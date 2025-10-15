Ports News
Newsom Vetoes Ban on Public Funding for Automation at LA/Long Beach
Despite a lobbying campaign by the U.S. West Coast's powerful longshore union, California Governor Gavin Newsom has...Read More >>
Ports Call for U.S. to Reverse Course Saying Equipment Tariffs Delay Growth
The American Association of Port Authorities quickly responded to last week’s proposed revisions by the U.S. Trade...Read More >>
Ship Movements Resume at Belgian Ports After Pilots Suspend Job Action
Shipping has begun to move again at Belgium’s ports after a 10-day job action by the unions representing the pilots in pro...Read More >>
Container Flow Resumes in Rotterdam as Court Orders Strikers Back to Work
The lashers working in the Port of Rotterdam who handle containers were ordered back to work for the next four days. A court fou...Read More >>
ICTSI Scores Major Milestones in South Africa and Philippines
Last week, the Philippines-based port operator ICTSI celebrated two major milestones, cementing its status in the global...Read More >>
Five Brazilian Ports Lead in Decarbonization Drive
With Brazil working on guidelines to decarbonize its maritime transport, the National Waterway Transport Agency (ANTAQ)...Read More >>
Rotterdam Container Ops Remain at Standstill as Lashers Extend Strike
The union representing the lashers that handle containers at the Port of Rotterdam announced on Friday, October 10, that its membe...Read More >>
California Approves $42.75M for Port Development to Support Offshore Wind
The California Energy Commission approved $42.75 million in grants to five of the state's ports to support the development o...Read More >>
Sanctioned Iranian Bulker Spotted Offloading Cargo in Brazil
A blacklisted Iranian bulker has arrived at a port in Brazilian state of Santa Catarina and reportedly offloaded a...Read More >>
Discovery of WWII-Era Bomb Stops Operations at Port of Long Beach Terminal
Construction workers digging at the Port of Long Beach made a surprising discovery on Wednesday, October 8, of what was later de...Read More >>