In the Know Podcast 70: Norman Schmiedl, CEO of COLUMBIA blue

What does it take to set up and manage a cruise ship for commercial success? To find out, TME founder and editor-in-chief Tony Munoz spoke with Norman Schmiedl, the CEO of COLUMBIA blue - the cruise, luxury and leisure division of Columbia Shipmanagement.

Schmiedl has spent the last twenty years in leadership and ship management positions, and he brings a wealth of experience in the cruise and yacht segments. His division consults with cruise lines on every aspect of their business, and it has even formulated complete guest experience and product design packages for new cruise lines. "We are very fortunate in that we are not only helping established lines, we are also helping young startups to enter the market," he says. For all the details, listen in on the conversation below.