Ferry Sinks Passenger Vessel After Going Adrift in Severe Storm in Croatia

On Tuesday morning, a sudden storm swept over the coast of Croatia, tearing down trees and disrupting traffic - and sending a runaway ferry careening into a line of moored passenger vessels.

At the port of Split, Croatia, the ferry Petar Hektorovi? was tied up at the pier when the storm hit. In unexpectedly high winds, its lines parted, and it drifted into two vessels. First it made contact with a catamaran, then struck a tourist excursion vessel, which was damaged by the impact and sunk. No passengers were aboard and no personnel were injured, harbormaster Zvone Perkusic told local outlet tportal - adding that it could have been much worse. The crew of the Hektorovi? dropped both anchors and started the main engines quickly, averting further damage, operator Jadrolinija said.

“Ono kad se prošlost doslovno sudari…

Petar Hektorovi? trajekt mog djetinjstva, što me nosio na Vis, udario je danas u drugi brod.

Nije slu?ajno da baš on “puca po šavovima”.

Nešto veliko se sprema. ?????????” pic.twitter.com/FwGJQwQq2B — Tea Mratini? (@TMratinic3107) July 8, 2025

"The ferry captain's ingenious and courageous maneuver should be commended, thanks to which a tragedy and much greater damage were avoided," Perkusic said.

First responders and a commercial salvage company attended the scene to control the risk of pollution.

The storm also injured at least three people on shore in Split, and was powerful enough to damage the roof of the city's soccer stadium. Further up the coast, in Barbariga, a waterspout was reported just offshore.

Separately, near the island of Kaprije, a small excursion catamaran capsized, and nine people - including seven Swedish nationals and one German - went over the side. Good Samaritans and police responders rescued all nine and brought them to shore, including two who were taken to a hospital for medical care.