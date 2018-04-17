Four Things to Know About MEPC72 Ballast Water Deliberations
IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 72) met between April 9 and 13, 2018 with a large number of documents rela...Read More >>
A Blue Angel for Cassen Eils' MS Helgoland
Known colloquially as "the German eco-label", the Blue Angel (in German: Blauer Engel) has been awarded since 1978 to th...Read More >>
The Same Old Bunker Contracts
A couple years ago, I wrote a review of the BIMCO Standard Bunker Agreement. The fact is, this contract has not been widely ado...Read More >>
Biofouling Moves Up the Regulatory Agenda
[By Kristin Urdahl, Senior Loss Prevention Executive, Arendal] The introduction of invasive aquatic species (IAS) associat...Read More >>
Unpacking the Details of the South China Sea Dispute
[By Matthew Merighi] Join the latest episode of Sea Control for a conversation with Professor Vasco Becker-Weingberg of Un...Read More >>
Monitoring Plan: The First Step to EU MRV Compliance
As we approach the first deadline for the mandatory European MRV Shipping System, an increasing number of ship owners and man...Read More >>
Remembering Ida Lewis, the "Bravest Woman in America"
[By William H. Thiesen, Coast Guard Atlantic area historian] The United States Coast Guard and its predecessor agencies ha...Read More >>
Ballast Water Management: Latest Developments
Ballast water management has been one of the most challenging and oftentimes frustrating regulatory issues of the past decade. The...Read More >>
"Three Interdictions in One Day"
“Now set special sea detail.” There is a flurry of activity from bow to stern. Crewmembers aboard the Coast Gu...Read More >>
"Ocean Shield" Achieved its Mission
Last month, operation ‘Ocean Shield’ terminated, ending NATO’s six year mission to protect the sea l...Read More >>