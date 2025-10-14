The MacGregor "Hippo" fully automatic twistlock with forged body (MacGregor)

Safety and Efficiency Go Hand in Hand With MacGregor's "Hippo" Twistlock

Published Oct 14, 2025 12:47 PM by MacGregor

In an era when digital technology and data-driven processes dominate discussion on improving container transport efficiency, it...

Locomotive

Compressed Air Over Water for Short Distance Propulsion

Published Oct 13, 2025 10:23 PM by Harry Valentine

&nbsp; During the early to mid 1900s, manufacturers of steam locomotives also built compressed air powered locomotives for the...

Tanker

USTR and Chinese Retaliation Take Center Stage

Published Oct 13, 2025 3:42 PM by Erik Broekhuizen / Poten & Partners

&nbsp; On Tuesday, October 14, the port fees targeting the Chinese maritime sector will go into effect. The Office of the Unite...

Radar

Canada’s Underutilized Advantage in the Arctic: Surface Wave Radar

Published Oct 12, 2025 4:41 PM by Pierre LeBlanc

&nbsp; Canada is entering a period of accelerated defense investment. The new federal government has committed to NATO spending...

Elpi Petraki

Inclusion Remains at the Heart of Shipping's Future

Published Oct 8, 2025 11:07 PM by Elpi Petraki

&nbsp; Shipping has always been a diverse industry - across cultures and ethnicities &ndash; and inclusion is&nbsp;crucial in f...

fire boat

Firefighting Boats Equipped with Hunger Special Hydraulic Cylinders

Published Oct 8, 2025 9:33 PM by Hunger Hydraulics USA

Hunger hydraulic cylinders, telescopic cylinders, and control systems have been used for mobile firefighting on ships and in vehic...

Shipbreaking activity

Breaking Ships, Building Consensus: How the Basel Ban and HKC Can Coexist

Published Oct 7, 2025 11:11 PM by Dr. Ishtiaque Ahmed

&nbsp; The shipping industry faces a fundamental dual challenge: ensuring that end-of-life vessels are dismantled in a manner t...

Sarah Haraldson / RISE

Electrifying Europe’s Ports: Municipal Ownership Demands New Business Model

Published Oct 7, 2025 6:01 PM by Mikael Lind et al.

&nbsp; [by Mikael Lind, Christina Argelius, Ellinor Forsstr&ouml;m, Sandra Haraldson, Monika Przedpelska &Ouml;str&ouml;m, Bart...

CIC

Op-Ed: US Navy's Networks Aren't Ready for a Contested Comms Environment

Published Oct 5, 2025 10:39 PM by CIMSEC

&nbsp; [By Nicholas A. Kristof] In&nbsp;his remarks&nbsp;at his assumption of office ceremony, Admiral Caudle stated that, &...