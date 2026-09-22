Report: Royal Caribbean Looks to Buy Caribbean’s Sandals Resorts

Update: Royal Caribbean Group confirmed on September 23 that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 50 percent equity interest in Sandals and Beaches Resorts for approximately $3 billion

Royal Caribbean Group, which is one of the largest operators and highest-valued companies in the cruise industry, is reported to be negotiating to buy a hotel chain, Sandals, located in the Caribbean. The Financial Times reported that negotiations are underway and could be concluded in “the coming days.”

Sandals, which was established in 1981, is a privately-owned operator with 17 resorts under its brand name, as well as three family resorts, and two private destinations in the Bahamas and Panama. The company was developed as a luxury, couples-only concept, and today has locations in Jamaica, the Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, Antigua, Curacao, and the Turks & Caicos. It started the family resort brand Beaches in 1997 and has locations in Jamaica and Turks & Caicos.