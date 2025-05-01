In the Know Podcast 69: Slowing Down for Blue Whales & Blue Skies

California's coastline is an ideal habitat for whales, and the shipping industry is taking proactive steps to keep it that way.

In partnership with NOAA and a constellation of local stakeholders, most major ocean carriers have agreed to slow down to 10 knots or less in seasonal speed reduction zones stretching from Point Arena in the north to Los Angeles in the south. By participating, liners reduce ship strike risk to endangered whales, underwater noise, greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. A NOAA-sponsored program, Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies, encourages and verifies participation - and recognizes shipowners for their contributions to environmental protection.

To learn more, TME recently spoke with two of the program's leaders, Rachel Rhodes of UCSB's Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory and Jess Morten of the California Marine Sanctuary Foundation. For the details about what shipping is doing to protect California's coastal environment - and how your company can join in - listen in below.