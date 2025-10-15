Offshore News
RWE Dumps its Australian Offshore Wind Project
German utility RWE has decided to dump its giant Kent offshore wind project off the coast of Victoria, Australia, the la...Read More >>
Seatrium Considers Legal Action After Maersk Terminates Order for WTIV
Singapore shipyard group Seatrium has been hit with a surprising contract termination notice for Maersk Offshore Wind's near...Read More >>
SouthCoast Wind Challenges DOJ’s Delaying and Political Agenda
The developers of the proposed SouthCoast offshore wind project filed their response to the Department of Justice’s effort...Read More >>
Dutch Coast Guard Stops Drifting Tanker Before It Hits Wind Farm
The Dutch Coast Guard is reporting a close call on Saturday night, October 4, as a product tanker lost propulsion and wa...Read More >>
Despite Sanctions, Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Plant is Up and Running
With extensive help from Chinese interests, Russian gas producer Novatek is making headway in its efforts to circumvent...Read More >>
Jan De Nul Offers Subsea Cable Protection for an Era of New Security Risks
In response to concerns about the vulnerability of subsea cables in an era of "hybrid warfare," the marine con...Read More >>
Dept. of Justice Tells Court BOEM Will Review Atlantic Shores COP Approval
The Department of Justice told a federal district court that it plans to review and likely change the approval of the Constructi...Read More >>
Ireland Creates New Body to Expedite Offshore Wind Development
Ireland has announced institutional reforms to accelerate development of its offshore wind sector. As part of the e...Read More >>
Cadeler Takes Delivery of WTIV Capable of Handling Foundations and Turbines
Wind Ally, a massive jack-up installation vessel, was delivered on September 25 to Cadeler as the company expands its capabiliti...Read More >>
France Awards its Largest Offshore Wind Project to TotalEnergies Consortium
France’s Ministry of Industry and Energy announced the selection of a consortium headed by TotalEnergies for the d...Read More >>