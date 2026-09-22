Video: AUKUS Partners Test-Fire Torpedo From Drone Submarine off Scotland

In a combined exercise of operational capability mounted jointly by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, a heavy-weight torpedo has been fired remotely from an unmanned submarine drone cruising in Scottish waters.

The weapon used in the trial was jointly developed by Australia and the United States, and has been identified as a Mk 48 Mod 7 Common Broadband Advanced Sonar System (CBASS) heavyweight torpedo, the latest version of a capable weapon with decades of service history.

The prime contractor for the Mk 48 Mod 7 is Lockheed Martin. The torpedo is the primary antiship and antisubmarine armament of U.S. Navy attack subs, and can use acoustic homing or wire guidance. In its antiship role, it is designed to detonate under the target's keel, with devastating effects.