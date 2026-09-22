Report: Saudi Aramco Achieves Partial Restart on Strategic Red Sea Pipeline

Saudi Aramco has achieved the technical means for a partial restart on its strategic East-West Pipeline, which was significantly damaged in a drone attack on September 11, according to multiple outlets. The pipeline is now operating at reduced capacity or will be soon, industry sources confirmed to Reuters, Bloomberg and the FT.

The interim objective is to achieve a pipeline transfer rate of about four million barrels per day - enough to supply Saudi Arabia's own refineries along the Red Sea, plus a small amount more. One crude export loading has already been scheduled at the key export hub at Yanbu, Reuters reports.