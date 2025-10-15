Corporate News News
Royal Institute of Navigation Maritime GNSS Interference Survey
[By: Royal Institute of Navigation] This survey is anonymous. We have no access to any information such as IP address, Goo...
Metal Shark and HavocAI Partnership To Bring Proven Autonomy To Fleets
[By: Metal Shark] Today, Metal Shark, a Louisiana-based boat builder and major supplier for the U.S. Armed Forces and allies, a...
Rozema Boat Works, Inc. Awarded a Multi-Year IDIQ Contract by the USCG
[By: Rozema Boat Works, Inc.] Rozema Boat Works, Inc., of Mount Vernon, Washington, was recently awarded a multi-year IDIQ...
Safety & Efficiency Go Hand In Hand With 'Hippo' Automatic Twistlock
[By: MacGregor] MacGregor's DNV-approved fully automatic twistlock is enabling Hapag-Lloyd to load an extra tier of conta...
Survitec Unveils Next-Generation High Expansion Foam System
[By: Survitec] Survitec, a global leader in Survival Technology, has unveiled its next-generation, high-expansion foam fire sup...
Trident Maritime Systems Announces Strategic Divestiture of AGI
Trident Maritime Systems ("Trident"), a leading maritime systems and solutions provider and portfolio company of investm...
New HydroPen Reefer Tackles Rising Fire Risks in Refrigerated Containers
[By: VIKING Life-Saving Equipment] A growing trend to ship combustible cargoes such as lithium batteries in refrigerated...
Valmet Modernizes Turbine Automation at Ennatuurlijk Helmond Power Plant
[By: Valmet] Valmet has received an order to deliver a comprehensive replacement of plant DCS and turbine control systems...
Anticipation for 2025 WISTA AGM & Conference Rises as Full Program Revealed
[By: WISTA International] The 2025 WISTA AGM and Conference will be the biggest WISTA International event to date, bringing tog...
StormGeo Enhances Platform with Imarex Traffic Light Integration
[By: StormGeo] StormGeo, a global leader in weather intelligence and decision support solutions, announced today that it has st...