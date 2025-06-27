Fincantieri Delivers 12th Ocean Cruise Ship to Viking



The partnership between Fincantieri and Viking for the construction of ocean cruise ships has passed its 10th anniversary and is scheduled to continue for at least six more years. Viking took delivery on June 26 of the 12th ocean cruise ship built by the Italian shipyard and the 14th when counting two expedition cruise ships built in Norway by the Vard subsidiary.

Designs for the cruise ships, which were developed to present a new style in luxury ocean began in 2012, and the first ship Viking Star (47,842 GT) launched in 2015 to expand the company known for river cruising into the ocean segment. Viking ships are known for a destination-intensive approach, no casinos or children onboard, and a Scandinavian ambience onboard.

Using the same approach to its river cruise ships, Viking produces copies of its ship virtually identical down to the décor. It built 10 ships with dimensions of 745 feet by 94 feet (227 x 28.6 meters) and accommodations for 930 passengers. The ships all continue to operate except Viking Sun, which was sold into a partnership with China Merchants and is now the Viking Yi Dun.

The second class of cruise ships (54,300 GT) began delivery in late 2024, with the design slightly revised to reflect new regulations for stability and safe return to port. Viking Vela delivered in December 2024 and Viking Vesta delivered this week, are the first of the new class. The ships measure 784 feet by 101 feet (239 x 31 meters) with a passenger capacity of 998 passengers.

Viking highlights that its newer ships are designed to incorporate future technologies. In 2022, the company working with Fincantieri, put an experimental hydrogen fuel cell aboard the Viking Neptune. The later ships are designed for a future retrofit.

The next step for the company is scheduled with the delivery of Viking Libra in 2026, which will include a larger onboard hydrogen fuel system. It is billed as the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship for both propulsion and auxiliary power. It will use a containerized fuel storage system to load and store the fuel. Viking has also announced that the next ship of the class, Viking Astrea due for delivery in 2027 will also be fitted with the hydrogen system.

Before the two vessels with the hydrogen system, Viking is also scheduled to take delivery of Viking Mira in 2026 as it continues to expand its ocean fleet. It plans to take delivery on 10 additional ocean cruise ships by 2031, and with options, Fincantieri highlights it will number a total of 28 vessels, based on the current schedule.

Viking was launched by Torstein Hagen and became one of the leaders in European river cruising. Today, it has 84 river cruise ships sailing in Europe, Asia, and on the Nile and Mississippi River, and it has also ordered more river cruise ships from Meyer Neptune. By 2028, Viking is scheduled to take delivery on 27 additional river ships, bringing its fleet to a total of 111 river vessels.

