Piracy News

Heroic Idun

Flag State Sues Equatorial Guinea for Illegal Seizure of Heroic Idun

Published Oct 7, 2025 5:19 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; A newly-released legal complaint lays out serious allegations of mistreatment of the crew of the Heroic Idun, who were d...

Endo Ponente

Report: Chemical Tanker Attacked by Pirates in Gulf of Guinea

Published Aug 28, 2025 6:12 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; A pirate attack has been reported aboard a chemical tanker off the coast of Togo in the Gulf of Guinea, a rare occurrenc...

U.S. Coast Guard boarding team approaches a drifting fishing vessel in the Gulf of Aden (USN file image)

Pirate Attacks on Fishermen are Underreported - And Deadly

Published Aug 24, 2025 6:32 PM by Dialogue Earth

&nbsp; [By&nbsp;Bryan Peters and&nbsp;Letizia Paoli] In late April 2018, about 40 nautical miles off Paramaribo, Suriname, w...

Paul Watson during his detention in Greenland last year (Capt. Paul Watson Foundation)

Interpol Cancels "Red Notice" Seeking Capt. Paul Watson's Arrest

Published Jul 23, 2025 9:20 PM by The Maritime Executive

Interpol has decided to cancel the worldwide &quot;red notice&quot; extradition request that Japan filed for Sea Shepherd founde...

High activity areas for piracy in the Phillip Channel, Strait of Malacca and Singapore Strait (ReCAAP file image)

Indonesian Police Bust Pirate Gang in Riau Islands

Published Jul 15, 2025 8:28 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; Police in Indonesia&#39;s Riau Islands have broken up a ring of pirates who were allegedly engaged in serial armed robbe...

jail

Convicted Pirate Gets Another Three Years in Prison for 2017 Attack

Published Jun 30, 2025 10:22 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; A convicted pirate leader has had another three years added onto his sentence for a kidnapping in the Gulf of Guinea in...

Strait of Hormuz from space

Report of "Hijacked" Tanker Near Strait of Hormuz Was False

Published May 20, 2025 9:40 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; [Update: Ambrey&nbsp;retracted its report on Wednesday,&nbsp;calling it a &quot;false hijack distress call&quot; from&nb...

Handcuffs

Crewmembers Arrested in Connection With Pirate Attack on Their Own Vessel

Published May 6, 2025 11:40 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; Police in Ghana have arrested four people in connection with the kidnapping of Chinese crewmembers from a Ghanaian-regis...

Tuna

NGOs Warn That Sustainable Seafood Label May Hide High-Seas Labor Abuses

Published Feb 10, 2025 10:42 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) finds itself under fire again over its vetting standards, this time for allegedly o...

Pirate suspects in the Riau Islands, 2017 (file image courtesy Indonesian Navy)

IMB: Piracy Declined in 2024, But Seafarer Hostage-Taking is on the Rise

Published Jan 14, 2025 2:58 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; Piracy at sea is less common than it used to be, according to the ICC&#39;s International Maritime Bureau, but the risk...

