Thursday, October 16, 2025
Tankers

After Years in the Dark, Iran's Tankers Switch AIS Transponders Back On

Primorsk

UK Sanctions Russia's Two Biggest Oil Exporters

Published Oct 15, 2025 6:57 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; For the first time, the government of the UK has directly sanctioned top Russian oil exporters Rosneft and Lukoil, the two biggest crude producers in Russia and key players in financing the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Together, the firms ship about three million barrels of oil per day.&nbsp; The UK previously sanctioned Russia&#39;s third- and fourth-largest producers, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, in an earlier&nbsp;round in January.&nbsp; In addition, the UK sanctioned 44 more &quot;shadow fleet&quot; tankers, four oil terminals...

net zero cruise ship conceot

Carbon Capture, Fuel Cells, and Wind Propulsion for Net-Zero Cruise Ship

Published Oct 15, 2025 6:55 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; A partnership consisting of GTT and Bloom Energy is working together with France&rsquo;s Ponant Explorations Group to combine fuel cells and marine carbon capture as part of a project to achieve the first net-zero cruise ship. The project, which was first revealed last year, reports that GTT, known for its containment systems and Bloom Energy will lead a joint innovation project to develop an integrated energy system to cover the vessel&rsquo;s energy needs related to onboard consumption. &ldquo;This partnership...

cargo handling equipment

Ports Call for U.S. to Reverse Course Saying Equipment Tariffs Delay Growth

Published Oct 15, 2025 5:47 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; The American Association of Port Authorities quickly responded to last week&rsquo;s proposed revisions by the U.S. Trade Representative to the port fee program. It said the new tariffs will only serve to delay port modernization and expansion in the United States without encouraging the reshoring of equipment manufacturing. AAPA, which represents public port authorities, has been fighting the proposed fees on Chinese-manufactured cranes since the accusations first emerged a few years ago that China could use the cranes to...

offshore wind farm

RWE Dumps its Australian Offshore Wind Project

Published Oct 15, 2025 5:28 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; German utility RWE has decided to dump its giant Kent offshore wind project off the coast of Victoria, Australia, the latest in a long series of blows for the non-China offshore wind industry.&nbsp; Kent would have supplied two gigawatts of power to consumers in Gippsland, Victoria, but it was proposed in an earlier era when project economics were more favorable. In an announcement, RWE cited issues with &quot;the project&#39;s competitiveness in current market conditions,&quot; as well as uncertainty around...

Offshore

Shipbuilding

Cochin India shipbuilding

India’s Cochin Shipyard Secures Mega Order from CMA CGM for First Boxships

&nbsp; India&rsquo;s efforts to break into the leadership in global shipbuilding are taking a large step forward with Cochin Shipyard securing its first-ever international order for ocean-going containerships. India has been courting the major shipping companies to secure work to support the government&rsquo;s plan to develop shipbuilding as a major industry and exporter. Cochin, in a regulatory filing, announced what it terms a &ldquo;mega order,&rdquo; with the value being reported between $225 million to possibly over $300 million. The company...

Environment

Norsepower rotor sails

Op-Ed: Wind Propulsion Must Anchor the IMO’s Path to Net Zero

&nbsp; By 2050, the world has pledged to reach net zero. For shipping - a sector responsible for moving 90% of global trade - the clock is ticking loudly. This week&rsquo;s meeting at the IMO, aptly titled &ldquo;Extraordinary Session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC)&rdquo; will likely adopt the widely anticipated GFI (Greenhouse Fuel Index), ensuring clarity and alignment of parties. But it still won&rsquo;t be enough. Before combustion engines were invented, shipping was a great example of zero...

Business

hull of river cruise ship arriving for outfitting

Chinese River Cruise Line Enters European Market with Concordia Damen Ship

China&rsquo;s Century Cruises, which calls itself China&rsquo;s largest local tour operator for inbound travel, will enter the European market. It has ordered a ship from Concordia Damen for delivery in June 2026. The new cruise ship, which will be named Century Star, is being customized from one of the standard hulls Concordia Damen built on speculation based on its strong belief in the market opportunities. The Dutch shipbuilder, which has a long heritage in inland shipping, entered the...

