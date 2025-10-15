Offshore News

offshore wind farm

RWE Dumps its Australian Offshore Wind Project

Published Oct 15, 2025 5:28 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; German utility RWE has decided to dump its giant Kent offshore wind project off the coast of Victoria, Australia, the la...

Read More >>
Wind turbine installation vessel

Seatrium Considers Legal Action After Maersk Terminates Order for WTIV

Published Oct 10, 2025 1:00 PM by The Maritime Executive

Singapore shipyard group Seatrium has been hit with a surprising contract termination notice for Maersk Offshore Wind&#39;s near...

Read More >>
offshore wind turbines

SouthCoast Wind Challenges DOJ’s Delaying and Political Agenda

Published Oct 7, 2025 7:17 PM by The Maritime Executive

The developers of the proposed SouthCoast offshore wind project filed their response to the Department of Justice&rsquo;s effort...

Read More >>
emergency tug in Dutch wind farm

Dutch Coast Guard Stops Drifting Tanker Before It Hits Wind Farm

Published Oct 6, 2025 6:27 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The Dutch Coast Guard is reporting a close call on Saturday night, October 4, as a product tanker lost propulsion and wa...

Read More >>
The site for Arctic LNG 2 in the Gulf of Ob, early in construction (Novatek)

Despite Sanctions, Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Plant is Up and Running

Published Oct 2, 2025 10:10 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; With extensive help from Chinese interests, Russian gas producer Novatek is making headway in its efforts to circumvent...

Read More >>
Subsea rock vessel

Jan De Nul Offers Subsea Cable Protection for an Era of New Security Risks

Published Oct 2, 2025 2:11 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; In response to concerns about the vulnerability of subsea cables in an era of &quot;hybrid warfare,&quot; the marine con...

Read More >>
New Jersey shoreline

Dept. of Justice Tells Court BOEM Will Review Atlantic Shores COP Approval

Published Oct 1, 2025 6:56 PM by The Maritime Executive

The Department of Justice told a federal district court that it plans to review and likely change the approval of the Constructi...

Read More >>
File image courtesy Kruwt / iStock

Ireland Creates New Body to Expedite Offshore Wind Development

Published Sep 28, 2025 9:37 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; Ireland has announced institutional reforms&nbsp;to accelerate development of its offshore wind sector. As part of the e...

Read More >>
wind installation vessel

Cadeler Takes Delivery of WTIV Capable of Handling Foundations and Turbines

Published Sep 25, 2025 8:38 PM by The Maritime Executive

Wind Ally, a massive jack-up installation vessel, was delivered on September 25 to Cadeler as the company expands its capabiliti...

Read More >>
offshore wind farm

France Awards its Largest Offshore Wind Project to TotalEnergies Consortium

Published Sep 24, 2025 5:16 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; France&rsquo;s Ministry of Industry and Energy announced the selection of a consortium headed by TotalEnergies for the d...

Read More >>
More News Stories