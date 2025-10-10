Business News

hull of river cruise ship arriving for outfitting

Chinese River Cruise Line Enters European Market with Concordia Damen Ship

Published Oct 10, 2025 5:32 PM by The Maritime Executive

China&rsquo;s Century Cruises, which calls itself China&rsquo;s largest local tour operator for inbound travel, will enter the E...

LNG bunker vessel

ExxonMobil Charters Two Vessels to Launch LNG Bunker Business

Published Oct 9, 2025 9:17 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; ExxonMobil announced it is entering the LNG marine bunkering market as part of its broader strategy to pursue up to $30...

containerships passing

BIMCO Calculates a Third of Ships Could Have to Pay Fees Under USTR Program

Published Oct 8, 2025 6:03 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The U.S. Trade Representative&rsquo;s port fee program is due to go into effect in less than a week, and with no more gu...

Hornsea wind farm

Orsted Raises $9.4 Billion in Heavily-Discounted Rights Issue

Published Oct 7, 2025 10:04 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; Danish offshore wind giant Orsted has raised $9.4 billion by selling new shares to existing stockholders at a steeply di...

Matthew Miller Aveva

In the Know 72: Matt Miller, Marine Industry Principal at Aveva

Published Oct 7, 2025 3:38 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; In this episode of the In the Know podcast series, news editor Paul Benecki caught up with Matt Miller, Marine Industry...

UK Red Funnel ferry

Historic UK Red Funnel Ferries Sold to Private Equity Firm

Published Oct 3, 2025 9:38 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; One of the most historic names in ferry operations, the UK&rsquo;s Red Funnel, which traces its origins to 1820, reporte...

containerships Port of Los Angeles

USTR Fees Could Cost Top 10 Carriers $3.2B in 2026, says Alphaliner

Published Oct 1, 2025 2:45 PM by The Maritime Executive

There continues to be a lot of speculation in the industry over the full extent of the looming U.S. port fees for Chinese-owned,...

RILA

Retailers Turn to AI for Precision Forecasting Amid Supply Chain Challenges

Published Sep 30, 2025 1:06 PM by Jess Dankert

&nbsp; In a rapidly evolving retail environment, artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a critical tool for executives see...

India shipyard

Samsung Heavy Industries Partners with India’s Swan as it Builds Network

Published Sep 29, 2025 8:16 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; South Korea&rsquo;s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and India&rsquo;s Swan Defence and Heavy Industries have entered into...

Chinese shipbuilder yard

Yangzijiang Cancels Ship Order on Allegations of Plot to Avoid US Sanctions

Published Sep 29, 2025 4:54 PM by The Maritime Executive

China&#39;s largest privately owned shipbuilder, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and three of its subsidiaries, report that they cancel...

