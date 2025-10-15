Government News

The Cyprus Union of Shipowners' general electoral meeting, October 6 (CUS)

Cyprus' Shipowners Call for Voting Down IMO's Net-Zero Framework

Published Oct 15, 2025 10:58 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; In the midst of high-stakes negotiations over the future of IMO&#39;s emissions rules, Cyprus&#39; influential shipowner...

Primorsk

UK Sanctions Russia's Two Biggest Oil Exporters

Published Oct 15, 2025 6:57 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; For the first time, the government of the UK has directly sanctioned top Russian oil exporters Rosneft and Lukoil, the t...

destruction of small boat

Video: U.S. Destroys Boat off Venezuela Accused of Narcotrafficking

Published Oct 14, 2025 7:38 PM by The Maritime Executive

The U.S. has released another video of the destruction of a small boat, which it says was off the coast of Venezuela. Later medi...

Libyan Coast Guard burns a boat

NGO Highlights the Violence of Libya's Militia-Operated Coast Guard

Published Oct 14, 2025 6:35 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; Libya&#39;s migration industry has been marked by violence for years, and stories of militia-led abuses against foreigne...

containership arriving in port

China Increases Response to USTR Fees With Sanctions on Hanwha US Ops

Published Oct 14, 2025 1:32 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The Chinese government has increased its response as the first day of port fees came into effect in both China and the U...

Shrimp aquaculture pond, Indonesia (Herman Gunawan / CC BY SA 3.0)

Indonesia Scrutinizes Scrap Steel and Shrimp Trades After Cesium Scare

Published Oct 13, 2025 11:36 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; After a radioactive-shrimp scare earlier this year, the government of Indonesia is now requiring exporters to certify th...

Russian sub French frigate

NATO Highlights Decline of Russian Navy After Sub Surfaces Off France

Published Oct 13, 2025 4:34 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; Speculation continues days after a Russian submarine surfaced off France during its trip home. Today, October 13, NATO S...

Tanker

USTR and Chinese Retaliation Take Center Stage

Published Oct 13, 2025 3:42 PM by Erik Broekhuizen / Poten & Partners

&nbsp; On Tuesday, October 14, the port fees targeting the Chinese maritime sector will go into effect. The Office of the Unite...

Crew of USCGC Seneca at the pier with seized cocaine cargoes, September 2025 (USCG file image)

Despite Shutdown, U.S. Coast Guard Will Still Receive Next Paycheck

Published Oct 13, 2025 1:40 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The U.S. Coast Guard&#39;s active-duty servicemembers will receive their pay on time and as scheduled on October 15, the...

Chinese vessel using water cannon on Philippine vessel

China Uses Water Cannons and Rams Philippine Vessel in New Confrontations

Published Oct 13, 2025 1:20 PM by The Maritime Executive

China and the Philippines are again trading accusations after two incidents in the South China Sea in the area of the Spratly Is...

