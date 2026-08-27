Official Community Partner Unveiled for BPA 2026 Conference

[By: British Ports Association]

A community organisation operating a specially adapted boat from Dover Marina, providing disabled and disadvantaged people with the opportunity to experience the water, has been selected as the Official Community Partner for the 2026 British Ports Association Conference.

Wetwheels South East is a not-for-profit social enterprise dedicated to making boating accessible to people with all disabilities, from complex to hidden, with the aim of helping participants leave their disability on the dockside and enjoy a truly barrier-free experience.

The organisation operates a specially adapted Cheetah Marine catamaran from Dover Marina, designed to enable participants not only to enjoy being on the water but to actively engage with the experience. Under the guidance of trained skippers and volunteer crew, guests can take the helm and experience the freedom, confidence and excitement of powerboating.

Wetwheels South East offers a range of activities, including harbour tours, coastal trips, seal-watching experiences, young mariner days, fishing trips and bespoke group outings, providing opportunities for adventure, learning, confidence-building and personal growth.

Changing lives through access to the water

With a dedicated team of maritime-experienced staff and volunteers trained in accessibility, Wetwheels South East removes many of the barriers that can prevent disabled and disadvantaged people from accessing water-based activities.

For many participants, a trip with Wetwheels South East is their first experience of being on open water. The impact can extend well beyond the day itself, helping to build confidence, enhance wellbeing and create lasting memories.

By combining maritime expertise, care and inclusion, Wetwheels South East continues to make a positive and measurable difference to the lives of the people it serves.

The organisation operates as a not-for-profit social enterprise licensed by the Wetwheels Foundation and is committed to creating opportunities for people with a wide range of disabilities to experience the freedom and enjoyment of being on the water.

Supporting Wetwheels South East at BPA 2026

The partnership will bring Wetwheels South East's work to the heart of the British Ports Association 2026 Conference, which will take place at the Port of Dover in October 2026.

As part of the partnership, fundraising during the conference will support Wetwheels South East and help the organisation continue providing accessible boating experiences to people across the South East.

Doug Bannister, CEO of the Port of Dover and Chair of the British Ports Association, said:

“We are proud to be supporting Wetwheels South East as the Official Community Partner of the 2026 BPA Conference when it comes to the Port of Dover in October. Based within the Port, Wetwheels is an inspiring organisation for our local community, breaking down barriers and extending horizons to ensure that anyone with a disability can experience the excitement of powerboating on the open water.”

For Wetwheels South East, the partnership represents an opportunity to showcase the difference that accessible boating can make, while highlighting the important role ports can play in supporting and connecting with their local communities.

James Dunn, Operations Director for Wetwheels South East, said:

“It is a great privilege to be selected as the community organisation supported by the British Ports Association Conference in Dover in 2026.”

“As a not-for-profit organisation, the support we receive from the Port of Dover is invaluable. Without their commitment and generosity, it would be extremely difficult for us to continue providing opportunities, experiences and joy to so many people living with a wide range of complex disabilities.”

“We are incredibly proud to be part of the BPA 2026 Conference and look forward to welcoming delegates to Dover and sharing the impact that accessible boating can have on people's lives.”

It is anticipated that the 2026 BPA Annual Conference & Exhibition will be attended by more than 400 delegates, with around 45 exhibiting companies taking part, from across the ports and maritime sector. The Port of Dover’s Cruise Terminal One will also be the venue for the 2026 BPA Awards & Gala Dinner on Thursday 22 October, where the winners of six different award categories will be announced.