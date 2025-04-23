In the Know 68: Joseph Morris, CEO and Port Director for Port Everglades
Port Everglades ranks as the world’s third busiest cruise home port, and it is the main port for petroleum products in South Florida. It's a self-supporting enterprise fund of Broward County, Florida and generates more than $26 billion in economic activity, supporting about 11,000 direct jobs. It's a key hub for the region's shipping needs, and handles about one million TEU worth of containerized cargo a year.
To get all the details about the port's operations and its positive impact, TME founder and editor-in-chief Tony Munoz spoke with port CEO and director Joseph Morris, who has over twenty-five years of experience in the ports sector. For the full conversation, listen in below.
