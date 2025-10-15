Corporate News News

Royal Institute of Navigation

Royal Institute of Navigation Maritime GNSS Interference Survey

Published Oct 15, 2025 8:48 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By:&nbsp;Royal Institute of Navigation] This survey is anonymous. We have no access to any information such as IP address, Goo...

Read More >>
Metal Shark

Metal Shark and HavocAI Partnership To Bring Proven Autonomy To Fleets

Published Oct 15, 2025 8:41 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By: Metal Shark] Today, Metal Shark, a Louisiana-based boat builder and major supplier for the U.S. Armed Forces and allies, a...

Read More >>
Rozema Boat Works, Inc.

Rozema Boat Works, Inc. Awarded a Multi-Year IDIQ Contract by the USCG

Published Oct 15, 2025 8:35 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By:&nbsp;Rozema Boat Works, Inc.] Rozema Boat Works, Inc., of Mount Vernon, Washington, was recently awarded a multi-year IDIQ...

Read More >>
MacGregor

Safety & Efficiency Go Hand In Hand With 'Hippo' Automatic Twistlock

Published Oct 14, 2025 11:32 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By: MacGregor] MacGregor&rsquo;s DNV-approved fully automatic twistlock is enabling Hapag-Lloyd to load an extra tier of conta...

Read More >>
Survitec

Survitec Unveils Next-Generation High Expansion Foam System

Published Oct 14, 2025 11:28 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By: Survitec] Survitec, a global leader in Survival Technology, has unveiled its next-generation, high-expansion foam fire sup...

Read More >>
Trident Maritime Systems

Trident Maritime Systems Announces Strategic Divestiture of AGI

Published Oct 14, 2025 6:50 PM by The Maritime Executive

Trident Maritime Systems (&quot;Trident&quot;), a leading maritime systems and solutions provider and portfolio company of investm...

Read More >>
VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

New HydroPen Reefer Tackles Rising Fire Risks in Refrigerated Containers

Published Oct 14, 2025 6:42 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By: VIKING Life-Saving Equipment]&nbsp; A growing trend to ship combustible cargoes such as lithium batteries in refrigerated...

Read More >>
Valmet

Valmet Modernizes Turbine Automation at Ennatuurlijk Helmond Power Plant

Published Oct 14, 2025 6:37 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By: Valmet] Valmet&nbsp;has received an order to deliver a comprehensive replacement of plant DCS and turbine control systems...

Read More >>
WISTA International

Anticipation for 2025 WISTA AGM & Conference Rises as Full Program Revealed

Published Oct 12, 2025 10:44 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By: WISTA International] The 2025 WISTA AGM and Conference will be the biggest WISTA International event to date, bringing tog...

Read More >>
StormGeo

StormGeo Enhances Platform with Imarex Traffic Light Integration

Published Oct 12, 2025 5:22 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By: StormGeo] StormGeo, a global leader in weather intelligence and decision support solutions, announced today that it has st...

Read More >>
More News Stories