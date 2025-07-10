Crowley Adds Newest LNG Ship to Fleet Expanding Caribbean & Central America

[By: Crowley]

Crowley’s newest, LNG-powered containership Tiscapa began its inaugural service today, adding faster, bigger options for timely ocean cargo transport around the U.S., Caribbean and Central America.

Like its sister ships in the Avance Class, Tiscapa features container capacity for 1,400 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), including 300 refrigerated units. This ship was specifically designed to quickly and frequently deliver cargo while using lower emission liquefied natural gas (LNG) for fuel.

“The addition of Tiscapa to our fleet marks another milestone in Crowley’s commitment to delivering efficient and reliable logistics solutions across the region,” said Andrew Davis, vice president of operations for Crowley Logistics. “With its LNG-powered design and expanded capacity for dry and refrigerated goods, Tiscapa enhances our ability to provide faster, dependable service for customers moving essential goods throughout the U.S. and Caribbean Basin.”

Tiscapa departed from the Port of Jacksonville, Florida, for its first commercial voyage serving the Caribbean Basin. Following a transition period of service for the region, Tiscapa will begin providing regular service between the U.S., Dominican Republic and Central America, offering direct market connections for goods such as medical devices, household goods, food and perishables.

This follows sister ships Quetzal and Copán, which are also strategically built to serve El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, and the growing trade between the U.S. and Central America.

Avance Class ships, operated under charter from Eastern Pacific Shipping, are named to honor the cultural aspects of Central America, where Crowley has operated shipping and logistics services for more than 60 years. Located in the capital city of Managua in Nicaragua, Tiscapa is a lagoon of volcanic origin that formed over 10,000 years ago. The area surrounding it contains pre-Columbian remains and a massive Augusto Sandino statue, an iconic symbol of the city.

The fourth and final Avance Class ship, Torogoz, which is named for the national bird of El Salvador, is due to enter service this August.