Shipping News
Shipowners Take Steps to Avoid U.S. and Chinese Port Fees
Shipowners are starting to reveal some of the steps that are being taken to avoid the port fees instituted by the U.S. and China...Read More >>
Calls for Vigilance Due to Rise in Piracy and Robberies in 2025
The merchant shipping industry continues to face the threats of piracy and armed robberies, but the ICC International Ma...Read More >>
After Years in the Dark, Iran's Tankers Switch AIS Transponders Back On
For reasons not yet apparent, Iranian flagged tankers have turned their AIS transmitters back on. For the past seven yea...Read More >>
Ships React to Fees as China Calls for U.S. to “Correct its Wrongdoings"
China’s reciprocal port fee program launched yesterday, October 14, and is having an immediate impact as carriers re...Read More >>
Russian Dark Fleet Looks for Further Flags of Convenience
Russia’s dark fleet operators, who move cargoes of crude oil that can be subject to US and other Western-nation sanctions,...Read More >>
New Zealand Selects Chinese Yard to Build Ferries for Interisland Service
New Zealand authorities announced the selection of a Chinese shipbuilder for the much-troubled and sometimes controversial proje...Read More >>
Video: China Sets Speed Record as Boxship Completes Arctic Transit to UK
Chinese officials are celebrating the arrival in record time of the containership Istanbul Bridge at the Port of Felixstowe. The...Read More >>
Swedish Prosecutor Confirms January Cable Break was Accident by Bulker
The Swedish Prosecution Authority reports it has closed the investigation into a January communication cable break in th...Read More >>
Compressed Air Over Water for Short Distance Propulsion
During the early to mid 1900s, manufacturers of steam locomotives also built compressed air powered locomotives for the...Read More >>
First Methanol-Powered Bunker Tanker Launched for Ops in Singapore
The world’s first methanol bunker barge was launched last week in China and is destined for operations in Singapore. It is...Read More >>