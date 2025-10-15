Government News
Cyprus' Shipowners Call for Voting Down IMO's Net-Zero Framework
In the midst of high-stakes negotiations over the future of IMO's emissions rules, Cyprus' influential shipowner...Read More >>
UK Sanctions Russia's Two Biggest Oil Exporters
For the first time, the government of the UK has directly sanctioned top Russian oil exporters Rosneft and Lukoil, the t...Read More >>
Video: U.S. Destroys Boat off Venezuela Accused of Narcotrafficking
The U.S. has released another video of the destruction of a small boat, which it says was off the coast of Venezuela. Later medi...Read More >>
NGO Highlights the Violence of Libya's Militia-Operated Coast Guard
Libya's migration industry has been marked by violence for years, and stories of militia-led abuses against foreigne...Read More >>
China Increases Response to USTR Fees With Sanctions on Hanwha US Ops
The Chinese government has increased its response as the first day of port fees came into effect in both China and the U...Read More >>
Indonesia Scrutinizes Scrap Steel and Shrimp Trades After Cesium Scare
After a radioactive-shrimp scare earlier this year, the government of Indonesia is now requiring exporters to certify th...Read More >>
NATO Highlights Decline of Russian Navy After Sub Surfaces Off France
Speculation continues days after a Russian submarine surfaced off France during its trip home. Today, October 13, NATO S...Read More >>
USTR and Chinese Retaliation Take Center Stage
On Tuesday, October 14, the port fees targeting the Chinese maritime sector will go into effect. The Office of the Unite...Read More >>
Despite Shutdown, U.S. Coast Guard Will Still Receive Next Paycheck
The U.S. Coast Guard's active-duty servicemembers will receive their pay on time and as scheduled on October 15, the...Read More >>
China Uses Water Cannons and Rams Philippine Vessel in New Confrontations
China and the Philippines are again trading accusations after two incidents in the South China Sea in the area of the Spratly Is...Read More >>