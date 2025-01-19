Training News

Sea Cadets tour the oiler USNS Laramie at Norfolk, 2023 (Military Sealift Command)

Op-Ed: Maritime Education Starts With Local Action

Published Jan 19, 2025 3:49 PM by Benjamin Miner

&nbsp; Over 400 years ago, Jamestown was founded, chosen for its deep waters and defensible position&mdash;an ideal seaport. To...

Read More >>
carrier Truman

Houthis Claim to Stop U.S. Attack by Targeting USS Harry S. Truman

Published Jan 6, 2025 5:12 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; A spokesperson for the Houthi militants in Yemen is claiming that they have once again targeted the U.S. aircraft carrie...

Read More >>

Report: USMMA Is Leaving Data on Sexual Assault Cases Unprotected

Published Dec 11, 2024 11:47 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The U.S. Department of Transportation&#39;s internal watchdog has found that the Maritime Administration and its U.S. Me...

Read More >>
Ammonia

Survey: Most Seafarers Would Sail on Ammonia-Fueled Ships - With Training

Published Oct 23, 2024 4:03 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping has released a new study of industry views on ammonia as a m...

Read More >>
Training

Education Underway

Published Oct 15, 2024 9:14 PM by Chad Fuhrmann

&nbsp; To state the obvious, the maritime industry is struggling to sustain qualified seafarers in sufficient quantities, strug...

Read More >>
Seawork

Seawork Careers and Training Day Addresses the Marine Skills Shortage

Published Jan 17, 2024 1:50 PM by Seawork 2024

The commercial marine industry needs the next generation of innovators and problem solvers to help shape the future of the world w...

Read More >>
OS 35 bulker clearance

Hulk of OS 35 Bulker Lifted from the Waters off Gibraltar

Published Jul 4, 2023 11:38 AM by The Maritime Executive

The salvage operation to remove the wreck of the bulker OS 35 off Gibraltar was largely completed on July 3. The two sections of t...

Read More >>

Winning High-End War at Sea: Insights Into PLA’s Strategic Concept

Published May 19, 2023 6:42 PM by CIMSEC

[By: Ryan D. Martinson] American leaders have finally awakened to the challenges posed by an ascendant People&rsquo;s Republic...

Read More >>
Joe White

Joe White, Project Manager at AEU LEAD

Published Sep 14, 2022 6:44 PM by The Maritime Executive

In this episode of In the Know, Joe White&nbsp;Project Manager at AEU LEAD, - a division of The American Equity Underwriters shine...

Read More >>
VR Bridge training

Remote Maritime Training on a ‘Virtual’ Bridge is Here

Published Apr 13, 2021 2:10 PM by Kilo

Kilo Solutions Limited have developed a Virtual Reality Navigational Bridge to help train and develop mariners in Bridge Resource...

Read More >>
More News Stories