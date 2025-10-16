Tugs & Salvage News

NTSB: Poor Engineering, Loose Regulations Led to Sub Titan's Loss

Published Oct 16, 2025 3:02 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The NTSB has issued a report on the sinking of the &quot;experimental&quot; submersible Titan off Newfoundland in 2023,...

U.S. Marines head out on a surveillance mission aboard a Finnish Navy patrol boat, February 2025 (USMC)

NATO Sees Success in its Baltic Anti-Sabotage Mission

Published Oct 15, 2025 9:12 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; NATO Maritime Command is pleased with the results of its enhanced patrols in the Baltic, which were ramped up in respons...

fire on tanker in shipyard

Second Fire on Tanker in Indonesian Shipyard Kills 10 and Injures 21

Published Oct 15, 2025 1:45 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; Indonesian authorities are raising strong concerns after a second fire aboard a tanker undergoing repairs has killed 10...

USCG boat crews evacuate a catamaran

U.S. Coast Guard Rescues 45 People From a Catamaran Off Guam

Published Oct 15, 2025 1:13 AM by The Maritime Executive

[Brief] On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard conducted a mass rescue from a passenger vessel off the coast of Guam after the crew repor...

Marigalante

"Pirate Ship" Goes Down off Puerto Vallarta

Published Oct 14, 2025 8:03 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The sailing tour vessel Marigalante has gone down off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, its home port since the 1990s. The l...

Nuyina in Hobart (AAD file image)

Icebreaker Nuyina Touches Bottom During Survey in Southern Ocean

Published Oct 14, 2025 4:28 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; It is not unheard-of for ships to touch bottom and carry on with their voyage, and if the ground is soft enough the cont...

MITMAS

Orcas Sink Sailing Yacht With Family of Five Off Portugal

Published Oct 13, 2025 9:39 PM by The Maritime Executive

Last week, a family of five survived a sinking off the coast of Portugal, which was initiated by the latest aggressive encounter b...

Leto rescue

Salvamento Maritimo Rescues Injured Seafarer After Fall Into Cargo Hold

Published Oct 13, 2025 8:52 PM by The Maritime Executive

On Saturday, a crewmember suffered a serious fall aboard a boxship at the port of Algeciras, necessitating a high-angle rescue o...

liferafts alongside rescue vessel

Crew Rescued as Ukrainian Cargo Ship Sinks in Black Sea

Published Oct 13, 2025 2:44 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The Bulgarian Navy coordinated the rescue of 10 seafarers from a Ukrainian cargo ship that sank in the Black Sea on Octo...

Glen Sannox (CalMac / Ferguson Marine)

Troubled Ferry Glen Sannox Pulled From Service Over Repeated Cracking

Published Oct 9, 2025 8:24 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; CalMac&#39;s ill-starred ferry Glen Sannox is suffering repeated hull cracking issues just eight months after delivery,...

