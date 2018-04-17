Blogs

Four Things to Know About MEPC72 Ballast Water Deliberations

Published Apr 17, 2018 8:40 PM by Jad Mouawad

IMO&#39;s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 72) met between April 9 and 13, 2018 with a large number of documents rela...

A Blue Angel for Cassen Eils' MS Helgoland

Published Mar 18, 2018 7:28 PM by Erik Kravets

Known colloquially as &quot;the German eco-label&quot;, the Blue Angel (in German: Blauer Engel) has been awarded since 1978 to th...

The Same Old Bunker Contracts

Published Nov 26, 2017 1:38 AM by Erik Kravets

A couple years ago, I wrote a review of the BIMCO Standard Bunker Agreement. The fact is, this contract has not been widely ado...

Biofouling Moves Up the Regulatory Agenda

Published Oct 25, 2017 5:58 PM by GARD

[By Kristin Urdahl,&nbsp;Senior Loss Prevention Executive, Arendal] The introduction of invasive aquatic species (IAS) associat...

Unpacking the Details of the South China Sea Dispute

Published May 19, 2017 9:03 PM by CIMSEC

[By Matthew Merighi] Join the latest episode of Sea Control for a conversation with Professor Vasco Becker-Weingberg&nbsp;of Un...

Monitoring Plan: The First Step to EU MRV Compliance

Published Apr 4, 2017 7:21 PM by Tobias Konik

As we approach the first&nbsp;deadline for the mandatory European MRV Shipping System, an increasing number of ship owners and man...

Remembering Ida Lewis, the "Bravest Woman in America"

Published Mar 23, 2017 7:47 PM by U.S. Coast Guard News

[By William H. Thiesen,&nbsp;Coast Guard Atlantic area historian] The United States Coast Guard and its predecessor agencies ha...

Ballast Water Management: Latest Developments

Published Mar 13, 2017 11:32 AM by Jeanne M. Grasso

Ballast water management has been one of the most challenging and oftentimes frustrating regulatory issues of the past decade. The...

"Three Interdictions in One Day"

Published Jan 25, 2017 8:16 PM by U.S. Coast Guard News

&ldquo;Now set special sea detail.&rdquo; There is a flurry of activity from bow to stern. Crewmembers aboard the&nbsp;Coast Gu...

"Ocean Shield" Achieved its Mission

Published Jan 2, 2017 8:56 PM by Christian Bueger

Last month,&nbsp;operation &lsquo;Ocean Shield&rsquo;&nbsp;terminated, ending NATO&rsquo;s six year mission to protect the sea l...

