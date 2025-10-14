Published
Oct 14, 2025 8:43 PM by
Heikki Pöntynen
By 2050, the world has pledged to reach net zero. For shipping - a sector responsible for moving 90% of global trade - t...
Published
Oct 14, 2025 12:47 PM by
MacGregor
In an era when digital technology and data-driven processes dominate discussion on improving container transport efficiency, it...
Published
Oct 13, 2025 10:23 PM by
Harry Valentine
During the early to mid 1900s, manufacturers of steam locomotives also built compressed air powered locomotives for the...
Published
Oct 13, 2025 3:42 PM by
Erik Broekhuizen / Poten & Partners
On Tuesday, October 14, the port fees targeting the Chinese maritime sector will go into effect. The Office of the Unite...
Published
Oct 12, 2025 4:41 PM by
Pierre LeBlanc
Canada is entering a period of accelerated defense investment. The new federal government has committed to NATO spending...
Published
Oct 8, 2025 11:07 PM by
Elpi Petraki
Shipping has always been a diverse industry - across cultures and ethnicities – and inclusion is crucial in f...
Published
Oct 8, 2025 9:33 PM by
Hunger Hydraulics USA
Hunger hydraulic cylinders, telescopic cylinders, and control systems have been used for mobile firefighting on ships and in vehic...
Published
Oct 7, 2025 11:11 PM by
Dr. Ishtiaque Ahmed
The shipping industry faces a fundamental dual challenge: ensuring that end-of-life vessels are dismantled in a manner t...
Published
Oct 7, 2025 6:01 PM by
Mikael Lind et al.
[by Mikael Lind, Christina Argelius, Ellinor Forsström, Sandra Haraldson, Monika Przedpelska Öström, Bart...
Published
Oct 5, 2025 10:39 PM by
CIMSEC
[By Nicholas A. Kristof]
In his remarks at his assumption of office ceremony, Admiral Caudle stated that, &...
