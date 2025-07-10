AkzoNobel Marine Coatings Protecting World 1st Sail-Assisted Aframax Tanker

[By: AkzoNobel]

The world’s first Aframax oil tanker to use wind-assisted propulsion has been built in China, with AkzoNobel making an important contribution to the landmark project by supplying 350,000 liters of International® marine coatings.

The Brands Hatch is regarded as a major innovation in sustainable shipping technology and the entire vessel – including the underwater hull, deck and cargo oil tanks – features the company’s high-performance products. They’ll provide comprehensive protection and critical technical assurance for the tanker’s eco-efficient operation.

Built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., it has three intelligent fiberglass sails which are projected to reduce fuel consumption by around 12% a year and slash annual carbon emissions by 5,000 tons under normal operating conditions.

“We’re very proud to have contributed to this landmark project,” says Rob Leslie, Commercial Director of Marine and Protective Coatings for AkzoNobel Greater China. “The successful application of our coatings not only validates the performance of our International fouling control and anti-corrosive technologies, but also demonstrates the company’s commitment to enabling decarbonization through sustainable innovation.”

The products used included Intercept® 8500 LPP – one of the highest-performing fouling control technologies in the International range – which was applied to the vessel’s underwater hull. This advanced coating delivers consistent and effective performance for a clean, foul-free hull. By combining linear polishing technology with an optimized biocide package, the coating contributes to significant fuel savings and reduced CO? emissions.

Built for UK shipping company Union Maritime, the Brands Hatch is an Aframax ship, a type of oil tanker with a capacity between 80,000 and 120,000 deadweight tons. They’re primarily used for short to medium-haul crude oil transportation.

It's the third milestone vessel built in China to be coated by AkzoNobel in recent years. The company also supplied more than 300,000 liters of International marine coatings for Dream – the country’s first domestically designed and built ultra deep-sea drilling vessel – while Intersmooth® fouling control technology was used on Adora Magic City, the first large cruise ship to be constructed in China.