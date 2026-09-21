CENTCOM's Commander Highlights Successes of U.S. Blockade

The latest briefing from the Commander of Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, gives an important perspective on the current situation, at a time when President Trump says he is reevaluating US strategy in the conflict with Iran. President Trump has said he is considering three options: negotiating a deal, maintaining the blockade and the current status quo, or resuming offensive operations on a wider scale to “annihilate Iran.”

Admiral Cooper gives no public opinion on the merits of the choices President Trump is faced with. In his latest briefing, the Admiral focuses instead on giving clear indications as to the effectiveness of the blockade which the US Navy is enforcing against Iranian ships and ports, but only hinting how this is being achieved tactically. Operational security surrounding CENTCOM operations in the Strait means that much of the reporting on the situation is speculative, relying for example on merchant ship AIS signals when most transiting the Strait are doing so AIS-dark.

CENTCOM is clear that 110 Iran-linked merchant vessels have been turned round whilst attempting to transit the Strait, and the Admiral states that the US Navy blockade of the Strait is 100 percent effective. Given that Iran has no pipelines through which it can export oil, this means Iran can only raise revenue by selling down stocks built up before the war and held afloat off Malaysia and China. Kpler analyst Homayoun Falakshahir estimated in August that at current discharge rates, and with cargo invoices paid two months after discharge, receipts from Iran’s stocks afloat would dry up early in the New Year. The consensus is that the Iranian government used to derive about 45 percent of its revenue from sales of crude and LNG, and with increased US Treasury pressure on Iranian financial channels, the dramatic run-down in oil and gas revenues has probably already started. This will impact the Iranian government’s ability to pay its security forces – which will remain a priority to be funded by cutting subsidies and essential services for the majority of ordinary Iranians, thereby fueling discontent.