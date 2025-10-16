Shipping News

bulker with logs outbound

Shipowners Take Steps to Avoid U.S. and Chinese Port Fees

Published Oct 16, 2025 2:31 PM by The Maritime Executive

Shipowners are starting to reveal some of the steps that are being taken to avoid the port fees instituted by the U.S. and China...

Singapore Strait

Calls for Vigilance Due to Rise in Piracy and Robberies in 2025

Published Oct 15, 2025 7:28 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The merchant shipping industry continues to face the threats of piracy and armed robberies, but the ICC International Ma...

Tankers

After Years in the Dark, Iran's Tankers Switch AIS Transponders Back On

Published Oct 15, 2025 4:20 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; For reasons not yet apparent, Iranian flagged tankers have turned their AIS transmitters back on. For the past seven yea...

Maersk Line containership

Ships React to Fees as China Calls for U.S. to “Correct its Wrongdoings"

Published Oct 15, 2025 3:22 PM by The Maritime Executive

China&rsquo;s reciprocal port fee program launched yesterday, &nbsp;October 14, and is having an immediate impact as carriers re...

shadow tanker

Russian Dark Fleet Looks for Further Flags of Convenience

Published Oct 15, 2025 12:06 PM by The Maritime Executive

Russia&rsquo;s dark fleet operators, who move cargoes of crude oil that can be subject to US and other Western-nation sanctions,...

New Zealand Interislander ferry

New Zealand Selects Chinese Yard to Build Ferries for Interisland Service

Published Oct 14, 2025 8:33 PM by The Maritime Executive

New Zealand authorities announced the selection of a Chinese shipbuilder for the much-troubled and sometimes controversial proje...

Chinese containership

Video: China Sets Speed Record as Boxship Completes Arctic Transit to UK

Published Oct 14, 2025 6:23 PM by The Maritime Executive

Chinese officials are celebrating the arrival in record time of the containership Istanbul Bridge at the Port of Felixstowe. The...

bulker caused cable break

Swedish Prosecutor Confirms January Cable Break was Accident by Bulker

Published Oct 14, 2025 4:02 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The Swedish Prosecution Authority reports it has closed the investigation into a January communication cable break in th...

Locomotive

Compressed Air Over Water for Short Distance Propulsion

Published Oct 13, 2025 10:23 PM by Harry Valentine

&nbsp; During the early to mid 1900s, manufacturers of steam locomotives also built compressed air powered locomotives for the...

methanol tanker launch

First Methanol-Powered Bunker Tanker Launched for Ops in Singapore

Published Oct 13, 2025 7:37 PM by The Maritime Executive

The world&rsquo;s first methanol bunker barge was launched last week in China and is destined for operations in Singapore. It is...

