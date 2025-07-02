Maersk Selects Wärtsilä Intellisafe® Bearing and Monitoring System

Maersk, a leader in global shipping, has selected Wärtsilä’s Intellisafe Bearing and Shaft Line Monitoring System for their latest vessel designs.

This decision underscores Maersk’s dedication to optimizing maintenance, reducing operational costs, and enhancing vessel performance. The selection was made after a comprehensive evaluation by Maersk’s technical team in collaboration with Wärtsilä’s experts to ensure the solutions met their specific needs.

Wärtsilä Shaft Line Solutions is dedicated to developing new systems and equipment that meet the marine industry's demands, improving through-life operation and costs.

