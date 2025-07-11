Norway to Tighten Restrictions on Russians Navigating in Local Waters



The Norwegian government is the latest to report it will tighten the restrictions on Russian navigators sailing in its waters in response to the perceived dangers to navigation and espionage. The step comes as the EU and many Scandinavian and Baltic countries have moved to impose more restrictions on vessels specifically targeting shadow fleet tankers after the undersea cable incidents and risks of pollution.

Norway reports it has implemented several measures to strengthen maritime security in light of the increasingly demanding security policy situation. Now, the government says it will phase out the ability for Russian navigators to operate larger ships without a pilot in Norwegian waters.

“Maritime security and situational awareness in our immediate areas are key priorities in the national security strategy,” said Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Naess. “We are now proposing clear restrictions on the pilot certificate scheme to limit the possibility of intelligence activity from civilian vessels.”

Currently, navigators with a valid pilot certificate have documented the necessary knowledge and experience from the area they are sailing in, and can carry out mandatory pilotage voyages without a pilot. The Norwegian government on July 11 reported it is proposing a phasing out of pilot certificates for Russian navigators. This means that they will no longer be issued new pilot certificates or have their pilot certificates renewed when they expire.

The Norwegian Coastal Administration announced that it is suspending applications from Russian navigators for pilot certificates or renewed pilot certificates until any new rules come into force. A consultation on the proposed rule change is running through August 25.

The announcement said the proposal is based on open threat assessments from the Norwegian Police Security Service (Politiets Sikkerhetstjeneste or PST) and the Intelligence Service for 2025, in addition to security-graded assessments of the threat and risk picture.

The Danish Pilots and other organizations have previously also voiced concerns about a lack of pilots and the dangers. Factions in Denmark have called for a similar mandatory requirement for pilots aboard all vessels in the Danish Straits. Last year, it was reported that one in five Russian tankers was refusing the use of Danish pilots despite sailing in congested waterways into and out of the Baltic.

