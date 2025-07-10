Oceania Takes Delivery of New Cruise Ship as NCLH Confirms More Orders

Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings’ premium brand, Oceania Cruises, took delivery of the second new cruise ship recently built for the brand by Fincantieri. During the handover ceremony at the Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa, Italy, on July 10, the corporation also confirmed that it will build four larger cruise ships over the next decade for the brand as part of its massive $9 billion order placed with Fincantieri in 2024 and 2025.

The newest cruise ship, named Allura, is the second of a two-ship class that started with the delivery of Vista in May 2023. They are the first new cruise ships built for the brand in over a decade and are part of a planned expansion for the line that focuses on culinary experiences and destinations. Oceania is also updating its fleet chartering its oldest ship Insignia (30,77 GT built in 1998) to Crescent Seas starting in 2027.

Allura is 68,000 gross tons with a capacity for approximately 1,200 passengers. At 246 meters (807 feet) in length, she and her sister are slightly larger than the Marina and Riviera (66,000 gross tons) that Fincantieri built for the brand in 2011 and 2012. Oceania highlights the new ships add to the onboard culinary experiences with new dining venues including the line’s first Creperie as well as French, pan-Asian, Italian, and a steakhouse specialty restaurants, and a Grand Dining Room. The line also boasts that the new ships offer the most spacious standard staterooms, which measure more than 290 square feet, and nearly all the cabins feature a private balcony.

"Oceania Allura is our most innovative and luxurious ship to date. She represents our bold vision for an entirely new generation of luxury travel experiences," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises.

The new cruise ship will start her maiden voyage on July 18, from Piraeus, Greece, and will spend the summer sailing in the Mediterranean. She will reposition for cruises to Canada/New England and the Caribbean.

The next class is named Sonata with NCLH confirming plans for four ships (Oceania)

Even before taking delivery of the Allura, work began at Fincantieri on the next generation cruise ship for Oceania, the 86,000 gross ton Sonata, due for delivery in 2027. The ship will be the first in a new class, each with a capacity of 1,390 passengers. She is to be followed by a sister ship, Arietta, in 2029.

Last year, the cruise line’s parent company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, entered into a long-term construction plan with Fincantieri valued at $9 billion. As part of it, the company has contracts for two additional cruise ships of the Sonata class, and today NCLH confirmed it has not exercised an option to cancel that portion of the contract, but the ships’ delivery dates are being reset. Originally scheduled for 2030 and 2031, NCLH said to improve profitability and better space out the newbuilds, along with shipyard availability, the ships have been rescheduled to 2032 and 2035.

NCLH has a total of 13 additional cruise ships under construction or on order with Fincantieri. In addition to the four ships for Oceania, work is underway on a luxury cruise ship for Regent Seven Seas Cruises as the first of two for the brand. Norwegian Cruise Line will add four ships from its current Prima class, and after that, will add four of the world’s largest cruise ships. That class is estimated at 227,000 GT with accommodations for 5,000 or more passengers. Fincantieri will be delivering cruise ships to NCLH’s brands until at least 2036.

