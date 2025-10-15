Ports News

Port of Los Angeles

Newsom Vetoes Ban on Public Funding for Automation at LA/Long Beach

Published Oct 15, 2025 9:22 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; Despite a lobbying campaign by the U.S. West Coast&#39;s powerful longshore union, California Governor Gavin Newsom has...

Read More >>
cargo handling equipment

Ports Call for U.S. to Reverse Course Saying Equipment Tariffs Delay Growth

Published Oct 15, 2025 5:47 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The American Association of Port Authorities quickly responded to last week&rsquo;s proposed revisions by the U.S. Trade...

Read More >>
Sea locks to Port of Antwerp

Ship Movements Resume at Belgian Ports After Pilots Suspend Job Action

Published Oct 15, 2025 4:39 PM by The Maritime Executive

Shipping has begun to move again at Belgium&rsquo;s ports after a 10-day job action by the unions representing the pilots in pro...

Read More >>
Port of Rotterdam

Container Flow Resumes in Rotterdam as Court Orders Strikers Back to Work

Published Oct 13, 2025 3:24 PM by The Maritime Executive

The lashers working in the Port of Rotterdam who handle containers were ordered back to work for the next four days. A court fou...

Read More >>
Durban Container Port (Media Club / CC BY)

ICTSI Scores Major Milestones in South Africa and Philippines

Published Oct 12, 2025 10:23 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; Last week, the Philippines-based port operator ICTSI celebrated two major milestones, cementing its status in the global...

Read More >>
Port of Santos, Brazil's biggest seaport (Port of Santos file image)

Five Brazilian Ports Lead in Decarbonization Drive

Published Oct 12, 2025 5:26 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; With Brazil working on guidelines to decarbonize its maritime transport, the National Waterway Transport Agency (ANTAQ)...

Read More >>
Port of Rotterdam

Rotterdam Container Ops Remain at Standstill as Lashers Extend Strike

Published Oct 10, 2025 9:20 PM by The Maritime Executive

The union representing the lashers that handle containers at the Port of Rotterdam announced on Friday, October 10, that its membe...

Read More >>
wind port Long Beach California

California Approves $42.75M for Port Development to Support Offshore Wind

Published Oct 10, 2025 10:55 AM by The Maritime Executive

The California Energy Commission approved $42.75 million in grants to five of the state&#39;s ports to support the development o...

Read More >>
A rare image of Delruba at Novorossiysk, Russia, 2016 (VesselFinder)

Sanctioned Iranian Bulker Spotted Offloading Cargo in Brazil

Published Oct 9, 2025 9:20 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; A blacklisted Iranian bulker has arrived at a port in Brazilian state of Santa Catarina and reportedly offloaded&nbsp;a...

Read More >>
Port of Long Beach

Discovery of WWII-Era Bomb Stops Operations at Port of Long Beach Terminal

Published Oct 9, 2025 12:44 PM by The Maritime Executive

Construction workers digging at the Port of Long Beach made a surprising discovery on Wednesday, October 8, of what was later de...

Read More >>
