video: USS Carl Vinson May 05, 2017 - Greek Bulker Gets Caught in Moroccan Dispute, Navy Delays LCS "Frigate" May 04, 2017 - Legal Challenge to Offshore Drilling Order, Madsen Joins Polarcus Board May 03, 2017 - Libyan Human Rights Abuse Film Released, Chinese Top Antarctic Tourists May 02, 2017 - New Technologies Showcased at OTC2017, Shipyard Crane Collapse Kills Five May 01, 2017 - Abu Sayyaf Leader Killed, Cruise Ship Enters Expanded Panama Canal April 29, 2017 - Russian Spy Ship Sinks in Black Sea, Australia to Restrict LNG Exports April 28, 2017 - Singapore Ranked Top Maritime Capital, The Uber of Container Logistics April 27, 2017 - China Launches First Domestically-Built Carrier, Cuban Migration Slows April 26, 2017 - Trump's Navy Costed Out, Cargo Ship Aground in Lebanon April 25, 2017 - ANZAC Day: Photos from April 25, 1915, World's Largest Lifeboat Tested April 24, 2017 - North Korea Ready to Attack, Hong Kong's Ivory Regulations Flaunted April 22, 2017 - Fighter Crashes on Carrier Approach, China to Build Six Carriers April 21, 2017 - Eight Kidnapped Off Nigeria, Rickmers Reaches Restructuring Agreement April 20, 2017 - Turkish Cargo Ship Sinks Off Crimea, Time to Nominate Heroes April 19, 2017 - Philippine Forces Thwart Pirate Attack, Salvors Search Sewol Interior April 18, 2017 - Abu Sayyaf Beheads Captain, Migrant Rescue Vessels Send Mayday April 17, 2017 - Two Somali Pirates Shot Dead, Trade Recovery Expected April 15, 2017 - Tug Crewmember Loses Arm, Iran Gets First Cruise Ship Since 1979 April 14, 2017 - Search Winds Down for Stellar Daisy's Missing Crew, VLCC Softly Aground April 13, 2017 - APM May Exit Tacoma, FMC Approves East Coast Gateway Agreement April 12, 2017 - Cruise Ship Chartered for "Bollywood" Wedding, EU Publishes MRV FAQs April 11, 2017 - Sewol Transferred Onto Shore, APL Starts First Direct Indonesia-U.S. Trade April 10, 2017 - Bulk Carrier Crew Thwarts Somali Attack, Navy Strike Group Heads for Korea April 08, 2017 - Video: USS Porter Fires Missiles at Syrian Base, Sea Shepherd Threatened April 07, 2017 - Crew Arrested for Immigration Violations, Scrap Ship Detained April 06, 2017 - Pirates Capture Fourth Vessel Off Somalia, Hydraulic Wind Farm Feasible April 05, 2017 - An Open Letter to the President, AAPA Elects Steve Cernak As Chairman April 04, 2017 - Celebrating Western Hemisphere Ports Day April 03, 2017 - Ship Missing in South Atlantic, Japanese Shipbuilders Agree Joint Venture April 01, 2017 - NGOs Reject Trafficking Allegations, 21 Seafarers Still in Captivity March 31, 2017 - Big Data Makes Smuggling Harder to Hide, Red Meat Versus Red Tape March 30, 2017 - Offshore Wind Maturing Ahead of Schedule, Chinese Yard to Build Four Cruise Ships March 29, 2017 - Record Container Ship Delivered, Ocean Rig Files for Bankruptcy March 28, 2017 - Philippine Military Rescues Three Hostages, Alliance Booking Crunch March 27, 2017 - Captain Escapes from Terrorists, New Zealand Wants More Free Trade March 25, 2017 - Sewol Loaded Onto Heavy Lift Ship, Trump Approves Keystone XL Pipeline March 24, 2017 - Korean Yards Consider Container Crane Market, New Hull Offers Better Seakeeping March 23, 2017 - Sewol Lifted to the Surface, First Steel Cut for Virgin Ship March 22, 2017 - Thai Human Traffickers Jailed, Crowley Launches LNG-Powered Con/Ro March 21, 2017 - Spanish Longshore Strikes Cancelled, Borr Drilling Buys Transocean's Jackups March 20, 2017 - Final Preparations Made to Raise Sewol, Somalia Wants More Help from NATO March 18, 2017 - Pirates Release Tanker, White House Hedges on Coast Guard Budget Cuts March 17, 2017 - Ports Apprehensive About Trump's Budget, Miners Block Terminal in Chile March 16, 2017 - Abu Sayyaf Kills Vietnamese Seafarer, Somali Pirates Claim to be Fishermen March 15, 2017 - First Somali Hijack Since 2012, Shell Halts Prince Rupert LNG Plans March 14, 2017 - DSME Faces Liquidity Crunch, LNG Carrier Fends Off Nigerian Pirates March 13, 2017 - USS Independence Heads for Breaking Yard, COSCO to Close Three Shipyards March 11, 2017 - North Korean Ships Flout Sanctions, Royal Navy Names Patrol Ship March 10, 2017 - BP Bunker Exec Charged, U.S. Infrastructure Report Card: D+ March 09, 2017 - U.S. Navy to Field Shipborne Lasers by 2020, OSV Aground in Louisiana March 08, 2017 - Philippines Fights Pirates on the Ground, PT-305 Ready for New Mission March 07, 2017 - Oldest Serving Warship Decommissioned, Making Good Navy Leaders Great March 06, 2017 - IBM and Maersk Ready Blockchain, World's Largest Rig Delivered March 04, 2017 - Trump's Draft Budget Cuts Coast Guard Funding by $1.3 Billion March 03, 2017 - France Asks Maersk to Monitor PSV Wrecks, New Med Rescue Guide for NGOs March 02, 2017 - Total and Petrobras Form Alliance, China and U.S. Voice Infrastructure Plans March 01, 2017 - Abu Sayyaf Executes Yachtsman, Australia Intervenes after Seafarer Wage Tipoff February 28, 2017 - Ship Goes Aground Near Guayaquil, Trump's Choice for SECNAV Withdraws February 27, 2017 - New Ice Navigation System for North Pole Voyage, Remembering the Leros Strength February 25, 2017 - U.S. Oil Exports Hit Record Levels, Hyundai Heavy's Union Goes on Strike February 24, 2017 - Spain Moves Forward with Longshore Reforms, Fremantle's Future Uncertain February 23, 2017 - Chinese Courts Auction Ships Online, Migrants Riot on Italian Ferry February 22, 2017 - New Carrier to Launch Trans-Pacific Service, All-Terrain Cruise "Ship" February 21, 2017 - Fincantieri Teams Up with Ferretti, Australia's First LNG Bunkering February 20, 2017 - Woman Rescued After Fall from Cruise Ship, Crane Collapses on Ship February 18, 2017 - China May Require Foreign Warships to Carry Pilots, Live Trial of Subsea "Eel" February 17, 2017 - CMA CGM Joins Alibaba's Booking System, Pentagon Releases Photos of Russian Flyby February 16, 2017 - APL Austria Continues to Burn, E.U. Emissions Vote Disappoints Industry February 15, 2017 - Abu Sayyaf Threatens to Behead Yachtsman, New LNG Bunkering Standard February 14, 2017 - Four Projects Critical to the Arctic, Indian Yard Wins Navy Repair Contract February 13, 2017 - Chinese Seafarers: An Invisible Group, Litter on the Rise in the Arctic Deep February 11, 2017 - El Faro's Boilers May Have Exploded, Zeaborn Takes Over Rickmers-Linie February 10, 2017 - New Port for Gulf of Mexico, Labor Dispute Intensifies at Spanish Ports February 09, 2017 - Maersk's Difficult Year, Insurers Warn on Ro-Ro Fires February 08, 2017 - BP Reports 2016 Profit, Hyundai Merchant Expects Losses Until Mid-2018 February 07, 2017 - Deepwater Oil and Gas Market Expands, Israel to Act on Live Animal Imports February 06, 2017 - DHT Rejects Frontline Bid, Human Traffickers Arrested in New Jersey February 04, 2017 - Port of Seattle CEO Resigns, U.S. Releases Revised Arctic Strategy February 03, 2017 - The End of Hanjin Shipping, Esso Reports Oily Sheen at Offshore Platform February 02, 2017 - China May Base Carrier Near South China Sea, Sea Shepherd Rechristens Patrol Boat February 01, 2017 - Duterte Invites China to Fight Abu Sayyaf, Chinese Seafarers Work Longer January 31, 2017 - Cruise Ship Sets Polar Record, Iran Ramps Up Oil Shipments to Europe January 30, 2017 - Immigration Restrictions Spark Backlash, Six Missing After Tourist Boat Sinks January 28, 2017 - Eight Ferry Crewmembers Fail Drug Tests, Children to Learn about Rena Grounding January 27, 2017 - Florida Governor Blocks Ports' Agreements with Cuba January 26, 2017 - Arctic Lines Expand Cooperation, LNG-Fuelled Ferry to Install Rotor Sails January 25, 2017 - OSG Settles Final Bankruptcy Claim, First Legal Export from Cuba to U.S. January 24, 2017 - DSME Reveals 2017 Self-Rescue Plan, China Commissions New Destroyer January 23, 2017 - Last Hawaiian Sugar Ship Departs U.S., Mega-Trends in Energy January 21, 2017 - New Commander for China's Navy, New Forces to Guard Northern Sea Route January 20, 2017 - Carnival Orders Two New Cruise Ships, DSME Loses Liquefaction Patent Suits January 19, 2017 - Second Freighter Sinks Off Philippines, Rumors of OOCL Sale Intensify January 18, 2017 - MH370 Search Suspended, Record Year for Environmental Enforcement January 17, 2017 - Car Carrier Fire in Gulf of Mexico, Head of Samsung May Face Arrest January 16, 2017 - Seven Rescued from Sinking Ship off U.K., Ichthys Subsea Milestone January 14, 2017 - Ship Rescues Surfer, Next Secretary of Transportation Discusses USMMA January 13, 2017 - Carnival to Reposition Three Ships, Singapore to Test Self-Driving Trucks January 12, 2017 - New Record for Youngest Container Ship Demolition, New York Ups Wind Power January 11, 2017 - USMMA Reinstates Sea Year, Eight Fishermen Killed by Pirates January 10, 2017 - Fire Kills Five at Shipbreaking Yard, IMO Criticizes EU Carbon Emissions Plan January 09, 2017 - Greek Shipowners Retain Top Spot in 2016, New Zealand Navy Accepts Moko January 07, 2017 - Russian Carrier Departs Mediterranean, First Cheniere LNG Arrives in Japan January 06, 2017 - OSV Rescues Four from Burning Platform, Countering the Container Ship Glut January 05, 2017 - Container Ship Collision off Malaysia, BIMCO Forecasts a Slow 2017 January 04, 2017 - Chinese Rig Builders Form Alliance, Russian Navy Ready for Deals in Manila January 03, 2017 - U.S. Navy's Nine New Ships, Gazprom's Plans May Anticipate End of Sanctions January 02, 2017 - U.S. Coast Guard's Top Ten Videos of 2016, AAPA Itemizes Trump Wish List December 31, 2016 - France Reserves Right to Intervene in STX Sale, Faulty Hose Halts Goliat December 30, 2016 - DSME Reaches Agreement with ISOICO, Video: ROV Explores Chimney Life December 29, 2016 - Russian Jet Suffered Wing Flap Failure, The Top Cruise News of 2016 December 28, 2016 - Abe Visits Pearl Harbor, Fincantieri Sole Bidder for STX France December 27, 2016 - Typhoon Claims Two Ro-Ros and a Tanker, Six Alleged Pirates Apprehended December 26, 2016 - What Will 2017 Bring to the Ship Recycling Industry? December 24, 2016 - Happy Holidays from The Maritime Executive, The Top Ten Editorials for 2016 December 23, 2016 - Two Maersk Supply Vessels Sink, Japan Approves Record Military Spending December 22, 2016 - The Top Ten News Stories of 2016, Navy Scraps Plan to Replace Rating Titles December 21, 2016 - Remembering the El Faro Through Service, New Search Area Proposed for MH370 December 20, 2016 - U.S. Tests Autonomous Swarmboats, Norway and China Friends Again December 19, 2016 - Vale Opens Giant Amazonian Iron Ore Mine, Trump Tweets on Drone Seizure December 17, 2016 - Top Cruise Industry Trends for 2017, Chinese Navy Seizes American Drone December 16, 2016 - India Overhauls Governance of Largest Ports, Russian Harbor Leases Raise Concerns December 15, 2016 - The World's Most Powerful People, 13 Ferry Crewmembers Fail Drug Test December 14, 2016 - NTSB Releases Transcript of El Faro Bridge Audio, Maersk to Lower Capex December 13, 2016 - Worker Killed in Bangladesh, Canadian Icebreaker in Arctic Documentary December 12, 2016 - Hyundai Merchant Marine to Cooperate With 2M Alliance December 10, 2016 - Sea Shepherd Activist Detained in Japan, Malaysian Forces Kill Three Pirates December 09, 2016 - Gadani Shipbreaking to Resume, Danes Test Onboard Internet of Things December 08, 2016 - Hapag-Lloyd's First Post-Panamax Ship, Ardent Completes Biggest Salvage of 2016 December 07, 2016 - Seaman Guard Ohio Appeal Update, Passenger Ferry and Pleasure Boat Collide December 06, 2016 - V.Group Changes Hands, Sea Shepherd: The Chase Is On December 05, 2016 - Navy, Shipbuilders Ready for Trump-Led Expansion December 03, 2016 - U.S. Type-Approves First Ballast Water Treatment System December 02, 2016 - Princess Makes Pollution History, BP Approves Mad Dog Phase 2 December 01, 2016 - El Faro VDR Transcript Soon, Keel Laid for Titanic Replica November 30, 2016 - Remembering the Danny F II, adidas Releases Ocean Plastic Shoe November 29, 2016 - Indonesian Pirates Sentenced to Jail and Caning, Maersk and DONG in Merger Talks November 28, 2016 - Port News: Close Ports to Sea Shepherd? Nagoya Joins Green Award November 26, 2016 - Will Trump Keep Obama's South China Sea Policy? NZ Platform Evacuated November 25, 2016 - Carnival Dumps Fathom Cruises, Seven-Year-Old Container Ship Sent to Scrap November 24, 2016 - Transocean Winner's Backup Towline was Fouled, Operation Ocean Shield Ends November 23, 2016 - Statoil Rig Fire Under Control, USS Zumwalt Suffers Third Propulsion Casualty November 22, 2016 - Dangerous Waters in the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb, IMO Website for Kids November 21, 2016 - November 21, 2016 - China Talks Trump-Free Trade, Migrants Forced on to Boats November 19, 2016 - No U.S. Arctic Leases for Five Years, AAPA Writes to Trump November 18, 2016 - Quake Damages Wellington Port Facilities, Six-Week-Old Puppies Seized November 17, 2016 - Hanjin Containers Stranded on Remote Beaches, TOTE on LNG Bunkering November 16, 2016 - K-Line Faces Cartel Charges, Hyundai Heavy Industries to be Split November 15, 2016 - Abu Sayyaf Silent About Vietnamese Hijacking, Profit for Hapag-Lloyd November 14, 2016 - Private Maritime Security with Active Duty Personnel, Five Big Ivory Busts November 12, 2016 - Veterans Day: The Courage to Serve, Remembering Those Who Return November 11, 2016 - Navy Sailors Who Earned the Highest Honor, Hanjin Lays Off Over 500 Mariners November 10, 2016 - Trump's Win Raises Uncertainties for Shipping, Ichthys Pipeline Ready for Gas November 09, 2016 - Pirates Get Life Sentence, Yachting Couple Attacked by Abu Sayyaf November 08, 2016 - Somalia All Set to Strike Oil, Second Tug and Barge Casualty Near Bella Bella, B.c. November 07, 2016 - Royal Caribbean's Three Sisters Meet in Florida, New Low in Sea Trade Growth November 05, 2016 - Somali Pirates Strike for First Time in Two Years, Oil Majors Make Billion Dollar Pledge November 04, 2016 - South Korea's Shipbuilding Scandal, Keppel to Rescue KrisEnergy November 03, 2016 - Maersk Ship Suffers Engine Room Fire, H.E.R.O. Awards Shortlist Announced November 02, 2016 - Clean Ships Jump the Queue at Panama Canal, New LNG-to-Power Solution November 01, 2016 - Shipyard Fire Forces Evacuation, South Korea Funds Shipbuilding October 31, 2016 - Port News: China to Develop Guinea Port, Latest MARAD Awards October 29, 2016 - IMO Defers Formal Climate Plan Until 2023, Hyundai Bids for Hanjin October 28, 2016 - Sulfur Cap to Drop in 2020, German Bank Seals Hanjin Charter Deal October 27, 2016 - DONG Energy Mulls Oil and Gas Exit, LNG Tanker Attacked Off Yemen October 26, 2016 - Suez Canal Proposes New Discounts, Emergency Escape Vessels Now For Rent October 25, 2016 - Nigerian Military Thwarts Pirate Attack, Companies Fined for Oily Discharge October 24, 2016 - Somali Pirates Free 26 Fishermen, Regulators Approve OCEAN Alliance October 22, 2016 - Maersk Pushes Back on Shipbreaking Practices, Merchant Vessel Tows Sailboat to Safety October 21, 2016 - Coastguardsman Goes Inland to Rescue His Own Family, Philippines to "Separate" from U.S. October 20, 2016 - Russian Fleet Mobilizes for Syria, Petrobras Union Rejects Pay Offer October 19, 2016 - Branson Unveils Virgin Voyages, Low Carbon Study Ready for MEPC 70 October 18, 2016 - Maersk Regrets Shipbreaking Outcome, Statfjord A Fire October 17, 2016 - USS Zumwalt Commissioned, Statoil Responds to Well Control Incident October 15, 2016 - Royal IHC to Lay Off 425 Staff, New Guidance on Seafarer Mental Health October 14, 2016 - Unpaid Crew Working in Australia, New Cruise Ship Custom Built for Alaska October 13, 2016 - Birthday Message for the U.S. Navy, Duterte Cancels U.S. Drills October 12, 2016 - Russia Moves Million Ton Iceberg, BP Backs Out of Great Australian Bight October 11, 2016 - Cruise Ship Spending Spree, Mitsubishi to Downsize Shipbuilding Operations October 10, 2016 - Port News: First LNG Bunkering at Pori, New Da Nang Mega-Port October 08, 2016 - DSME Cuts 1,000 Jobs, NYK Line to Book Extraordinary Loss October 07, 2016 - World's Largest Cruise Ports Close for Hurricane, Hydrogen-Fueled Ferry? October 06, 2016 - Navy Prepares for Hurricane Matthew, Stranded Crew Denied Shore Leave October 05, 2016 - Cruise Ship Rescues Superyacht Crew, DSME May Receive Additional Aid October 04, 2016 - BP Will Allow Spill to "Disperse Naturally", Zim Restructures Debt October 03, 2016 - Maud Prepared for Return to Norway, KHI May Exit Shipbuilding October 01, 2016 - VLCC Rates May Soar, Three Chinese Fishermen Killed By South Korean Forces September 30, 2016 - Cruise News: Record Cruise Season in Australia, NCL Celebrates Fifty Years September 29, 2016 - World Maritime Day, World's First LNG-Powered Icebreaker Delivered September 28, 2016 - Greenpeace Blocks Palm Oil Delivery, DNV GL Review After COSLInnovator Death September 27, 2016 - Carnival Posts its Best-Ever Quarterly Earnings, Arnold Palmer Dies at 87 September 26, 2016 - "K" Line Refutes False Bankruptcy Allegations, Wartsila Divests Drives Business September 24, 2016 - Satcom Expands in a Slow Shipping Market, Seafarers Organizations Respond to Hanjin Collapse September 23, 2016 - Maersk to Split, Hanjin is the Tip of the Iceberg September 22, 2016 - More Money Thrown at Hanjin, Active Shipyards Down by Over Forty Percent September 21, 2016 - USS Zumwalt Suffers Engineering Casualty, Hanjin Ordered to Sell Ships September 20, 2016 - Interview: Peter Berg, Director of "Deepwater Horizon", World's Largest Ship Lift September 19, 2016 - Billions Committed at Our Oceans Conference, Dry bulk: A Challenging Future September 17, 2016 - Crystal Serenity: Mission Accomplished, Abu Sayyaf Kidnap Victims Unharmed September 16, 2016 - Special Ports Edition: Baltic LNG Terminals Tested, LA Lifts Port Cranes September 15, 2016 - Is Sea Shepherd a Navy? Calls for "Radical" Review of Lifeboat System September 14, 2016 - Suppliers Compete to Create E-Networks, Seafarer Killed in Lifeboat Accident September 13, 2016 - Navy Limits $1.6 Billion Worth of Ships to "Testing", Wreck of HMS Terror Found September 12, 2016 - President Salutes 9/11 First Responders, Service Members September 10, 2016 - 9/11: Fifteen Years On, Hanjin Vessels to Dock in the U.S. September 09, 2016 - Ballast Water Convention to Enter into Force, Worlds Largest Turbine Installed September 08, 2016 - Carbon Fiber Vessel Wins SMM Ship of the Year, Call for More Hanjin Funding September 07, 2016 - Salvor Ready for Crystal Serenity, Peace Boat and DNV GL sign Ecoship Agreement September 06, 2016 - More Clarity on LNG Bunkering Coming, Wilhelmsen and Wallenius to Merge September 05, 2016 - Hanjin Files for U.S. Bankruptcy Protection, China Suspected of More Island Building September 03, 2016 - Hanjin: U.S. Retailers Call for Help, Costa Concordia in Final Stage of Scrapping September 02, 2016 - Container Ship Burns in Hamburg Harbor, Hanjin: Crews and Cargoes Stranded September 01, 2016 - Worldwide Fallout from Hanjin Collapse, Migrants See Better Life on Social Media August 31, 2016 - Partnerships Needed in the Arctic, MHI to Start Alliance Discussions August 30, 2016 - U.S., India Sign Historic Agreement, GoM Platforms Prepare for Storm August 29, 2016 - Zukunft Heads to Greenland, Goliat FPSO Loses Power August 27, 2016 - Attackers Fire on Migrant Rescue Vessel, Last Sponsons Removed from Costa Concordia August 26, 2016 - Diverted Tanker Recovered, Iranian Boats "Harass" Four U.S. Navy Vessels August 25, 2016 - NTSB Releases Outline of El Faro Bridge Audio, Mass Arctic Rescue Exercise Begins August 24, 2016 - Final Rule on TWIC Readers, 18,000 TEU Container Ship Grounds Briefly August 23, 2016 - Pioneering Spirit Removes Platform Topsides, First American LNG Arrives in China August 22, 2016 - Caribbean Fantasy Moored, Still Burning, Adventures of a Maritime Archaeologist August 20, 2016 - Salvors Near Refloat Attempt for Grounded Rig, WWI Submarine Found August 19, 2016 - First Oil from Ghana's TEN Field, Dogs Still On Board Burning Grounded Ferry August 18, 2016 - Burning Ferry Grounds, Hundreds Rescued, Crew Hijack Their Own Ship August 17, 2016 - DP World Evaluating Hyperloop, Expandable LNG Fuel Tank Developed August 16, 2016 - Crystal Serenity Ready to Make History, Watch: El Faro VDR Recovery August 15, 2016 - Maersk Line Quits 10 Chinese Ports, Indian Ports Take Up Renewable Energy August 13, 2016 - Asian Cruise Tourism Continues Rapid Growth, Maersk Posts $150 Million Loss August 12, 2016 - Pokemon Players Interfere With Ferry Operations, Fuel Spilt from Grounded Rig August 11, 2016 - China Launches Maritime Surveillance Satellite, First Gas Delivery to Jamaica August 10, 2016 - El Faro VDR Recovered, Pollution Risk From Grounded Rig Is "Low" August 09, 2016 - Video: Transocean Rig Aground Off Scotland, Wheatstone Drilling Complete August 08, 2016 - In Memoriam: Helen Delich Bentley (1923-2016), Chinese Boats Anger Japan August 06, 2016 - Crystal Cruises Cancels SS United States Restoration, Cruise Ship Adrift August 05, 2016 - Tanker Collides With Container Ship Off Singapore August 04, 2016 - PTTEP Faces Class Action Over Montara Spill, Hanjin Struggles to Meet Deadline August 03, 2016 - The Fate of the Polar Sea, Panama Canal Refutes Accident Claims August 02, 2016 - Tug Prepares for El Faro VDR Recovery Mission, MOL Outlines Single-Year Strategy August 01, 2016 - French Ferry Evacuated After Bomb Scare, Russia Celebrates Navy Day July 30, 2016 - Hyperloop Gears Up for Nordic Subsea Project, Ancient Cheese Found in Shipwreck July 29, 2016 - Montreal to Upgrade Cruise Terminal, Cruise Lines Change Plans After Unrest in Turkey July 28, 2016 - Merchant Ships Rescue 46 From Sinking Trawler, Nine Sponsons Left on Concordia Wreck July 27, 2016 - Bikini Atoll, 70 Years Later, Gas Hydrate Found in Indian Ocean July 26, 2016 - Piracy at Two-Decade Low, Russian Navy Plans Eight New Missile Cruisers July 25, 2016 - COSCO First Transit of Panama Canal, Now First Accident July 23, 2016 - MH370 Search Area Won't be Extended, Four Alang Yards Apply for E.U. List July 22, 2016 - Royal Navy Submarine Collision, Cruise Ships, Resorts Planned for South China Sea July 21, 2016 - One Dead After Lifeboat Drill, UK Court Allows "Collateral Lies" in Casualty Claims July 20, 2016 - Navy Shock Trial Mistaken for an Earthquake, Asian Piracy Incidents Drop July 19, 2016 - Hapag-Lloyd Announces UASC Merger, Tug Found Without Crew in Abu Sayyaf Waters July 18, 2016 - World's Largest Semi-Submersible Rig Delivered, Bahri in $1.5 Billion VLCC Deal July 16, 2016 - One Year After Chattanooga, Hyundai Merchant Marine Join 2M Alliance July 15, 2016 - Car Crazy, New Zealand Readies for Biggest Container Ship Visit July 14, 2016 - Renewing Sea Year, U.S. Coast Guard Denies MPN Appeals July 13, 2016 - South China Sea Ruling Against China, Hunter Pushes Coast Guard on Icebreakers July 12, 2016 - LNG Canada FID Delayed, Historic Fishing Vessel Grounds and Sinks July 11, 2016 - EgyptAir: Search for Human Remains Extended, North Korea Fires Missile July 09, 2016 - Guarding the U.S. Against Nuclear Smuggling Threats, NATO to Increase Defense Sheild July 08, 2016 - U.S. Finalizes Arctic Drilling Rule, Indian Master to Receive IMO Bravery Award July 07, 2016 - U.S. Ports Want More Action on Dirty Bomb Prevention July 06, 2016 - Senate Passes Bill on Sexual Assault at NOAA, LCS Cost Goes Up July 05, 2016 - Happy Birthday America! Fincantieri Sets Up Chinese JV July 04, 2016 - Human Remains Recovered from EgyptAir Site, BP to Expand LNG Facility in Papua July 02, 2016 - Thousand Day Ordeal for Seaman Guard Ohio Crew, Alaska Tug Deckhand Killed July 01, 2016 - USMMA's Accreditation May Be In Jeopardy, China Responds to Sea Shepherd June 30, 2016 - El Faro VDR Recovery Mission Delayed, Brexit: Stena Line May Reflag UK Vessels June 29, 2016 - Russia, U.S. Disagree on Warships' Encounter, Hapag-Lloyd Reaches Merger Terms with UASC June 28, 2016 - CMA CGM Passes NOL Ownership Threshold, New Oil Cleanup Technology June 27, 2016 - The First Transit, Commercial Diver Lives to Tell the Tale June 25, 2016 - Shipping Prepares for a Brexit, MARAD Describes USMMA Sea Year Harassment Problems June 24, 2016 - Maersk Group May Split Up, Maritime Leaders Receive United Seamen's Service Awards June 23, 2016 - DSME Sees Difficulty Securing $850 Million in Delivery Payments, Bulker Rescues 19 Fishermen June 22, 2016 - Company and Crew Convicted on MARPOL Charges, Mitsubishi Reviews Cruise Ship Business June 21, 2016 - Maritime Administrator Clarifies USMMA Sea Year Decision, Grounded Bulker Spills Oil June 20, 2016 - Operation to Refloat Belle Rose Under Way, Indonesian Navy Fires on Chinese Fishing Vessel June 18, 2016 - Attempted Mutiny Leads to Grounding, Icebreaker Crew Commended for Emergency Repairs June 17, 2016 - India Carries Out Port Security Audits, Piraeus Longshore Strike to Continue June 16, 2016 - CMA CGM, PSA Singapore Announce Joint Venture, Captain Loses License for Dive Fatality June 15, 2016 - Activists Confront Chinese Coast Guard at Disputed Shoal, U.S. Navy Reviews Enlisted Ratings June 14, 2016 - Posidonia 2016 at BDI 600, Final Subchapter M Rule Released June 13, 2016 - Sewol Salvage Enters New Phase, GAO Criticizes Littoral Combat Ship Acquisition June 11, 2016 - Posidonia Conference Hits Record Size, House Rejects Jones Act Exemption for Puerto Rico June 10, 2016 - Panama Canal Starts Transit Tests, Hackers Attempt to Track Indian Aircraft Carriers June 09, 2016 - Sweden, DNV GL Top Paris MoU Lists, World's First FLNG Arrives off Sarawak June 08, 2016 - BP Settles Class Action, Tug Strikes Hamburg Tour Boat, 15 Injured June 07, 2016 - Date Set For El Faro VDR Recovery Mission, Arctic Cruise Vessel Under Tow June 06, 2016 - Heads-Up Display for Diving Helmets, Video: Celebrity Infinity Allides With Pier June 04, 2016 - U.S. Navy Strikes at ISIL From the Med, CLIA Revises Cruise Passenger Estimates for 2016 June 03, 2016 - UASC, Hapag-Lloyd Merger Talks On, China Coast Guard Launches Destroyer-Based Cutter June 02, 2016 - Search Teams Close In On Egyptair Flight 804, Three El Faro Families Settle June 01, 2016 - Maersk and Advocates Debate Shipbreaking, Schettino's Sentence Upheld at Sixteen Years May 31, 2016 - Arlington Honors for WWII Marine, Japan Alert for North Korean Missile Launch May 30, 2016 - The Longest War in U.S. History, Underwater Memorial for World War II Airmen May 28, 2016 - Second El Faro Hearings End with Focus on Families, Shipwreck Unearthed in Boston May 27, 2016 - NTSB Investigator Lambasts El Faro's Management, Fishing Vessel Rescues Downed Navy Pilots May 26, 2016 - Fincantieri Delivers Koningsdam, China Approves CMA CGM-NOL Aquisition May 25, 2016 - Port Capacity in the Balance, Crowley Invests in Puerto Rico Terminal Improvements May 24, 2016 - Day of the Seafarer Photo Wall Ready, Two Salvage Efforts Get Under Way May 23, 2016 - National Maritime Day: The Tipping Point, The Death of the Noon Report May 21, 2016 - Zumwalt Destroyer Delivered, El Faro Hull Strength Exceeded Standards May 20, 2016 - Merchant Ships Join in Search for Missing Jet, Video Shows Modern Express Salvage May 19, 2016 - El Faro Received Out-of-Date Storm Track Data, Norway Offers Barents Sea Licenses May 18, 2016 - Inaccurate Weather Forecasts Before El Faro Tragedy, BP's Australian Plan Rejected Again May 17, 2016 - El Faro Hearings Resume, Gazprom and PetroVietnam Agree Offshore Development May 16, 2016 - Fifty People Rescued from Flooding Ferry, Harmony of the Seas Delivered May 14, 2016 - Third Carrier Alliance Revealed, Subsea Flow Lines Leak Oil into Gulf of Mexico May 13, 2016 - U.S. Senate Passes Funding For Waterways and Ports, Ports Might be First for Hyperloops May 12, 2016 - Maritime Museums Seek Grant Funding Changes, Crystal Officially Signs for Eight New Ships May 11, 2016 - Protesters Blockade Newcastle Coal Terminal, U.S. Warship Sails Near Chinese-Claimed Reef May 10, 2016 - Indonesian Forces Intercept Hijacked Ship, Captain and Crew Held After Collision May 09, 2016 - Container Ships Collide off Ningbo, Collision: Two Dead, Seventeen Missing May 07, 2016 - Niger Delta Oil Facility Attacks Continue, Fire Consumes Wooden Cruise Ship May 06, 2016 - Chevron Platform in Niger Delta Attacked, U.S. Coast Guard Report Moves Offshore Wind Forward May 05, 2016 - Seaman Guard Ohio Families March for Justice, Eight Smaller Carriers Could Form Rival Alliance May 04, 2016 - Wind-Powered Offshore Oil Recovery Feasible, Iran, South Korea Announce Oil and Gas Deal May 03, 2016 - The Unsung Heroes of the Blythe Star, First U.S.-To-Cuba Cruise Ship in Decades Arrives May 02, 2016 - Luring European Owners to Green Recycling Yards, Cruise Ships Will Feature Underwater Lounges April 30, 2016 - China Denies U.S. Navy Visit Request, Thirteen Dead in Statoil Helicopter Crash April 29, 2016 - Costa Concordia Captain Appeals Conviction, Panama Canal Dismisses ITF Claims April 28, 2016 - El Faro's VDR Recovery a Formidable Challenge, Video: Somali Piracy: Resetting the Stage? April 27, 2016 - El Faro's VDR Found, Oil Spill on Earth Day April 26, 2016 - The Power of the Paris Agreement, Video: Russian Product Tanker Catches Fire April 25, 2016 - The Arctic's Global Appeal, North Korea Fires Submarine-Launched Missile April 23, 2016 - IMO Adopts Fuel Consumption Reporting Rule, Two Kidnapped by Nigerian Pirates April 22, 2016 - Hapag-Lloyd in Merger Talks with UASC, HHI Plans to Cut 2,000 Jobs April 21, 2016 - Millions Spent to Strengthen U.S. Shipyards, Ports Restrict Departures After Pirate Attacks April 20, 2016 - Third Tug Attacked by Pirates, Ballast Water Treatment: Self Monitoring April 19, 2016 - Car Carrier Goes Aground off Busan, Goliat Field Officially Opened April 18, 2016 - El Faro Black Box Search Resumes, Abuse in Taiwan's Fishing Industry April 16, 2016 - The Titanic: New Vessels and Persistent Myths, Carnival Joins up to Combat Illegal Wildlife Trade April 15, 2016 - China's Gwadar Port Nears Completion, CLIA Sues Juneau over Artificial Island April 14, 2016 - Russia Jets Simulate Attack near U.S. destroyer, CMA CGM-Chartered Ship Attacked off Nigeria April 13, 2016 - Robot Ships Will Be Trading by 2020, Reinjection Well Commissioned at Prirazlomnoye April 12, 2016 - Product Tanker Hijacked Off Nigeria, North America to be Energy Self-Sufficient by 2018 April 11, 2016 - Three Men Rescued from Uninhabited Island, Casino Ship Turns Into Prison Ship for Crew April 09, 2016 - Ovation of the Seas Delivered, $4 Million Fine for Gulf of Mexico Operator April 08, 2016 - DARPA Christens (Mostly) Autonomous Vessel, Crystal Serenity's New Ice Navigation April 07, 2016 - Halliburton and Baker Hughes to Contest Merger Block, BDI Hits 500 April 06, 2016 - Winners and Losers in Deepwater Horizon Payout, Video: Sinking of the Tugboat Specialist April 05, 2016 - Coast Guard Pleads with Cuba-Raft-Trip Mayor, Navy Intercepts Yemen-Bound Arms Smugglers April 04, 2016 - Gunmen Storm Tug in Malaysia, Carnival Orders Five Ships from Fincantieri April 02, 2016 - Philippines Plans First Submarine Fleet, Fake Navigation Charts on the Rise April 01, 2016 - Shell Offices Raided in Nigerian Corruption Probe, DARPA Launches Autonomous Sub Tracker March 31, 2016 - Seabed Mining Boom, Four Kidnapped Crewmembers Released in Nigeria March 30, 2016 - Coral Reefs Hit by Worst Global Bleaching Event, Bourbon Diversifies into Ethane Transport March 29, 2016 - Tug Hijacked by Terrorists in Sulu Sea, Pirates Kidnap Five Off Nigeria March 28, 2016 - Taiwan: Ship Broken Up, Spilling Oil, Countering the Hacker Threat March 26, 2016 - Kidnapped OSV Crewmembers Released in Nigeria, Grounded Container Ship off Taiwan Breaking Up March 25, 2016 - Remembering the Transatlantic Slave Trade, Photos: Grounded Bulker Sparna Moved to Pier March 24, 2016 - Offshore Lease Sale Draws Mixed Crowd, Inauguration Date Set for New Panama Canal March 23, 2016 - Woodside Cans Browse LNG Project, Photos: Gravel Bulker Goes Aground Off Norway March 22, 2016 - Carnival Heads to Cuba, Bulker Goes Aground in Columbia River March 21, 2016 - Watch: Submarine Surfaces Through Arctic Ice, Hundreds of Migrants Rescued March 19, 2016 - Turkish Forces Allegedly Strike Migrant Rafts, Statoil Installation Attacked in Algeria March 18, 2016 - Petrobras Plans Huge Layoffs as Political Turmoil Erupts, Sea Shepherd in High Seas Pursuit March 17, 2016 - Last Aussie-Crewed Fuel Tanker Leaves Australia, Platform Oil Spill, Tank Fire March 16, 2016 - Historic Declaration to Fight Wildlife Crime, Jacques Cousteau's Calypso Heads to Shipyard March 15, 2016 - First Dual-Fuel, Air Lubricated Cruise Ship Delivered, Car Carrier Spills Fuel in Los Angeles March 14, 2016 - One Dead, Two Missing After Tug Accident, North Korean Submarine Goes Missing March 12, 2016 - Russian Port Allows Banned N. Korean Ship to Call, Fatality on GoM Platform March 11, 2016 - Fukushima: Tragedy, Not Accident, DSME Plans 12,000 Layoffs By 2019 March 10, 2016 - Maersk Conducts Delivery Drone Test With Cookies, Rosneft Drills Offshore Vietnam March 09, 2016 - New E.U. Port Services Regulation Draws Criticism, How Much Oil is on That Ship? March 08, 2016 - First Gas from Gorgon, Seaman Guard Ohio: Who is Paying? March 07, 2016 - China's Defense Budget Back to Single-Digit Growth, U.S. Navy Christens USS Washington March 05, 2016 - More El Faro Families Settle, Video: Ferry Capsizes off Bali March 04, 2016 - Container Weighing: WSC Writes to Zukunft, Disney Orders Two New Ships March 03, 2016 - Pirates Hack Cargo Management System, Seaman Guard Ohio: A Travesty of Justice? March 02, 2016 - Seaman Guard Ohio Crew Remain Convicts, North Sea OSV Owners Forecast Consolidation March 01, 2016 - CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin Arrives in Seattle, Abandoned Cruise Ship Capsizes February 29, 2016 - Anthem of the Seas Retreats from Storm, U.S. Navy Rethinks Mine Hunting Technology February 27, 2016 - El Faro Lifeboat Davits Were Deteriorated, Indonesia Threatens to Sink Illegal Fishing Vessel February 26, 2016 - Rena Wreck to Stay Put, El Faro: Boiler Fireboxes In "Very Bad Shape" February 25, 2016 - Icebreaker Aurora Australis Aground in Antarctica, El Faro's VDR Battery May Have Expired February 24, 2016 - MARAD: Following Maersk's Lead on Ship Recycling, Container Vessel Hit-and-Run February 23, 2016 - USCG Says El Faro Was On Inspection "Targeting List," First LNG Tanker at Sabine Pass February 22, 2016 - El Faro Master's Pleas Played at Hearing, Gazprom Signs Bolivian Deals February 20, 2016 - Ovation of the Seas Floats Out, Captain Pleads Guilty to MARPOL Inquiry Charges February 19, 2016 - Offshore GOM Output May Hit Record in 2017, Nigerian Shipowners say Cadets Become Pirates February 18, 2016 - TOTE Executives Questioned on El Faro, Deck 0 Next in Costa Concordia Dismantling February 17, 2016 - El Faro Hearings Open with Testimony from TOTE, Hoegh Halts FLNG Activities February 16, 2016 - Death Ship: What the Blood Patterns Show, China Reshapes S. China Sea Spending February 15, 2016 - Death Ship Captain Back in Australia, Testing of Panama Canal Lock Repair Complete February 13, 2016 - Anthem of the Seas Suffered Propulsion Damage in Storm, First U.S. LNG Fueling Terminal February 12, 2016 - Search for El Faro VDR On Again, Titanic II to Sail in 2018 February 11, 2016 - USCG Will Inspect Anthem of the Seas, India's Coastwise Shipping Will Grow Rapidly February 10, 2016 - First Unmanned Anti-Submarine Vessel Debuts, Anthem Captain Explains Storm Development February 09, 2016 - Watch: International Fleet Review 2016, Officials Criticize LCS and Cutter Programs February 08, 2016 - Wire Rope Parts After Years of Neglect and Daily Inspections, North Korea Signs Svalbard Treaty February 06, 2016 - Sacked for Being Australian, Canadian Arctic Ship Disaster Featured in Game February 05, 2016 - SS United States Saved, Chinese Container Ship Aground near Hamburg February 04, 2016 - Modern Express Enters Port of Bilbao, Pentagon to Buy More High-End Ships February 03, 2016 - Russian Submarine Rescue Vehicle Enters Service, Nick Sloane Joins Resolve Marine February 02, 2016 - Modern Express Successfully Taken in Tow, ISIL Wants Its Own Navy February 01, 2016 - Reefer Fleet in Flux, Another Australian Crew Sacked January 30, 2016 - Chinese Vessel Joining MH370 Search, Salvor Injured in Ro/Ro Recovery Effort January 29, 2016 - U.S. Court Dismisses Costa Concordia Cases, Salvage of Sewol Delayed January 28, 2016 - MV Portland: Rallies Support Sacked Crew, Shell Shareholders Approve BG Takeover January 27, 2016 - Prestige Captain Convicted, Tote Reaches Settlement with 10 El Faro Families January 26, 2016 - DESMI to Appeal Coast Guard Decision, VFM Alita Sinks Off Panama January 25, 2016 - Sailing Ban Ignored, 13 Dead, Behind the Scenes of "The Finest Hours" January 23, 2016 - $4 Million for Coast Guard Museum, Car Carrier Chased by Pirates January 22, 2016 - Renowned Salvage Expert Killed, Panama Prepares Accession to Ballast Water Convention January 21, 2016 - U.S. Navy Starts Alternative Fuel Use, Former Crew Disrupt Channel Ferry Service January 20, 2016 - Oil: "It Could Go Lower", Ports America Refocuses, Oakland Lease Goes January 19, 2016 - Remembering Operation Desert Storm, River Cruise Company to Enter Polar Waters January 18, 2016 - Iran Plans Surge in Oil Exports, Fisherman Dies in Pirate Attack January 16, 2016 - Fourth Barge Incident on Lower Mississippi, Coast Guard Searches for Missing Military Helicopters January 15, 2016 - Third Mississippi River Bridge Allision, East Africa in Development Boom January 14, 2016 - U.S. Coast Guard Moves Forward on Icebreakers, A Seafarer's Account of Capture by Pirates January 13, 2016 - Trial for Man Accused of Causing 800 Deaths, Iran Holds Ten U.S. Sailors January 12, 2016 - Seaman Guard Ohio Crew Sentenced to Five Years Jail, China Completes Second Mega-Cutter January 11, 2016 - Weathering Change in the Arctic, First of Kind Diamond Exploration Vessel Launched January 09, 2016 - Prison Sentence for Man Making Hoax Distress Call, NCL Crewmembers Arrested for Smuggling January 08, 2016 - Seamless Satellite Services Ready For..,Keystone XL's Prospects Renewed by Transcanada Lawsuits January 07, 2016 - Carnival to Take Four Deliveries in 2016, MARAD Announces $5 Million in Small Shipyard Grants January 06, 2016 - Seafarer Dies On Board, Sick Crew Told to Pay, U.S. Reveals Maritime Superiority Plan January 05, 2016 - NTSB Could Resume Search for El Faro's Black Box, Video: Dramatic Rescue January 04, 2016 - El Faro Video Footage Released, First Caissons Removed from Costa Concordia Wreck January 02, 2016 - Disaster Averted: Runaway Barge Passes Valhall Platform, Singapore: Outlook for 2016 December 31, 2015 - Russia Prepares for Arctic Terrorism, Three Injured on Drill Rig December 30, 2015 - The World's Largest Container Ships, Three Bodies Found After Thorco Cloud Collision December 29, 2015 - The Year's Top 10 Editorials, Costa Cruises Returns to Port Everglades December 28, 2015 - L.A. Welcomes the Largest Container Ship to Visit U.S., A Year of Wind Energy Innovation December 26, 2015 - Costa Concordia: A Multicat's Role in her Salvage, Second Indonesian Ferry Incident Within a Week December 24, 2015 - Coast Guard Decision Could Delay Ballast Water Approvals, New IMO Regulations for 2016 December 23, 2015 - The Top Stories of 2015, Two Ferry Survivors Rescued After Three Days At Sea December 22, 2015 - Panama Canal Lane Opening Delayed, Cargo Ships Aid in Tsunami Detection December 21, 2015 - Dozens Missing After Indonesian Ferry Sinks, Cargo Ship then Salvage Tug Need Assistance December 19, 2015 - December 18, 2015 - New Photos of El Faro Site, Freighter Sinks in Straits of Singapore December 17, 2015 - Russian and Turkish Ships Spar Over Disputed Rigs, U.S. Set to Lift Crude Oil Export Ban December 16, 2015 - European Commission Proposes New Coast Guard, BDI and Bulker Values Plummet December 15, 2015 - UK Offshore Sector Foresees More Decline, Markets Greet COSCO-CSCL Merger With Skepticism December 14, 2015 - COP21 Accord Finalized, Russian Warship Fires Warning Shots December 12, 2015 - New BOP Preventer Works if Rig Loses Power, Indonesian Captain Arrested in Fuel-Selling Racket December 11, 2015 - Many Paths to EPA Tier IV Compliance, Zero Tolerance for Illegal Wildlife Trade December 10, 2015 - New Orleans Honors Merchant Marine, Maersk Saigon Runs Aground in Santos December 09, 2015 - Polish Sailors Kidnapped off Nigeria Freed, Russian Submarine Launches Syrian Strike December 08, 2015 - U.S. Needs 100 LNG Ships, 30 Years, Storm Desmond Causes Two Incidents in Britain December 07, 2015 - 29 Missing Offshore Azerbaijan, $281 Billion Freight Bill Signed into U.S. Law December 05, 2015 - Azerbaijan: Three Missing and Platform on Fire, Electric Pulses Reduce Emissions Without Scrubber December 04, 2015 - Cruise Industry Expecting 24 Million Passengers, Mexico to get Wave Energy December 03, 2015 - U.S. Ports Pleased with $305 Billion Plan, International Day for the Abolition of Slavery December 02, 2015 - Industry Argues Against the Well Control Rule, AirAsia Plane Crash Not Storm-Related December 01, 2015 - Tanker Grounds off Sakhalin, Spills Oil,Thai Traffickers Arrested November 30, 2015 - Accidents on the Rise in E.U. Waters, Somalia: Pirates Killed, Fishermen Free November 28, 2015 - Pirates Abduct Four Off Nigeria, Coast Guard Searches for Missing Engineer November 27, 2015 - Kitack Lim Confirmed as Secretary-General, China Wants Military Base in Djibouti November 26, 2015 - Greenpeace Activists Arrested, Crane Collapses in Ho Chi Minh Port November 25, 2015 - Tanker Collision, Four Injured, Four Missing, Ballast Water Management Convention So Close November 24, 2015 - Britain Calls for Help Finding Russian Sub, Charges Laid over 2012 GOM Explosion November 23, 2015 - Lightering of Sunken Tanker Barge Begins, NOL in Exclusive Talks with CMA CGM November 21, 2015 - IMO Recognizes Courageous Acts at Sea, Chinese Freighter Sinks, Multiple Casualties November 20, 2015 - Half a Litre of Rum Consumed Before Grounding, America Too Dependent On Chinese Ships November 19, 2015 - Australia Won't Oppose Shell's Acquisition of BG, Coast Guard Defines Bering Strait Shipping Lane November 18, 2015 - Paris Attack, South China Sea Dominate APEC Talks, Statoil Exits Alaska November 17, 2015 - Russia Ready to Bring China into Arctic Offshore, Ferry Sinks in Indonesia November 16, 2015 - Migrants Linked to Paris Attacks, Sexual Orientation Issues put on CSR Agenda November 14, 2015 - TOTE Offers Settlement to El Faro Families, Pirate Leader Arrested November 13, 2015 - Navy Tug Finds El Faro Bridge, Subsea Mining Machines Delivered November 12, 2015 - Standardizing Maritime Education Across Nationalities, New Discord Over South China Sea November 11, 2015 - Veterans Day: Honoring The U.S. Merchant Marine, DSME Suffers Second Deadly Fire November 10, 2015 - 120 Somali Nationals to Plead Guilty to Piracy, Storm Pauses El Faro Search November 09, 2015 - Australia's Jones Act, Sailors' Society Helps Philippines Rebuild after Typhoon November 07, 2015 - Obama Rejects Keystone XL, Russian Navy Research Ship Heads to Antarctica November 06, 2015 - Australia's Subsea Mega-Pipeline Complete, Congress Votes Yes On Freight Funding November 05, 2015 - El Faro Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Polish Families, Battery Power Readied for Dynamic Positioning November 04, 2015 - U.S. Shipbuilding Industry Tops 110,000 Jobs, Crowley Buys Big In Florida November 03, 2015 - Navy Confirms Location of El Faro, World First: Drone Inspects Oil Tank on FPSO November 02, 2015 - Suspected El Faro Wreck Found Upright, in One Piece, TOTE Seeks Protection from Death Claims October 31, 2015 - Arctic Coast Guard Forum Ready for Action, ROV Operated Hands-Free by Pilot Ashore October 30, 2015 - U.S. Ports Win $44.3 Million for Infrastructure, Australia Unveils New Icebreaker October 29, 2015 - Navy Fails to Find El Faro Pinger, Container Ship Gains 300 Slots by Removing Engine Room October 28, 2015 - Most Malacca Pirate Attacks are Insurance Scams, Navy Fails to Find El Faro Pinger October 27, 2015 - U.S. Navy Tests China's South China Sea Stance, Another Statoil Spill October 26, 2015 - Third El Faro Law Suit Filed, Hong Kong Ferry Collision Leaves 100 Injured October 24, 2015 - Shell's Canada Offshore Drilling - Reasonable Precautions, Debris from El Faro Confirmed October 23, 2015 - What the U.S. Navy is Doing about Cyber Security, RCI Ship Catches Fire October 22, 2015 - Crew Taken Prisoner, Watch: Shell's Arctic Drillers Rescue Mariner and Cat October 21, 2015 - El Faro's Boilers Scheduled for Maintenance, Second Lawsuit Filed Against TOTE October 20, 2015 - Saving the Steamship SS United States, Ballast Water Ruling Could Slow Global Action October 19, 2015 - Interferry Reviews Fire Safety Lessons, Tanker Grounds Off Portugal October 17, 2015 - Obama Puts Freeze on Arctic Drilling, World's First LNG-Powered Container Ship Delivered October 16, 2015 - Health Care Costs Highlight MLC Risk, Polar Operators Keen on Citizen Science October 15, 2015 - The National Review's El Faro Stupidity,TOTE Sued for El Faro Sinking October 14, 2015 - MH370, Polar Code Spark SAR Rethink, Piracy Attempt Thwarted October 13, 2015 - 240 Years of Navy Celebrated in Images, Cruise Ship Building Boom Thanks to China October 12, 2015 - Louisiana Tribe Dissatisfied with BP Payout Offer, China Finishes Lighthouses October 10, 2015 - Tote Creating Fund for Lost Mariners, Panama Canal Sets Tonnage Record October 09, 2015 - Full Speed into the Hurricane's Path, China Launches 20th Satellite for GPS Alternative October 08, 2015 - Coast Guard Suspending Search for Missing Crew, Russian Missile Strike on Syria from Caspian Sea October 07, 2015 - Washington Probes Missing El Faro, U.S. Sets Out 150 Oil Spill Research Priorities October 06, 2015 - Body Found in El Faro Search, Deepwater Horizon Settlement Finalized October 05, 2015 - Debris Found in El Faro Search, The Internet of Big Things October 03, 2015 - TOTE Vessel Missing in Hurricane, CMA CGM Installs Container Monitoring System October 02, 2015 - Nigeria Seizes Oil Tanker, Houston Ready for Post-Panamax Vessels October 01, 2015 - Cause of Panama Canal Leak Identified, U.S. Finally Embraces Offshore Wind September 30, 2015 - Sekimizu Wants Inclusion and Control, New ISO 9001 Standard Released September 29, 2015 - Shell's Arctic Drilling Decision "Disappointing", Bill Gates Foundation Trust Sues Petrobras September 28, 2015 - Russian Sanctions at Work, World Tourism Day: Celebrating a Billion Opportunities September 26, 2015 - Costa Concordia Dismantling - in Pictures, Transocean Mentioned in Petrobras Scandal September 25, 2015 - Clamping Down on Ivory Smuggling, Rig Decommissioning Concerns Rise September 24, 2015 - World Maritime Day: What You Think, Mysterious Death on Drug Ship September 23, 2015 - Engaging the Next Generation, Thai Naval Commander Charged over Human Trafficking September 22, 2015 - Bulk Carrier Aground off Sweden, Ballast Water Treatment System Museum Pieces September 21, 2015 - People Power, U.S. Swears In New Naval Chief September 19, 2015 - Lost, but Not Forgotten, Car Carrier Raided in Kenya September 18, 2015 - The Well Control Rule: Safer or Just More Costly? World's First Undersea Compression Plant Online September 17, 2015 - What Keeps the Coast Guard Awake at Night, Carnival Sets 2020 Sustainability Goals September 16, 2015 - Remote-Controlled Ferries by 2020? Japan Offers Maritime Security Aid to Vietnam September 15, 2015 - New Security Initiative for Somalia, Jones Act Shouldn't Change for Puerto Rico September 14, 2015 - September 11 Remembered, What Will it Take to Melt Antarctica's Ice? September 12, 2015 - A Pearl Harbor Perspective on Remembering 9/11, Missing Vessel and Crew Located September 11, 2015 - Ship Detained Over Crew Wages, Food, Hygiene, Nigeria Lifts Ban on 113 Tankers September 10, 2015 - New Ads Promote U.S. Crude Exports, Chinese Vessel and Crew Missing September 09, 2015 - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Reaches North Pole, Cruise Ship Fires Leaves Passengers Stranded September 08, 2015 - MARAD Warns on Tainjin Contamination, Greenland Fines Greenpeace September 07, 2015 - Combating the "Blind" Seafarer, Korean Fishing Boat Capsizes, 10 Confirmed Dead September 05, 2015 - New Polar Cruise Ship, Saving Our Reefs With An Underwater Drone September 04, 2015 - The People of Dominica Need Help, MH370: Flaperon Identity Confirmed September 03, 2015 - Singapore: Piracy Attempt Foiled, Odebrecht Group Convicted for Slavery-Like Practices September 02, 2015 - Obama Pushes for More Icebreakers, Islamic State Vessel Arrested September 01, 2015 - Joint Piracy Operations for Australia and Indonesia, Vietnam War Remembered August 31, 2015 - Two Deaths: Stena Drilling Australia Pleads Guilty, Fuel Cell Generates Power for Honolulu Port August 29, 2015 - Hurricane Katrina's Great American Resettlement, West Africa Combats Piracy August 28, 2015 - Tianjin Port Officials Arrested, Total Sells North Sea Gas Pipelines August 27, 2015 - Eight Killed In Collision, Schlumberger Acquires Cameron August 26, 2015 - Southeast Asia Initiates Rapid Response Force To Piracy, Overboard Passenger Dies August 25, 2015 - GOM Offshore Industries Prepared? PCTC Flexibility Wins Out August 24, 2015 - Six Pirate Attacks off Singapore, New Panama Canal Leaks August 22, 2015 - First Offshore Pipeline Crosses Arctic Circle, Slave Ship Trading in Australian Waters August 21, 2015 - Tianjin Operations Too Close for Comfort, U.S. Navy Models Piracy August 20, 2015 - Hurricane Damage Predicted to Get Worse, Divers First In On Sewol Recovery August 19, 2015 - U.S. Tops Windstorm Damage Claims, Obama Heads To Arctic August 18, 2015 - Shell Gets Final Nod of Approval, Ship Bursts Into Flames On Suez Canal August 17, 2015 - Royal Caribbean in Billion Dollar Deal, Whale Killing is Humane, says Whaler August 15, 2015 - Anglo-Eastern and Univan Merge, Two Injured In Fire On USS Truman August 14, 2015 - Denmark Allows Slaughter of Pilot Whales, Japan's Hydrogen-Fueled Future August 13, 2015 - Explosion Rocks Tianjin Port, Military Helicopter Crashes Into Vessel August 12, 2015 - China Says Work Less, Cruise More, Southeast Asian Piracy at All-Time High August 11, 2015 - Biggest Wind Energy Converter Platform Installed, A Future for Waterborne Drones? August 10, 2015 - Missing Singapore-Registered Tanker Found, Seattle and Tacoma Ports Unite August 08, 2015 - Inspectors Watching Shell 24/7, Sanctions Placed On Russian Oil Field August 07, 2015 - Suez Canal Races to the Finish, World Record Drop for Manned Lifeboat August 06, 2015 - MH370 Debris Find Confirmed, Shipping Companies Fined by FMC August 05, 2015 - Chinese Company Picked to Salvage Sewol,U.S. Puts Sanctions on Companies Aiding Syria August 04, 2015 - U.S. Coast Guard Celebrates 225th Anniversary, Jones Act Challenge Fails August 03, 2015 - Latest U.S. Attack Sub Commissioned, A Vote for Responsible Arctic Development August 01, 2015 - English Bay Spill: Canada Can Do Better, Cruise Line Wins Landmark Norovirus Case July 31, 2015 - Senate Committee Lifts Crude Export Ban, Matson Pays for Molasses Spill July 30, 2015 - Has MH370 Been Found? Korean Shipyards Empty July 29, 2015 - Costa Newbuilds Set New Capacity Record, Fugitive Ship Flees July 28, 2015 - World's Largest Hydrogen Project Underway, Chinese Vessel Sinks After Collision With Oil Tanker July 27, 2015 - Carnival Pays for Passenger Disability Act Violations, Moscow Launches New Strategy, New Ship July 25, 2015 - Shell-BG Merger Gets Brazilian Approval, U.S. Blacklists Singapore Shipping Firm July 24, 2015 - 21 Dead After Cargo Ship Collides With Boat, Fake Security Contracts Costly July 23, 2015 - Shell Gets Final Approval for Arctic Drilling, Freedom Of The Seas Catches Fire July 22, 2015 - Two Anti-Whaling Activists Arrested, Cargo Ship Slams into Bosphorus Strait Villa July 21, 2015 - What We Should Learn from Ferry Disasters, Barges Collide Near Houston July 20, 2015 - USS Little Rock (LCS 9) Launched, Stena Ferry and Tanker Collide off Sweden July 18, 2015 - Asian Piracy Up 18 Percent, Oil spill on Barrier Reef July 17, 2015 - U.S. Releases Draft Arctic Charting Plan, Hyundai Taps Into Internet of Things Technology July 16, 2015 - First for Non-Russian Arctic Cruise Vessel, South Korea Thinks Big on LNG Bunkering July 15, 2015 - Deal With Iran, Fatal Accident on Skandi Pacific July 14, 2015 - Pilot Makes Mistake, Master Conceals Grounding, Shell Icebreaker Heads to Shipyard July 13, 2015 - Canada Funds New Tanker Research Center,Livestock Carrier Sinks July 11, 2015 - War of Words for Now, Greece to Sell Key Ports July 10, 2015 - MSC Diverts Ships, Where Did the Money Go? Part 2 July 09, 2015 - 10 Rescued After Ship Hits Rocks, Piracy Driven by Economic Strife July 08, 2015 - Carnival Launches Cuban Cruises, Where Did the Grant Money Go? July 07, 2015 - Murder Charges Filed in Ferry Tragedy, Suez Terrorist Attack Thwarted July 06, 2015 - Obama Honors Greatest Force Ever Known, World's Largest Turret Mooring Ready for Prelude July 04, 2015 - Merchant Mariners Ensure Survival of Newly Founded U.S., Asia's First LNG Tug Delivered July 03, 2015 - BP Settles Government's Deepwater Horizon Claims, Over 100 Survive Philippine Ferry Sinking July 02, 2015 - Shell Greenlights Mega Platform, Ship Grounds in Dardanelles July 01, 2015 - Lim Ki-tack Named New IMO Secretary General, NYK Fined for Price Fixing June 30, 2015 - Cosco Group Inflated Profits by $20m, Container Ship and LPG Tanker Collide June 29, 2015 - Cruise Ship and Tanker Collide, IMO Prioritizes e Navigation June 27, 2015 - Oil Majors Defer Canadian Arctic Drilling, U.S. Senate Introduces Multimodal Freight Act June 26, 2015 - Making Careers at Sea More Attractive, Indonesian Pirates Sentenced to 10 Years' Jail June 25, 2015 - Remembering the Importance of Seafarers,Crew of 14 Rescued from Sinking Cement Carrier June 24, 2015 - Recordings Missing from Sage Sagittarius, Branson Chooses Miami and Fincantieri June 23, 2015 - New Trade Deal Will Challenge U.S. Ports, 5 Pirates Involved in Tanker Hijacking Still at Large June 22, 2015 - U.N. Acts on High Seas Biodiversity Treaty, China Fines 21 Companies for Anti Competition Breaches June 20, 2015 - Cruise Ship Allides with Lock Wall, 30 Injured, Mega Canal, Mega Mistake? June 19, 2015 - Malaysia's Hijacked Tanker Found in Vietnam, Mega Offshore Wind Farm Inaugurated in Wales June 18, 2015 - Grand Finale for Infamous Glomar Explorer, Pirates Attack Three Ships in Three Hours June 17, 2015 - Grand Finale for Infamous Glomar Explorer, Master Prosecuted After Call from Concerned Mother June 16, 2015 - Seattle Protesters Face Down Departing Rig, 12 Year Sentence for North Korea Arms Smugglers June 15, 2015 - The Master's Decision to Sail, Container Ship Efficiency Not Always Paying Off June 13, 2015 - Owner Sees Disappearance of Second Tanker, Cause of FPSO Explosion that Killed 9 Revealed June 12, 2015 - MH370: A 90 Degree Nose Dive? Eight Rescued After Box Ship Sinks June 11, 2015 - Chinese Cruise Ship Retrofit Questioned, Flooding of Expanded Panama Canal Begins June 10, 2015 - Asgard Subsea Gas Compression Installation Commences, Russia Hones in on Arctic Shipping June 09, 2015 - Panamanian Authorities Thwart Attempted Hijacking, RO/RO Gets Novel LNG Bunkering Solution June 08, 2015 - China Mourns Loss of Life at Jianli, Government to Reveal Offshore Fracking Details June 06, 2015 - Pirates Hijack Tanker off Malaysian Coast, Chinese Yard Starts Building Titanic Replica June 05, 2015 - Salvage Underway for Sunken Cruise Ship, Coast Guard to Fine Seattle Protestors June 04, 2015 - Cruise Ship Rescue Continues, but Hope Dwindles, Car Carrier on Fire off UK Coast June 03, 2015 - Innovations Unveiled at Nor-Shipping, Environmentalists File Suit Over Arctic Drilling June 02, 2015 - Chinese Passenger Ship Sinks, Hundreds Missing, Deepsea Copper Mine Versus Terrestrial Mines June 01, 2015 - LNG First For Cruise Ship, Supply Vessel Fire in Mumbai High May 30, 2015 - Kulluk: Shell Approved Inadequate Plan, World's Largest Floating Structure May 29, 2015 - Remi Eriksen: Proud and Confident, "Death Ship" Inquest Begins May 28, 2015 - Whaling: Sea Shepherd Seeks U.S. Injunction, Freighter Evacuated Amid Explosion Fears May 27, 2015 - China Talks of "Open Seas Protection", Half Cruise Ship, Half Freighter Debuts 2015 May 26, 2015 - Cunard's Three Queens Perform River Dance, Fire Is Second Incident for Vessel This Month May 25, 2015 - Memorial Day Remembrance, Is Cold Ironing Redundant Now? May 23, 2015 - Oil Platform on Fire in Gulf of Mexico,West Coast Longshoremen Approve New Contract May 22, 2015 - U.S. Celebrates Over 200 Years of Merchant Mariners, Quantifying Arctic Shipping Risks May 21, 2015 - Cyber Attack Targets Tankers, 14 Crewmen Still Missing After Barge Capsizes May 20, 2015 - 'Old Ironsides' Arrives in Dry Dock, Norwegian Dawn Runs Aground in Bermuda May 19, 2015 - Floating LNG Platforms Could Be Unmanned, Pirates Attack Tanker off Malaysia May 18, 2015 - Turtle Gets 3D Printed Jaw Reconstruction, Russia Wants $1 Billion for Failed Mistral Deal May 16, 2015 - Polar Code Challenged over Sewage, HFO, Petrobras Bribes Estimated at $2.1 Billion May 15, 2015 - Crane Collapses at Bremerhaven Port Killing Operator, World's First Fuel Cell Drone Unveiled May 14, 2015 - Costa Concordia's Million Dollar Recycling Plan, Drilling to Begin Near Deepwater Horizon Site May 13, 2015 - Activism Begins over Shell's Arctic Drilling, Over 150 Reported Ill on Star Princess May 12, 2015 - U.S. Approves Shell's Arctic Drilling Plan, Turkish Ship Attacked Approaching Libya May 11, 2015 - North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile, Canada's Aboriginals Concerned about Petronas Plan May 09, 2015 - Shell Demonstrates Arctic Spill Response Capabilities, UAVs to Be Banned in Arctic, Antarctic May 08, 2015 - Hong Kong Officials Face Ferry Disaster Trial, Seized Maersk Vessel, Crew Safely Released May 07, 2015 - The Lusitania Sinking: "Be British Boys", Costa Concordia Ready for Last Journey May 06, 2015 - Two Dead after Mexican Rig Accident, Sailors Return Home after 5 Month Ordeal May 05, 2015 - Pirates Attack Product Tanker in Malacca Straits, Fire Response Highlights Decision Complexity May 04, 2015 - Russia and Lithuania in Power Link Tussle, New Panama Canal Toll Structure Approved May 02, 2015 - Fame and Glamor in Cunard's Past, U.S. Ports Celebrate Increased Congressional Funding May 01, 2015 - Is Canada Ready for an Oil Spill? Maersk Insists on Release of Seized Vessel April 30, 2015 - The Arrogance of Senator Corker, Crew of Seized Maersk Vessel Reported Safe April 29, 2015 - Iran Seizes Cargo Ship, US Navy Responds, Over 150 Rescued from Burning Ferry April 28, 2015 - Truckers to Strike at Southern California Ports, Heeding the Lionfish Warning April 27, 2015 - Maritime Security at a Crossroads, APM Opens Most Advanced Container Terminal April 25, 2015 - Opportunities and Challenges in the Russian North, ANZAC Day: Lest We Forget April 24, 2015 - U.S. Navy Drone Passes Final Test: Refueling, EU Triples Mediterranean SAR Spending April 23, 2015 - Air Power Needed in Migrant Solution, Man Overboard, Possibly Eaten by Sharks April 22, 2015 - Houthis Say U.S. Punishing Yemeni People, Who's Right about Energy Efficiency? April 21, 2015 - EU Proposes 10 Point Migrant Action Plan, U.S. Aircraft Carrier Approaches Yemen April 20, 2015 - 700 Migrants Feared Dead off Libya, World's First LNG Powered Containership Launched April 18, 2015 - Industry Commits to End Routine Flaring,Cruise Ship Rescues Sailors from Remote Island April 17, 2015 - Christians Thrown From Migrant Boat, Maersk Oil to Cut 200 Jobs April 16, 2015 - Yemen's Food Security Under Threat, U.S. Navy Officer Pleads Guilty to Bribery April 15, 2015 - Courage, Frailty and a Titanic Loss, Russian Ships in English Channel for Drills April 14, 2015 - Three Kidnapped off Nigerian Coast, Japan Won't Accept "No" to Whaling April 13, 2015 - Bad Weather Sends Greenpeace Home, Over 1,000 Migrants Rescued, Smugglers Arrested April 11, 2015 - Lives Lost in Haiti Escape, Authorities Clash over Canadian Spill Response April 10, 2015 - Bunker Fuel Spill in Vancouver's English Bay, Icebound Ships Moving Again on Lake Superior April 09, 2015 - Shell in Takeover Bid for BG Group, Shell Files Complaint about Greenpeace Activists April 08, 2015 - Multi-Ship Collision on Mississippi, Russian Nuclear Submarine Fire Put Out April 07, 2015 - Greenpeace Activists Climb Shell's Arctic Bound Rig, Poaching Vessel Thunder Sinks April 06, 2015 - Italy Rescues 1,500 Migrants, Fleeing Yemen, A personal Account April 04, 2015 - Three still missing after PEMEX blaze, First ship grounds in St. Lawrence Seaway April 03, 2015 - Yemen: Aden Turns into Battlefield, Two Found Dead in Cruise Ship Cabin April 02, 2015 - Fire Engulfs Pemex Oil Platform, 300 Evacuated, Canadian Coast Guard Icebreaker Runs Aground April 01, 2015 - Man Trapped in Capsized Tug for Hour, Costa Concordia Linked to Drug Smuggling March 31, 2015 - Egypt Initiates Naval Attacks in Yemen, USAID Outsourcing Maritime Jobs with Taxpayer Dollars March 30, 2015 - Saudi Navy Evacuates Diplomats from Yemen, Greece Rethinks China Port Sale March 28, 2015 - Nigeria: Vote 1 for Maritime Security, Ukraine Arrests Ship, Crew Face Jail March 27, 2015 - Yemen Puts Major Shipping Route at Risk, Schlumberger Fined for Violating Iran Sanctions March 26, 2015 - Cheonan Anniversary Renews Korean Bitterness, Not Enough Protection Against Cyberattacks March 25, 2015 - Shipowners Urged to Consider Safe Manning Levels, First Asian Ballast Water Lab Named March 24, 2015 - Drug Bust on Splendour of the Seas, Lessons Learned: Exxon Valdez 26 Years Later March 23, 2015 - Two Pirate Boardings in Malacca Straits, Petrobras Halts Production on "Incomplete" FPSO March 21, 2015 - Cruise Ship on Vanuatu Humanitarian Mission, China Rebukes U.S. Navy Commander March 20, 2015 - Floating Prisons Feed World's Seafood Hunger, Cruise Passengers Shot in Tunisia March 19, 2015 - Petrobras: Over 300 Swiss Bank Accounts,Fire Aboard Vessel Inbound to New York March 18, 2015 - House of Lords Wants North Sea Coordination, African States Establish New Piracy Center March 17, 2015 - IMO has Ballast Water Eureka Moment, Forties Echo Platform Shut Down After Collision March 16, 2015 - Modi Marks Out His Territory, Venezuela Claims $46m Tidewater Payout as Win March 14, 2015 - New U.S. Seapower Strategy Released, Scrubber Discharge Impacts Questioned March 13, 2015 - Manslaughter Charges Dropped for Two BP Employees, Hong Kong Sets Emissions Enforcement Date March 12, 2015 - Fog Hampers U.S. Helicopter Crash Search Efforts, Former Cruise Line CEO Sues Virgin Group March 11, 2015 - Scramble to Ensure Public Safety after Houston Spill, MARAD Predicts More U.S. Fleet Losses March 10, 2015 - MH370 Report Reveals Battery Problem, Another Collision in Houston Channel March 09, 2015 - Breaking Stereotypes and Women at Sea, General Cargo Ship Aground in Scotland March 07, 2015 - First American Offshore Wind Farm Funded, First GoM LNG Powered OSV Enters Service March 06, 2015 - IACS Acts on MOL Comfort Report, Coast Guard Monitors Distressed Vessel March 05, 2015 - 10 Migrants Dead, 1,000 Rescued, Korean Shipyard Called into Petrobras Scandal March 04, 2015 - Fleecing Maritime Schools and Heritage Organizations, Colombia Seizes Chinese Flagged Ship March 03, 2015 - Islamic Extremists Target Libya's Oil, MOL Orders World's Biggest Container Ships March 02, 2015 - Italy Starts Naval Exercises Off Libya, Canada's Submarines Ready at Last February 28, 2015 - Somali Pirates Release Four Longest Held Hostages, World's Cheapest Offshore Wind Farm Underway February 27, 2015 - North Korean Shipping Firm Skirts Sanctions, U.S. Navy Budget Cuts Could Cost Lives February 26, 2015 - Obama Vetoes Keystone XL Pipeline, Iran Stages Anti U.S. War Games February 25, 2015 - Mission Impossible: A New U.S. Icebreaker, Australian LNG Back Hauls to Australia February 24, 2015 - Maersk Likely to Divest More Companies, Major Middle East Shipping Routes Secure February 23, 2015 - Bangladesh Ferry Capsizes After Collision, Tug Owner Jailed over Crew Death February 21, 2015 - Korea Tops China in Newbuilding Output, No Resolution to U.S. Port Dispute February 20, 2015 - Lysblink Seaways Leaking Diesel Oil, Libya Hopes to Restart Sarir Oilfield February 19, 2015 - Ship Aground off Scotland, Sixth Victim of Petrobras Explosion Found February 18, 2015 - World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Approved, U.S. West Coast Ports Reopen February 17, 2015 - Ferry Master Jailed for Eight Years,Sekimizu Says: Stop People Smugglers February 16, 2015 - Labor Secretary Intervening in Port Dispute, Wartime Service of Six Sailor Presidents February 14, 2015 - Antarctic Rescue Underway, Petrobras Asked to Boost Output Before Explosion February 13, 2015 - Offshore Explosion: Five Killed, Four Missing, Singapore Revokes Two Bunker Licenses February 12, 2015 - Costa Concordia Captain Sentenced to 16 Years, Offshore Explosion Kills At Least 3 February 11, 2015 - Trial of Costa Concordia's Captain Concludes, Feature: Breaking Through the Ice February 10, 2015 - U.S. West Coast Port Operations Resume, Mega Ship Herd Mentality February 09, 2015 - Bomb Threat Closes Coast Guard Office, North Korea Test Fires New Missile February 07, 2015 - 120 Rescued from Grounded Cruise Ship, Africa's Maritime Security Wish List February 06, 2015 - 11 Rescued from Sinking Ship off India, Oil Tankers Run Gauntlet in Nigeria's Pirate Alley February 05, 2015 - Tanker Crewman Killed in Pirate Attack, MOL Ship Rescues Five Castaways February 04, 2015 - Military Sealift Command Ship Successfully Refloated, Company Fined After Offshore Worker Killed February 03, 2015 - China's Second Aircraft Carrier, Shipping Exec Pleads Guilty to Price Fixing February 02, 2015 - Second Asian Chemical Tanker Attacked, AMSA Bans Ship for 12 Months January 31, 2015 - Pirates Arrested in Tanker Hijacking, Should the Master Go Down with the Ship? January 30, 2015 - Chemical Tanker Goes Missing off Malaysia, Inside Story: Raising the Costa Concordia January 29, 2015 - Bomb Threat Interrupts Lithuania LNG Terminal, Tall Ship Topples in Winter Storm Juno January 28, 2015 - Gulf of Guinea Piracy Declines 18%, Kurdish Crude Tanker Leaves U.S. After Dispute January 27, 2015 - Concordia Captain Facing 26 Years in Jail, Cruise Ship Crew Rescues Pilot off Hawaii January 26, 2015 - Engine Room Fire Disables Cruise Ship.Thousands Protests Across Yemen January 24, 2015 - 10 Missing After Vessels Collide off South Korea, Fire Erupts on Unmanned GoM Platform January 23, 2015 - Military Sealift Command Ship Aground in Japan, McCain Speaks Out on Jones Act Amendment January 22, 2015 - Russian Warship Spotted in Havana, Feature: Shipping in Troubled Waters January 21, 2015 - Splitting the Jones Act Baby, Stowaways Found in Dutch Navy Ship January 20, 2015 - Panama's Pacific Prize Fight, Fiji Denies Livestock Ship Entry January 19, 2015 - McCain Takes Dead Aim at U.S. Maritime,Ghana's Navy Frees Hijacked Tanker January 17, 2015 - Iranian Oil Breaching Sanctions at UAE Port, More Guilty Pleas in Navy Corruption Conspiracy January 16, 2015 - Industry Fights McCain Jones Act Amendment, Libyan Warplane Attacks Trawler January 15, 2015 - SE Asia Tanker Hijacks Rise as Global Piracy Drops, 2015 World Maritime Day Theme Revealed January 14, 2015 - Crude Freefall, Grounded Tanker May Siphon LNG to Break Free January 13, 2015 - 26 Rescued from Sunken Cargo Ship, MOL Containership Aground in Japan January 12, 2015 - Tug Collides with Hoegh Osaka, AirAsia Flight QZ8501 Black Boxes Found January 10, 2015 - Third Vessel Banned from Australian Ports, At Least 3 Dead in Catamaran Sinking January 09, 2015 - Oil Glut Spurs Storage at Sea, Port Security Increased After Paris Attack January 08, 2015 - Hoegh Osaka Self Floated at High Tide, Japan Wants to Sell Sub Hunting Jet to UK January 07, 2015 - Arctic Shipping Thaws in 2014, AirAsia Jet Not First Java Sea Casualty January 06, 2015 - Oil Tanker Bombed at Libyan Port, The Demise of the Fair Winds Charter January 05, 2015 - Car Carrier Grounded off Southern England, Chance of Finding Cemfjord Survivors is Slim January 03, 2015 - One Dead After Cement Carrier Sinks, Explosive Laden Pakistani Boat Blows Up January 02, 2015 - Weather Stalls Search for AirAsia Black Boxes, Norman Atlantic: Stowaways and Selfishness January 01, 2015 - Ship Grounding Leaves One Dead, Final Farewell to Single Hull Oil Tankers December 31, 2014 - Two Seamen Killed in Ferry Fire Rescue, Migrant Ship Claims Armed Intrusion December 30, 2014 - Death Toll Rises in Ferry Fire, Master Overboard Near Marshall Islands December 29, 2014 - Airlift Begins for Hundreds Trapped on Ferry, Singaporean Navy Joins Search for Missing Plane December 27, 2014 - Flames Erupt on Costa Cruise Ship, Three Dead as Ship Sinks Off Japan December 26, 2014 - Rocket Hits Storage Tank in Libyan Port, Barges Collide on Ohio River December 25, 2014 - Happy Holidays from The Maritime Executive December 24, 2014 - Mutiny Erupts on Cunard Christmas Cruise, Taiwan Navy Launches Carrier Killer December 23, 2014 - Nicaragua Announces Start of Canal, U.S. Navy Helicopter Crashes in Kuwait December 22, 2014 - Russia Calls Sanctions on Crimea "Collective Punishment", Falling Pipe Injures Offshore Worker in UK December 20, 2014 - Crew Practices Caused Rena Grounding, What Was the Most Shocking News of 2014? December 19, 2014 - Lack of Evidence Frees Three Somali Pirates, Denmark Arrests Former OW Bunker Manager December 18, 2014 - The Concept of Innocent Passage, Two Navy Officers Relieved After Allision December 17, 2014 - Ship Collision Results in Argentina Oil Spill, More Than 100 Dead in DR Congo Ferry Sinking December 16, 2014 - Cruise Ship Runs Aground in Philippines, Six Arrested in 'Operation Ghost Ship' December 14, 2014 - Egypt: Container ship collides with fishing vessel, new form of ice to store energy December 13, 2014 - Three Die in Cruise Ship Fire, Grounded Ship Blocks Antwerp Port Traffic December 12, 2014 - Two Dead in Tanker Explosion, Ship Collision Sparks Environmental Disaster December 11, 2014 - UK Wants Help in Submarine Hunt, Plastic Choking World's Oceans December 10, 2014 - Tropical Storm Damages Ship, Threatening Spill; Crewman Dies After Falling from Freighter December 09, 2014 - Vietnamese Mariner Shot Dead by Pirates, Maritime Critics Would Sacrifice U.S. National Security December 08, 2014 - Typhoon Hagupit Triggers Massive Evacuation, 2014 in Review: Ballast Water Treatment Monitoring December 06, 2014 - More Than $150b of Oil Projects Face Axe, Italian Navy Finds 17 Dead Migrants December 05, 2014 - The Costa Effect, France Ordered to Pay Somali Pirates Thousands December 04, 2014 - Capsized Barge Leaves One Missing, 11 Bodies Recovered Near South Korean Ship December 03, 2014 - Concordia Captain Takes the Stand, Four Rescued from Vessel Fire in GoM December 02, 2014 - Dozens Missing After Vessel Sinks off Russia, Hijacked Tanker Found off Thailand December 01, 2014 - HMAS Canberra Joins the Fleet, Team Vestas Wind Yacht Aground, Crew Rescued November 29, 2014 - Russian Warships Enter English Channel, New Google Tool to Track Global Fisheries November 28, 2014 - New LNG Carrier has Apple-Shaped Tanks, Ice Friday: Greenland Parliamentary Elections November 27, 2014 - OW Tanker Taken Over, Ship Emissions Law Effective from 2018 November 26, 2014 - Are Self-Driving Cars a Threat to Shipping?, Ship Causes Kiel Canal Gate Closure November 25, 2014 - U.S. Port Congestion Hides Deeper Issues, Underwater Robot Sheds New Light on Sea Ice November 24, 2014 - Facilitation Payments: Stand your Ground, Man Overboard: One Dead, Two Injured November 22, 2014 - 1 Dead in GoM Offshore Platform Explosion, IMO Adopts Polar Code November 21, 2014 - Two U.S. Naval Ships Collide In Gulf of Aden, Sewol Operator Sentenced to 10 Years November 20, 2014 - Malaysian Navy Ship Sinks, Cargo Ship Sinks After Collision November 19, 2014 - South Korea Launches Coast Guard Replacement, Obama's Oil Exports Warning Only Half True? November 18, 2014 - Italy Seeks Millions in Concordia Disaster Damages, NYK Ship Suffers Cargo Offload Mishap November 17, 2014 - Obama: Asian Dynamism versus Asian Disputes, Petrobras Scandal Could Change Brazil Forever November 16, 2014 - Somali Pirates Attempt Attack on Zim Ship, Cement Carrier Sinks off Philippines November 14, 2014 - U.S. Navy Sailors Attacked in Turkey, Cargo Ship Almost Free After 7-Month Arrest November 13, 2014 - Egyptian Navy Kills Four After Boat Attack, Six Rescued in Chinese Ship Collision November 12, 2014 - Eight Missing as Ships Collide in Vietnam, U.S. West Coast Port Drama Continues November 11, 2014 - Cargo Ship Strikes Brooklyn Bridge, USCG Detains 'Unsafe' Ship November 10, 2014 - Dover Ferry Crashes into Wall, 4 Injured, China to Establish $40b Silk Road Fund November 08, 2014 - Investors Eye Lawsuits in OW Bunker Scandal, Jihadists Using Cruise Ships to Sneak Into War Zones November 07, 2014 - At Least 1 Dead in Indian Navy Ship Sinking, Russian Ship Intercepted in Portugal's Waters November 06, 2014 - Russian Sub Test-fires Missile, U.S. Maritime Strategy Shift November 05, 2014 - Animal Feed Prompts Cargo Ship Fire, Shipping Lines Apply 'Ebola Clause' November 04, 2014 - Corpse Found in Concordia, Halloween Horror Cruise Turns Scary for Passengers November 03, 2014 - Fatal Rescue Boat Accident on Coral Princess, Cruise Ship Runs Aground in Norway November 01, 2014 - Master Fined After Wind Farm Vessel Collision, New Research Focuses Earhart Underwater Search October 31, 2014 - Six Missing After Ship Collides with Tugboat, Somali Pirates Free 7 Hostages October 30, 2014 - Ship Grounds in Sweden Causing Oil Spill, Another Body Found on Sunken Sewol October 29, 2014 - Container Ship Collision Sparks Blaze in Malaysia, Shell Wants More Time for Arctic Oil Search October 28, 2014 - Nigerian Pirates Launch Series of Fatal Attacks, High Arctic Costs Deter Business October 27, 2014 - Take Your iPad Underwater, HMS Victory Shipwreck Project Approved October 25, 2014 - SOCAR Suffers Fatal Platform Incident, Barge Adrift in Beaufort Sea October 24, 2014 - Four Rescued from Capsized Tug, The Ship Mortgage Crisis October 23, 2014 - Traffickers Use Prison Ships For Slave Trade, Captain Takes Legal Action After Kidnapping October 22, 2014 - Total CEO Killed in Moscow Jet Accident, Two Killed in LIfeboat Inspection Accident October 21, 2014 - Sweden Hunts for Mystery Submarine, Rising Fraud on the High Seas October 20, 2014 - Carnival Magic Returns After Ebola Scare, Russian Cargo Ship Adrift off Canada October 18, 2014 - Ebola Fears Hit Maritime Industry, The New Marine Fuel October 17, 2014 - Corruption Plagues Philippine Ports, Taiwan Wants Armed Ships in Disputed Sea October 16, 2014 - Sydney Super Storm Causes Multiple-Vessel Incident, Tanker Runs Aground in Amazon River October 15, 2014 - Capsized Vessels Leave Mile-long Sheen, U.S. Warships Stay in Philippines Amid Murder Probe October 14, 2014 - 10 Injured as Ferry Strikes San Francisco Pier, How Carriers Make Money October 13, 2014 - Seaman Guard Ohio Crew Face Re-Trial, Punishment for Coast Guard over Sewol Disaster October 11, 2014 - Two Die in Research Ship Sinking, Chinese Fisherman Killed in SK Coast Guard Raid October 10, 2014 - Pirates Release Missing Tanker, Injured Crew; Livestock Carrier Up in Flames October 09, 2014 - Ship with Radioactive Cargo Stable After Fire, Ports Tighten Entry Procedures as Ebola Fears Spread October 08, 2014 - Shots Fired Between South, North Korea Ships; Nigerian Piracy Expected to Increase October 07, 2014 - Vietnamese Oil Tanker Vanishes, Shipwreck is Not Santa Maria October 06, 2014 - U.S. Navy Tests Autonomous Swarm Boats,China to Sooth Transport Bottlenecks by 2020 October 04, 2014 - 1926 Steamship Discovered in Lake Ontario, Exxon Sees Disruption from Ebola Outbreak October 03, 2014 - U.S. Eases Vietnam Arms Embargo for Maritime Security, Big Ships Bringing Big Changes October 02, 2014 - 9 Missing as Chinese Ship Sinks Off Japan, Shell North Sea Oil Rig Evacuated October 01, 2014 - South Korean Passenger Ship Runs Aground, MOL Comfort Investigation Published September 30, 2014 - Container Ship Collision on the Suez, Flames Erupt on Packed P&O Ferry September 29, 2014 - Hospital Building to be Shaped Like Ship, Rebels Attack Could Threaten Shipping Lanes September 27, 2014 - Barge/Boat Collision Leaves Two Dead, Underwater Robot for Port Security September 26, 2014 - Six Killed Over Somali Hostage Ransom, Cruise Ship Rescues Hundreds of Migrants September 25, 2014 - World Maritime Day 2014, Warplane Attacks Libya's Benghazi Port September 24, 2014 - USCG Cutter and Fishing Vessel Collide, Navy Ships Aid in Airstrikes Against ISIL September 23, 2014 - China Enters Strait of Hormuz, Great Lakes' Longest Ship Freed After Grounding September 22, 2014 - IMO Secretary General Will Retire in 2015, Ukrainian Crew Member Stabbed at Sea September 20, 2014 - Malta Bars Cargo Ship on Ebola Fears, First Arctic Cargo Shipped Through NW Passage September 19, 2014 - Malaria Strikes Ship Crew, Towboats Sinks on Upper Mississippi September 18, 2014 - Bulk Carriers Collide in Singapore, China Invests in $601m Sri Lanka Port Project September 17, 2014 - 14 Rescued from Sinking Ship in Typhoon, Piracy: Not a Thing of the Past September 16, 2014 - The Explosion of Piracy, Al Qaeda Group Attacks Wrong Ship September 15, 2014 - One Dead in U.S. Offshore Pipeline Accident, Putin's Territories: from Crimea to Chukotka September 13, 2014 - Navy Hornets Crash in Pacific Ocean, Radar Overlay to Improve ECDIS Navigation September 12, 2014 - Do Ancient Maps Debunk China's Sea Claims?, Navy to Present Small Warship Options September 11, 2014 - Russian Navy Successfully Tests Nuclear Missile, The State of the U.S. Merchant Marine September 10, 2014 - Pakistani Taliban Attack Navy Dockyard, Russian Jets Buzz Canadian Warship September 09, 2014 - New Panama Canal Ship Tests to Start, Bulk Carrier Grounded in Greece September 08, 2014 - Sailor Jumps Ship into Croc-Infested Waters, Vietnam Deterring China with Submarines September 06, 2014 - Pertamina Official Arrested for Fuel Smuggling, Grounded U.S. Freighter Refloated September 05, 2014 - Man Dies on BP North Sea Oil Platform, At Least 1 Dead in Sea of Japan Capsizing September 04, 2014 - Pirates Attack Tanker off Ivory Coast, Jail Time for Drunk Captain September 03, 2014 - Former Sydney Ferries CEO Jailed for Fraud, Halliburton Reaches Settlement on Macondo Claims September 02, 2014 - Navy Helicopter Crashes in the Gulf of Aden, Two Missing After Attack on Ukrainian Patrol Boat September 01, 2014 - Rebels Fire on Ship, Putin Wants Talks, Submarine: Shanghai to U.S. in 100 Minutes August 30, 2014 - Thai Tanker Hijacked, Robbed; Kenya Blows Up Heroin Ship August 29, 2014 - Tug Capsizes on Calumet River, Ebola in Nigeria's Oil Hub August 28, 2014 - USCG Fires Warning Shot at Iranian Dhow, Rena Crew Were Fatigued August 27, 2014 - Sea Disputes Need Creative Diplomacy, The State of Piracy August 26, 2014 - Two Die in Vietnam Tanker Explosion; OSV, Shrimping Vessel Collide August 25, 2014 - Two Egyptian Seafarers Dead after Head Injuries, Japan, Mexico and RORO Evolution August 23, 2014 - Russia Seizes Japanese Whaling Patrol Ship, Rockets Fired at Offshore Israeli Gas Well August 22, 2014 - Jones Act: Fact vs. Fiction, The Most Expensive Tanker August 21, 2014 - Crew Comments Translated During Murder at Sea, Hackers Drawn to Maritime Industry August 20, 2014 - Man Arrested Over Shipping Container Death, Chilean Ferry Capsizes August 19, 2014 - Video Shows Fishing Boat Crew Being Murdered, Ship Hits Fremantle Bridge in Storm August 18, 2014 - Body of Crewman Found after Stabbing, 35 People Found in Container, One Dead August 16, 2014 - Japan Freezes Assets of N. Korean Shipping Firm, Crude Oil Tankers Outperform Peers August 15, 2014 - Falling Crane Kills Tugboat Captain, Passenger Ferry Suffers Engine Failure August 14, 2014 - Multiple Ship Collision on the Mississippi, Bangladesh Ferry Owner Arrested for Murder August 13, 2014 - U.S. to Bolster Navy Activity in Australia, Industry Lobbies for Environmental Reform August 12, 2014 - Australian Navy Ship Up in Flames, Guarding Against Cyber Attacks August 11, 2014 - Russia Detects, Expels Presumed U.S. Submarine, Time for Some Shaaark! August 09, 2014 - On Shift With a Robot, China Defies U.S. With Lighthouse Builds August 08, 2014 - 43 Charged in Sewol Case, Police Investigate Death of Qingdao Port Official August 07, 2014 - Bones Found on Costa Concordia, Spanish Navy Training Ship Caught Smuggling Cocaine August 06, 2014 - Pirates Release Pillaged Tanker, A New Suez Canal? August 05, 2014 - Bangladesh Ferry Capsizes with 200 Passengers, Kurds ask U.S. to Scrap Seizure Order August 04, 2014 - Japanese PM Wants Trade Partnership with Brazil, Quantum, Golar Partner for Ghana LNG Terminal August 02, 2014 - Japan Offers Vietnam Some Navy Ships, Garamendi Introduces New U.S. Shipping Act August 01, 2014 - Kurdish Oil Controversy Continues, Australia Detains Hong Kong-Flagged Ship July 31, 2014 - 12 Die in Indonesia Ferry Sinking, First U.S. Condensate Export Cargo in 40 Years July 30, 2014 - U.S. to Seize $100m Kurdish Oil Cargo, Piracy Hotspot is Shifting July 29, 2014 - Costa Concordia Arrives in Genoa, Freighter Hard Aground in Lake St. Clair July 28, 2014 - Experts Voice Concerns Over New Arctic Cruise, Sea Shepherd Fined for Oil Spill July 26, 2014 - Two Suspects Killed in Possible Ferry Attack Attempt, Notorious Drug Smuggling Ship to be Scrapped July 25, 2014 - Iraqi Kurdish Oil Nears U.S. Port, Norway on Terrorist Alert July 24, 2014 - France Confirms Future Warship Delivery to Russia, Concordia's Final Farewell July 23, 2014 - Historic Concordia Refloat Completed, Gas Leak off Mumbai Prompts Evacuation July 22, 2014 - Three Dead in Singapore Barge Sinking, Why a U.S. Coast Guard? July 21, 2014 - Costa Concordia Tow Delayed by Heavy Seas, Russia's Recession Just Got Worse July 19, 2014 - Dentist Causes Cruise Ship Detention, Talk of War in Europe July 18, 2014 - Ferry, Barge Collide on the Thames; Ship Crew Protests About Employer July 17, 2014 - Another Oil Tanker Falls Victim to Robbery, Casino Ship Runs Aground on Maiden Voyage July 16, 2014 - Vessel Sinks After Fatal Collision, North Korean Ship Runs Aground in GoM July 15, 2014 - Costa Concordia's Unprecedented Refloat Successful, Making and Breaking the Polar Code July 14, 2014 - Dutch Captain Found Drunk at Helm, Small-Scale LNG and the Jones Act July 12, 2014 - Ship Crew Taken Hostage by Al-Shabaab, Shipwreck Hunters Discover U.S.A.F. Aircraft July 11, 2014 - P3 Failure Sparks New Agreement, Piracy Plague Continues July 10, 2014 - Concordia Spends Final Days in Water, Ship Rescues Three From Plane Crash July 09, 2014 - Israeli Rocket Fire and Maritime Implications, Sewol Children Were 'Steps From Safety' July 08, 2014 - Product Tanker Attacked in South China Sea, Captain Jailed After Fatal 2013 Collision July 07, 2014 - Costa Concordia Costing Owners Over $2 billion, France Ratifies Ship Recycling Convention July 05, 2014 - Video: Fishing Slaves off New Zealand, China Adds Another Dash to the Map July 04, 2014 - Concordia Countdown: 10 Days Until Refloat, Celebrate Mariners on Independence Day July 03, 2014 - Ships Complete Transfer of Syrian Chemical Weapons, Use and Abuse in Nigerian Maritime Security July 02, 2014 - Production at a Price, Barrister Takes on Slavery at Sea July 01, 2014 - Tanker Fends Off Pirates, UN Traces Ship's Arms Cargo to Iran June 30, 2014 - Bravery: A Story of Survival, Fire Sends Cruise Ship Back to Port June 28, 2014 - 5 Missing After Chinese Vessel Sinks in Disputed Waters, Navy Ship Fire Results in Relief of Duty June 27, 2014 - Iran's Navy Has Gunfight with Pirates, Deadline Looms for West Coast Ports June 26, 2014 - NYK Ship Damaged in Singapore Collision, Is U.S. Loosening Oil Export Ban? June 25, 2014 - Day of the Seafarer 2014, Cargo Ship Seized in Irish Port June 24, 2014 - Armed Guards off Nigeria in Hot Water?, Keel Failure: On a Mission to Save Lives June 23, 2014 - Passengers Evacuated from Leaking Cruise Ship, Tanker Crew Arrested for Heroin Smuggling June 21, 2014 - Israel Accepts Disputed Kurdish Pipeline Oil, Ghost Ship Set Adrift by Ill-Prepared Tug June 20, 2014 - Fugro Continues MH370 Quest, Greek Shipowner Faces Prison June 19, 2014 - New Zealand Refuses Subsea Mine Proposal, China Thinks Arctic Energy Would Help Economy June 18, 2014 - P3 Alliance Abandoned After Chinese Rejection, Korean Ferry Crew Blame Coast Guard June 17, 2014 - Pirates Escape with Tanker's Diesel Cargo, Too Many Rigs? June 16, 2014 - US Navy Moves from Defensive to Offensive, Man Rescued After Going Under Ferry June 14, 2014 - Dozens Injured in HK Ferry Incident, Offshore Rig Building Proves Fatal June 13, 2014 - Hijacked Ship Makes Contact, Another Tanker Robbed off Malaysia June 12, 2014 - Sink the Jones Act - An Appeal to Ignorance, Concordia Removal Decision Delayed June 11, 2014 - Trial Starts for Sewol Captain and Crew, Shipping Firm Charged in Arms Shipment Case June 10, 2014 - Drunk Master Runs Ship Aground, Historian Claims Shipwreck is Not Santa Maria June 09, 2014 - Crew Released After Three Years, Dropout to Billionaire Thanks to US-Style Capitalism June 07, 2014 - Another Tanker Goes Missing, Italy Warns Oil Traders off Kurdish Tanker June 06, 2014 - Record Cocaine Haul Seized at Port, Faulty BOP Contributed to Deadly BP Oil Spill June 05, 2014 - The Shipping Recovery That Never Arrived, Seafarers Challenge Singapore Port on Chaos June 04, 2014 - EU Clears Shipping Alliances, Sewol Fugitive Denied Asylum June 03, 2014 - Thai Oil Tanker Recovered,Chinese Port Stops Shipments Due to Probe June 02, 2014 - Chicago: People Missing After Boat Sinks, Italy Intercepts Over 3,500 Migrants May 31, 2014 - Second Diver Dies in Korea Ferry Search, Tanker Goes Missing off Indonesia May 30, 2014 - Captain Missing After Tanker Explodes Off Japan, Greenpeace Occupies Arctic Drill Site May 29, 2014 - 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Ship Sinks, Freighter Loses Steering in St. Lawrence Seaway May 28, 2014 - Vietnam Boat Sinks After Harassing Chinese Ship, Greenpeace Boards Transocean Rig May 27, 2014 - Singapore: Unlicensed Bunker Supplier Charged, China Wants Shipping Partnership With Vale May 26, 2014 - WWII Merchant Mariners Refused Memorial Day Benefits, Italy Rescues Hundreds of Children May 24, 2014 - Will U.S. Ease Oil Export Ban?, Remembering Sacrifice on Memorial Day May 23, 2014 - Dozens Injured After Ferry, Cargo Ship Collide; North Korea Fires at Ship May 22, 2014 - Celebrating National Maritime Day, CEO Linked to Sunken Ferry Proves Elusive May 21, 2014 - Search Back on for Missing Yachtsmen, Changing Shipping Routes for Offshore Wind? May 20, 2014 - South Korean Coast Guard Disbanded, U.S. Investigates Chinese Container Makers May 19, 2014 - Bangladesh Salvages Ferry, 54 Bodies Found, ISO 9001:2015 Available for Public Review May 17, 2014 - Prosecutors Hunt for Capsized Ferry's Owner, Tug Arrested in Egypt May 16, 2014 - At Least 12 Dead in Another Ferry Capsizing, 4 Sewol Crewmen Indicted for Homicide May 15, 2014 - China Building Airstrip on Disputed Reef?, Container Architecture: A Trend on the Rise May 14, 2014 - Costa Concordia Removal Delayed, In Search of a New National Maritime Strategy May 13, 2014 - Saudi Minister Willing To Supply More Oil, Egypt Reaches Deal For LNG Import Terminal May 12, 2014 - China Urged To Speed Up Security Talks, Over 40 Die After Migrant Boat Sinks May 10, 2014 - Three Die in Offshore Helicopter Crash, China Blames U.S. for Maritime Tensions May 09, 2014 - Panama Canal Workers End Strike, Asia Must Prepare for Oil Shock May 08, 2014 - Tensions Spiral in South China Sea, Sewol Operator Plagued by Accidents May 07, 2014 - Diver Dies in South Korean Ferry Search Operation, Russian Submarines to go to Black Sea May 06, 2014 - Sewol May Have Had Babies On Board, Migrant Vessel Capsizes, At Least 2 Dead May 05, 2014 - Divers at Ferry Site Suffering Fatigue, Illness, Cruise Ship Steering Mishap May 03, 2014 - Nigeria Cracks Down on Oil Thieves, U.S. Navy Aircraft Crashes at Sea May 02, 2014 - Dozens Arrested in Greenpeace Arctic Oil Protest, Operator Fined After Pollution May 01, 2014 - 3 Dead in Pirate Attack, Drugs Responsible for Maersk Alabama Deaths April 30, 2014 - North Korea Ignores Maritime Border, Korean Ferry Operator Relied on Cargo April 29, 2014 - Is the Jones Act Impacting Domestic Oil?, Somali Pirates Flee Captured Dhow April 28, 2014 - South Korean PM Resigns, Putin Signs Offshore Defense Law April 26, 2014 - Liferafts Not Working On Ferry's Sister Ship, Ukraine Crisis & LNG April 25, 2014 - Korean Prosecutors Raid Safety Watchdogs, Exec Pleads Guilty in Bid-Rigging Conspiracy April 24, 2014 - 3 Kidnapped in Pirate Attack, Sewol Sinking 'Fatal Chain of Errors' April 23, 2014 - 2 Dead in Amazon Ship Sinking, Ill-Fated Ferry's Owner Has Troubled Past April 22, 2014 - Deepwater Horizon Compensation Battle Rages, Ferry Crew Asked for Abandon Ship Orders April 21, 2014 - Prosecutors Extend Ferry Captain's Detention, Russia Ships First Oil from Arctic Platform April 18, 2014 - Did Human Error Sink the South Korean Ferry?, Somali Pirate Sentenced to 12 Years April 17, 2014 - Survivors Still Alive on South Korean, Ships Collide in Severe Weather April 16, 2014 - Ferry in Distress, Fire Erupts on U.S. Navy Ship, Mystery Surrounds the Titanic April 15, 2014 - Concordia Captain Blames Electrical Blackout, Russian Jet 'Buzzes' U.S. Ship April 14, 2014 - Iran Decides not to send Warships, Drummond Barge Leaks Oil April 12, 2014 - Cadet Dead on Cal Maritime Training Ship, Petrobras Raided in Money Laundering Probe April 11, 2014 - McCain Blasts U.S. Navy's LCS Ship Plan, Second Barge Runs Aground in Florida April 10, 2014 - Tanker Sinks Causing Thailand Oil Spill, 70 Pirate Attacks in 2014 So Far April 09, 2014 - Should the U.S. Allow Oil Exports?, Ships Seek Signals from MH370 April 08, 2014 - MSC Ship Runs Aground in Mobile Ship Channel, [Feature] Safe Passage April 07, 2014 - Chinese Ship Searching For Missing Malaysia Plane Detects Signal, Container Ship Charges Sport Field April 05, 2014 - Shell's Grounded Rig Product of Poor Tow Plan, Chevron Faces Criminal Oil Spill Charges April 04, 2014 - Maritime Security Comes of Age, 2 Killed in Cruise Ship Berthing Accident April 03, 2014 - At Least 3 Dead in Ship Collision Off Spain, MH370 Probe Narrows to Crew April 02, 2014 - Massive Quake off Chile, Antarctica: Search Suspended for Missing Vessel April 01, 2014 - International Court Orders Japan to Stop Whaling, SCS: China Summons Philippines Ambassador March 31, 2014 - Mystery Yacht Wreckage Found off Australia, Antarctica: Crew Concerns after Emergency Beacon March 29, 2014 - Search for Lost Malaysian Jet Shifts North, Curbs on Houston Ship Channel Traffic Lifted March 28, 2014 - Crew Slept During 2013 Ship Grounding, [Top 5] Deadliest Peacetime Maritime Disasters March 27, 2014 - Making Headway with America's Maritime Industry, 33 Detained Maritime Security Guards Freed March 26, 2014 - Two Shot Dead Aboard U.S. Navy Ship, Houston Ship Channel Slowly Reopens March 25, 2014 - U.S. Shipping Lanes Recovering From Spill, Remembering 25th Anniversary of Exxon Valdez March 24, 2014 - Barge Leaks Oil After Collision, US Forces Hand Over Seized Tanker March 22, 2014 - P3 Alliance Could Start Soon, Arrested Security Crew to be Released on Bail March 21, 2014 - Norwegian Ship at Suspected Plane Debris Site, Russian Seizes 3 Ukrainian Navy Ships March 20, 2014 - Italian Ships Rescue Migrants, Tanker Heads to Libya, Corruption: Exec Pleads Guilty March 19, 2014 - Libyan Rebel Accuses US Navy of Piracy, Collision in Tokyo, Collision in NY March 18, 2014 - Navy SEALs Seize Oil Tanker, 23 Rescued From Grounded Ship March 17, 2014 - Collision in Texas, Oil Soaked Pirates, Iceberg Wranglers March 15, 2014 - Panama Canal Expansion Dispute Ends, UK Warship Fires Dummy Torpedo Into Nuclear Naval Base March 14, 2014 - Standards Needed for U.S. Maritime Security Firms, At Least 1 Dead in Maritime Hit-and-Run March 13, 2014 - Missing Jet May Have Strayed Toward Andaman Sea, Feature: Welcome to the iPort March 12, 2014 - Libyan Navy Attacks Oil Tanker, USEC Ports in Deep Trouble?, CNOOC Explores Iceland March 11, 2014 - Six Injured in Ship Explosion, Maritime Search Leaves No Sign of Vanished Plane March 10, 2014 - Libyan Rebels Warn of War, Navy Helps in Jet Search, One Dead in Shipyard, Surprise Inspections March 08, 2014 - 1 Dead on New Indian Destroyer, Google's Mystery Barge Relocates, Passenger Overboard March 07, 2014 - Russia Sinks Own Warship, Cruise Ship Plucks Migrants From Wooden Boat, Barge fire March 06, 2014 - Israel Seizes Ship Carrying Illegal Weapons, Odfjell Pleads Guilty to Environmental Crimes March 05, 2014 - Ship Finance: Traditional and Modern Methods in Era of Change; Navy Blocks Channel by Crimea March 04, 2014 - [Feature] Offshore Wind: Fencing Off the Atlantic, Seven Thrown Overboard March 03, 2014 - Airguns Allowed Off Atlantic, Dangerous Actions in the Antarctic, Ukraine Ships Loyal February 28, 2014 - Costa Concordia Captain Returns to Ship, Russian Spy Ship Creeps Up On Cuba February 27, 2014 - Suez Canal Attackers Receive Death Sentences, 2 Missing in Indian Navy Submarine Accident February 26, 2014 - Autopsies Revealed in Maersk Alabama Deaths, 'Hijacked' Tanker Returned Without $8M of Diesel February 25, 2014 - India Drops Anti-Piracy Charges Against Italian Marines, China Fires Water Cannons on Fishermen February 24, 2014 - Oil Spill in Mississippi, Cruise Ship Outbreak, Whalers Battle Through the Night February 22, 2014 - Drugs Found on Maersk Alabama After 2 Die Onboard, Lazy Jones Act Thinking February 21, 2014 - Saudi Pleads Guilty to Plotting Ship Attacks, Panama Canal Expansion: On Again, Off Again February 20, 2014 - Two Onboard Security Officers Dead, Woman Raped on Cruise Ship,What if no one came to war? February 19, 2014 - Navy Ship Aground in Turkey, Ferry and Container Ship Collide, Tunneling Video February 18, 2014 - Ocean Data Matches Castaway's Story, New: Laser Guns, Tool for Tracking Spilled Oil February 15, 2014 - China Won't Let Up on Valemax Ban, Cruise Passenger Dead, Arctic Shipping not China's new Silk Road February 14, 2014 - Legal Venue to Battle China in Maritime Disputes, Interview: Acting MarAd Administrator Jaenichen February 13, 2014 - Flaming Tanker Shows Flaws in Rules, Castaway Returns Home, Drug Bust February 12, 2014 - Sailor Jailed for Espionage Attempt, US Unconcerned About Iran, Cabotage for US LNG Exports February 11, 2014 - Captain Led HMS Bounty to Doom -NTSB, More Ships Collide in Singapore February 09, 2014 - Iranian Warhips Heading Towards The US, China Says US Comments Not Constructive February 08, 2014 - Italian Marines Will Live to See Another Day, US Will Defend Japan Against China February 07, 2014 - Man Charged in 2002 Tanker Bombing, KERALA Hijacking: Evidence Points to Pirates February 06, 2014 - Cargo Ship Snaps in Half, China taking creeping control? Murder! February 05, 2014 - Child Dies on Cruise Ship, Japan and Sea Shepherd Have Their Say, China Greedy for Oil February 04, 2014 - Combatting Sexual Assault in the Military, India Given Deadline to Decide Italian Marines' Fate February 03, 2014 - Diver Dies on Concordia, Collision in Whaling Fight, Ship Sinks and Authorities Didn't Know February 01, 2014 - Man Survives Adrift in Pacific for 16 Months, Tanker On Call for Israel's Fuel Needs February 01, 2014 - Noble Drilling Rig Suffers Ballast Control Incident, Preliminary Deal Reached in Panama Canal Battle January 31, 2014 - Collisions & Spills in Singapore, Whale Shark Slaughterhouse, Bermuda Triangle January 30, 2014 - Will P3 Alliance Pass Muster With EU Regulators?, Infected Cruise Ship Returns Home January 29, 2014 - 7 Killed in Tanker Explosion, Pirates Prompt African Navy Action, Drone Crashes January 28, 2014 - Nigerian Pirates Kidnap Two, 21 Dead in Capsize, US and China Start Drilling, New Cuban Port January 27, 2014 - Chinese Destroyers, Shark Blood, Faking a Pirate Attack, Running out of Oil... and more January 25, 2014 - Still No Sign of 'Disappeared' Tanker, Sea Shepherd Boxes in Whaling Fleet January 24, 2014 - Russian Ghost Ship Threatens UK, Who Made It To The Global 100 Most Sustainable? January 23, 2014 - Suspected Pirate Attack on Tanker Off Angola, View World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm From Space January 22, 2014 - 1 Dead in Turkish Tanker Explosion, Arctic Shipping 'Polar Code' Nearly Finalized January 21, 2014 - First Somali Pirate Attack of 2014, 24 Rescued From Sinking Cargo Ship January 20, 2014 - Eritrean Forces Storm Ship In Red Sea, Not Pirates, Norovirus Outbreak Scare on Cruise Ship January 18, 2014 - North Korea to Pay Up for Seized Ship, What's Next for the Maritime Industry? January 17, 2014 - 4 Rescued After Tug Sinks Off NY, Pentagon Cuts Littoral Combat Ships By 20 January 16, 2014 - Global Piracy Reaches 6-Year Low, Japanese Military Ship Involved in Collision January 15, 2014 - Over 200 Dead as Ferry Sinks in Nile River, Panama Canal Authority Threatens Expansion Takeover January 14, 2014 - Three-Vessel Collision in UK, China to Recreate Titanic Sinking Experience January 13, 2014 - Gunmen Assassinate Libya's Deputy Industry Minister, Italian Navy Rescues 400 Boat People January 11, 2014 - Salvors Aim to Tow Concordia Wreck in June, Missing Navy Pilot Identified in Fatal Crash January 10, 2014 - Japan to Fine Shipping Companies in Price-Fixing Allegations, Panama Canal Refuses to Pay January 09, 2014 - 1 Dead in U.S. Navy Helicopter Crash, Two Mariners Released by Nigerian Pirates January 08, 2014 - Libya Threatened Tanker in International Waters, Panama Canal Proposes Agreement to End Dispute January 07, 2014 - USCG Cutter and Freighter Collide January 06, 2014 - First Pirate Boarding for 2014, Sea Shepherd finds Japanese Whaling Fleet January 04, 2014 - 3 Dead in Indonesia Ferry Sinking, Chinese Icebreaker Stuck in Ice After Rescue January 03, 2014 - Stranded Ship Passengers Finally Rescued from Antarctic Ice, Panama Canal Project Endangered January 02, 2014 - Fujairah Adds to Crude Oil Storage Capacity, Australian Pilbara Ports Resume Operations December 31, 2013 - MSC Monterey Aborts Voyage due to Crack in Main Deck, Collision off Korea Ignites Chemicals Onboard December 30, 2013 - Petrobras Platform Fire Injures 2, Canadian Jumps from Cruise Ship December 28, 2013 - Saudi Aramco Offshore Platform Sinks, Help on Horizon for 74 Trapped on Ship off Antarctica December 27, 2013 - Barges Collide in Texas, Court Rejects BP Bid to Require Proof of Spill Losses December 26, 2013 - 18 Dead After Boat Capsizes, Passenger vessel trapped in ice, Antarctica December 24, 2013 - 10 Dead as Turkish Navy Tug Capsizes, Kinder Morgan to Buy Jones Act Tanker Companies December 23, 2013 - Cruise Ship Man Overboard Dies off Australia, Cocaine Seized from Three Vessels Off Panama December 21, 2013 - Nigerian Navy Boosts Pirate Surveillance, U.S. Government Needs to Support Maritime Sector December 20, 2013 - Five Missing in Singapore Barge Capsizing, China's Behavior Irresponsible: Hagel December 19, 2013 - Ex-BP Engineer Found Guilty, Navy Official Guilty in Prostitutes and Cash Scandal December 18, 2013 - Nigerian Pirates Kidnap Two, Drunk Tanker Captain Caught in Sweden December 17, 2013 - Vinalines Execs Sentenced to Death, Charting a Way Forward for America's National Maritime Policy December 14, 2013 - U.S., Chinese Warships Narrowly Avoid Collision; Runaway Vinalines Chief Faces Death Penalty December 13, 2013 - U.S. Targets More Maritime Companies Over Iran's Nuclear Program December 12, 2013 - Cargo Ship Sinks in Extreme Weather at Greek Port December 11, 2013 - Sunken Towboat Lifted, Dredging Near Great Barrier Reef Approved December 10, 2013 - Costa Concordia Trial Heats Up, Former Shipping Exec Sentenced to Prison December 07, 2013 - Remembering Maritime History: A Date Which Will Live In Infamy December 06, 2013 - Cosco Busan Pilot Loses in License Reinstatement Attempt, MarEx Mourns Loss of Columnist Economides December 05, 2013 - Fire Erupts on DFDS Ro-Ro Ship, Somali Port Revival Hindered by Drugs and Militants December 04, 2013 - Shell Floats Hull for World's Largest Floating Facility, France to Allow Private Security on Ships December 03, 2013 - Man Arrested After 'Pirating' Seattle Ferry, U.S. Ship Readied to Destroy Syrian Chemical Weapons December 02, 2013 - Is China Spying on Canada's Shipbuilding Efforts?, 7 Injured in U.S. Ferry Incident November 29, 2013 - Panama Freeing Most of Detained N. Korean Ship Crew, Pirate Negotiator Found Not Guilty November 27, 2013 - 30 Migrants Die in Ship Sinking, Capsized Towboat Spills Oil Into Mississippi November 26, 2013 - 2 Ships Sink in China Leaving At Least 10 Dead, Drunk Crew Grounds Ship Off Sweden November 23, 2013 - EU Investigating 14 Shipping Firms, At Least 1 Dead in Ship Collision November 22, 2013 - Indian Ship Arrested in Singapore, Is U.S. LNG a Global Game-Changer? November 21, 2013 - Critics Force China's Hospital Ship to Philippines, Syria's Chemical Weapons May Be Destroyed at Sea November 20, 2013 - Maritime Dispute: Spain vs. Gibraltar, Feature: Building on a Legacy of Firsts November 19, 2013 - Drone Slams Into U.S. Navy Ship, Cargo Ship Ablaze in North Sea November 16, 2013 - Total of 14 Somali Pirates Sentenced in 2011 Murders, No Sign of Help for Philippines from China November 15, 2013 - Educating Congress About Maritime Is Key November 14, 2013 - Prestige Captain Innocent in Oil Spill Case, Surging U.S. Energy Production Revives Maritime Sector November 13, 2013 - Kidnapped U.S. Mariners Freed by Pirates, Industry Aids in Philippines Relief Efforts November 12, 2013 - 9 Pirates Caught in NATO Hunt, Concordia Captain Did Not Fall Into Lifeboat November 09, 2013 - Greece Seizes Suspect Weapons Ship, Pirates Hijack Product Tanker November 08, 2013 - Third Navy Official Charged in Bribery Case, LNG Spurring Shipbuilding November 07, 2013 - Tons of Cocaine Found on Ship, Making the Case for Maritime [Interview] November 06, 2013 - America's New Energy Boom Impacting U.S. Maritime Industry November 05, 2013 - 6 Dead in Thai Ferry Capsizing, N. Korean Navy Ship Sinks Leaving 19 Dead November 02, 2013 - Two OSVs Listing in GoM, Major Shipping Channel Reopens Following Collision November 01, 2013 - Somali Pirates Convicted in Spain, Wall Street Ferry Victims Compensated October 31, 2013 - Google's Mystery Barge, 7 Missing in Ship Collision Off China October 30, 2013 - Concordia Captain's Lover Speaks, View Sunken Ship Through Google October 29, 2013 - Major Collision in Germany, MarEx Exclusive with John Garamendi October 26, 2013 - The Truth About Food Aid October 25, 2013 - Pirates Kidnap 2 Off Nigeria, Remains Found at Concordia Wreck Identified October 24, 2013 - 4 Somalis Imprisoned for Piracy, Towboat Sinks in Mississippi October 23, 2013 - Arctic Ship Route Increasingly Popular, Judge Dismisses Fraud Charges Against Bollinger October 22, 2013 - 33 Crew Charged in India-U.S. Row, Captain Phillips' Secret Weapon October 19, 2013 - 35 Crewmen From Detained U.S. Ship Arrested, 9 Somali Pirates Apprehended October 18, 2013 - Piracy: Attacks Down, Violence Up; Defining a National Strategy for Arctic Alaska October 17, 2013 - Feature: Crude-by-Barge, Captain Phillips Defended Against Crew Lawsuits October 16, 2013 - 19 Missing as Cargo Ship Sinks, Arctic Shipping Route Hampered by Obstacles October 15, 2013 - Somali Pirate Kingpin Nabbed by Belgium, Security Ship Seized by India October 12, 2013 - US Ship Detained in Venezuela, Captain Phillips' Take on Maritime Matters October 11, 2013 - Concordia Removal Awarded to Boskalis, Kings Point Not Funded October 10, 2013 - State Funeral for Lampedusa Victims, Greenpeace Leader Offers Himself October 09, 2013 - More Bodies Surface in Lampedusa Disaster, Update: Elite U.S. Team Question Seized Al Qaeda Leader October 08, 2013 - Ship Collision Leaves 3 Missing, Captured Al Qaeda Leader Interrogated on Navy Ship October 05, 2013 - Tom Hanks Talks U.S. Merchant Marine, Body Count Passes 100 in Migrant Ship Sinking October 04, 2013 - More Remains Found at Concordia Wreck Site, Container Ships Collide Off Japan October 03, 2013 - Greenpeace Crew Charged as Pirates, Captain Phillips: Hope for Maritime Awareness October 02, 2013 - Food or Cash?, Another Tanker Starts Arctic Sea Route October 01, 2013 - BP Faces $18B in Fines for Deepwater Horizon, 1 Arrested in Fatal Ship Collision September 28, 2013 - Five Dead as Ships Collide Off Japan, N. Korean Arms Ship Gets Hefty Fine September 27, 2013 - Human Remains Found at Concordia Site, Greenpeace Crew to be Held for Months by Russia September 26, 2013 - Canadian Arctic Shipping Route Opens, The Daily Show Highlights MarEx & Shipping September 25, 2013 - Activists Facing Maritime Piracy Charges, Court Orders New Search of Costa Concordia September 24, 2013 - Concordia Captain Blames Everyone Else During Trial, 2 Missing in Navy Helicopter Crash September 21, 2013 - Drydocked Rig Goes Up in Flames, Brazil's Oil Boom Fails to Take Off September 20, 2013 - Greenpeace Ship Raided by Russians, Guilty: Halliburton Fined in Deepwater Horizon Case September 19, 2013 - Bullets Fly in Russian Arctic, Iran Still Stealing Call Signs September 18, 2013 - Costa Concordia Raised From The Dead September 17, 2013 - At Least 12 Dead in Washington Navy Yard Shooting, Concordia Lifted Off Rock Bed September 14, 2013 - Another Weed Ship Up in Smoke, Costa Concordia Parbuckling Leaves Insurers On Edge September 13, 2013 - Fourth U.S. LNG Facility Approved, Chinese Ship Successfully Traverses Arctic Sea Route September 12, 2013 - Costa Concordia Parbuckling Likely to Begin Next Week, Two Ferry Crewmen Convicted of Manslaughter September 11, 2013 - 9/11: Remembering a Day That Changed the World Forever, 3 Killed in Arctic Helicopter Crash September 10, 2013 - Call to Restart U.S. Maritime Industry, Drug Smugglers Set Ship on Fire September 07, 2013 - Italy Approves Costa Concordia Parbuckling, Suez Canal May Be Target of Future RPG Attacks September 06, 2013 - Video Surfaces of Ship Attacked With RPGs, Global LNG Exporters Fear Panama Canal Expansion September 05, 2013 - No Urgency Among Arctic Offshore Drillers for 2014 September 04, 2013 - Two Canadian Warships Collide, U.S. Deploys Warships Near Syria September 03, 2013 - Shippers Brace For More Suez Turmoil After Container Ship Attack August 31, 2013 - Brazilian Offshore Oil Workers Strike Again, MOL Comfort Casualty Findings Delayed August 30, 2013 - Russian Warships Head to the Mediterranean, Maersk Ship Suffers Container Fire August 29, 2013 - Six Pirates Killed by Nigerian Navy, Full Contents of North Korean Arms Ship Revealed August 28, 2013 - Pre-Civil War Shipwreck Identified, Libya Will 'Destroy' Tankers Illegally Exporting Oil August 27, 2013 - Russian Authorities Board Greenpeace Ship in Arctic, Executive Interview: Frank Foti August 24, 2013 - [Feature] Naval Architecture: Beyond the Conventional August 23, 2013 - Exclusive Interview with Chris Fischer, OCEARCH; Engine Issues Leave Cruise Ship Docked for 2013 August 22, 2013 - New Chinese Coast Guard Builds Fleet, Greenpeace Ship Denied Access to Arctic Sea Route August 21, 2013 - Grounded Coal Ship Breaks Apart, MLC 2006 Sets New Standard for Global Shipping August 20, 2013 - 12 Pirates Killed in Gunfight, Sunken Ferry Leaks Oil in Pristine Waters August 17, 2013 - 17 Dead After Ferry and Ship Collide, 3 Bodies Discovered in Sunken Indian Navy Sub August 16, 2013 - Iran Detains Tanker Carrying Iraqi Oil, Divers Struggle to Find Victims in Submarine Explosion August 15, 2013 - Indian Naval Submarine Explodes [Video], Attackers Release Tanker Hijacked Off Nigeria August 14, 2013 - U.S. Senator Asks President Obama to Review Safety of Yemeni LNG Imports August 13, 2013 - 2 Scrapyard Workers Die on 'Love Boat', [Video Feature] 'Captain Phillips' Blockbuster August 10, 2013 - Shipping Firm, Engineers Convicted in 'Magic Pipe' Case; Executive in Action: Captain Yuriy Malanin August 09, 2013 - Cargo Ship Runs Aground Off South Africa, Two Missing After Ships Collide in Yangtze River August 08, 2013 - Famous Love Boat Heads to Shipbreaking Yard, Judge Approves Shell's Spill Response Plan August 07, 2013 - Iran Strengthens Oil Tanker Fleet, Insurer Payout for Costa Concordia Disaster Rising August 06, 2013 - Waves Capsize Vessel Leaving 9 Dead, Executive in Action: Derick Dias August 03, 2013 - Pirate Ship & Crew Intercepted by Ghanaian Navy, Feature: Workhorses of the Sea August 02, 2013 - Nine Convicted in Fatal 2007 Cruise Ship Sinking August 01, 2013 - Fighter Jet Engines Discovered on Seized Arms Ship, Tanker Spills Oil Off Indonesia July 31, 2013 - BP Braces for Legal Battle Surrounding Spill Payouts, Ship Detained in Australian Port July 30, 2013 - Two Bodies Found in Barge/Boat Collision, Oil Spills Into Gulf of Thailand July 27, 2013 - Halliburton to Plead Guilty in Deepwater Horizon Case, Tug/Barge Run Aground Near Alaska July 26, 2013 - Hercules Gas Rig Flow Stopped, 8 Missing in Barge Capsizing July 25, 2013 - Ship Sinks After Collision Off UAE, Flames Erupt on Leaking GoM Gas Rig July 24, 2013 - Another Well Control Incident on GoM Jackup Rig, Greek Shipowner Arrested for Money Laundering July 23, 2013 - Five Sentenced in Costa Concordia Trial, Pirates Release Hijacked Tanker July 20, 2013 - Two Dead in Sea of Azov Ship Collision, N. Korean Arms Ship Crewmen Charged July 19, 2013 - Chemical Tanker Raided by Pirates, New Shipwreck Survey Requested in Concordia Trial July 18, 2013 - Concordia Captain Requests New Plea Deal July 17, 2013 - Panama Seizes N. Korean Weapons Ship, Pirates Hijack Tanker Off Gabon July 16, 2013 - Costa Concordia Being Crushed by Own Weight, One Missing in Tanker Fire July 13, 2013 - One LNG Deal Makes BG Group Billions, Oil Spill Claims Set Up BP for Long Legal Battle July 12, 2013 - MOL Comfort Fore Section Sinks, Ships Collide off South Korea July 11, 2013 - MV Albedo Lifeboats Sighted on Somali Beach After Sinking July 10, 2013 - Three Somali Pirates Convicted in 2011 Attack, Costa Concordia Captain Trial Delayed July 09, 2013 - USAID - Waste and Mismanagement Exposed, At Least 11 Dead After Pirate Hostage Ship Sinks July 06, 2013 - China Rongsheng: Symbol of Shipping Downturn, Sunken Tugboat Successfully Salvaged July 05, 2013 - Crewmen Missing After Ship Capsizes, Italian Lawyers' Strike May Delay Concordia Trial July 04, 2013 - Israel Defies Unions with Private Port Tenders, Costa Concordia Lawsuits Kept in Miami Court July 03, 2013 - Jack-up Drilling Rig Sinks Near Congo River, Ship Collision Off Singapore Results in Oil Spill July 02, 2013 - Five Missing After Barge Capsizes, USACE Tugboat Sinks June 29, 2013 - EU Plans to Measure Ship Emissions, Feature: Renewable Energy Looks Offshore June 28, 2013 - Aft of MOL Comfort Sinks, Interview: SCA President Responds to MARAD Shipbuilding Report June 27, 2013 - BP Intensifies Oil Spill Payments Protest, Another Cruise Ship Left Powerless Due to Fire June 26, 2013 - Exporting LNG: Are U.S. Mariners Included?, Costa Concordia Salvage Remains On Track June 25, 2013 - Captain Found Dead in Cargo Ship Sinking, NOCC Ship Possibly Involved in Collision June 22, 2013 - USS Guardian Grounding Investigation Released, At Least 10 Dead in Migrant Vessel Sinking June 21, 2013 - New Indictments in Deepwater Horizon Case, Debated Food Aid Reform Act Defeated June 20, 2013 - 4 Kidnapped in Nigerian Pirate Attack, China Calls for Peace in Maritime Dispute June 19, 2013 - Vanishing Point for U.S. Maritime, Crewman Freed from Pirate Attack June 18, 2013 - Container Ship Breaks in Half and Sinks, Kirby Barge Explosion Investigation Continues June 15, 2013 - Two Dead in Gas Platform Accident, Ferry Sinking in Philippines Kills At Least Two June 14, 2013 - Shipboard Fire on USS Nimitz, Tensions Escalate Over Suez Canal Development Plan June 13, 2013 - Mariner Tells Tale of Surviving 2 Days in Shipwreck, Executive in Action: Mikkel Preem June 12, 2013 - Crewmen Rescued from Blazing Tanker, 100-Year-Old Shipwreck Discovered June 11, 2013 - Obama Urges China to End Maritime Disputes, Kenya Sentences Pirates June 08, 2013 - Russia to Make Permanent Presence in MED, UK Bans Eurotunnel Ferries June 07, 2013 - The Politics of Hunger, 5 Kidnapped Crewmen Released by Pirates June 06, 2013 - Arctic Shipping Code Seen in Place by 2016, Sting Brings Struggling British Shipyard to Forefront June 05, 2013 - West African States to Adopt Anti-Piracy Code June 04, 2013 - Cargo Ship Suffers Fire & Oil Leak, Tanker and Tug Collide in Houston Ship Channel June 01, 2013 - 10 Bodies Recovered from Fatal Tugboat Sinking, Tanker and Bulk Carrier Collide May 31, 2013 - Who Will Lead U.S. Maritime? May 30, 2013 - Nigerian Pirate Gangs Extend Reach, Feature: Hiring a Maritime Security Company May 29, 2013 - 12 Missing After Tug Sinks, Pirates Kidnap Crew Off Nigeria May 28, 2013 - Pirates Release 4 Kidnapped Crewmen, Fire on Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship May 25, 2013 - Costa Concordia Safety Investigation Report Released, U.S. Remembers Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day May 24, 2013 - 300 Fired at Brazil's OSX, S. Korea to Take First Iran LPG Cargoes in 7 Months May 23, 2013 - Infamous Concordia Captain Will Face Manslaughter Trial May 22, 2013 - National Maritime Day Recognizes U.S. Merchant Marine, 2 Killed in Maritime Training Drill May 21, 2013 - Which Country Has the Most Pirate-Infested Waters? May 18, 2013 - Nigeria Declares Force Majeure on LNG Exports After Leak May 17, 2013 - Six Dead in Ship Fire, BP Seeks UK's Help with Gulf Spill Payments May 16, 2013 - Ransom Payments Burden Seaborne Trade, Executive in Action: Mikhail Ayvazov May 15, 2013 - Concordia Captain's Plea Bargain Rejected May 14, 2013 - Ship Sinks After Striking Bridge Pier in China, Pirates Free City of Xiamen Crew May 10, 2013 - Shell to Develop World's Deepest Offshore Oil Platform, 2 Vanish from Carnival Ship May 09, 2013 - Seven Killed After Ship Hits Tower in Italian Port, Executive Profile: Reijo Granqvist May 08, 2013 - Iran Faces Fresh Trade Heat, Counter-Piracy Drama: The Peanut Gallery and the Big Kids May 07, 2013 - Tug Sinks in Baltimore, 14 Rescued from Duck Boat Fire May 04, 2013 - Deck Barge Sinks in Ohio, STX's Debt Woes Mount May 03, 2013 - New Food Aid Proposal Reforms Nothing, Leaking Oil Platform Off Texas May 02, 2013 - Fierce Lobbying Counters White House Push for Food Aid Reform May 01, 2013 - Somali Pirates Release Six from Captivity April 30, 2013 - Ship Collision Leaves 2 Dead, Five Kidnapped by Nigerian Pirates April 27, 2013 - Italian Marines May Face Death Penalty April 26, 2013 - Pirates Kidnap Four Crewmen, Barges Explode in Mobile River April 25, 2013 - Feature: The U.S. Could Learn from the EU's Short Sea Policies April 24, 2013 - Flaming Chinese Vessel Sinks in Antarctica, AMO Responds to Cruise Lines Industry Allegations April 23, 2013 - Ship Seized Over Illegal Bunkering, Mississippi River Traffic Halted April 20, 2013 - Three Years Later: Remembering Deepwater Horizon April 19, 2013 - Chinese Ship Blazing in Antarctic Waters, Suspicious Package Found at Port of Tampa April 18, 2013 - Carnival Invests Millions in Ship Safety, Hong Kong Port Strikers Continue Camp Out April 17, 2013 - Carnival to Reimburse U.S. for Cruise Ship Rescues, Update of Efforts to Combat Piracy April 16, 2013 - Tug Sinks Off California Coast, Italian Prosecutors Pursue Trial for Costa Concordia Officers April 15, 2013 - In Case You Missed It: Last Week's Top Stories April 13, 2013 - Brazil Tries to Avert Looming Port Strike, Competition Between North American Inland Waterways April 12, 2013 - 2 Charged with Manslaughter in Hong Kong Ferry Disaster, Tackling Somali Piracy Needs New Focus April 11, 2013 - Costa Accepts Fine Over Concordia Disaster April 10, 2013 - Global Cost Of Somali Piracy Down, Another Vessel Grounds Along Protected Tubbataha Reef April 09, 2013 - Dozens Injured in Ferry/Barge Collision, Egypt Releases Weapons Ship After Investigation April 08, 2013 - American Winter: Obama Turns His Back on Mariners and Farmers April 06, 2013 - Tanker Pilot May Lose License Over Bridge Allision, Maritime Labor Shocked by Administration April 05, 2013 - End Jones Act Protectionism?, Worker Still Missing in Carnival Triumph Escape April 04, 2013 - Carnival Triumph Breaks Free From Moorings April 03, 2013 - At Least 20 Dead in Bay of Bengal Pirate Attack, U.S. Deploys Warship Off S. Korea April 02, 2013 - Tanker Strikes Bridge in Northeast U.S., Feature: Port Security's Future Nerve Center March 30, 2013 - Russia Orders Major Unplanned Military Exercises in Black Sea March 29, 2013 - Bomb Explodes Outside Greek Shipper's Home March 28, 2013 - Chinese Tanker Seen at Iranian Port, Ship Collision Leaves Another Indian Fisherman Dead March 27, 2013 - Haphazard Policies Threaten Future of U.S. Merchant Marine March 26, 2013 - Shipping Exec Indicted in Price-Fixing Conspiracy, Ships Collide in Taiwan Strait March 23, 2013 - 11 Die in East China Ferry Sinking, Oil Sheen Reported in Tug Grounding Off Mass. March 22, 2013 - GAO Refutes Allegations of Jones Act 'Cost', Barge Strikes Brooks Bridge March 21, 2013 - Ship Collision Results in Oil Spill on Yangtze River, Carnival Cancels More Cruises March 20, 2013 - E. China Ship Sinking Kills 11 March 19, 2013 - Cargo Ship Grounds on Farne Islands, BP Seeks to Halt Some Oil Spill Settlement Payments March 16, 2013 - Technical Issues Aboard Another Carnival Ship, U.S. Merchant Marine Editorials Stir National Debate March 15, 2013 - New Cruise Ship Debacle For Carnival, 1 Dead in Singapore Ship Collision March 14, 2013 - Coast Guard Responds to Allision, Oil Spill; Carnival Puts Fleet Under Microscope March 13, 2013 - The End of the U.S. Merchant Marine? March 12, 2013 - Tanker Crew Freed After 1 Year, Passenger Ferry and Ship Collide Off Singapore March 09, 2013 - Italy Chooses Port for Concordia's Final Call, East Coast Longshoremen Reach Tentative Deal March 08, 2013 - 3 Kidnapped in Nigerian Pirate Attack March 07, 2013 - Russia Sees Venezuela Oil Moving Ahead After Chavez Death, Another Cruise Ship Hits Uncharted Rock March 06, 2013 - Cruise Ship Grounds Off Norway, Nigerian Oil Thieves Hurting Shell March 05, 2013 - Petrobras Halts Offshore Oil Spill, Deepwater Horizon Survivor to Testify This Week March 02, 2013 - Indian Shipping Line Cuts Off Iran, Radiation Scare Disrupts Port Elizabeth March 01, 2013 - Asbestos-Free?, Dead Whale Stuck to Ship Bow After Alleged Collision February 28, 2013 - Administration to Dismantle U.S. Merchant Marine?, At Least 1 Dead in East China Ship Collision February 27, 2013 - Pirates Free Six Hostages, Billionaire Unveils Titanic II Plans February 26, 2013 - 1 Dead, 1 Missing in Ship Collision Off Japan February 23, 2013 - Russian Ghost Ship Reappears Off Ireland, Bomb Threat for Port Canaveral Casino Boat February 22, 2013 - 3 Dead in Freighter Sinking, Passengers Begin Filing Lawsuits in Carnival Triumph Incident February 21, 2013 - Chemical Tankers Collide in GOM, Executive in Action: Captain Antony Tibbott February 20, 2013 - Triumph Fire Caused by Fuel Line Leak, Tug Attacked off Nigeria February 19, 2013 - 2 Kidnapped in Supply Ship Attack February 16, 2013 - Passengers Finally Disembark Carnival Triumph, Finland Investigates Arms Smuggling Attempt February 15, 2013 - Transocean Pleads Guilty, Agrees to Pay $400M, Carnival Gives Passengers $500 February 14, 2013 - Iranian Tanker Crew on Strike, Executive in Action: Bertrand Smith February 13, 2013 - Cosco Busan Capt. Demands License Back, Diesel Spill Occurs in Tug Sinking February 12, 2013 - 5 Dead in Lifeboat Drill, Carnival Cruise Ships Suffers Engine Room Blaze February 09, 2013 - Pirates Take 3 Hostages in Gulf of Guinea, Ferry Collision Leaves Scores Missing February 08, 2013 - Yemen Details Dangerous Cargo Aboard Seized Iranian Ship February 07, 2013 - 1 Dead in Nigerian Tanker Attack, Pirates Release Another Hijacked Tanker and Crew February 06, 2013 - Armed Attack on Barge Leaves 3 Dead, China Accused of Using Radars on Japanese Ships February 05, 2013 - 17 Kidnapped as Pirates Hijack Tanker Off Ivory Coast February 02, 2013 - Gulf of Guinea Has 'Better' Pirates, Fuel Removed from Leaking Barge in Mississippi February 01, 2013 - Iranian Natural Gas Platform Sinks in Persian Gulf, 52 Rescued From Passenger Ship January 31, 2013 - Concordia Captain Disputes His Firing in Court, Shell Fined for Niger Delta Oil Spills January 30, 2013 - Cruise Ship Sinks in Egypt, Another Illegal Weapons Ship Seized in Arabian Sea January 29, 2013 - Pirate Attack Thwarted by Iranian Navy, Barge Spills Crude into Mississippi River January 26, 2013 - Arms Cargo Seized in Port of Aden, Iran to Launch First Domestically Built Tanker January 25, 2013 - Contaminants Found Around Rena Shipwreck, Liberty Maritime Files Complaint Against MSP January 24, 2013 - Supreme Court Rejects Somali Pirates' Appeal, Frozen Cargo Causes Ship to List in North Sea January 23, 2013 - Oil Spill Off Grand Bahama Island, Gunmen Release Hijacked Tanker After Stealing Cargo January 22, 2013 - Pirates Nab Oil Tanker Off Ivory Coast, USS Guardian Grounding Investigation Intensifies January 19, 2013 - Philippines to Seek Damages After US Navy Grounding, Libya Increases Security at Oil Fields January 18, 2013 - Hostages Dead in Algerian Natural Gas Field Attack, US Navy Ship Grounds in Philippines January 17, 2013 - Deadly Attack on Algerian Natural Gas Field, 8 Stranded on Tug in Nova Scotia January 16, 2013 - Floating Homes Are Not Vessels, Pirates Admit to Attempted Tanker Hijacking in Japanese Court January 15, 2013 - 100-Year-Old Bridge Struck by Grounded Barge, Somali Pirates Release Syrian Hostages After Two Years January 12, 2013 - Revisiting the Costa Concordia Disaster One Year Later, US Navy Sub Involved in Collision January 11, 2013 - Somali Pirate Leader Retires, 2 Missing After Ship Sinks Off Indonesia January 10, 2013 - Nigerian Pirates Free 3 Italian Hostages, More Than 50 Injured in NYC Ferry/Dock Allision January 09, 2013 - Tanker Allides With SF Bay Bridge, 12 Suspect Pirates Apprehended January 08, 2013 - Private Navy Founded to Battle Maritime Piracy, Executive Interview: Frank A. Marciano, Jr. January 05, 2013 - Arctic Drilling Again Questioned After Kulluk Grounding, Foss Hit With Lawsuit January 04, 2013 - Transocean Pleads Guilty in Deepwater Horizon Incident, Legal Issues in Maritime Bankruptcies January 03, 2013 - Shell's Arctic Drillship Grounds Off Alaska, EU NAVFOR Warship Apprehends Suspect Pirates December 29, 2012 - U.S. Port Strike Temporarily Averted, Maritime Executive's Biggest Stories of 2012 December 28, 2012 - Oil Spill Reported From Listing Tanker December 27, 2012 - Nigerian Pirates Kidnap 4, Nine Dead in Shipwreck Along Congo River December 22, 2012 - Tanker Runs Aground on Hudson River, 55 Drowned in Capsizing Off Somalia December 21, 2012 - Hijacked Ship Returns to Port, Concordia Salvage Operation Progresses December 20, 2012 - Pirates Kidnap 5 From Oil Tanker, ARA LIBERTAD Finally Freed by Ghana December 19, 2012 - 5 Rescued by Princess Cruise Ship, No Christmas for Somali Pirates December 18, 2012 - [VIDEO] Salvaging the Costa Concordia, NATO Warship Frees Danish Tanker After Pirate Attack December 15, 2012 - Strike Looms at Australia's Fremantle Port December 14, 2012 - BP Responds to Allegations Over Deepwater Horizon Leaks, Executive in Action: Stephen Fordham December 13, 2012 - Saudi-Flagged Ship Arrested in Egyptian Port, Lamma Ferry Disaster Investigation Unfolds December 12, 2012 - 4 Missing After Ship Sinks Off China, WorkBoat Show Exclusive: Interview with RADM James A. Helis December 11, 2012 - Bulk Carrier Takes Out Coal Terminal Berth, Executive Profile: Captain John Hughes December 08, 2012 - False AIS Signals Transmitted for Trading with Syria, Search Called Off in North Sea Wreck December 07, 2012 - Deadly Ship Collision in North Sea, Coast Guard Reciprocates Cuban Migrants December 06, 2012 - Port L.A. Strike Ends, USCG Recovers 2.6 Tons of Cocaine December 05, 2012 - Long Beach Strike Continues, 3 Dead, 9 Missing After Cargo Ship Sinks December 04, 2012 - Chinese Ship Collision Leaves 9 Missing, 20 Injured in Jack-Up Rig Accident December 01, 2012 - US Senate Approves Expanded Sanctions on Iran, West Coast Port Dispute Continues November 30, 2012 - GOM Platform Explosion Death Toll Rises, Feature: Tired of Talking Green November 29, 2012 - 3 BP Employees Arraigned in Deepwater Horizon Case, Executive Achievement: Irwin Rodrigues November 28, 2012 - Nicaraguan Ships in Disputed Waters, Families of Hostages Protest India's Shipping Ministry November 27, 2012 - First LNG Tanker Crossing the Arctic, Exclusive: Rescue at Sea November 24, 2012 - Vietnamese Authorities Recapture Hijacked Tanker November 22, 2012 - MARAD Runs Maritime Security Program ?In Secret?, Search Suspended for Missing Platform Worker November 21, 2012 - Prestige Oil Spill Trial Intensifies, 2 Crew Injured in Ship Fire November 20, 2012 - Body Found in Platform Explosion, Port of Oakland on Verge of Strike November 17, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | GOM Platform Suffers Explosion, Another Shipwreck Found by Hurricane Sandy November 16, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | BP to Pay Record $4Bil in Deepwater Horizon Case, Port of Oakland Saga Continues November 15, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Suspect Missile Cargo Seized From Chinese Freighter, ARA Libertad Case Continues November 14, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Prestige's Captain Speaks Out at Oil Spill Trial November 13, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | ExxonMobil Cleans Up Oil Spill Off Nigeria, Feature: How to Drive a Z-Tug November 10, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | U.S. Drone Attacked by Iran, NY Sued Over Ballast Water Regulations November 09, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Second Port of Oakland Exec Suspended November 08, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Missing Russian Ship Found on Sea Floor, Somali Pirates Jailed for 18 Years November 07, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | OP-ED: Loss of HMS Bounty, Ship Owner Arrested in Vessel's Disappearance November 06, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | 5 Dead Onboard LPG Tanker, Feature: Tired of Talking Green November 03, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Jones Act Waived to Support Region's Recovery From Superstorm November 02, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Sandy Results in 300,000 Gallon Oil Spill, Admirals of the Ocean Sea November 01, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | 4 Missing in Vietnamese Cargo Ship Sinking, Hurricane Sandy Aftermath Update October 31, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | U.S. Responds to Hurricane Sandy's Destruction, 1 Dead in HMS Bounty Sinking October 30, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | U.S. East Coast Braces for Sandy, Crew Forced to Abandon Famed Tall Ship October 27, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Rena Owners Fined, 14 Dead in Vessel Sinking October 26, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Somali Pirate Boat Destroyed, Argentine Crew Head Home October 25, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Port of Tampa Accident Leaves 1 Dead, US Navy Rescues 5 From Sinking Ship October 24, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | 64 Mariners Saved from Burning Ship, Vessel Accused of Arms Smuggling in Nigeria October 23, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Somali Piracy Drops Dramatically, Crew Forced to Evacuate Seized Ship October 20, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | BP Confirms Fresh Sheen Not From Macondo Well, Germany Sends 10 Pirates to Prison October 19, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | U.S. Fifth Circuit Defines "In The Course of Employment" for Jones Act Cases October 18, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Gunmen Abduct Ship Crew in Nigeria, Another Delay in Costa Concordia Salvage October 17, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | 2002 Prestige Oil Spill Trial Begins, Pirate Attack Off Ivory Coast October 16, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Costa Concordia Trial Begins in Italy, Navy Sub Involved in Collision October 13, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Somali Pirates Finally Free Greek Bulk Carrier, Executive Profile: Paul Watkins October 12, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Fresh Oil Sheen At Deepwater Horizon Site October 11, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Concordia Captain Sues Over Loss of Job, Union President Comments on WSJ Piece October 10, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Cyber Attacks on Iran's Oil/Gas Platforms, Romney Wants Naval Boost October 09, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | OP-ED: Sometimes There's Just Not Enough Rocks October 06, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Pirates Seize and Release Tanker in 1 Day, Cargo Ship Catches on Fire October 05, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Morocco Says No to Abortion Ship, Executive in Action: Alan Van Schoor October 04, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | WWII Navy Ship Runs Aground, Recovery Continues in Hong Kong's Fatal Collision October 03, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Nearly 40 Dead in Hong Kong Ferry Collision, MV Rena Settlement Reached October 02, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Military Ordnance In Gulf Poses Threat To Shipping September 29, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Documentary on Somali Piracy Surfaces, China Completes Historic Arctic Voyage September 27, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | 8 Deaths in LPG Carrier/Ferry Collision, China's First Aircraft Carrier September 25, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Ship Collision Leaves 13 Crew Missing, Refrigerator Ship Capsizes in Okhotsk Sea September 22, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Pirates Caught Siphoning Ship Fuel, Germany's First Deepwater Terminal Opens September 20, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Arctic Sea Ice Thaw Accelerating, Three Cruise Ships Arrested September 18, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Freighter Captain Missing as Waves Attack, Port-Based Ballast Water Treatment? September 15, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Tensions Heighten in East China Sea, 2 Suspicious Deaths Aboard Coal Ship September 13, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Costa Concordia Lawsuits Aimed at Carnvial, Trawler Ablaze at Sea September 11, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Venezuela Drops Charges Against U.S. Ship, Fire Breaks Out on Container Vessel September 08, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | American Ship, Crew Detained by Venezuela on Arms Smuggling Charges September 06, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | West African Pirates Seize Another Oil Tanker, Former Vinalines Chairman Arrested September 04, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Pirates Kill Hostage Over Delayed Ransom, Taiwan Elevates China Sea Dispute September 01, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Princess Cruises Fights Allegations Regarding Ignoring Distressed Vessel August 30, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Tanker & Crew Hijacked Off Togo, Obama Challenged by American Flagship Project August 28, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | U.S. Gulf Prepares for Isaac, Cruise Ship Grounds in Detroit River August 25, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | M/V Rena Continues to Pose Threat, Counter-Piracy's "Big 3" Meet Again August 23, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Cargo-Handling Accident Aboard Bulk Carrier Leaves 1 Dead August 21, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | 76 Rescued from Vessel Taking On Water, Ratification of Seafarers' Labor Rights August 18, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | China Arrives in the Arctic, Grounded Freighter Refloated in St. Marys River August 16, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Costa Concordia Salvage Timeline Delayed, Shipwreck to be Freeze-Dried August 14, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Navy Destroyer and Oil Tanker Collide, 36 Iranian Tankers De-Registered August 11, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Crew Jumps Cable Ship as Fire Erupts, Has Monsoon Season Put Pirates to Rest? August 09, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Cuba's Offshore Attempts Still Unsuccessful, Unpaid Ship Crew Cries for Help August 07, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Nigerian Pirates Kill 2 Navy Sailors, Crowley Responds to Price Fixing August 04, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Buenos Aires Bans British Ships from Ports, Pirates Free 7 Sailors August 02, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Shell Scales Back Alaska Drilling Plans, 12 Rescued After Hijacking July 31, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | India Grants Exxon Valdez Entry for Dismantling, Armed Guards Thwart Attack July 28, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Body Count in Tanker Explosion Rises to 3, Iran Continues to Strengthen Navy July 26, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Iran Hands Over First Domestically Built Oil Tanker to Venezuela July 24, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Alaska Fights International Ship Pollution Rules, Meet Counter-Piracy "Big Three" July 21, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Syrian Choppers Offloaded in Russian Port, New Deputy Administrator at MARAD July 19, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | 24 Dead in Another Ferry Disaster, 26 Freed from Somali Pirate Captivity July 17, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | 1 Dead as Navy Ship Fires on Boat in Persian Gulf July 14, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Chinese Destroyer Runs Aground in Disputed Waters, Russian Arms Ship Sets Sail July 12, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Costa Concordia Captain Speaks Out, $18Mil Drug Bust in Malaysian Port July 10, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | OP-ED: The Judas Kiss for U.S. Maritime, Sub Damaged by Cruise Ship's Wake July 06, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | OP-ED: Future Crane Evolution and Ship-Barge Container Transfers July 05, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Faulty Black Box Discovered on Concordia, Iran Stores Oil Surplus on Idle Ships July 03, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Queen Elizabeth 2 to Become Floating Hotel, Armed Guards vs. Pirates (Video) June 29, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Industry Focuses on Human Cost of Maritime Piracy, Tug Sinks on Fraser River June 27, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Stowaway Suspicion Aboard Cargo Ship, Another Refugee Ship Sinks June 26, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | OP-ED: Puerto Rico vs. The Jones Act June 23, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | LNG Tanker Becomes Pirate Target, Refugee Ship Capsizes Near Christmas Island June 21, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Concordia Salvage Prep Begins, Ship Cargo Stops Bridge Traffic June 19, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | OP-ED: The Failure of U.S. Maritime Policy June 16, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | IMB Survey Notes Container Security Challenges, 7 Abandoned Mariners Rescued June 14, 2012 - Tuesday 6/12 June 13, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Iran or No Iran, There Will Be Oil June 09, 2012 - SATURDAY 6/9 June 06, 2012 - Thursday 6/7 June 04, 2012 - Tuesday 6/5/12 June 01, 2012 - SATURDAY May 30, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Norway Risks Gasoline Shortage as Maritime Pilots' Strike Continues May 29, 2012 - May 25, 2012 - May 23, 2012 - May 21, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | OP-ED: The Jones Acts Survival Is Triumph Enough May 18, 2012 - May 16, 2012 - May 14, 2012 - May 12, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | $17M Awarded to Families of Duck Boat Victims May 10, 2012 - May 09, 2012 - May 07, 2012 - MarEx Newsletter | Costa Cruises On the Road to Recovery, Australian Billionaire Building Freighter May 04, 2012 - May 02, 2012 - April 30, 2012 - April 27, 2012 - sdddasds December 31, 1899 - Maintenance Issues Caused Passenger Vessel Fire, U.S. DOT Announces Port Grants