The Maritime Executive
Articles posted by the international team of staff writers at The Maritime Executive.
Cyprus' Shipowners Call for Voting Down IMO's Net-Zero Framework
In the midst of high-stakes negotiations over the future of IMO's emissions rules, Cyprus' influential shipowner...
Newsom Vetoes Ban on Public Funding for Automation at LA/Long Beach
Despite a lobbying campaign by the U.S. West Coast's powerful longshore union, California Governor Gavin Newsom has...
NATO Sees Success in its Baltic Anti-Sabotage Mission
NATO Maritime Command is pleased with the results of its enhanced patrols in the Baltic, which were ramped up in respons...
Royal Institute of Navigation Maritime GNSS Interference Survey
[By: Royal Institute of Navigation] This survey is anonymous. We have no access to any information such as IP address, Goo...
Metal Shark and HavocAI Partnership To Bring Proven Autonomy To Fleets
[By: Metal Shark] Today, Metal Shark, a Louisiana-based boat builder and major supplier for the U.S. Armed Forces and allies, a...
Rozema Boat Works, Inc. Awarded a Multi-Year IDIQ Contract by the USCG
[By: Rozema Boat Works, Inc.] Rozema Boat Works, Inc., of Mount Vernon, Washington, was recently awarded a multi-year IDIQ...
Calls for Vigilance Due to Rise in Piracy and Robberies in 2025
The merchant shipping industry continues to face the threats of piracy and armed robberies, but the ICC International Ma...
UK Sanctions Russia's Two Biggest Oil Exporters
For the first time, the government of the UK has directly sanctioned top Russian oil exporters Rosneft and Lukoil, the t...
Carbon Capture, Fuel Cells, and Wind Propulsion for Net-Zero Cruise Ship
A partnership consisting of GTT and Bloom Energy is working together with France’s Ponant Explorations Group to co...
Ports Call for U.S. to Reverse Course Saying Equipment Tariffs Delay Growth
The American Association of Port Authorities quickly responded to last week’s proposed revisions by the U.S. Trade...