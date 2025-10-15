The Maritime Executive

The Maritime Executive

[email protected]

Articles posted by the international team of staff writers at The Maritime Executive.

The Cyprus Union of Shipowners' general electoral meeting, October 6 (CUS)

Cyprus' Shipowners Call for Voting Down IMO's Net-Zero Framework

Published Oct 15, 2025 10:58 PM by The Maritime Executive

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; In the midst of high-stakes negotiations over the future of IMO&#39;s emissions rules, Cyprus&#39; influential shipowner...

Port of Los Angeles

Newsom Vetoes Ban on Public Funding for Automation at LA/Long Beach

Published Oct 15, 2025 9:22 PM by The Maritime Executive

Posted in: Ports

&nbsp; Despite a lobbying campaign by the U.S. West Coast&#39;s powerful longshore union, California Governor Gavin Newsom has...

U.S. Marines head out on a surveillance mission aboard a Finnish Navy patrol boat, February 2025 (USMC)

NATO Sees Success in its Baltic Anti-Sabotage Mission

Published Oct 15, 2025 9:12 PM by The Maritime Executive

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

&nbsp; NATO Maritime Command is pleased with the results of its enhanced patrols in the Baltic, which were ramped up in respons...

Royal Institute of Navigation

Royal Institute of Navigation Maritime GNSS Interference Survey

Published Oct 15, 2025 8:48 PM by The Maritime Executive

Posted in: Corporate News

[By:&nbsp;Royal Institute of Navigation] This survey is anonymous. We have no access to any information such as IP address, Goo...

Metal Shark

Metal Shark and HavocAI Partnership To Bring Proven Autonomy To Fleets

Published Oct 15, 2025 8:41 PM by The Maritime Executive

Posted in: Corporate News

[By: Metal Shark] Today, Metal Shark, a Louisiana-based boat builder and major supplier for the U.S. Armed Forces and allies, a...

Rozema Boat Works, Inc.

Rozema Boat Works, Inc. Awarded a Multi-Year IDIQ Contract by the USCG

Published Oct 15, 2025 8:35 PM by The Maritime Executive

Posted in: Corporate News

[By:&nbsp;Rozema Boat Works, Inc.] Rozema Boat Works, Inc., of Mount Vernon, Washington, was recently awarded a multi-year IDIQ...

Singapore Strait

Calls for Vigilance Due to Rise in Piracy and Robberies in 2025

Published Oct 15, 2025 7:28 PM by The Maritime Executive

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The merchant shipping industry continues to face the threats of piracy and armed robberies, but the ICC International Ma...

Primorsk

UK Sanctions Russia's Two Biggest Oil Exporters

Published Oct 15, 2025 6:57 PM by The Maritime Executive

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; For the first time, the government of the UK has directly sanctioned top Russian oil exporters Rosneft and Lukoil, the t...

net zero cruise ship conceot

Carbon Capture, Fuel Cells, and Wind Propulsion for Net-Zero Cruise Ship

Published Oct 15, 2025 6:55 PM by The Maritime Executive

Posted in: Cruise Ships

&nbsp; A partnership consisting of GTT and Bloom Energy is working together with France&rsquo;s Ponant Explorations Group to co...

cargo handling equipment

Ports Call for U.S. to Reverse Course Saying Equipment Tariffs Delay Growth

Published Oct 15, 2025 5:47 PM by The Maritime Executive

Posted in: Ports

&nbsp; The American Association of Port Authorities quickly responded to last week&rsquo;s proposed revisions by the U.S. Trade...

More News Stories