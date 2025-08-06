Chad Fuhrmann
Legacy and Innovation
The roots of naval architecture are steeped in tradition with knowledge passed down through generations. Scientific ship...
Oil and Water
The concept of lubrication dates back millennia. Evidence indicates that Egyptians used olive oil to facilitate the move...
The New "Great Circle"
The ultimate goal of navigation has always been to arrive at a predetermined destination in the shortest time possible....
Propelled by Innovation
The maritime sector is evolving at the pace of technology, reducing its environmental impact while improving speed and e...
H2 Ocean
Fossil fuels have dominated marine propulsion for over a century. Since the first Industrial Revolution, industries have...
Education Underway
To state the obvious, the maritime industry is struggling to sustain qualified seafarers in sufficient quantities, strug...
Class Acts
Maritime classification societies have long served as a key functional element of waterborne trades, spanning industry s...
State of Flow
Day-to-day operations on board vessels are a constant mix of critical tasks and mind-numbing repetition – all of w...
Bon Voyage!
Fuel efficiency and emissions reduction have taken center stage in the dynamic realm of maritime technology. The passeng...
Steady Hands
Amid the persistent political, social and security challenges across the neighboring regions of Ukraine, Israel and else...