Taiwan Tests Out Conversion of Coast Guard Cutters for Antiship Role

Last week, Taiwan's coast guard demonstrated its ability to use its coastal patrol vessels to launch locally-built antiship missiles, adding additional heft to its defensive capabilities.

In a trial on Friday, the Taiwan Coast Guard patrol vessel Qijin test-launched a Hsiung Feng III supersonic missile at a decommissioned Taiwan Navy frigate in a sinking exercise. The missile traveled about 50 nautical miles - more than half the width of the Taiwan Strait - before striking its target. A coast guard unit followed up with the launch of a subsonic HF-2 antiship missile.

The Qijin is one of 12 ships (10 active) in the high-speed catamaran Anping-class, and several sister ships have also test-launched antiship missiles. They are capable of carrying up to 16 box launchers for the purpose and can be readily converted in wartime. Taiwan's Navy has only several dozen vessels capable of launching antiship missiles, and an additional 12 hulls with 16 launchers each would be a meaningful addition.