Video: Indonesian Rescue Divers Comb Ferry's Wreck for Victims

More than a week after the sinking of the ferry Virgo Transport 8 off the coast of Indonesia, dive teams continue to comb the upside-down wreckage in search of additional victims. Despite rough surface conditions and the risk posed by strong underwater currents, salvage divers from Indonesian coast guard agency Basarnas retrieved an additional three bodies on Tuesday, the agency says. The discovery brings the total number of victims recovered to 18 people, nine of whom have been identified. More than 100 people remain missing and are believed to have gone down with the vessel.

Progress at the site has been slow, but Basarnas has committed significant resources to an extended search. Earlier in the week, a dive team found one additional body behind the glass of an exterior window in the side of the hull. Divers broke through the glass to extract the remains. Additional bodies were recovered from an open deck area, where they appeared to have been caught by a railing.

The dark interior, the currents around the wreck site, the inverted position of the ship, and the hazards of exploring an enclosed space have so far discouraged the divers from entering deeper into the structure.