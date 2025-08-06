Chad Fuhrmann

Naval architecture design

Legacy and Innovation

Published Aug 6, 2025 10:36 PM by Chad Fuhrmann

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The roots of naval architecture are steeped in tradition with knowledge passed down through generations. Scientific ship...

Lubes

Oil and Water

Published Jun 17, 2025 10:27 PM by Chad Fuhrmann

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The concept of lubrication dates back millennia. Evidence indicates that Egyptians used olive oil to facilitate the move...

Gnomonic chart

The New "Great Circle"

Published Apr 11, 2025 12:18 PM by Chad Fuhrmann

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; The ultimate goal of navigation has always been to arrive at a predetermined destination in the shortest time possible....

Innovation

Propelled by Innovation

Published Feb 9, 2025 8:13 PM by Chad Fuhrmann

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The maritime sector is evolving at the pace of technology, reducing its environmental impact while improving speed and e...

hydrogen fueled ferries

H2 Ocean

Published Dec 13, 2024 4:14 PM by Chad Fuhrmann

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; Fossil fuels have dominated marine propulsion for over a century. Since the first Industrial Revolution, industries have...

Training

Education Underway

Published Oct 15, 2024 9:14 PM by Chad Fuhrmann

Posted in: Training

&nbsp; To state the obvious, the maritime industry is struggling to sustain qualified seafarers in sufficient quantities, strug...

BV

Class Acts

Published Aug 11, 2024 3:57 PM by Chad Fuhrmann

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; Maritime classification societies have long served as a key functional element of waterborne trades, spanning industry s...

Flowmeter

State of Flow

Published Jul 14, 2024 1:33 PM by Chad Fuhrmann

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; Day-to-day operations on board vessels are a constant mix of critical tasks and mind-numbing repetition &ndash; all of w...

Auramarine

Bon Voyage!

Published Apr 14, 2024 9:55 PM by Chad Fuhrmann

Posted in: Cruise Ships

&nbsp; Fuel efficiency and emissions reduction have taken center stage in the dynamic realm of maritime technology. The passeng...

Haisea

Steady Hands

Published Jan 10, 2024 7:24 PM by Chad Fuhrmann

Posted in: Shipbuilding

&nbsp; Amid the persistent political, social and security challenges across the neighboring regions of Ukraine, Israel and else...

