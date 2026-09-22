Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln Makes Brief Stop in Guam

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, escorted by the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Peterson Jr., made a brief stop in Guam last weekend. The US Navy acknowledged it was the first return to American soil for the personnel of Carrier Strike Group 3 in nine months without disclosing the plans for the ships.

Lincoln has now exceeded 300 days (302 at last count) on deployment after having departed San Diego, California, on November 21, 2025. The official statement from the Navy is that Lincoln and Peterson “returned to the U.S. Pacific Command area of responsibility after nearly seven months operating in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.” They said the carrier and destroyer are “conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.”

The ships are just three weeks shy of the mark set by the carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which was deployed for 326 days before returning to Virginia in May. Ford was said to have set a record for post-Cold War deployments, except for the vessels during the COVID-19 pandemic.