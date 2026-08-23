Fred. Olsen Becomes First Cruise Line to Sign Seafarer Pledge

[By Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines]

Fred. Olsen has become the first cruise line to sign the Merchant Navy Welfare Board’s (MNWB) Seafarer Pledge, reinforcing its long-standing focus on crew wellbeing, career development and the future of maritime talent.

Inspired by the Armed Forces Covenant, the Seafarer Pledge unites organisations in recognising and respecting the seafarers whose skill, professionalism and service keep the UK connected to the world, while promoting greater wellbeing, opportunity and long-term prospects.

As a signatory, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is pledging to take practical action to support career progression, ease transitions between sea and shore-based roles, recognise maritime skills and experience, and inspire future generations to consider careers at sea.

The pledge builds on Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' long-standing investment in its people. Among those to rise through the ranks are Captain Rommel Pineda, who began his career with the company as a deck boy in 1996, and Captain Paolo Togonon, who was recently promoted to Master after more than 15 years of service.



This year, the company introduced a dedicated Crew Welfare Officer role to coordinate wellbeing initiatives across its fleet. It has also welcomed more than 200 young people aboard its ships and into its shoreside offices for educational visits and hands-on experiences, helping showcase the opportunities available within the maritime sector.

Leanna Lakes, Technical and Marine Operations Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we recognise the invaluable contribution they make both to our business and to the wider maritime sector. We are proud to be the first cruise line to sign the Seafarer Pledge and to stand alongside organisations across the maritime industry in recognising the vital role seafarers play every day.

“By becoming a signatory, we are reaffirming our commitment to supporting the wellbeing, development and career opportunities of those who make our journeys possible, while helping to create a safer, fairer and more supportive maritime industry for generations to come.”

Sharon Coveney, Deputy CEO of the Merchant Navy Welfare Board, which is the UK association of maritime welfare charities, added:

“We’re proud to see that over 80 organisations have signed up to the pledge, including Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“It shows a growing recognition across the maritime sector that we all have a role to play in improving standards for our seafarers, who underpin global trade. Real progress comes through collaboration, and by working together we can make a difference to the lives of seafarers. This pioneering pledge is important because it sets clear expectations and encourages organisations to turn commitment into action.

“Ultimately, it’s about ensuring those working at sea are treated with fairness, respect and the support they deserve.”

The Seafarer Pledge is jointly funded by the Merchant Navy Welfare Board, Trinity House and the Merchant Navy Association, reflecting a shared commitment across the maritime sector to strengthen support for seafarers and raise awareness of their invaluable contribution to society.

Steven Jones, maritime consultant and one of the driving forces behind the Seafarer Pledge, said:

“It’s hugely encouraging to see organisations like Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines sign up to the Seafarer Pledge. With a three-ship fleet and a long-standing reputation for looking after their people, they are setting the benchmark for what good looks like in our industry.

“Their approach shows that high standards and high-quality welfare go-hand-in-hand, and that putting seafarers first isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s essential. Their commitment sends a strong signal about the importance of delivering for seafarers’ welfare.”