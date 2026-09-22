Two Men Survive Sinking off Georgia by Clinging to a Bean Bag

Two boaters off the coast of Georgia survived a sinking because of assistance from American mariners - and a bean bag chair.

On Saturday, Calvin Roman and Zachary Wade departed shore in their 30-foot boat for an extended fishing trip. Early on Monday morning, at a position about 75 miles off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia, their vessel began rapidly taking on water. The boat began to go down, leaving them clinging to a nonstandard but effective life-saving appliance: a blue-and-white striped bean bag.

One of them swam down below the surface to free the EPIRB from the sinking vessel and send a distress signal, and U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District received it at about 0650 hours.