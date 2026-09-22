With Orderbooks Full, Big Yards May Pass on "Green" Custom Newbuild Orders

Efficiency was the watchword on the show floor at this year's SMM: the industry's innovators and leaders are focused on reducing use of the bunkers they already have, since every indication suggests that the greenest alternative fuels will only begin to scale up in the 2030s. But suppliers say that when it comes to newbuilds, even comparatively simple efficiency enhancements - a different engine model, custom equipment, a tweak to the hull form - are hard for owners to get right now because big shipyards prefer to build a uniform product.

The problem is commercial. Record orderbooks and scarce drydock space have given high-volume shipbuilders a strong incentive to choose the most predictable orders - and in general, that means serial replications of a proven design. If the owner wants customization, the yard may simply wait for a different opportunity.

"Shipyards typically build on established standard designs and proven production processes," says Dominik Schneiter, CEO of WinGD. "When new propulsion technologies or hybrid solutions are introduced, they often require additional engineering and integration work. Shipyards need to carefully balance innovation with delivery certainty and operational efficiency. This currently slows the adoption of the latest technologies, and it remains an important challenge for the industry as a whole.”