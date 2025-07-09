Hamburg to Invest €1.1B to Expand Port and Modernize Operations for Growth

The Port of Hamburg announced a series of new projects that will be undertaken to enhance operations and modernize and expand terminal operations, especially for the largest containerships. It comes as the port continues to experience strong competition and needs to support the growth in the size of containerships.

"Today, we are laying the groundwork to ensure that Hamburg is well-prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow,” said Hamburg’s Minister for Economic Affairs, Senator Dr Melanie Leonhard. “This infrastructure will help ensure that large vessels will be handled reliably and efficiently in the Port of Hamburg. It also strengthens Hamburg's service capacity and reinforces its role as a key hub on major international shipping routes."

The Elbe approach to the Waltershofer Hafen is to be enhanced to accommodate the largest containerships. The port highlights that around 90 percent of the ultra-large container vessels calling at Hamburg are currently handled at the Waltershofer Hafen.

The turning basin will be widened from its current 480 meters to 600 meters (1,575 feet to 1,968 feet). Port officials explained that vessels will have a larger water surface available for turning maneuvers, ensuring optimal performance and safety. They said it will enhance navigational safety and operational efficiency for current and future vessel sizes at Hamburg’s busiest container throughput area, while improving navigability and resilience along the River Elbe. All berths in the Waltershofer Hafen will benefit from this measure, which is expected to increase throughput efficiency.

Navigation towards the port’s two other large container terminals, Container Terminals Buchardkai (CTB) and Container Terminal Hamburg (CTH), will also be easier and faster.

The creation of additional berths will also improve terminal workflows, the operators noted. They said going forward, processes can be automated and electrified. The project will also provide for additional terminal yards. New land for terminal operations will create additional capacity and enable further modernization of container throughput operations.

"The urgently needed expansion of the turning basin, along with the enlargement and modernization of throughput facilities, are key decisions that will help secure a positive future for the Port of Hamburg,” said Tom Eckelmann, Managing Director of EUROKAI and Chairman of the Group Management Board of EUROGATE. “With the enlargement and modernization, we are initiating the transition from manual operations to an automated terminal concept at the Hamburg site. We will design superstructure, heavy equipment, and IT infrastructure, starting with the existing terminal, to support a fully automated throughput system across the entire terminal, including the expansion area.”

The bulk of the project will be completed with public funding. Preliminary estimates indicate a total cost in the region of EUR 1.1 billion (nearly $1.3 billion). The infrastructure works are to be completed by the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) by the mid-2030s.

In addition to the public investment, Eurogate has signed a preliminary lease agreement for the new areas and will invest at least EUR 700 million ($820 million) in expanding the existing container terminal, with completion planned within two years of the handover of the newly developed land. It will lease the land from the Hamburg Port Authority, and these areas will be integrated into the road and rail networks. The area will be created by infilling the existing basin along the Bubendey bank.

