Advanced Ocean Research Vessel to be Built by Fincantieri’s VARD

VARD, which is already known for unique specialized vessels, reports it has received the contract for what is being billed as one of the most advanced research vessels ever built. The custom-built research vessel, designated Project RV6000, is specifically designed for scientific exploration and will support seabed mapping, submersible support, and ROV operations for an equally innovative research platform known as Inkfish.

"The agreement with InkFish confirms the role of VARD and the Fincantieri Group as leading technological partners in the design and construction of highly specialized and advanced naval vessels," said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri. "The project reflects our commitment to driving technological progress in the naval sector and to addressing the challenges of an ever-evolving global market with vision and expertise, transforming them into opportunities for growth and innovation."

The vessel will be 100 meters long and 20.7 meters wide, with a maximum speed of 15 knots and an operational autonomy of up to 30 days. VARD reports that among the RV6000’s capabilities will be an ROV capable of operating at depths of up to 6,000 meters. It will be capable of supporting two manned submersibles and will feature an A-Frame system aft and a large hangar for maintenance and storage. An offshore crane equipped with an AHC system will also be installed for operations at depths of up to 2,500 meters. Further, the vessel will be equipped with a hydroacoustic survey system capable of high-resolution seabed mapping, with a resolution of 0.5 x 1 degree, and analyzing the water column at all depths.

The technical configuration will include hybrid power generation and propulsion. The hull VARD says is designed to ensure advanced performance in seabed mapping and excellent seakeeping qualities through the use of cutting-edge anti-roll technologies that reduce movement and acceleration, ensuring excellent stationary performance.

The vessel will also be equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories, offices, and workshops, as well as high-quality accommodations and recreational areas designed for maximum comfort. These spaces will support up to 70 crew members.

The unique vessel is being built for Inkfish, which is owned by Gabe Logan Newell, an American video game developer and businessman who is recognized as one of the wealthiest people in the United States. He established Inkfish, which says it integrates marine science, engineering, medical innovation, and operational expertise to develop new technologies and support marine research initiatives. Inkfish currently operates two other research vessels, RV Hydra and RV Dagon, to support global marine research, and highlights that all the data collected will contribute to open-source repositories.

Inkfish's Hydra recently completed the platform's expedition of the Solomon Islands. After a major refit, the vessel was used to study the coral reef system and also visited World War II wreck sites. Dagon in 2023 undertook a research project exploring transits in the south-eastern Pacific Ocean in collaboration with the British Geological Survey.

VARD will manage the vessel construction process, from hull design and construction to outfitting, integration, and commissioning, including supply by the Group's subsidiaries: Seaonics, Vard Electro, and Vard Interiors. The project is valued at over €200 million ($234 million). The hull will be built at one of VARD's shipyards in Romania, while final outfitting, commissioning, and delivery will take place at one of the Group's shipyards in Norway. Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

