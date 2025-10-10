Business News
Chinese River Cruise Line Enters European Market with Concordia Damen Ship
China's Century Cruises, which calls itself China's largest local tour operator for inbound travel, will enter the E...
ExxonMobil Charters Two Vessels to Launch LNG Bunker Business
ExxonMobil announced it is entering the LNG marine bunkering market as part of its broader strategy to pursue up to $30...
BIMCO Calculates a Third of Ships Could Have to Pay Fees Under USTR Program
The U.S. Trade Representative's port fee program is due to go into effect in less than a week, and with no more gu...
Orsted Raises $9.4 Billion in Heavily-Discounted Rights Issue
Danish offshore wind giant Orsted has raised $9.4 billion by selling new shares to existing stockholders at a steeply di...
In the Know 72: Matt Miller, Marine Industry Principal at Aveva
In this episode of the In the Know podcast series, news editor Paul Benecki caught up with Matt Miller, Marine Industry...
Historic UK Red Funnel Ferries Sold to Private Equity Firm
One of the most historic names in ferry operations, the UK's Red Funnel, which traces its origins to 1820, reporte...
USTR Fees Could Cost Top 10 Carriers $3.2B in 2026, says Alphaliner
There continues to be a lot of speculation in the industry over the full extent of the looming U.S. port fees for Chinese-owned,...
Retailers Turn to AI for Precision Forecasting Amid Supply Chain Challenges
In a rapidly evolving retail environment, artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a critical tool for executives see...
Samsung Heavy Industries Partners with India’s Swan as it Builds Network
South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and India's Swan Defence and Heavy Industries have entered into...
Yangzijiang Cancels Ship Order on Allegations of Plot to Avoid US Sanctions
China's largest privately owned shipbuilder, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and three of its subsidiaries, report that they cancel...