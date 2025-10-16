UK Sanctions Russia's Two Biggest Oil Exporters
For the first time, the government of the UK has directly sanctioned top Russian oil exporters Rosneft and Lukoil, the two biggest crude producers in Russia and key players in financing the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Together, the firms ship about three million barrels of oil per day. The UK previously sanctioned Russia's third- and fourth-largest producers, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, in an earlier round in January. In addition, the UK sanctioned 44 more "shadow fleet" tankers, four oil terminals...Continue Reading...