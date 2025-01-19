Training News
Op-Ed: Maritime Education Starts With Local Action
Over 400 years ago, Jamestown was founded, chosen for its deep waters and defensible position—an ideal seaport. To...Read More >>
Houthis Claim to Stop U.S. Attack by Targeting USS Harry S. Truman
A spokesperson for the Houthi militants in Yemen is claiming that they have once again targeted the U.S. aircraft carrie...Read More >>
Report: USMMA Is Leaving Data on Sexual Assault Cases Unprotected
The U.S. Department of Transportation's internal watchdog has found that the Maritime Administration and its U.S. Me...Read More >>
Survey: Most Seafarers Would Sail on Ammonia-Fueled Ships - With Training
The Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping has released a new study of industry views on ammonia as a m...Read More >>
Education Underway
To state the obvious, the maritime industry is struggling to sustain qualified seafarers in sufficient quantities, strug...Read More >>
Seawork Careers and Training Day Addresses the Marine Skills Shortage
The commercial marine industry needs the next generation of innovators and problem solvers to help shape the future of the world w...Read More >>
Hulk of OS 35 Bulker Lifted from the Waters off Gibraltar
The salvage operation to remove the wreck of the bulker OS 35 off Gibraltar was largely completed on July 3. The two sections of t...Read More >>
Winning High-End War at Sea: Insights Into PLA’s Strategic Concept
[By: Ryan D. Martinson] American leaders have finally awakened to the challenges posed by an ascendant People’s Republic...Read More >>
Joe White, Project Manager at AEU LEAD
In this episode of In the Know, Joe White Project Manager at AEU LEAD, - a division of The American Equity Underwriters shine...Read More >>
Remote Maritime Training on a ‘Virtual’ Bridge is Here
Kilo Solutions Limited have developed a Virtual Reality Navigational Bridge to help train and develop mariners in Bridge Resource...Read More >>