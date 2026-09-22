Nine States Sue Trump Administration to Stop Offshore Wind Buybacks

California and a coalition of eight eastern states filed a total of three lawsuits on September 22, each seeking to block deals made by the Trump administration to buy back offshore wind leases in exchange for investments in fossil fuel projects. These suits follow earlier ones, in which they each allege the deals are illegal, violate several federal laws, and redirect renewable energy investments in Democratic-led states to other areas of the country.

New York is leading a coalition that includes New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont, calling the deals with Bluepoint Wind and Invenergy illegal. The federal government committed to reimbursing $1.4 billion in exchange for canceling four wind leases. Bluepoint received $765 million to cancel a project offshore from New York in exchange for investing in LNG projects. Invenergy got a total of $653 million for three offshore wind leases in exchange for investments in natural gas plants in Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri and geothermal projects in the western United States.

In addition to the two suits filed today, the eastern states also sued in June, challenging the deal struck by the Department of the Interior to buy back offshore wind leases from TotalEnergies.