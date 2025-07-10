IMO Selects a Fisherman for Bravery at Sea Award

The IMO Council has decided to award its Exceptional Bravery at Sea award to Korean officer Lee Tae-Young, who helped save his crewmates aboard a sinking fishing vessel in November last year. Lee was selected out of 60 submissions from around the world.

In the early hours of November 8, 2024, the Korean fishing vessel Geumseong 135 capsized suddenly and unexpectedly while hauling in its catch, forcing the crew to abandon ship into the water. Some of the survivors managed to hang on to the propeller, which remained abovewater, while others drifted off in the currents.

Lee, an officer aboard Geumseong, threw two liferings to survivors and took action to save the 12 crewmembers who were still hanging on to the propeller, at risk to his own life. He helped the survivors climb up aboard a rescue boat, and he was the last up the ladder. Ultimately 13 crewmembers survived the ordeal.

"Honoring his sacrifice and dedication will go beyond the mere act of awarding a prize and it serves as a profound inspiration to all seafarers," said the ITF, which nominated Lee.

Commendation awards went to:

- The Canadian Airforce aircrew that rescued the crew of the MSC Baltic III in extreme winter weather

- The captain and crew of the tug Aigaion Pelagos for exceptional bravery and skill during the salvage of the burning tanker M/T Sounion in the Red Sea

- Members of a rescue team from the Japan Coast Guard who dived into the interior of a capsized tug to rescue a survivor

- USCG rescue swimmer Micheal Diglio, who saved two people from a disabled sailing vessel in the middle of Tropical Storm Debby, despite 50-knot winds, high waves and strong currents.

IMO also agreed to award its International Maritime Prize to Australian lawyer Dr. Rosalie Balkin, Secretary-General of the Comité Maritime International (CMI). Dr. Balkin formerly served as IMO's director of legal affairs, then later as assistant secretary general.

During her tenure at IMO, Dr. Balkin contributed to the passage of multiple major conventions on safety and environmental protection, including the Hazardous and Noxious Substances Convention and the Nairobi Convention on shipwreck removal.

"Dr. Balkin’s distinguished career embodies the dedication, mastery and leadership needed to uphold a robust global maritime legal framework that ensures safety, security and sustainability for this vital industry. Her pioneering contributions have paved the way for greater inclusion and diversity within the maritime community," said IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez in a statement.